Ponds scores 22, leads St. John's past Creighton 81-66
NEW YORK (AP) Shamorie Ponds scored 22 points with five assists and two steals and St. John's broke away from Creighton 81-66 in a Big East clash Wednesday night.
Mustapha Heron scored 18 points, shooting 7 of 10 from the floor. Justin Simon scored 16 points with four steals and LJ Figueroa scored 16 with 13 rebounds for St. John's, which had lost its previous two games by a total of 13 points.
The Red storm (15-3, 3-3) scored 17 points off 13 Creighton turnovers and one intense sequence broke the game open. Late in the game, Simon missed a 3-pointer from the right corner and Creighton appeared to have the rebound, but its player's momentum was carrying him out of bounds and he flipped the ball back where Figueroa grabbed it and scored. Ponds then stepped in front of the inbounds pass and lofted a 3 from the left corner, which Figueroa tipped in, making the score 64-53 with 6:56 remaining.
The lead would grow to as many as 17 down the stretch.
The Bluejays trailed by as few as three points, cutting the gap to 46-43 when Martin Krampelj dunked with 14 minutes to go. St. John's outscored Creighton 21-14 over the next nine minutes to lead 67-55 on a Heron 3-pointer.
Marcus Zegarowski scored 17 to lead the Bluejays (10-8, 1-4), who have lost four in a row.
|34.2
|Min. Per Game
|34.2
|20.6
|Pts. Per Game
|20.6
|6.0
|Ast. Per Game
|6.0
|4.4
|Reb. Per Game
|4.4
|45.0
|Field Goal %
|49.4
|46.6
|Three Point %
|40.4
|70.8
|Free Throw %
|80.6
|Defensive rebound by Josh Roberts
|4.0
|Kaleb Joseph missed 3-pt. jump shot
|6.0
|Defensive rebound by Samson Froling
|15.0
|Greg Williams Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
|17.0
|+ 2
|Marcus Zegarowski made jump shot
|33.0
|Defensive rebound by Creighton
|38.0
|Josh Roberts missed layup, blocked by Samson Froling
|40.0
|Defensive rebound by Marcellus Earlington
|1:03
|Jordan Scurry missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:05
|+ 2
|Mustapha Heron made driving dunk, assist by LJ Figueroa
|1:15
|Defensive rebound by LJ Figueroa
|1:18
|Team Stats
|Points
|66
|81
|Field Goals
|26-60 (43.3%)
|31-65 (47.7%)
|3-Pointers
|11-35 (31.4%)
|7-16 (43.8%)
|Free Throws
|3-4 (75.0%)
|12-18 (66.7%)
|Total Rebounds
|31
|42
|Offensive
|7
|10
|Defensive
|22
|27
|Team
|2
|5
|Assists
|19
|13
|Steals
|5
|6
|Blocks
|4
|1
|Turnovers
|13
|9
|Fouls
|21
|13
|Technicals
|1
|1
|Team Stats
|Creighton 10-8
|84.5 PPG
|36.7 RPG
|16.5 APG
|St. John's 15-3
|83.1 PPG
|36.4 RPG
|16.0 APG
|Key Players
|
11
|M. Zegarowski G
|10.5 PPG
|3.8 RPG
|3.1 APG
|51.3 FG%
|
2
|S. Ponds G
|20.6 PPG
|4.4 RPG
|6.0 APG
|49.5 FG%
|Top Scorers
|M. Zegarowski G
|17 PTS
|3 REB
|4 AST
|S. Ponds G
|22 PTS
|2 REB
|5 AST
|
|43.3
|FG%
|47.7
|
|
|31.4
|3PT FG%
|43.8
|
|
|75.0
|FT%
|66.7
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Zegarowski
|17
|3
|4
|6/11
|5/8
|0/0
|4
|36
|1
|0
|2
|1
|2
|D. Mintz
|16
|4
|2
|6/13
|2/6
|2/2
|2
|37
|2
|0
|2
|0
|4
|M. Krampelj
|14
|9
|1
|6/9
|1/1
|1/2
|4
|30
|1
|2
|2
|2
|7
|T. Alexander
|10
|2
|2
|4/13
|2/10
|0/0
|3
|30
|1
|1
|5
|1
|1
|M. Ballock
|5
|5
|4
|2/9
|1/8
|0/0
|2
|33
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Keita
|2
|1
|1
|1/4
|0/1
|0/1
|1
|14
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|B. Trimble Jr.
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|14
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|G. Williams Jr.
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|J. Roberts
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|M. Earlington
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|J. Camus
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Wright
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Cole
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Lawrence
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Caraher
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|81
|37
|13
|31/65
|7/16
|12/18
|13
|200
|6
|1
|9
|10
|27
