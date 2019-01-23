Southern Illinois tops Northern Iowa for the 2nd time, 70-62
CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) Aaron Cook had 17 points and Sean Lloyd Jr. and Darius Beane each added 16 more as Southern Illinois beat Northern Iowa for the second time in 18 days, 70-62 in a Missouri Valley Conference contest on Wednesday night.
The victory snaps a four-game losing streak for the Salukis, who had not won since its 58-51 win at Cedar Falls.
A.J. Green hit a 3 with 3:43 left to get Northern Iowa within 3, 53-50, but the Salukis pushed the advantage to 13 points before Green hit two 3s in the final minute to get the final deficit to single digits.
Southern Illinois (10-10, 3-4) shot 50 percent from the field (26 of 52), including 7 of 20 from long range.
Green hit 6 of 7 from distance and finished with 22 points for Northern Iowa (8-12, 3-4).
Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|32.7
|Min. Per Game
|32.7
|10.8
|Pts. Per Game
|10.8
|3.7
|Ast. Per Game
|3.7
|2.3
|Reb. Per Game
|2.3
|36.7
|Field Goal %
|39.9
|26.8
|Three Point %
|40.5
|85.0
|Free Throw %
|63.0
|+ 2
|Tywhon Pickford made tip-in
|0.0
|Offensive rebound by Tywhon Pickford
|7.0
|Spencer Haldeman missed 3-pt. jump shot
|9.0
|+ 1
|Darius Beane made 2nd of 2 free throws
|17.0
|+ 1
|Darius Beane made 1st of 2 free throws
|17.0
|Personal foul on Spencer Haldeman
|17.0
|+ 3
|AJ Green made 3-pt. jump shot
|19.0
|+ 1
|Aaron Cook made 2nd of 2 free throws
|25.0
|+ 1
|Aaron Cook made 2nd of 2 free throws
|25.0
|Aaron Cook missed 1st of 2 free throws
|25.0
|Personal foul on Isaiah Brown
|25.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|62
|70
|Field Goals
|24-55 (43.6%)
|26-52 (50.0%)
|3-Pointers
|8-21 (38.1%)
|7-20 (35.0%)
|Free Throws
|6-8 (75.0%)
|11-16 (68.8%)
|Total Rebounds
|30
|32
|Offensive
|8
|6
|Defensive
|19
|21
|Team
|3
|5
|Assists
|9
|14
|Steals
|9
|11
|Blocks
|1
|5
|Turnovers
|19
|16
|Fouls
|19
|13
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Northern Iowa 8-12
|65.2 PPG
|36.4 RPG
|11.5 APG
|S. Illinois 10-10
|67.7 PPG
|37.5 RPG
|14.6 APG
|
|43.6
|FG%
|50.0
|
|
|38.1
|3PT FG%
|35.0
|
|
|75.0
|FT%
|68.8
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Green
|22
|2
|1
|8/14
|6/7
|0/1
|4
|23
|1
|0
|6
|0
|2
|I. Brown
|10
|9
|5
|4/8
|0/3
|2/2
|5
|37
|5
|0
|2
|1
|8
|W. Lohaus
|7
|3
|1
|3/8
|1/3
|0/0
|2
|34
|0
|0
|2
|2
|1
|T. Berhow
|6
|3
|0
|3/8
|0/3
|0/0
|3
|32
|0
|0
|3
|1
|2
|L. McDonnell
|5
|7
|1
|2/6
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|25
|0
|0
|3
|3
|4
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Green
|22
|2
|1
|8/14
|6/7
|0/1
|4
|23
|1
|0
|6
|0
|2
|I. Brown
|10
|9
|5
|4/8
|0/3
|2/2
|5
|37
|5
|0
|2
|1
|8
|W. Lohaus
|7
|3
|1
|3/8
|1/3
|0/0
|2
|34
|0
|0
|2
|2
|1
|T. Berhow
|6
|3
|0
|3/8
|0/3
|0/0
|3
|32
|0
|0
|3
|1
|2
|L. McDonnell
|5
|7
|1
|2/6
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|25
|0
|0
|3
|3
|4
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Dahl
|4
|1
|0
|2/3
|0/0
|0/1
|1
|7
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|S. Haldeman
|4
|0
|1
|1/6
|0/3
|2/2
|3
|26
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|T. Pickford
|4
|2
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|2/2
|1
|16
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|L. Conrey
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Goldman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Phyfe
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Wentzien
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Croft
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Haynes
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Holterhaus
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|62
|27
|9
|24/55
|8/21
|6/8
|19
|200
|9
|1
|19
|8
|19
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Cook
|17
|0
|4
|6/10
|2/5
|3/4
|1
|30
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|S. Lloyd Jr.
