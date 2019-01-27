UMass downs Rhode Island 77-70 for 1st A-10 win this season
AMHERST, Mass. (AP) Carl Pierre scored 22 points for Massachusetts to help the Minutemen get their first win in Atlantic 10 play this season beating Rhode Island 77-70 on Sunday.
Pierre finished shooting 7 of 10 from the field overall and 6 of 9 from behind the 3-point line. Luwane Pipkins missed 12 of 14 shots but went 8 of 9 from the line for 12 points and distributed nine assists. Jonathan Laurent and Rashaan Holloway each made all four of their shot attempts as Laurent scored 10 points and Holloway nine.
The Rams started with a 12-4 run before UMass (8-12, 1-6) went on a 15-6 run and captured the lead for good on Djery Baptiste's layup with 5:36 before halftime. UMass led 31-25 at intermission and the Rams got within 46-44 on a pair of Fatts Russell free throws with 11:37 to go but they never tied it.
Tyrese Martin led Rhode Island (11-8, 4-3) with 23 points.
Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Defensive rebound by Massachusetts
|5.0
|Jeff Dowtin missed 3-pt. jump shot
|7.0
|Offensive rebound by Fatts Russell
|15.0
|Tyrese Martin missed layup
|17.0
|Offensive rebound by Tyrese Martin
|17.0
|Jeff Dowtin missed free throw
|17.0
|Shooting foul on Djery Baptiste
|17.0
|+ 2
|Jeff Dowtin made driving layup
|18.0
|+ 1
|Keon Clergeot made 2nd of 2 free throws
|25.0
|+ 1
|Keon Clergeot made 1st of 2 free throws
|25.0
|Personal foul on Fatts Russell
|25.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|70
|77
|Field Goals
|25-49 (51.0%)
|27-51 (52.9%)
|3-Pointers
|7-21 (33.3%)
|9-21 (42.9%)
|Free Throws
|13-16 (81.3%)
|14-18 (77.8%)
|Total Rebounds
|28
|23
|Offensive
|6
|5
|Defensive
|16
|15
|Team
|6
|3
|Assists
|18
|19
|Steals
|5
|3
|Blocks
|2
|4
|Turnovers
|16
|8
|Fouls
|18
|17
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Rhode Island 11-8
|71.1 PPG
|42.6 RPG
|11.6 APG
|Massachusetts 8-12
|72.8 PPG
|37.6 RPG
|14.4 APG
|
|51.0
|FG%
|52.9
|
|
|33.3
|3PT FG%
|42.9
|
|
|81.3
|FT%
|77.8
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Martin
|23
|3
|3
|8/11
|5/7
|2/2
|3
|31
|2
|0
|2
|1
|2
|C. Langevine
|15
|7
|1
|5/9
|0/0
|5/5
|2
|34
|0
|1
|7
|4
|3
|J. Dowtin
|13
|2
|4
|6/12
|0/6
|1/4
|2
|37
|1
|0
|3
|0
|2
|F. Russell
|2
|2
|5
|0/5
|0/1
|2/2
|3
|32
|0
|0
|3
|1
|1
|J. Harris
|2
|3
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|4
|14
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Martin
|23
|3
|3
|8/11
|5/7
|2/2
|3
|31
|2
|0
|2
|1
|2
|C. Langevine
|15
|7
|1
|5/9
|0/0
|5/5
|2
|34
|0
|1
|7
|4
|3
|J. Dowtin
|13
|2
|4
|6/12
|0/6
|1/4
|2
|37
|1
|0
|3
|0
|2
|F. Russell
|2
|2
|5
|0/5
|0/1
|2/2
|3
|32
|0
|0
|3
|1
|1
|J. Harris
|2
|3
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|4
|14
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Thompson
|12
|4
|3
|4/7
|1/3
|3/3
|4
|30
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|O. Silverio
|3
|0
|1
|1/1
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|R. Preston
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|D. Tate
|0
|1
|1
|0/3
|0/3
|0/0
|0
|18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|M. Tertsea
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Dadika
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Leviton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Green
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|70
|22
|18
|25/49
|7/21
|13/16
|18
|200
|5
|2
|16
|6
|16
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Pierre
|22
|0
|1
|7/10
|6/9
|2/2
|1
|33
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|L. Pipkins
|12
|3
|9
|2/14
|0/4
|8/9
|1
|37
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3
|D. Baptiste
|8
|4
|0
|4/5
|0/0
|0/0
|5
|25
|1
|2
|1
|1
|3
|K. Clergeot
|8
|3
|5
|3/5
|0/1
|2/2
|2
|25
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|S. Diallo
|2
|1
|1
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|16
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Pierre
|22
|0
|1
|7/10
|6/9
|2/2
|1
|33
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|L. Pipkins
|12
|3
|9
|2/14
|0/4
|8/9
|1
|37
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3
|D. Baptiste
|8
|4
|0
|4/5
|0/0
|0/0
|5
|25
|1
|2
|1
|1
|3
|K. Clergeot
|8
|3
|5
|3/5
|0/1
|2/2
|2
|25
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|S. Diallo
|2
|1
|1
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|16
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Laurent
|10
|5
|0
|4/4
|2/2
|0/0
|2
|24
|0
|0
|2
|1
|4
|R. Holloway
|9
|3
|0
|4/4
|0/0
|1/1
|2
|15
|0
|2
|0
|2
|1
|C. Cobb
|3
|1
|2
|1/4
|0/2
|1/4
|1
|18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|K. Hayward
|3
|0
|1
|1/3
|1/3
|0/0
|1
|7
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|R. West
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|U. McLean
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Franklin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Turner-Morris
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Wood
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Chatman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Byrne
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|77
|20
|19
|27/51
|9/21
|14/18
|17
|200
|3
|4
|8
|5
|15
-
UCF
MEMP12
19
1st 10:24 CBSSN
-
SILL
LOYCHI12
22
1st 7:53 ESPU
-
NALAB
NJTECH25
23
1st 4:32
-
LPSCMB
STETSON31
18
1st 6:18 ESP+
-
DEPAUL
PROV67
70
Final
-
WESCOL
PRINCE62
91
Final
-
GTOWN
STJOHN89
78
Final
-
CINCY
TEMPLE72
68
Final
-
WESLEY
PRINCE62
91
Final
-
IONA
FAIR68
80
Final
-
6MICHST
PURDUE63
73
Final
-
STPETE
QUINN58
77
Final
-
RI
UMASS70
77
Final
-
INDST
ILLST62
76
Final
-
LIB
JVILLE69
59
Final
-
MARIST
RIDER85
86
Final
-
17HOU
TULSA77
65
Final
-
SETON
18NOVA52
80
Final
-
UNF
FGC0
0155.5 O/U
+1
5:00pm
-
19IOWA
MINN0
0155 O/U
-1
5:00pm FS1
-
FSU
MIAMI0
0144.5 O/U
+4
6:00pm ESPU
-
WASHST
OREG0
0144.5 O/U
-13
8:00pm ESPU