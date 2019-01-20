PROV
Howard, Hausers, No. 15 Marquette beat Providence 79-68

  • STATS AP
  • Jan 20, 2019

MILWAUKEE (AP) Sam Hauser scored 25 points, Markus Howard added 24 points and nine rebounds and No. 15 Marquette rallied past Providence 79-68 on Sunday.

After honoring former star Dwyane Wade with a celebration that included a halftime tribute, Marquette surged and improved to 13-0 at home.

Down 33-25 at the break, the Golden Eagles (16-3, 5-1 Big East) quickly tied it. Howard had a three-point play and capped a 13-5 run with a free throw that made it 38-all with 14:18 left. He gave Marquette its first lead since the opening bucket at 40-39 with a pair of free throws a minute later.

The lead then changed seven times before Marquette's Sacar Anim hit a 3-pointer that began a 10-2 run. The Friars (11-7, 1-4) twice pulled within two points, but Hauser and brother Joey Hauser combined for 12 points to keep Marquette ahead.

Sam Hauser scored 20 points in the second half.

Nate Watson tied his career-high with 21 points for Providence and Alpha Diallo had 16.

Providence came in having won three of the last four meetings, including the last two at the Bradley Center. This was their first matchup at the new Fiserv Forum.

Howard was back in the lineup after exiting Marquette's road win at Georgetown on Tuesday with lower back tightness. The Big East's leading scorer (24.4) logged just three minutes before he came out of that game.

Marquette is known for its defense at home, but Providence turned up the pressure. The Friars hounded and slapped at each Golden Eagles' possession, allowing just seven baskets on 25 attempts (28 percent), including 5 of 14 from 3-point range. Howard had 10 points and Sam Hauser had five, but no other Marquette starter scored in the first half.

BIG PICTURE

Providence: Providence outscored Marquette 18-4 in the paint and 10-0 on second-chance points in the first half.

Marquette: Junior forward Ed Morrow, who missed the game against Georgetown with an ankle injury, was back in the lineup.

UP NEXT

Providence: Plays at Xavier on Wednesday.

Marquette: Hosts DePaul on Wednesday.

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
A. Diallo
11 G
M. Howard
0 G
31.9 Min. Per Game 31.9
24.4 Pts. Per Game 24.4
4.2 Ast. Per Game 4.2
3.7 Reb. Per Game 3.7
44.3 Field Goal % 42.8
38.0 Three Point % 43.9
68.4 Free Throw % 90.2
  Defensive rebound by Marquette 9.0
  Kris Monroe missed 3-pt. jump shot 9.0
+ 1 Markus Howard made 2nd of 2 free throws 15.0
+ 1 Markus Howard made 1st of 2 free throws 15.0
  Personal foul on Alpha Diallo 15.0
  Bad pass turnover on Makai Ashton-Langford, stolen by Sacar Anim 41.0
  Lost ball turnover on Markus Howard, stolen by David Duke 46.0
+ 1 Isaiah Jackson made 2nd of 2 free throws 59.0
+ 1 Isaiah Jackson made 1st of 2 free throws 59.0
  Personal foul on Joey Hauser 56.0
  Offensive rebound by Isaiah Jackson 56.0
Team Stats
Points 68 79
Field Goals 26-63 (41.3%) 23-54 (42.6%)
3-Pointers 4-19 (21.1%) 10-22 (45.5%)
Free Throws 12-23 (52.2%) 23-25 (92.0%)
Total Rebounds 43 31
Offensive 12 3
Defensive 26 26
Team 5 2
Assists 19 16
Steals 6 5
Blocks 2 6
Turnovers 10 6
Fouls 24 18
Technicals 0 1
Team Stats
away team logo Providence 11-7 74.5 PPG 41.1 RPG 15.1 APG
home team logo 15 Marquette 16-3 79.3 PPG 42.7 RPG 14.3 APG
Key Players
0
N. Watson C 10.5 PPG 5.5 RPG 0.4 APG 57.0 FG%
10
S. Hauser G 14.4 PPG 6.9 RPG 2.2 APG 45.6 FG%
Top Scorers
0
N. Watson C 21 PTS 5 REB 1 AST
10
S. Hauser G 25 PTS 7 REB 4 AST
41.3 FG% 42.6
21.1 3PT FG% 45.5
52.2 FT% 92.0
Providence
Starters
N. Watson
A. Diallo
J. Nichols Jr.
M. White
D. Duke
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
N. Watson 21 5 1 8/14 0/0 5/6 2 26 0 0 2 2 3
A. Diallo 16 6 1 7/15 1/3 1/2 5 35 1 0 2 2 4
J. Nichols Jr. 7 6 3 3/4 0/1 1/3 3 24 0 2 1 3 3
M. White 3 3 4 1/5 1/1 0/2 3 22 2 0 0 0 3
D. Duke 2 4 2 1/5 0/2 0/2 4 20 1 0 2 1 3
Marquette
Starters
S. Hauser
M. Howard
J. Hauser
S. Anim
T. John
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
S. Hauser 25 7 4 8/13 4/7 5/5 1 37 0 1 0 0 7
M. Howard 24 9 3 4/15 2/5 14/16 2 37 1 0 3 1 8
J. Hauser 11 4 3 4/5 2/2 1/1 4 29 0 0 1 0 4
S. Anim 5 1 3 2/8 1/2 0/0 1 37 1 0 0 0 1
T. John 2 6 0 1/3 0/0 0/0 4 27 1 5 1 1 5
NCAA BB Scores