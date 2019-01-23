DEPAUL
Howard scores 23 as No. 12 Marquette holds off DePaul 79-69

  • Jan 23, 2019

MILWAUKEE (AP) Markus Howard scored 13 of his 23 points in the final six minutes and Sam Hauser added 19 as 12th-ranked Marquette held off DePaul 79-69 on Wednesday night to remain unbeaten at home.

DePaul, which trailed by 14 in the first half, pulled to 56-52 on Max Strus' layup with 7:31 remaining. Hauser appeared to counter with a 3-pointer as the shot clock wound down, but it was waved off after review.

Howard then scored five consecutive points to trigger an 11-point run. Marquette extended the lead to 67-56 on two free throws by Hauser with 3:47 left. The Golden Eagles (17-3, 6-1 Big East) scored 17 of their final 23 points from the free throw line to improve to 14-0 at the new Fiserv Forum.

Howard, who entered first in the Big East and fifth in the nation in scoring at 24.4 points per game, was 4 of 10 from the field - including 1 for 3 in the second half. He was 0 for 2 from 3-point range but made all 15 free throw attempts.

Theo John scored a career-high 16 points for Marquette, and Joey Hauser had 14.

Paul Reed had 18 points and Femi Olujobi added 15 for the Blue Demons (11-7, 3-4).

DePaul scored the first eight points of the second half, pulling to 40-35 on Reed's driving layup. John converted a three-point play at 16:20 for Marquette's first points after halftime.

Marquette finished the first half with a 20-6 run for a 40-27 lead at the break. The Blue Demons went more than 5 1/2 minutes without a field goal until Lyrik Schreiner's 3-pointer with 30 seconds left made it 38-27.

DePaul hit seven of its first 13 shots but went 4 for 17 the rest of the half.

The Golden Eagles were sluggish early, making just six of their first 21 shots. The score was tied at 18 with 6:32 left in the half as Marquette had seven turnovers to just six field goals.

BIG PICTURE

DePaul: After a three-game skid, the Blue Demons had won three of four coming in, including a victory at St. John's and two wins over Seton Hall. As such, DePaul would have to win just four of its remaining games for its first winning regular season since 2006-07.

Marquette: Needs to continue showing improvement on the road. After dropping their first two road games, along with an NIT Season Tip-Off loss to Kansas, the Golden Eagles have posted a pair of narrow road victories, 106-104 in overtime at Creighton and 74-71 at Georgetown. Marquette's next two games are on the road at Xavier and Butler.

UP NEXT

DePaul is at Providence on Sunday.

Marquette is at Xavier on Saturday.

Key Players
M. Strus
31 G
M. Howard
0 G
32.3 Min. Per Game 32.3
24.4 Pts. Per Game 24.4
4.1 Ast. Per Game 4.1
4.0 Reb. Per Game 4.0
41.4 Field Goal % 42.7
35.8 Three Point % 43.4
73.1 Free Throw % 91.2
  Bad pass turnover on Lyrik Shreiner, stolen by Sam Hauser 23.0
  Offensive rebound by Lyrik Shreiner 27.0
  Max Strus missed 3-pt. jump shot 29.0
+ 1 Joey Hauser made 2nd of 2 free throws 39.0
+ 1 Joey Hauser made 1st of 2 free throws 39.0
  Personal foul on Paul Reed 39.0
+ 3 Femi Olujobi made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Devin Gage 40.0
+ 1 Markus Howard made 2nd of 2 free throws 49.0
+ 1 Markus Howard made 1st of 2 free throws 49.0
  Personal foul on Femi Olujobi 49.0
  Defensive rebound by Sam Hauser 51.0
Team Stats
Points 69 79
Field Goals 24-63 (38.1%) 22-52 (42.3%)
3-Pointers 6-21 (28.6%) 7-17 (41.2%)
Free Throws 15-19 (78.9%) 28-32 (87.5%)
Total Rebounds 37 34
Offensive 12 9
Defensive 24 25
Team 1 0
Assists 17 16
Steals 11 8
Blocks 1 8
Turnovers 15 18
Fouls 22 16
Technicals 2 0
4
P. Reed F
18 PTS, 7 REB, 2 AST
0
M. Howard G
23 PTS, 3 REB, 9 AST
DePaul
Starters
P. Reed
F. Olujobi
M. Strus
D. Gage
E. Cain
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
P. Reed 18 7 2 7/15 1/3 3/4 5 32 2 0 4 2 5
F. Olujobi 15 11 1 3/6 1/2 8/10 2 30 1 0 1 4 7
M. Strus 12 1 5 4/17 2/9 2/2 3 37 2 0 0 1 0
D. Gage 11 7 5 5/13 1/3 0/0 4 35 4 0 2 1 6
E. Cain 6 2 3 2/5 0/2 2/3 5 35 1 0 3 0 2
Bench
L. Shreiner
J. Butz
J. Coleman-Lands
D. Hall
J. Malonga
P. Xidias
F. Cameron
C. Gordon
G. Maslennikov
M. Sullivan
J. Diener
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
L. Shreiner 5 5 0 2/4 1/2 0/0 0 17 0 0 2 2 3
J. Butz 2 3 1 1/3 0/0 0/0 2 14 1 1 3 2 1
J. Coleman-Lands - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Hall - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Malonga - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Xidias - - - - - - - - - - - - -
F. Cameron - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Gordon - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Maslennikov - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Sullivan - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Diener - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 69 36 17 24/63 6/21 15/19 22 200 11 1 15 12 24
Marquette
Starters
M. Howard
S. Hauser
T. John
J. Hauser
S. Anim
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Howard 23 3 9 4/10 0/2 15/15 2 38 1 0 8 1 2
S. Hauser 19 6 1 6/11 3/7 4/4 3 33 2 1 1 1 5
T. John 16 10 0 6/8 0/0 4/7 4 32 0 6 2 4 6
J. Hauser 14 6 3 3/8 3/6 5/6 3 37 2 0 4 0 6
S. Anim 0 4 1 0/9 0/1 0/0 2 33 1 0 1 1 3
Bench
E. Morrow
J. Chartouny
J. Cain
B. Bailey
M. Heldt
C. Marotta
K. McEwen
I. Eke
G. Elliott
M. Lelito
B. Jaffee
T. Gardiner
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
E. Morrow 4 1 1 2/3 0/0 0/0 2 8 0 1 0 1 0
J. Chartouny 3 2 1 1/1 1/1 0/0 0 11 1 0 1 0 2
J. Cain 0 1 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 1 0
B. Bailey 0 1 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 5 1 0 1 0 1
M. Heldt - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Marotta - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. McEwen - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Eke - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Elliott - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Lelito - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Jaffee - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Gardiner - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 79 34 16 22/52 7/17 28/32 16 200 8 8 18 9 25
NCAA BB Scores