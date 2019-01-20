Brown helps Bradley win 1st OVC game 57-54 over Salukis
CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) Darrell Brown scored 16 points, hitting two key baskets down the stretch, and Bradley survived two missing 3-point attempts in the closing seconds to defeat Southern Illinois 57-54 on Sunday.
Brown hit a shot-clocking beating 3-pointer with 1:17 to play to give the Braves a 54-50 lead and a jumper with a half-minute left to make it 56-52.
Aaron Cook made a layup for the Salukis with 21 seconds to go but after Luqman Lund made just 1 of 2 free throws with 19 seconds left, Southern Illinois had a chance. Neither of the final two shots were close.
Neither team led by more than eight points nor shot 40 percent.
Elijah Childs added 12 points for the Braves (9-10, 1-5 Ohio Valley Conference), who ended a five-game losing streak.
Armon Fletcher had 13 points and Cook 12 for the Salukis (9-10, 2-4), who have lost four straight.
Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|32.6
|Min. Per Game
|32.6
|10.7
|Pts. Per Game
|10.7
|3.7
|Ast. Per Game
|3.7
|2.3
|Reb. Per Game
|2.3
|40.2
|Field Goal %
|38.7
|43.5
|Three Point %
|40.6
|71.4
|Free Throw %
|62.3
|Defensive rebound by Elijah Childs
|0.0
|Aaron Cook missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1.0
|Offensive rebound by Marcus Bartley
|6.0
|Eric McGill missed 3-pt. jump shot
|8.0
|Defensive rebound by Thik Bol
|21.0
|Luqman Lundy missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|21.0
|+ 1
|Luqman Lundy made 1st of 2 free throws
|21.0
|Personal foul on Eric McGill
|21.0
|+ 2
|Aaron Cook made layup
|21.0
|+ 2
|Darrell Brown made jump shot
|29.0
|+ 2
|Armon Fletcher made layup
|58.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|57
|54
|Field Goals
|19-54 (35.2%)
|20-51 (39.2%)
|3-Pointers
|7-20 (35.0%)
|5-18 (27.8%)
|Free Throws
|12-17 (70.6%)
|9-14 (64.3%)
|Total Rebounds
|40
|31
|Offensive
|11
|6
|Defensive
|26
|24
|Team
|3
|1
|Assists
|8
|12
|Steals
|5
|4
|Blocks
|3
|5
|Turnovers
|7
|9
|Fouls
|15
|14
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Bradley 9-10
|66.6 PPG
|36 RPG
|11.7 APG
|S. Illinois 9-10
|68.4 PPG
|37.8 RPG
|14.8 APG
|Key Players
|
5
|D. Brown G
|14.6 PPG
|2.0 RPG
|3.2 APG
|37.4 FG%
|
22
|A. Fletcher G
|14.7 PPG
|6.4 RPG
|1.8 APG
|54.9 FG%
|Top Scorers
|D. Brown G
|16 PTS
|2 REB
|3 AST
|A. Fletcher G
|13 PTS
|5 REB
|1 AST
|
|35.2
|FG%
|39.2
|
|
|35.0
|3PT FG%
|27.8
|
|
|70.6
|FT%
|64.3
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Brown
|16
|2
|3
|6/10
|4/6
|0/0
|4
|30
|2
|0
|3
|0
|2
|E. Childs
|12
|7
|1
|5/14
|0/1
|2/2
|4
|33
|0
|2
|2
|1
|6
|L. Lundy
|5
|1
|0
|1/5
|0/3
|3/4
|2
|25
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|D. Lautier-Ogunleye
|2
|5
|2
|0/3
|0/1
|2/4
|2
|24
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|L. van Bree
|2
|9
|0
|1/4
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|24
|0
|0
|0
|2
|7
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Kennell
|11
|3
|0
|3/8
|3/6
|2/3
|2
|27
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|K. Bar
|9
|6
|1
|3/7
|0/0
|3/4
|0
|19
|0
|0
|0
|3
|3
|J. Henry
|0
|3
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|5
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|A. Brummett
|0
|1
|1
|0/3
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|13
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|P. Hanley
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Pittman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Hodgson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Boya
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|57
|37
|8
|19/54
|7/20
|12/17
|15
|200
|5
|3
|7
|11
|26
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Fletcher
|13
|5
|1
|5/14
|1/5
|2/2
|1
|34
|2
|0
|1
|3
|2
|A. Cook
|12
|2
|5
|4/9
|0/4
|4/8
|2
|34
|0
|1
|3
|0
|2
|E. McGill
|11
|4
|1
|4/9
|3/6
|0/0
|4
|37
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|K. Pippen
|5
|5
|0
|2/9
|0/0
|1/2
|2
|22
|1
|1
|1
|1
|4
|S. Lloyd Jr.
|0
|5
|1
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|3
|25
|0
|1
|2
|1
|4
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Bol
|8
|6
|0
|4/6
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|18
|0
|2
|0
|0
|6
|D. Beane
|5
|1
|2
|1/2
|1/1
|2/2
|0
|16
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|M. Bartley
|0
|2
|2
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|14
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|R. Stradnieks
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Gooch
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Gardner
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Fall
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Swedura
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Shafer
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Dembele
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|54
|30
|12
|20/51
|5/18
|9/14
|14
|200
|4
|5
|9
|6
|24