UMass downs Rhode Island 77-70 for 1st A-10 win this season

  • Jan 27, 2019

AMHERST, Mass. (AP) Carl Pierre scored 22 points for Massachusetts to help the Minutemen get their first win in Atlantic 10 play this season beating Rhode Island 77-70 on Sunday.

Pierre finished shooting 7 of 10 from the field overall and 6 of 9 from behind the 3-point line. Luwane Pipkins missed 12 of 14 shots but went 8 of 9 from the line for 12 points and distributed nine assists. Jonathan Laurent and Rashaan Holloway each made all four of their shot attempts as Laurent scored 10 points and Holloway nine.

The Rams started with a 12-4 run before UMass (8-12, 1-6) went on a 15-6 run and captured the lead for good on Djery Baptiste's layup with 5:36 before halftime. UMass led 31-25 at intermission and the Rams got within 46-44 on a pair of Fatts Russell free throws with 11:37 to go but they never tied it.

Tyrese Martin led Rhode Island (11-8, 4-3) with 23 points.

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
  Defensive rebound by Massachusetts 5.0
  Jeff Dowtin missed 3-pt. jump shot 7.0
  Offensive rebound by Fatts Russell 15.0
  Tyrese Martin missed layup 17.0
  Offensive rebound by Tyrese Martin 17.0
  Jeff Dowtin missed free throw 17.0
  Shooting foul on Djery Baptiste 17.0
+ 2 Jeff Dowtin made driving layup 18.0
+ 1 Keon Clergeot made 2nd of 2 free throws 25.0
+ 1 Keon Clergeot made 1st of 2 free throws 25.0
  Personal foul on Fatts Russell 25.0
Team Stats
Points 70 77
Field Goals 25-49 (51.0%) 27-51 (52.9%)
3-Pointers 7-21 (33.3%) 9-21 (42.9%)
Free Throws 13-16 (81.3%) 14-18 (77.8%)
Total Rebounds 28 23
Offensive 6 5
Defensive 16 15
Team 6 3
Assists 18 19
Steals 5 3
Blocks 2 4
Turnovers 16 8
Fouls 18 17
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
4
T. Martin G
23 PTS, 3 REB, 3 AST
home team logo
12
C. Pierre G
22 PTS, 1 AST
12T
away team logo Rhode Island 11-8 254570
home team logo Massachusetts 8-12 314677
William D. Mullins Center Amherst, MA
Team Stats
away team logo Rhode Island 11-8 71.1 PPG 42.6 RPG 11.6 APG
home team logo Massachusetts 8-12 72.8 PPG 37.6 RPG 14.4 APG
Key Players
4
T. Martin G 7.5 PPG 5.0 RPG 0.8 APG 41.9 FG%
12
C. Pierre G 9.9 PPG 2.1 RPG 1.2 APG 40.6 FG%
Top Scorers
4
T. Martin G 23 PTS 3 REB 3 AST
12
C. Pierre G 22 PTS 0 REB 1 AST
51.0 FG% 52.9
33.3 3PT FG% 42.9
81.3 FT% 77.8
Rhode Island
Bench
C. Thompson
O. Silverio
R. Preston
D. Tate
M. Tertsea
E. Dadika
W. Leviton
J. Green
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Thompson 12 4 3 4/7 1/3 3/3 4 30 2 0 0 0 4
O. Silverio 3 0 1 1/1 1/1 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 0 0
R. Preston 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
D. Tate 0 1 1 0/3 0/3 0/0 0 18 0 0 0 0 1
M. Tertsea - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Dadika - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Leviton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Green - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 70 22 18 25/49 7/21 13/16 18 200 5 2 16 6 16
Massachusetts
Bench
J. Laurent
R. Holloway
C. Cobb
K. Hayward
R. West
U. McLean
J. Franklin
K. Turner-Morris
T. Wood
S. Chatman
A. Byrne
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Laurent 10 5 0 4/4 2/2 0/0 2 24 0 0 2 1 4
R. Holloway 9 3 0 4/4 0/0 1/1 2 15 0 2 0 2 1
C. Cobb 3 1 2 1/4 0/2 1/4 1 18 0 0 0 0 1
K. Hayward 3 0 1 1/3 1/3 0/0 1 7 1 0 0 0 0
R. West - - - - - - - - - - - - -
U. McLean - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Franklin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Turner-Morris - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Wood - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Chatman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Byrne - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 77 20 19 27/51 9/21 14/18 17 200 3 4 8 5 15
