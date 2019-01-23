NIOWA
Southern Illinois tops Northern Iowa for the 2nd time, 70-62

  • Jan 23, 2019

CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) Aaron Cook had 17 points and Sean Lloyd Jr. and Darius Beane each added 16 more as Southern Illinois beat Northern Iowa for the second time in 18 days, 70-62 in a Missouri Valley Conference contest on Wednesday night.

The victory snaps a four-game losing streak for the Salukis, who had not won since its 58-51 win at Cedar Falls.

A.J. Green hit a 3 with 3:43 left to get Northern Iowa within 3, 53-50, but the Salukis pushed the advantage to 13 points before Green hit two 3s in the final minute to get the final deficit to single digits.

Southern Illinois (10-10, 3-4) shot 50 percent from the field (26 of 52), including 7 of 20 from long range.

Green hit 6 of 7 from distance and finished with 22 points for Northern Iowa (8-12, 3-4).

Key Players
A. Green
A. Cook
32.7 Min. Per Game 32.7
10.8 Pts. Per Game 10.8
3.7 Ast. Per Game 3.7
2.3 Reb. Per Game 2.3
36.7 Field Goal % 39.9
26.8 Three Point % 40.5
85.0 Free Throw % 63.0
+ 2 Tywhon Pickford made tip-in 0.0
  Offensive rebound by Tywhon Pickford 7.0
  Spencer Haldeman missed 3-pt. jump shot 9.0
+ 1 Darius Beane made 2nd of 2 free throws 17.0
+ 1 Darius Beane made 1st of 2 free throws 17.0
  Personal foul on Spencer Haldeman 17.0
+ 3 AJ Green made 3-pt. jump shot 19.0
+ 1 Aaron Cook made 2nd of 2 free throws 25.0
+ 1 Aaron Cook made 2nd of 2 free throws 25.0
  Aaron Cook missed 1st of 2 free throws 25.0
  Personal foul on Isaiah Brown 25.0
Team Stats
Points 62 70
Field Goals 24-55 (43.6%) 26-52 (50.0%)
3-Pointers 8-21 (38.1%) 7-20 (35.0%)
Free Throws 6-8 (75.0%) 11-16 (68.8%)
Total Rebounds 30 32
Offensive 8 6
Defensive 19 21
Team 3 5
Assists 9 14
Steals 9 11
Blocks 1 5
Turnovers 19 16
Fouls 19 13
Technicals 0 0
4
A. Green G
22 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST
10
A. Cook G
17 PTS, 4 AST
12T
away team logo Northern Iowa 8-12 352762
home team logo S. Illinois 10-10 195170
away team logo Northern Iowa 8-12 65.2 PPG 36.4 RPG 11.5 APG
home team logo S. Illinois 10-10 67.7 PPG 37.5 RPG 14.6 APG
4
A. Green G 15.0 PPG 3.2 RPG 2.1 APG 38.9 FG%
10
A. Cook G 10.8 PPG 2.3 RPG 3.7 APG 38.7 FG%
4
A. Green G 22 PTS 2 REB 1 AST
10
A. Cook G 17 PTS 0 REB 4 AST
43.6 FG% 50.0
38.1 3PT FG% 35.0
75.0 FT% 68.8
Northern Iowa
Starters
A. Green
I. Brown
W. Lohaus
T. Berhow
L. McDonnell
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Green 22 2 1 8/14 6/7 0/1 4 23 1 0 6 0 2
I. Brown 10 9 5 4/8 0/3 2/2 5 37 5 0 2 1 8
W. Lohaus 7 3 1 3/8 1/3 0/0 2 34 0 0 2 2 1
T. Berhow 6 3 0 3/8 0/3 0/0 3 32 0 0 3 1 2
L. McDonnell 5 7 1 2/6 1/2 0/0 0 25 0 0 3 3 4
Bench
J. Dahl
S. Haldeman
T. Pickford
L. Conrey
S. Goldman
A. Phyfe
M. Wentzien
T. Croft
M. Haynes
D. Holterhaus
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Dahl 4 1 0 2/3 0/0 0/1 1 7 1 1 2 0 1
S. Haldeman 4 0 1 1/6 0/3 2/2 3 26 2 0 1 0 0
T. Pickford 4 2 0 1/2 0/0 2/2 1 16 0 0 0 1 1
L. Conrey - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Goldman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Phyfe - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Wentzien - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Croft - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Haynes - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Holterhaus - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 62 27 9 24/55 8/21 6/8 19 200 9 1 19 8 19
S. Illinois
Starters
A. Cook
S. Lloyd Jr.
E. McGill
A. Fletcher
K. Pippen
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Cook 17 0 4 6/10 2/5 3/4 1 30 3 0 3 0 0
S. Lloyd Jr. 16 6 1 6/9 3/4 1/2 1 31 1 0 1 1 5
E. McGill 13 3 5 6/11 0/3 1/2 3 34 2 0 0 0 3
A. Fletcher 4 6 0 1/6 0/3 2/4 1 34 1 1 3 2 4
K. Pippen 2 3 2 1/5 0/0 0/0 0 15 1 2 3 1 2
Bench
D. Beane
M. Bartley
T. Bol
R. Stradnieks
B. Gooch
J. Gardner
A. Fall
D. Swedura
S. Shafer
S. Dembele
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Beane 16 5 1 5/7 2/3 4/4 2 27 2 0 1 1 4
M. Bartley 2 1 1 1/3 0/2 0/0 3 16 1 0 2 0 1
T. Bol 0 3 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 2 13 0 2 3 1 2
R. Stradnieks - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Gooch - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Gardner - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Fall - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Swedura - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Shafer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Dembele - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 70 27 14 26/52 7/20 11/16 13 200 11 5 16 6 21
NCAA BB Scores