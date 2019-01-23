La Salle hits 14 3s, holds off Fordham 73-71
NEW YORK (AP) Pookie Powell made the last of La Salle's season-high 14 3-pointers with 35 seconds remaining to help the Explorers hold off Fordham for a 73-71 victory on Wednesday night.
Powell's jumper with 2:36 to play stretched the Explorers' lead to 70-62 with 2:36 left. Jalen Cobb scored on a layup and Nick Honor hit a 3-pointer to pull Fordham to 70-67 with 1:11 to play before Powell hit the decisive 3.
Fordham missed three 3-point attempts before Chuba Ohams' putback made it 73-69. The Explorers fouled Antwon Portley with 1.3 seconds to go. Portley made the first two free throws, and following a timeout, intentionally missed the third but Onyi Eyisi couldn't connect on the layup.
Isiah Deas scored 20 points and had four 3-pointers to lead La Salle (4-14, 2-4 Atlantic 10 Conference), which snapped a four-game skid. Powell finished with 16 points with three 3s.
Portley had 22 points for the Rams (9-10, 0-6 Atlantic 10 Conference), who have lost seven straight.
Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|36.2
|Min. Per Game
|36.2
|17.5
|Pts. Per Game
|17.5
|3.3
|Ast. Per Game
|3.3
|2.4
|Reb. Per Game
|2.4
|36.4
|Field Goal %
|41.1
|40.0
|Three Point %
|38.3
|80.0
|Free Throw %
|78.6
|Defensive rebound by Ed Croswell
|0.0
|Onyi Eyisi missed dunk
|0.0
|Offensive rebound by Onyi Eyisi
|0.0
|Antwon Portley missed 3rd of 3 free throws
|0.0
|+ 1
|Antwon Portley made 2nd of 3 free throws
|2.0
|+ 1
|Antwon Portley made 1st of 3 free throws
|2.0
|Shooting foul on Isiah Deas
|2.0
|Defensive rebound by Antwon Portley
|7.0
|Saul Phiri missed free throw
|7.0
|Personal foul on Onyi Eyisi
|7.0
|+ 2
|Chuba Ohams made dunk
|8.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|73
|71
|Field Goals
|27-52 (51.9%)
|26-62 (41.9%)
|3-Pointers
|14-26 (53.8%)
|8-25 (32.0%)
|Free Throws
|5-8 (62.5%)
|11-14 (78.6%)
|Total Rebounds
|34
|32
|Offensive
|4
|9
|Defensive
|24
|21
|Team
|6
|2
|Assists
|18
|10
|Steals
|5
|5
|Blocks
|3
|1
|Turnovers
|15
|8
|Fouls
|18
|13
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Key Players
|
10
|I. Deas G
|11.5 PPG
|2.5 RPG
|1.4 APG
|36.2 FG%
|
13
|A. Portley G
|11.7 PPG
|3.1 RPG
|2.9 APG
|41.7 FG%
|Top Scorers
|I. Deas G
|20 PTS
|3 REB
|6 AST
|A. Portley G
|22 PTS
|7 REB
|4 AST
|
|51.9
|FG%
|41.9
|
|
|53.8
|3PT FG%
|32.0
|
|
|62.5
|FT%
|78.6
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|I. Deas
|20
|3
|6
|6/16
|4/8
|4/4
|1
|35
|2
|0
|4
|0
|3
|P. Powell
|16
|2
|4
|6/12
|3/6
|1/1
|2
|29
|0
|2
|3
|0
|2
|S. Phiri
|14
|2
|3
|5/5
|4/4
|0/2
|4
|27
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|T. Carter
|10
|5
|4
|4/8
|2/5
|0/0
|1
|31
|1
|0
|1
|1
|4
|J. Kimbrough
|4
|6
|0
|2/3
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|28
|0
|0
|3
|1
|5
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Portley
|22
|7
|4
|6/15
|3/7
|7/8
|1
|38
|1
|0
|3
|2
|5
|J. Cobb
|15
|3
|1
|6/15
|2/5
|1/2
|2
|36
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|N. Honor
|15
|2
|4
|5/14
|3/8
|2/2
|1
|39
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|J. Bunting
|4
|4
|0
|2/3
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|21
|1
|0
|2
|1
|3
|D. Pekarek
|2
|4
|1
|1/5
|0/4
|0/0
|0
|20
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Ohams
|13
|5
|0
|6/7
|0/0
|1/2
|3
|23
|1
|1
|0
|2
|3
|T. Perry
|0
|1
|0
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|O. Eyisi
|0
|4
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|15
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|E. Gazi
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Downing
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Slanina
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Raut
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Burquest
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Williams
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Austin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Radovich
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Skoric
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|71
|30
|10
|26/62
|8/25
|11/14
|13
|200
|5
|1
|8
|9
|21
