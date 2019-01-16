CREIGH
Creighton
Bluejays
10-8
66
TF 13
FINAL
End
2nd
FS1
Wed Jan. 16
6:30pm
BONUS
81
TF 8
STJOHN
St. John's
Red Storm
15-3
CREIGH
STJOHN

Ponds scores 22, leads St. John's past Creighton 81-66

  • Jan 16, 2019

NEW YORK (AP) Shamorie Ponds scored 22 points with five assists and two steals and St. John's broke away from Creighton 81-66 in a Big East clash Wednesday night.

Mustapha Heron scored 18 points, shooting 7 of 10 from the floor. Justin Simon scored 16 points with four steals and LJ Figueroa scored 16 with 13 rebounds for St. John's, which had lost its previous two games by a total of 13 points.

The Red storm (15-3, 3-3) scored 17 points off 13 Creighton turnovers and one intense sequence broke the game open. Late in the game, Simon missed a 3-pointer from the right corner and Creighton appeared to have the rebound, but its player's momentum was carrying him out of bounds and he flipped the ball back where Figueroa grabbed it and scored. Ponds then stepped in front of the inbounds pass and lofted a 3 from the left corner, which Figueroa tipped in, making the score 64-53 with 6:56 remaining.

The lead would grow to as many as 17 down the stretch.

The Bluejays trailed by as few as three points, cutting the gap to 46-43 when Martin Krampelj dunked with 14 minutes to go. St. John's outscored Creighton 21-14 over the next nine minutes to lead 67-55 on a Heron 3-pointer.

Marcus Zegarowski scored 17 to lead the Bluejays (10-8, 1-4), who have lost four in a row.

Key Players
M. Ballock
24 G
S. Ponds
2 G
34.2 Min. Per Game 34.2
20.6 Pts. Per Game 20.6
6.0 Ast. Per Game 6.0
4.4 Reb. Per Game 4.4
45.0 Field Goal % 49.4
46.6 Three Point % 40.4
70.8 Free Throw % 80.6
  Defensive rebound by Josh Roberts 4.0
  Kaleb Joseph missed 3-pt. jump shot 6.0
  Defensive rebound by Samson Froling 15.0
  Greg Williams Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot 17.0
+ 2 Marcus Zegarowski made jump shot 33.0
  Defensive rebound by Creighton 38.0
  Josh Roberts missed layup, blocked by Samson Froling 40.0
  Defensive rebound by Marcellus Earlington 1:03
  Jordan Scurry missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:05
+ 2 Mustapha Heron made driving dunk, assist by LJ Figueroa 1:15
  Defensive rebound by LJ Figueroa 1:18
Team Stats
Points 66 81
Field Goals 26-60 (43.3%) 31-65 (47.7%)
3-Pointers 11-35 (31.4%) 7-16 (43.8%)
Free Throws 3-4 (75.0%) 12-18 (66.7%)
Total Rebounds 31 42
Offensive 7 10
Defensive 22 27
Team 2 5
Assists 19 13
Steals 5 6
Blocks 4 1
Turnovers 13 9
Fouls 21 13
Technicals 1 1
11
M. Zegarowski G
17 PTS, 3 REB, 4 AST
2
S. Ponds G
22 PTS, 2 REB, 5 AST
12T
Team Stats
away team logo Creighton 10-8 84.5 PPG 36.7 RPG 16.5 APG
home team logo St. John's 15-3 83.1 PPG 36.4 RPG 16.0 APG
Key Players
11
M. Zegarowski G 10.5 PPG 3.8 RPG 3.1 APG 51.3 FG%
2
S. Ponds G 20.6 PPG 4.4 RPG 6.0 APG 49.5 FG%
Top Scorers
11
M. Zegarowski G 17 PTS 3 REB 4 AST
2
S. Ponds G 22 PTS 2 REB 5 AST
43.3 FG% 47.7
31.4 3PT FG% 43.8
75.0 FT% 66.7
Creighton
Starters
M. Zegarowski
D. Mintz
M. Krampelj
T. Alexander
M. Ballock
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Zegarowski 17 3 4 6/11 5/8 0/0 4 36 1 0 2 1 2
D. Mintz 16 4 2 6/13 2/6 2/2 2 37 2 0 2 0 4
M. Krampelj 14 9 1 6/9 1/1 1/2 4 30 1 2 2 2 7
T. Alexander 10 2 2 4/13 2/10 0/0 3 30 1 1 5 1 1
M. Ballock 5 5 4 2/9 1/8 0/0 2 33 0 0 0 2 3
Bench
C. Bishop
K. Joseph
C. Cashaw
J. Scurry
S. Froling
D. Jefferson
D. Mahoney
J. Epperson
J. Canfield
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Bishop 4 1 1 2/2 0/0 0/0 2 8 0 0 1 1 0
K. Joseph 0 2 2 0/2 0/1 0/0 1 9 0 0 0 0 2
C. Cashaw 0 2 3 0/0 0/0 0/0 3 13 0 0 1 0 2
J. Scurry 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
S. Froling 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 1 0 0 1
D. Jefferson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Mahoney - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Epperson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Canfield - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 66 29 19 26/60 11/35 3/4 21 200 5 4 13 7 22
St. John's
Starters
S. Ponds
M. Heron
J. Simon
L. Figueroa
M. Clark II
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
S. Ponds 22 2 5 8/17 2/4 4/6 2 35 2 0 0 1 1
M. Heron 18 3 0 7/10 1/1 3/3 2 27 0 0 0 1 2
J. Simon 16 6 3 6/17 2/4 2/5 1 34 4 0 4 1 5
L. Figueroa 16 13 2 7/12 1/3 1/1 3 34 0 1 3 4 9
M. Clark II 7 10 2 2/3 1/2 2/2 3 36 0 0 0 2 8
Bench
S. Keita
B. Trimble Jr.
G. Williams Jr.
J. Roberts
M. Earlington
J. Camus
E. Wright
J. Cole
B. Lawrence
D. Caraher
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
S. Keita 2 1 1 1/4 0/1 0/1 1 14 0 0 0 1 0
B. Trimble Jr. 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 14 0 0 1 0 0
G. Williams Jr. 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 4 0 0 1 0 0
J. Roberts 0 1 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 1
M. Earlington 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 1
J. Camus - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Wright - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Cole - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Lawrence - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Caraher - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 81 37 13 31/65 7/16 12/18 13 200 6 1 9 10 27
