La Salle hits 14 3s, holds off Fordham 73-71

  • Jan 23, 2019

NEW YORK (AP) Pookie Powell made the last of La Salle's season-high 14 3-pointers with 35 seconds remaining to help the Explorers hold off Fordham for a 73-71 victory on Wednesday night.

Powell's jumper with 2:36 to play stretched the Explorers' lead to 70-62 with 2:36 left. Jalen Cobb scored on a layup and Nick Honor hit a 3-pointer to pull Fordham to 70-67 with 1:11 to play before Powell hit the decisive 3.

Fordham missed three 3-point attempts before Chuba Ohams' putback made it 73-69. The Explorers fouled Antwon Portley with 1.3 seconds to go. Portley made the first two free throws, and following a timeout, intentionally missed the third but Onyi Eyisi couldn't connect on the layup.

Isiah Deas scored 20 points and had four 3-pointers to lead La Salle (4-14, 2-4 Atlantic 10 Conference), which snapped a four-game skid. Powell finished with 16 points with three 3s.

Portley had 22 points for the Rams (9-10, 0-6 Atlantic 10 Conference), who have lost seven straight.

Key Players
S. Phiri
N. Honor
36.2 Min. Per Game 36.2
17.5 Pts. Per Game 17.5
3.3 Ast. Per Game 3.3
2.4 Reb. Per Game 2.4
36.4 Field Goal % 41.1
40.0 Three Point % 38.3
80.0 Free Throw % 78.6
  Defensive rebound by Ed Croswell 0.0
  Onyi Eyisi missed dunk 0.0
  Offensive rebound by Onyi Eyisi 0.0
  Antwon Portley missed 3rd of 3 free throws 0.0
+ 1 Antwon Portley made 2nd of 3 free throws 2.0
+ 1 Antwon Portley made 1st of 3 free throws 2.0
  Shooting foul on Isiah Deas 2.0
  Defensive rebound by Antwon Portley 7.0
  Saul Phiri missed free throw 7.0
  Personal foul on Onyi Eyisi 7.0
+ 2 Chuba Ohams made dunk 8.0
La Salle
Starters
I. Deas
P. Powell
S. Phiri
T. Carter
J. Kimbrough
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
I. Deas 20 3 6 6/16 4/8 4/4 1 35 2 0 4 0 3
P. Powell 16 2 4 6/12 3/6 1/1 2 29 0 2 3 0 2
S. Phiri 14 2 3 5/5 4/4 0/2 4 27 1 1 2 0 2
T. Carter 10 5 4 4/8 2/5 0/0 1 31 1 0 1 1 4
J. Kimbrough 4 6 0 2/3 0/0 0/0 3 28 0 0 3 1 5
Bench
D. Beatty
E. Croswell
C. Mosely
M. Brookins
S. Spencer
C. Sullivan
J. Moultrie
J. Clark
J. Brower
A. Lafond
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Beatty 5 3 0 2/5 1/2 0/0 2 25 0 0 1 0 3
E. Croswell 4 5 0 2/2 0/0 0/1 2 10 0 0 0 1 4
C. Mosely 0 2 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 1 12 1 0 0 1 1
M. Brookins 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 2 3 0 0 1 0 0
S. Spencer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Sullivan - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Moultrie - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Clark - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Brower - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Lafond - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 73 28 18 27/52 14/26 5/8 18 200 5 3 15 4 24
Fordham
Starters
A. Portley
J. Cobb
N. Honor
J. Bunting
D. Pekarek
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Portley 22 7 4 6/15 3/7 7/8 1 38 1 0 3 2 5
J. Cobb 15 3 1 6/15 2/5 1/2 2 36 0 0 1 1 2
N. Honor 15 2 4 5/14 3/8 2/2 1 39 0 0 1 1 1
J. Bunting 4 4 0 2/3 0/0 0/0 3 21 1 0 2 1 3
D. Pekarek 2 4 1 1/5 0/4 0/0 0 20 0 0 1 0 4
Bench
C. Ohams
T. Perry
O. Eyisi
E. Gazi
C. Downing
P. Slanina
I. Raut
P. Burquest
M. Williams
C. Austin
L. Radovich
L. Skoric
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Ohams 13 5 0 6/7 0/0 1/2 3 23 1 1 0 2 3
T. Perry 0 1 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 8 0 0 0 0 1
O. Eyisi 0 4 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 3 15 2 0 0 2 2
E. Gazi - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Downing - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Slanina - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Raut - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Burquest - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Austin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Radovich - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Skoric - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 71 30 10 26/62 8/25 11/14 13 200 5 1 8 9 21
