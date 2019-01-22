BUFF
Buzzer-beating layup lifts N. Illinois past No. 14 Buffalo

  • STATS AP
  • Jan 22, 2019

DEKALB, Ill. (AP) Northern Illinois caught Buffalo flat-footed just before the buzzer.

Reserve Noah McCarty got open in the paint, caught a pass and hit a layup with 2 seconds to play, and the Huskies upset the 14th-ranked Bulls 77-75 on Tuesday night. It was Northern Illinois' first home victory over a ranked team in 47 years.

''I thought the guys put together a complete, 40-minute game,'' Northern Illinois coach Mark Montgomery said. ''I think it was the best game - and I've been here eight years - that I've been a part of. We grew up tonight.''

McCarty took a feed from Trendon Hankerson and banked in the game-winning shot just nine seconds after Buffalo had tied the game on C.J. Massinburg's 3-pointer.

Dante Thorpe scored 23 points and Eugene German had 20 points and 10 rebounds - his first career double-double - as Northern Illinois (11-8, 4-2 Mid-American Conference) ended a two-game skid.

The Huskies shot 50 percent (27 of 54) from the field, while the Bulls went 22 of 60 (36.7 percent). Northern Illinois also out-rebounded Buffalo 40-37.

''If we play with more effort, we win,'' Buffalo coach Nate Oats said. ''They played harder than us.''

Massinburg scored 23 points for the Bulls (17-2, 5-1 MAC), who saw their seven-game winning streak snapped. Jeremy Harris had 15 points, Nick Perkins added 12 and Jayvon Graves scored 10.

Buffalo went 9 for 30 (30 percent) from 3-point range.

''If we made one more, we win,'' Oats said. ''But it shouldn't have come down to that.''

Northern Illinois' last win over a ranked team anywhere was in 1973 over Oral Roberts at the Chicago Stadium. A year earlier, the Huskies beat No. 5 Indiana in DeKalb.

The Huskies have won two straight in the series, having snapped a 13-game losing streak against the Bulls in 2018.

''That's two years in a row they've beaten us,'' Oats said. ''And they did it tonight with German playing only 24 minutes and he still scored 20 points.''

The Huskies led 73-66 with 1:26 remaining before Massinburg rallied Buffalo by scoring nine points in just over a minute, hitting two 3-pointers and making three free throws. Northern Illinois' biggest lead was 10 points early in the second half.

BIG PICTURE

Buffalo: The Bulls are ranked for the 11th straight week, tying a MAC record set by Bowling Green in the 1961-62 season. Buffalo was also the first MAC team to start 17-1 or better since Western Michigan opened 1975-76 with 19 consecutive victories.

Northern Illinois: German, the Huskies' leading scorer, has now scored in double figures in 51 consecutive games and 64 of his 80 career appearances.

FOULED UP

The teams combined for 50 fouls. The Huskies hit 19 of 24 free throws while the Bulls were 22 of 31 from the line. Massinburg and Thorpe each hit 9 of 10.

RANKED RARITY

The Bulls were highest-ranked team ever to play at NIU's 16-year-old Convocation Center. The 1972 win over Bob Knight-coached Indiana was at the old Chick Evans Field House. The last ranked team to visit NIU was No. 18 Temple in 2009.

UP NEXT

Buffalo concludes a two-game trip on Friday at Kent State, part of a run of five of seven games away from home.

Northern Illinois visits Akron on Saturday.

