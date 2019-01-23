Howard scores 23 as No. 12 Marquette holds off DePaul 79-69
MILWAUKEE (AP) Markus Howard scored 13 of his 23 points in the final six minutes and Sam Hauser added 19 as 12th-ranked Marquette held off DePaul 79-69 on Wednesday night to remain unbeaten at home.
DePaul, which trailed by 14 in the first half, pulled to 56-52 on Max Strus' layup with 7:31 remaining. Hauser appeared to counter with a 3-pointer as the shot clock wound down, but it was waved off after review.
Howard then scored five consecutive points to trigger an 11-point run. Marquette extended the lead to 67-56 on two free throws by Hauser with 3:47 left. The Golden Eagles (17-3, 6-1 Big East) scored 17 of their final 23 points from the free throw line to improve to 14-0 at the new Fiserv Forum.
Howard, who entered first in the Big East and fifth in the nation in scoring at 24.4 points per game, was 4 of 10 from the field - including 1 for 3 in the second half. He was 0 for 2 from 3-point range but made all 15 free throw attempts.
Theo John scored a career-high 16 points for Marquette, and Joey Hauser had 14.
Paul Reed had 18 points and Femi Olujobi added 15 for the Blue Demons (11-7, 3-4).
DePaul scored the first eight points of the second half, pulling to 40-35 on Reed's driving layup. John converted a three-point play at 16:20 for Marquette's first points after halftime.
Marquette finished the first half with a 20-6 run for a 40-27 lead at the break. The Blue Demons went more than 5 1/2 minutes without a field goal until Lyrik Schreiner's 3-pointer with 30 seconds left made it 38-27.
DePaul hit seven of its first 13 shots but went 4 for 17 the rest of the half.
The Golden Eagles were sluggish early, making just six of their first 21 shots. The score was tied at 18 with 6:32 left in the half as Marquette had seven turnovers to just six field goals.
BIG PICTURE
DePaul: After a three-game skid, the Blue Demons had won three of four coming in, including a victory at St. John's and two wins over Seton Hall. As such, DePaul would have to win just four of its remaining games for its first winning regular season since 2006-07.
Marquette: Needs to continue showing improvement on the road. After dropping their first two road games, along with an NIT Season Tip-Off loss to Kansas, the Golden Eagles have posted a pair of narrow road victories, 106-104 in overtime at Creighton and 74-71 at Georgetown. Marquette's next two games are on the road at Xavier and Butler.
UP NEXT
DePaul is at Providence on Sunday.
Marquette is at Xavier on Saturday.
---
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|32.3
|Min. Per Game
|32.3
|24.4
|Pts. Per Game
|24.4
|4.1
|Ast. Per Game
|4.1
|4.0
|Reb. Per Game
|4.0
|41.4
|Field Goal %
|42.7
|35.8
|Three Point %
|43.4
|73.1
|Free Throw %
|91.2
|Bad pass turnover on Lyrik Shreiner, stolen by Sam Hauser
|23.0
|Offensive rebound by Lyrik Shreiner
|27.0
|Max Strus missed 3-pt. jump shot
|29.0
|+ 1
|Joey Hauser made 2nd of 2 free throws
|39.0
|+ 1
|Joey Hauser made 1st of 2 free throws
|39.0
|Personal foul on Paul Reed
|39.0
|+ 3
|Femi Olujobi made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Devin Gage
|40.0
|+ 1
|Markus Howard made 2nd of 2 free throws
|49.0
|+ 1
|Markus Howard made 1st of 2 free throws
|49.0
|Personal foul on Femi Olujobi
|49.0
|Defensive rebound by Sam Hauser
|51.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|69
|79
|Field Goals
|24-63 (38.1%)
|22-52 (42.3%)
|3-Pointers
|6-21 (28.6%)
|7-17 (41.2%)
|Free Throws
|15-19 (78.9%)
|28-32 (87.5%)
|Total Rebounds
|37
|34
|Offensive
|12
|9
|Defensive
|24
|25
|Team
|1
|0
|Assists
|17
|16
|Steals
|11
|8
|Blocks
|1
|8
|Turnovers
|15
|18
|Fouls
|22
|16
|Technicals
|2
|0
|
|38.1
|FG%
|42.3
|
|
|28.6
