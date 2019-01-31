Jefferies scores career-high 25, Tulsa beats Memphis 95-79
TULSA, Okla. (AP) DaQuan Jefferies had a career-high 25 points on Wednesday night, and Curran Scott scored 16 of his 20 in the second half, to help Tulsa beat Memphis 95-79 and snap a four-game skid.
Jefferies made 8 of 12 from the field, including 3 of 5 from 3-point range, and finished with eight rebounds, three assists, three blocks and two steals. Sterling Taplin added 14 points, Jeriah Horne scored 13 and Martins Igbanu 10 for Tulsa (13-9, 3-6 American Athletic Conference).
Jefferies hit a 3-pointer, Igbanu made back-to-back baskets and Elijah Joiner had two layups in a 13-second span to make it 11-2 and the Golden Hurricane led the rest of the way. Memphis went more than 4 1/2 minutes without a field goal during a 19-6 run that gave Tulsa its biggest lead at 22 points with three minutes left in the first half. Memphis trimmed its deficit to 74-66 when Raynere Thornton hit a jumper with 6:34 to play but got no closer.
Tyler Harris led the Tigers (13-8, 5-3) with 18 points. Thornton and Jeremiah Martin each scored 14 and Kyvon Davenport had 12 points and 14 rebounds.
Tulsa shot a season-high 54.5 percent (30 of 55) from the field and outscored the Memphis 26-17 from the free-throw line.
Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|27.9
|Min. Per Game
|27.9
|10.0
|Pts. Per Game
|10.0
|4.5
|Ast. Per Game
|4.5
|2.8
|Reb. Per Game
|2.8
|42.4
|Field Goal %
|38.2
|27.2
|Three Point %
|38.5
|68.9
|Free Throw %
|69.8
|Shot clock violation turnover on Tulsa
|7.0
|Defensive rebound by Martins Igbanu
|37.0
|Tyler Harris missed jump shot
|39.0
|+ 1
|Curran Scott made 2nd of 2 free throws
|47.0
|+ 1
|Curran Scott made 1st of 2 free throws
|47.0
|Personal foul on Kyvon Davenport
|47.0
|Defensive rebound by Curran Scott
|49.0
|Jeremiah Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot
|51.0
|+ 1
|Curran Scott made 2nd of 2 free throws
|56.0
|+ 1
|Curran Scott made 1st of 2 free throws
|56.0
|Personal foul on Jeremiah Martin
|56.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|79
|95
|Field Goals
|28-69 (40.6%)
|30-55 (54.5%)
|3-Pointers
|6-24 (25.0%)
|9-20 (45.0%)
|Free Throws
|17-26 (65.4%)
|26-33 (78.8%)
|Total Rebounds
|43
|34
|Offensive
|15
|6
|Defensive
|23
|26
|Team
|5
|2
|Assists
|12
|24
|Steals
|9
|11
|Blocks
|1
|5
|Turnovers
|17
|14
|Fouls
|29
|21
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Key Players
|
1
|T. Harris G
|12.8 PPG
|1.9 RPG
|2.2 APG
|38.5 FG%
|
2
|D. Jeffries G
|13.6 PPG
|5.6 RPG
|1.5 APG
|51.6 FG%
|Top Scorers
|T. Harris G
|18 PTS
|2 REB
|0 AST
|D. Jeffries G
|25 PTS
|8 REB
|3 AST
|
|40.6
|FG%
|54.5
|
|
|25.0
|3PT FG%
|45.0
|
|
|65.4
|FT%
|78.8
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Martin
|14
|2
|6
|5/13
|1/7
|3/4
|4
|39
|4
|0
|6
|1
|1
|R. Thornton
|14
|7
|1
|7/9
|0/1
|0/1
|1
|30
|2
|0
|2
|1
|6
|K. Davenport
|12
|14
|0
|4/16
|0/1
|4/6
|5
|32
|0
|0
|0
|8
|6
|K. Brewton Jr.
|5
|2
|1
|1/5
|0/3
|3/4
|3
|23
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|I. Maurice
|4
|3
|1
|2/4
|0/1
|0/0
|4
|13
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Martin
|14
|2
|6
|5/13
|1/7
|3/4
|4
|39
|4
|0
|6
|1
|1
|R. Thornton
|14
|7
|1
|7/9
|0/1
|0/1
|1
|30
|2
|0
|2
|1
|6
|K. Davenport
|12
|14
|0
|4/16
|0/1
|4/6
|5
|32
|0
|0
|0
|8
|6
|K. Brewton Jr.
|5
|2
|1
|1/5
|0/3
|3/4
|3
|23
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|I. Maurice
|4
|3
|1
|2/4
|0/1
|0/0
|4
|13
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Harris
|18
|2
|0
|6/12
|4/9
|2/2
|4
|21
|0
|0
|4
|1
|1
|A. Lomax
|9
|5
|3
|2/9
|0/1
|5/7
|3
|26
|2
|0
|0
|2
|3
|A. Jones
|3
|1
|0
|1/1
|1/1
|0/0
|1
|8
|0
|0
|3
|0
|1
|M. Parks Jr.
|0
|2
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/2
|4
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|K. Sameh Azab
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Thomas
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|V. Enoh
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Olds
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Boyce
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Hardaway
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Wingett
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|79
|38
|12
|28/69
|6/24
|17/26
|29
|200
|9
|1
|17
|15
|23
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Jeffries
|25
|8
|3
|8/12
|3/5
|6/8
|3
|34
|2
|3
|2
|2
|6
|C. Scott
|20
|2
|2
|5/8
|2/2
|8/9
|1
|32
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|S. Taplin
|14
|3
|4
|5/9
|1/3
|3/5
|3
|22
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|M. Igbanu
|10
|6
|1
|4/6
|0/0
|2/3
|3
|32
|2
|1
|4
|1
|5
|L. Korita
|3
|1
|2
|1/4
|1/4
|0/0
|0
|17
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Jeffries
|25
|8
|3
|8/12
|3/5
|6/8
|3
|34
|2
|3
|2
|2
|6
|C. Scott
|20
|2
|2
|5/8
|2/2
|8/9
|1
|32
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|S. Taplin
|14
|3
|4
|5/9
|1/3
|3/5
|3
|22
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|M. Igbanu
|10
|6
|1
|4/6
|0/0
|2/3
|3
|32
|2
|1
|4
|1
|5
|L. Korita
|3
|1
|2
|1/4
|1/4
|0/0
|0
|17
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Horne
|13
|5
|1
|4/11
|2/5
|3/4
|3
|20
|1
|1
|2
|2
|3
|E. Joiner
|6
|1
|8
|2/3
|0/0
|2/2
|3
|24
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|D. Jackson
|4
|6
|3
|1/2
|0/1
|2/2
|3
|14
|1
|0
|2
|0
|6
|P. Hewitt
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|C. Barnes
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A. Foree
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Jones
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Falokun
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Deline Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Christopoulos
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|95
|32
|24
|30/55
|9/20
|26/33
|21
|200
|11
|5
|14
|6
|26