|16
|6
|1
|6/9
|3/4
|1/2
|1
|31
|1
|0
|1
|1
|5
|E. McGill
|13
|3
|5
|6/11
|0/3
|1/2
|3
|34
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|A. Fletcher
|4
|6
|0
|1/6
|0/3
|2/4
|1
|34
|1
|1
|3
|2
|4
|K. Pippen
|2
|3
|2
|1/5
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|15
|1
|2
|3
|1
|2
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Cook
|17
|0
|4
|6/10
|2/5
|3/4
|1
|30
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|S. Lloyd Jr.
|16
|6
|1
|6/9
|3/4
|1/2
|1
|31
|1
|0
|1
|1
|5
|E. McGill
|13
|3
|5
|6/11
|0/3
|1/2
|3
|34
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|A. Fletcher
|4
|6
|0
|1/6
|0/3
|2/4
|1
|34
|1
|1
|3
|2
|4
|K. Pippen
|2
|3
|2
|1/5
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|15
|1
|2
|3
|1
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Beane
|16
|5
|1
|5/7
|2/3
|4/4
|2
|27
|2
|0
|1
|1
|4
|M. Bartley
|2
|1
|1
|1/3
|0/2
|0/0
|3
|16
|1
|0
|2
|0
|1
|T. Bol
|0
|3
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|13
|0
|2
|3
|1
|2
|R. Stradnieks
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Gooch
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Gardner
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Fall
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Swedura
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Shafer
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Dembele
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|70
|27
|14
|26/52
|7/20
|11/16
|13
|200
|11
|5
|16
|6
|21
-
COLOST
7NEVADA49
77
2nd 10:24 CBSSN
-
UCIRV
HAWAII13
13
1st 10:00
-
AMER
BU70
66
Final
-
PROV
XAVIER64
62
Final
-
GWASH
DAVID62
73
Final
-
LOYMD
BUCK68
71
Final
-
HOLY
ARMY57
76
Final
-
FIU
FAU78
74
Final
-
TEXAS
TCU61
65
Final
-
UMBC
UVM74
61
Final
-
1TENN
VANDY88
83
Final/OT
-
LEHIGH
NAVY85
74
Final
-
STBON
UMASS65
51
Final
-
MASLOW
BING85
79
Final
-
NH
HARTFD39
74
Final
-
LAFAY
COLG47
57
Final
-
GMASON
DAYTON67
63
Final
-
UGA
25LSU82
92
Final
-
VALPO
INDST53
70
Final
-
LSALLE
FORD73
71
Final
-
STNYBRK
ALBANY67
66
Final/OT
-
ILLST
BRAD68
85
Final
-
PURDUE
OHIOST79
67
Final
-
RICH
STJOES70
74
Final
-
VCU
RI65
71
Final
-
ABIL
SFA60
61
Final
-
SAMHOU
NWST78
64
Final
-
NICHST
TXAMCC73
75
Final
-
SDAK
NDAK70
56
Final
-
UCF
TULANE75
50
Final
-
NORL
CARK71
76
Final
-
SELOU
HOUBP70
67
Final
-
EVAN
DRAKE66
78
Final
-
UIW
LAMAR81
87
Final/OT
-
STLOU
DUQ73
77
Final
-
ECU
17HOU50
94
Final
-
NIOWA
SILL62
70
Final
-
DEPAUL
12MARQET69
79
Final
-
SJST
WYO46
59
Final
-
WISC
ILL72
60
Final
-
OKLA
OKLAST70
61
Final
-
MIZZOU
ARK60
72
Final
-
LOYCHI
MOST35
70
Final
-
LNGBCH
CSN71
86
Final
-
UCRIV
CPOLY74
51
Final