|3PT FG%
|41.2
|
|
|78.9
|FT%
|87.5
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|P. Reed
|18
|7
|2
|7/15
|1/3
|3/4
|5
|32
|2
|0
|4
|2
|5
|F. Olujobi
|15
|11
|1
|3/6
|1/2
|8/10
|2
|30
|1
|0
|1
|4
|7
|M. Strus
|12
|1
|5
|4/17
|2/9
|2/2
|3
|37
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|D. Gage
|11
|7
|5
|5/13
|1/3
|0/0
|4
|35
|4
|0
|2
|1
|6
|E. Cain
|6
|2
|3
|2/5
|0/2
|2/3
|5
|35
|1
|0
|3
|0
|2
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|P. Reed
|18
|7
|2
|7/15
|1/3
|3/4
|5
|32
|2
|0
|4
|2
|5
|F. Olujobi
|15
|11
|1
|3/6
|1/2
|8/10
|2
|30
|1
|0
|1
|4
|7
|M. Strus
|12
|1
|5
|4/17
|2/9
|2/2
|3
|37
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|D. Gage
|11
|7
|5
|5/13
|1/3
|0/0
|4
|35
|4
|0
|2
|1
|6
|E. Cain
|6
|2
|3
|2/5
|0/2
|2/3
|5
|35
|1
|0
|3
|0
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|L. Shreiner
|5
|5
|0
|2/4
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|17
|0
|0
|2
|2
|3
|J. Butz
|2
|3
|1
|1/3
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|14
|1
|1
|3
|2
|1
|J. Coleman-Lands
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Hall
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Malonga
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Xidias
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|F. Cameron
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Gordon
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Maslennikov
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Sullivan
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Diener
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|69
|36
|17
|24/63
|6/21
|15/19
|22
|200
|11
|1
|15
|12
|24
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|E. Morrow
|4
|1
|1
|2/3
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|8
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|J. Chartouny
|3
|2
|1
|1/1
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|11
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|J. Cain
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|B. Bailey
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|5
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|M. Heldt
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Marotta
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. McEwen
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Eke
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Elliott
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Lelito
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Jaffee
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Gardiner
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|79
|34
|16
|22/52
|7/17
|28/32
|16
|200
|8
|8
|18
|9
|25
-
COLOST
7NEVADA41
62
2nd 14:11 CBSSN
-
UCIRV
HAWAII9
8
1st 13:08
-
AMER
BU70
66
Final
-
PROV
XAVIER64
62
Final
-
GWASH
DAVID62
73
Final
-
LOYMD
BUCK68
71
Final
-
HOLY
ARMY57
76
Final
-
FIU
FAU78
74
Final
-
TEXAS
TCU61
65
Final
-
UMBC
UVM74
61
Final
-
1TENN
VANDY88
83
Final/OT
-
LEHIGH
NAVY85
74
Final
-
STBON
UMASS65
51
Final
-
MASLOW
BING85
79
Final
-
NH
HARTFD39
74
Final
-
LAFAY
COLG47
57
Final
-
GMASON
DAYTON67
63
Final
-
UGA
25LSU82
92
Final
-
VALPO
INDST53
70
Final
-
LSALLE
FORD73
71
Final
-
STNYBRK
ALBANY67
66
Final/OT
-
ILLST
BRAD68
85
Final
-
PURDUE
OHIOST79
67
Final
-
RICH
STJOES70
74
Final
-
VCU
RI65
71
Final
-
ABIL
SFA60
61
Final
-
SAMHOU
NWST78
64
Final
-
NICHST
TXAMCC73
75
Final
-
SDAK
NDAK70
56
Final
-
UCF
TULANE75
50
Final
-
NORL
CARK71
76
Final
-
SELOU
HOUBP70
67
Final
-
EVAN
DRAKE66
78
Final
-
UIW
LAMAR81
87
Final/OT
-
STLOU
DUQ73
77
Final
-
ECU
17HOU50
94
Final
-
NIOWA
SILL62
70
Final
-
DEPAUL
12MARQET69
79
Final
-
SJST
WYO46
59
Final
-
WISC
ILL72
60
Final
-
OKLA
OKLAST70
61
Final
-
MIZZOU
ARK60
72
Final
-
LOYCHI
MOST35
70
Final
-
LNGBCH
CSN71
86
Final
-
UCRIV
CPOLY74
51
Final