---

Key Players
C. Massinburg
5 G
E. German
10 G
32.0 Min. Per Game 32.0
20.7 Pts. Per Game 20.7
2.9 Ast. Per Game 2.9
4.7 Reb. Per Game 4.7
46.9 Field Goal % 51.4
41.9 Three Point % 43.5
77.8 Free Throw % 71.0
  Bad pass turnover on Jayvon Graves, stolen by Dante Thorpe 1.0
+ 2 Noah McCarty made layup, assist by Trendon Hankerson 1.0
+ 3 CJ Massinburg made 3-pt. jump shot 6.0
  Lost ball turnover on Trendon Hankerson 18.0
+ 1 CJ Massinburg made 3rd of 3 free throws 47.0
+ 1 CJ Massinburg made 2nd of 3 free throws 47.0
+ 1 CJ Massinburg made 1st of 3 free throws 47.0
  Personal foul on Eugene German 47.0
+ 2 Eugene German made layup 50.0
+ 3 CJ Massinburg made 3-pt. jump shot 1:18
+ 2 Eugene German made layup 1:26
Team Stats
Points 75 77
Field Goals 22-60 (36.7%) 27-54 (50.0%)
3-Pointers 9-30 (30.0%) 4-13 (30.8%)
Free Throws 22-31 (71.0%) 19-24 (79.2%)
Total Rebounds 37 40
Offensive 8 2
Defensive 27 34
Team 2 4
Assists 11 8
Steals 4 7
Blocks 3 1
Turnovers 15 18
Fouls 23 27
Technicals 0 0
5
C. Massinburg G
23 PTS, 7 REB, 4 AST
home team logo
0
D. Thorpe G
23 PTS, 1 REB, 2 AST
12T
away team logo 14 Buffalo 17-2 324375
home team logo N. Illinois 11-8 383977
NIU Convocation Center DeKalb, IL
away team logo 14 Buffalo 17-2 85.1 PPG 44.1 RPG 17.8 APG
home team logo N. Illinois 11-8 78.0 PPG 38.2 RPG 12.9 APG
Key Players
5
C. Massinburg G 17.8 PPG 6.5 RPG 3.0 APG 47.1 FG%
0
D. Thorpe G 12.8 PPG 3.0 RPG 2.8 APG 53.3 FG%
Top Scorers
5
C. Massinburg G 23 PTS 7 REB 4 AST
0
D. Thorpe G 23 PTS 1 REB 2 AST
36.7 FG% 50.0
30.0 3PT FG% 30.8
71.0 FT% 79.2
Buffalo
Starters
C. Massinburg
J. Harris
J. Graves
M. McRae
D. Jordan
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Massinburg 23 7 4 6/14 2/6 9/10 4 34 0 0 2 1 6
J. Harris 15 8 2 5/14 3/8 2/2 1 37 2 1 2 1 7
J. Graves 10 2 1 3/9 2/7 2/2 1 28 1 2 4 1 1
M. McRae 7 1 0 2/3 0/1 3/4 3 15 1 0 1 1 0
D. Jordan 4 5 1 2/4 0/0 0/2 5 18 0 0 0 0 5
Bench
N. Perkins
R. Segu
B. Bertram
D. Caruthers
J. Williams
T. Fagan
A. Johnson
G. Grant
C. Moultrie
J. Bivens
G. Davis
P. Moore
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
N. Perkins 12 9 0 3/5 1/2 5/9 4 25 0 0 4 2 7
R. Segu 4 0 0 1/2 1/1 1/2 0 7 0 0 1 0 0
B. Bertram 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 2 0 0 1 1 0
D. Caruthers 0 2 3 0/6 0/3 0/0 3 27 0 0 0 1 1
J. Williams 0 0 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 4 0 0 0 0 0
T. Fagan 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 1 3 0 0 0 0 0
A. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Grant - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Moultrie - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Bivens - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Davis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Moore - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 75 35 11 22/60 9/30 22/31 23 200 4 3 15 8 27
N. Illinois
Starters
D. Thorpe
E. German
L. Bradley
R. Henry-Hayes
L. James
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Thorpe 23 1 2 7/8 1/1 8/10 1 37 3 0 3 0 1
E. German 20 10 2 7/13 2/5 4/6 5 24 1 0 1 0 10
L. Bradley 8 5 0 2/8 0/0 4/4 2 27 0 0 1 1 4
R. Henry-Hayes 5 2 0 2/3 1/2 0/0 2 16 0 0 1 1 1
L. James 0 1 0 0/4 0/2 0/0 4 8 0 0 1 0 1
Bench
J. Key
N. McCarty
T. Hankerson
G. Daow
A. Richie
Z. Mateen
B. Danowski
A. Demogerontas
C. Oehlberg
J. Lee
A. Travis
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Key 9 1 1 3/6 0/0 3/4 4 19 0 0 3 0 1
N. McCarty 6 6 1 3/4 0/0 0/0 4 20 2 0 2 0 6
T. Hankerson 4 5 1 2/5 0/1 0/0 1 27 0 1 3 0 5
G. Daow 2 3 1 1/2 0/1 0/0 3 14 0 0 3 0 3
A. Richie 0 1 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 6 0 0 0 0 1
Z. Mateen 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 2 1 0 0 0 1
B. Danowski - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Demogerontas - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Oehlberg - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Lee - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Travis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 77 36 8 27/54 4/13 19/24 27 200 7 1 18 2 34
