Cook's last-second FTs gives Missouri St. 55-54 OT win
VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP) Keandre Cook made two free throws in the final seconds of overtime to give Missouri State a 55-54 victory over Valparaiso on Tuesday night.
Cook blocked a Javon Freeman jumper with 21 seconds left in the extra period. Valparaiso grabbed the loose ball but was later called for a shot-clock violation, giving the Bears the ball with 12 seconds remaining. Cook, who had a layup with 1:28 left to close the gap to 54-53, was fouled as he drove to the basket in the closing seconds. He calmly sank both free throws for the win.
Missouri State took a 49-47 lead with 36 seconds left in regulation. Daniel Sackey had a layup to tie the game. Cook, who finished with 17 points, missed a jumper in the final second of the second half.
Jared Ridder added 13 points and Josh Webster chipped in 12 for Missouri State (11-11, 5-4 Missouri Valley Conference).
Javon Freeman led Valparaiso (12-10, 5-4) with 12 points and 15 rebounds. The Crusaders were without leading scorer Ryan Fazekas, who sat out with an ankle injury.
|29.2
|Min. Per Game
|29.2
|7.5
|Pts. Per Game
|7.5
|4.7
|Ast. Per Game
|4.7
|5.0
|Reb. Per Game
|5.0
|41.7
|Field Goal %
|50.8
|22.2
|Three Point %
|27.6
|81.1
|Free Throw %
|76.2
|+ 1
|Keandre Cook made 2nd of 2 free throws
|2.0
|+ 1
|Keandre Cook made 1st of 2 free throws
|2.0
|Shooting foul on Jaume Sorolla
|2.0
|Shot clock violation turnover on Bakari Evelyn
|11.0
|Offensive rebound by Valparaiso
|21.0
|Javon Freeman missed layup, blocked by Keandre Cook
|21.0
|Defensive rebound by Daniel Sackey
|47.0
|Jared Ridder missed 3-pt. jump shot
|49.0
|Defensive rebound by Jared Ridder
|1:11
|Bakari Evelyn missed floating jump shot
|1:13
|+ 2
|Keandre Cook made driving layup
|1:31
|Team Stats
|Points
|55
|54
|Field Goals
|17-55 (30.9%)
|19-49 (38.8%)
|3-Pointers
|7-17 (41.2%)
|4-12 (33.3%)
|Free Throws
|14-16 (87.5%)
|12-20 (60.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|35
|37
|Offensive
|9
|7
|Defensive
|21
|27
|Team
|5
|3
|Assists
|6
|11
|Steals
|2
|5
|Blocks
|4
|4
|Turnovers
|8
|9
|Fouls
|17
|18
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Missouri State 11-11
|73.4 PPG
|35.5 RPG
|12.6 APG
|Valparaiso 11-10
|70.1 PPG
|36 RPG
|15.0 APG
|Key Players
|
1
|K. Cook G
|13.5 PPG
|4.3 RPG
|0.9 APG
|47.0 FG%
|
0
|J. Freeman G
|10.2 PPG
|3.9 RPG
|2.3 APG
|45.3 FG%
|Top Scorers
|K. Cook G
|17 PTS
|5 REB
|0 AST
|J. Freeman G
|12 PTS
|15 REB
|1 AST
|
|30.9
|FG%
|38.8
|
|
|41.2
|3PT FG%
|33.3
|
|
|87.5
|FT%
|60.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Cook
|17
|5
|0
|6/16
|3/7
|2/3
|2
|41
|1
|1
|3
|1
|4
|J. Webster
|12
|4
|3
|4/12
|0/1
|4/4
|1
|38
|0
|1
|3
|1
|3
|J. Dixon
|4
|2
|1
|1/8
|0/1
|2/2
|2
|32
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|T. Da Silva
|4
|6
|1
|1/9
|0/2
|2/2
|2
|39
|0
|1
|1
|3
|3
|R. Kreklow
|2
|4
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|2/2
|5
|17
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|30
|6
|17/55
|7/17
|14/16
|17
|225
|2
|4
|8
|9
|21
