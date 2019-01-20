BRAD
Bradley
Braves
9-10
away team logo
57
TF 10
FINAL
End
2nd
ESPU
Sun Jan. 20
4:00pm
BONUS
54
TF 11
home team logo
SILL
Southern Illinois
Salukis
9-10
ML: +283
SILL -7.5, O/U 123.5
ML: -347
BRAD
SILL

No Text

Brown helps Bradley win 1st OVC game 57-54 over Salukis

  • STATS AP
  • Jan 20, 2019

CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) Darrell Brown scored 16 points, hitting two key baskets down the stretch, and Bradley survived two missing 3-point attempts in the closing seconds to defeat Southern Illinois 57-54 on Sunday.

Brown hit a shot-clocking beating 3-pointer with 1:17 to play to give the Braves a 54-50 lead and a jumper with a half-minute left to make it 56-52.

Aaron Cook made a layup for the Salukis with 21 seconds to go but after Luqman Lund made just 1 of 2 free throws with 19 seconds left, Southern Illinois had a chance. Neither of the final two shots were close.

Neither team led by more than eight points nor shot 40 percent.

Elijah Childs added 12 points for the Braves (9-10, 1-5 Ohio Valley Conference), who ended a five-game losing streak.

Armon Fletcher had 13 points and Cook 12 for the Salukis (9-10, 2-4), who have lost four straight.

Key Players
D. Brown
A. Cook
32.6 Min. Per Game 32.6
10.7 Pts. Per Game 10.7
3.7 Ast. Per Game 3.7
2.3 Reb. Per Game 2.3
40.2 Field Goal % 38.7
43.5 Three Point % 40.6
71.4 Free Throw % 62.3
  Defensive rebound by Elijah Childs 0.0
  Aaron Cook missed 3-pt. jump shot 1.0
  Offensive rebound by Marcus Bartley 6.0
  Eric McGill missed 3-pt. jump shot 8.0
  Defensive rebound by Thik Bol 21.0
  Luqman Lundy missed 2nd of 2 free throws 21.0
+ 1 Luqman Lundy made 1st of 2 free throws 21.0
  Personal foul on Eric McGill 21.0
+ 2 Aaron Cook made layup 21.0
+ 2 Darrell Brown made jump shot 29.0
+ 2 Armon Fletcher made layup 58.0
Team Stats
Points 57 54
Field Goals 19-54 (35.2%) 20-51 (39.2%)
3-Pointers 7-20 (35.0%) 5-18 (27.8%)
Free Throws 12-17 (70.6%) 9-14 (64.3%)
Total Rebounds 40 31
Offensive 11 6
Defensive 26 24
Team 3 1
Assists 8 12
Steals 5 4
Blocks 3 5
Turnovers 7 9
Fouls 15 14
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
5
D. Brown G
16 PTS, 2 REB, 3 AST
home team logo
22
A. Fletcher G
13 PTS, 5 REB, 1 AST
12T
Bradley
Starters
D. Brown
E. Childs
L. Lundy
D. Lautier-Ogunleye
L. van Bree
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Brown 16 2 3 6/10 4/6 0/0 4 30 2 0 3 0 2
E. Childs 12 7 1 5/14 0/1 2/2 4 33 0 2 2 1 6
L. Lundy 5 1 0 1/5 0/3 3/4 2 25 1 0 0 0 1
D. Lautier-Ogunleye 2 5 2 0/3 0/1 2/4 2 24 1 0 0 2 3
L. van Bree 2 9 0 1/4 0/1 0/0 0 24 0 0 0 2 7
Bench
N. Kennell
K. Bar
J. Henry
A. Brummett
P. Hanley
A. Pittman
J. Hodgson
A. Boya
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
N. Kennell 11 3 0 3/8 3/6 2/3 2 27 1 1 0 0 3
K. Bar 9 6 1 3/7 0/0 3/4 0 19 0 0 0 3 3
J. Henry 0 3 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 5 0 0 0 3 0
A. Brummett 0 1 1 0/3 0/2 0/0 1 13 0 0 2 0 1
P. Hanley - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Pittman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Hodgson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Boya - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 57 37 8 19/54 7/20 12/17 15 200 5 3 7 11 26
S. Illinois
Starters
A. Fletcher
A. Cook
E. McGill
K. Pippen
S. Lloyd Jr.
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Fletcher 13 5 1 5/14 1/5 2/2 1 34 2 0 1 3 2
A. Cook 12 2 5 4/9 0/4 4/8 2 34 0 1 3 0 2
E. McGill 11 4 1 4/9 3/6 0/0 4 37 1 0 0 0 4
K. Pippen 5 5 0 2/9 0/0 1/2 2 22 1 1 1 1 4
S. Lloyd Jr. 0 5 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 3 25 0 1 2 1 4
Bench
T. Bol
D. Beane
M. Bartley
R. Stradnieks
B. Gooch
J. Gardner
A. Fall
D. Swedura
S. Shafer
S. Dembele
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Bol 8 6 0 4/6 0/0 0/0 0 18 0 2 0 0 6
D. Beane 5 1 2 1/2 1/1 2/2 0 16 0 0 2 0 1
M. Bartley 0 2 2 0/1 0/1 0/0 2 14 0 0 0 1 1
R. Stradnieks - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Gooch - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Gardner - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Fall - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Swedura - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Shafer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Dembele - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 54 30 12 20/51 5/18 9/14 14 200 4 5 9 6 24
NCAA BB Scores