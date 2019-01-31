MEMP
Jefferies scores career-high 25, Tulsa beats Memphis 95-79

  • STATS AP
  • Jan 31, 2019

TULSA, Okla. (AP) DaQuan Jefferies had a career-high 25 points on Wednesday night, and Curran Scott scored 16 of his 20 in the second half, to help Tulsa beat Memphis 95-79 and snap a four-game skid.

Jefferies made 8 of 12 from the field, including 3 of 5 from 3-point range, and finished with eight rebounds, three assists, three blocks and two steals. Sterling Taplin added 14 points, Jeriah Horne scored 13 and Martins Igbanu 10 for Tulsa (13-9, 3-6 American Athletic Conference).

Jefferies hit a 3-pointer, Igbanu made back-to-back baskets and Elijah Joiner had two layups in a 13-second span to make it 11-2 and the Golden Hurricane led the rest of the way. Memphis went more than 4 1/2 minutes without a field goal during a 19-6 run that gave Tulsa its biggest lead at 22 points with three minutes left in the first half. Memphis trimmed its deficit to 74-66 when Raynere Thornton hit a jumper with 6:34 to play but got no closer.

Tyler Harris led the Tigers (13-8, 5-3) with 18 points. Thornton and Jeremiah Martin each scored 14 and Kyvon Davenport had 12 points and 14 rebounds.

Tulsa shot a season-high 54.5 percent (30 of 55) from the field and outscored the Memphis 26-17 from the free-throw line.

Key Players
J. Martin
S. Taplin
27.9 Min. Per Game 27.9
10.0 Pts. Per Game 10.0
4.5 Ast. Per Game 4.5
2.8 Reb. Per Game 2.8
42.4 Field Goal % 38.2
27.2 Three Point % 38.5
68.9 Free Throw % 69.8
Team Stats
Points 79 95
Field Goals 28-69 (40.6%) 30-55 (54.5%)
3-Pointers 6-24 (25.0%) 9-20 (45.0%)
Free Throws 17-26 (65.4%) 26-33 (78.8%)
Total Rebounds 43 34
Offensive 15 6
Defensive 23 26
Team 5 2
Assists 12 24
Steals 9 11
Blocks 1 5
Turnovers 17 14
Fouls 29 21
Technicals 0 0
Tulsa
Starters
D. Jeffries
C. Scott
S. Taplin
M. Igbanu
L. Korita
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Jeffries 25 8 3 8/12 3/5 6/8 3 34 2 3 2 2 6
C. Scott 20 2 2 5/8 2/2 8/9 1 32 1 0 1 0 2
S. Taplin 14 3 4 5/9 1/3 3/5 3 22 0 0 1 1 2
M. Igbanu 10 6 1 4/6 0/0 2/3 3 32 2 1 4 1 5
L. Korita 3 1 2 1/4 1/4 0/0 0 17 0 0 1 0 1
Starters
D. Jeffries
C. Scott
S. Taplin
M. Igbanu
L. Korita
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Jeffries 25 8 3 8/12 3/5 6/8 3 34 2 3 2 2 6
C. Scott 20 2 2 5/8 2/2 8/9 1 32 1 0 1 0 2
S. Taplin 14 3 4 5/9 1/3 3/5 3 22 0 0 1 1 2
M. Igbanu 10 6 1 4/6 0/0 2/3 3 32 2 1 4 1 5
L. Korita 3 1 2 1/4 1/4 0/0 0 17 0 0 1 0 1
Bench
J. Horne
E. Joiner
D. Jackson
P. Hewitt
C. Barnes
A. Foree
R. Jones
S. Falokun
L. Deline Jr.
G. Christopoulos
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Horne 13 5 1 4/11 2/5 3/4 3 20 1 1 2 2 3
E. Joiner 6 1 8 2/3 0/0 2/2 3 24 4 0 0 0 1
D. Jackson 4 6 3 1/2 0/1 2/2 3 14 1 0 2 0 6
P. Hewitt 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 2 0 0 1 0 0
C. Barnes 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 3 0 0 0 0 0
A. Foree - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Jones - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Falokun - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Deline Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Christopoulos - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 95 32 24 30/55 9/20 26/33 21 200 11 5 14 6 26
