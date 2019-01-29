MOST
VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP) Keandre Cook made two free throws in the final seconds of overtime to give Missouri State a 55-54 victory over Valparaiso on Tuesday night.

Cook blocked a Javon Freeman jumper with 21 seconds left in the extra period. Valparaiso grabbed the loose ball but was later called for a shot-clock violation, giving the Bears the ball with 12 seconds remaining. Cook, who had a layup with 1:28 left to close the gap to 54-53, was fouled as he drove to the basket in the closing seconds. He calmly sank both free throws for the win.

Missouri State took a 49-47 lead with 36 seconds left in regulation. Daniel Sackey had a layup to tie the game. Cook, who finished with 17 points, missed a jumper in the final second of the second half.

Jared Ridder added 13 points and Josh Webster chipped in 12 for Missouri State (11-11, 5-4 Missouri Valley Conference).

Javon Freeman led Valparaiso (12-10, 5-4) with 12 points and 15 rebounds. The Crusaders were without leading scorer Ryan Fazekas, who sat out with an ankle injury.

Key Players
J. Webster
D. Lavender
29.2 Min. Per Game 29.2
7.5 Pts. Per Game 7.5
4.7 Ast. Per Game 4.7
5.0 Reb. Per Game 5.0
41.7 Field Goal % 50.8
22.2 Three Point % 27.6
81.1 Free Throw % 76.2
+ 1 Keandre Cook made 2nd of 2 free throws 2.0
+ 1 Keandre Cook made 1st of 2 free throws 2.0
  Shooting foul on Jaume Sorolla 2.0
  Shot clock violation turnover on Bakari Evelyn 11.0
  Offensive rebound by Valparaiso 21.0
  Javon Freeman missed layup, blocked by Keandre Cook 21.0
  Defensive rebound by Daniel Sackey 47.0
  Jared Ridder missed 3-pt. jump shot 49.0
  Defensive rebound by Jared Ridder 1:11
  Bakari Evelyn missed floating jump shot 1:13
+ 2 Keandre Cook made driving layup 1:31
Team Stats
Points 55 54
Field Goals 17-55 (30.9%) 19-49 (38.8%)
3-Pointers 7-17 (41.2%) 4-12 (33.3%)
Free Throws 14-16 (87.5%) 12-20 (60.0%)
Total Rebounds 35 37
Offensive 9 7
Defensive 21 27
Team 5 3
Assists 6 11
Steals 2 5
Blocks 4 4
Turnovers 8 9
Fouls 17 18
Technicals 0 0
Bench
J. Ridder
K. Mohammed
D. Scott
O. Church
J. Hall
T. Dixon
R. Owens
J. Wojcik
S. Wojcik
S. Brown
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Ridder 13 5 0 4/7 4/6 1/1 1 31 1 1 0 0 5
K. Mohammed 3 4 0 1/3 0/0 1/2 2 22 0 0 0 3 1
D. Scott 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 2 5 0 0 0 0 0
O. Church - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Hall - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Dixon - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Owens - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Wojcik - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Wojcik - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Brown - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 55 30 6 17/55 7/17 14/16 17 225 2 4 8 9 21
Bench
J. Sorolla
M. McMillan
J. Kiser
R. Fazekas
N. Robinson
E. Gordon
M. Bradford
M. Golder
L. Stalling
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Sorolla 3 6 0 1/4 0/0 1/2 5 24 2 3 1 0 6
M. McMillan 3 0 0 1/1 1/1 0/0 2 8 0 0 1 0 0
J. Kiser 0 1 2 0/3 0/2 0/0 1 19 0 0 0 1 0
R. Fazekas - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Robinson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Gordon - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Bradford - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Golder - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Stalling - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 54 34 11 19/49 4/12 12/20 18 225 5 4 9 7 27
