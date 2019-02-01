GONZAG
BYU

No Text

No. 4 Gonzaga beats BYU 93-63 for 28th straight WCC road win

  • STATS AP
  • Feb 01, 2019

PROVO, Utah (AP) Brandon Clarke scored 23 points and Rui Hachimura added 20 to lead No. 4 Gonzaga to a 93-63 win over BYU on Thursday night.

Clarke and Hachimura each grabbed nine rebounds as well. Corey Kispert had 16 points and Josh Perkins dished out 10 assists for Gonzaga. The Bulldogs shot 37 of 63 (59 percent) from the field - including 10 of 20 from 3-point range.

Gonzaga (20-2, 7-0 West Coast Conference) has won 28 straight road games against WCC opponents and 21 consecutive league games overall. Both streaks lead the nation.

T.J. Haws scored 16 points and Zac Seljaas had 12 to lead the Cougars. Yoeli Childs added 12 points and seven rebounds.

BYU (13-10, 5-3) lost for the second time in three games after shooting just 37 percent from the field.

Gonzaga took control on both ends of the floor almost from the opening tip. The Bulldogs used a 12-1 run fueled by back-to-back 3-pointers from Zach Norvell Jr. and Kispert and a pair of dunks from Hachimura to sprint out to a 19-6 lead.

BYU struggled to generate offense early. The Cougars missed 10 of their first 13 shots before making three straight to chip away at the deficit. Jahshire Hardnett capped the string of baskets with a 3 that cut Gonzaga's lead to 23-18.

That's as close as BYU got. The Cougars quickly went ice cold again. BYU missed nine shots in a row and finished the first half 9 of 33 (27 percent) from the field.

Gonzaga took advantage by stringing together an 18-2 run. Hachimura bookended a spurt that gave the Bulldogs a 41-20 lead with a layup and a dunk.

BYU closed to 54-40 with 13:07 remaining on consecutive baskets from Nick Emery and Seljaas. Kim Tillie drained a 3 and Hachimura followed with back-to-back layups to stop the Cougars from getting closer. Gonzaga eventually built an 87-57 lead with 4:08 left after Kispert, Clarke and Geno Crandall combined to help the Bulldogs make five straight baskets over a three-minute stretch.

THE BIG PICTURE

Gonzaga: Since the start of conference play, Gonzaga has played like a team poised to be a Final Four contender. There's a distinct chance the Bulldogs could run the table in the WCC.

BYU: Long first-half shooting droughts doomed any faint upset chances the Cougars possessed. Gonzaga kept Childs in check when it mattered and BYU's guards could not knock down enough shots from the perimeter to relieve pressure around the basket.

UP NEXT

Gonzaga hosts San Diego on Saturday.

BYU hosts Loyola Marymount on Saturday.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
J. Perkins
13 G
T. Haws
30 G
33.6 Min. Per Game 33.6
17.6 Pts. Per Game 17.6
5.2 Ast. Per Game 5.2
4.0 Reb. Per Game 4.0
45.4 Field Goal % 47.8
38.3 Three Point % 36.4
85.0 Free Throw % 85.4
+ 2 Kolby Lee made dunk 10.0
  Offensive rebound by McKay Cannon 21.0
  McKay Cannon missed 3-pt. jump shot 23.0
+ 1 Jeremy Jones made 2nd of 2 free throws 43.0
+ 1 Jeremy Jones made 1st of 2 free throws 43.0
  Shooting foul on Zac Seljaas 43.0
  Lost ball turnover on Zac Seljaas, stolen by Joel Ayayi 46.0
+ 2 Greg Foster Jr. made layup 1:02
  Defensive rebound by Filip Petrusev 1:10
  Gavin Baxter missed layup, blocked by Filip Petrusev 1:12
+ 2 Jeremy Jones made finger-roll layup 1:33
Team Stats
Points 93 63
Field Goals 37-63 (58.7%) 24-65 (36.9%)
3-Pointers 10-20 (50.0%) 6-21 (28.6%)
Free Throws 9-14 (64.3%) 9-12 (75.0%)
Total Rebounds 41 31
Offensive 9 5
Defensive 31 22
Team 1 4
Assists 21 11
Steals 5 6
Blocks 4 1
Turnovers 9 7
Fouls 12 15
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
15
B. Clarke F
23 PTS, 9 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
30
T. Haws G
16 PTS, 3 REB, 2 AST
12T
away team logo 4 Gonzaga 20-2 415293
home team logo Brigham Young 13-10 243963
BYU +14.5, O/U 162.5
Marriott Center Provo, UT
BYU +14.5, O/U 162.5
Marriott Center Provo, UT
Team Stats
away team logo 4 Gonzaga 20-2 91.4 PPG 42.6 RPG 18.8 APG
home team logo Brigham Young 13-10 82.0 PPG 39 RPG 15.6 APG
Key Players
15
B. Clarke F 16.3 PPG 7.7 RPG 1.7 APG 69.0 FG%
30
T. Haws G 17.6 PPG 4.0 RPG 5.2 APG 47.6 FG%
Top Scorers
15
B. Clarke F 23 PTS 9 REB 2 AST
30
T. Haws G 16 PTS 3 REB 2 AST
58.7 FG% 36.9
50.0 3PT FG% 28.6
64.3 FT% 75.0
Gonzaga
Starters
B. Clarke
R. Hachimura
C. Kispert
Z. Norvell Jr.
J. Perkins
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
B. Clarke 23 9 2 10/13 1/1 2/2 1 31 1 1 1 2 7
R. Hachimura 20 9 2 8/13 0/0 4/8 2 32 1 1 3 1 8
C. Kispert 16 5 1 6/9 4/6 0/0 0 30 1 1 0 1 4
Z. Norvell Jr. 12 7 4 5/10 2/6 0/0 2 33 0 0 2 1 6
J. Perkins 6 2 10 2/7 1/4 1/2 0 32 0 0 2 2 0
Starters
B. Clarke
R. Hachimura
C. Kispert
Z. Norvell Jr.
J. Perkins
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
B. Clarke 23 9 2 10/13 1/1 2/2 1 31 1 1 1 2 7
R. Hachimura 20 9 2 8/13 0/0 4/8 2 32 1 1 3 1 8
C. Kispert 16 5 1 6/9 4/6 0/0 0 30 1 1 0 1 4
Z. Norvell Jr. 12 7 4 5/10 2/6 0/0 2 33 0 0 2 1 6
J. Perkins 6 2 10 2/7 1/4 1/2 0 32 0 0 2 2 0
Bench
G. Crandall
K. Tillie
J. Jones
G. Foster Jr.
J. Ayayi
F. Petrusev
A. Martin
J. Beach
M. Lang
P. Pennington
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
G. Crandall 5 1 0 2/4 1/1 0/0 2 17 0 0 1 1 0
K. Tillie 5 2 2 2/3 1/1 0/0 4 12 1 0 0 0 2
J. Jones 4 4 0 1/3 0/1 2/2 1 5 0 0 0 1 3
G. Foster Jr. 2 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
J. Ayayi 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 3 1 0 0 0 0
F. Petrusev 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 1 0 0 1
A. Martin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Beach - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Lang - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Pennington - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 93 40 21 37/63 10/20 9/14 12 200 5 4 9 9 31
Brigham Young
Starters
T. Haws
Y. Childs
C. Harding
M. Cannon
L. Worthington
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Haws 16 3 2 7/14 0/2 2/2 3 32 1 0 2 0 3
Y. Childs 12 7 3 3/11 1/3 5/6 5 34 1 0 2 2 5
C. Harding 5 2 0 2/6 0/1 1/2 0 21 1 0 1 0 2
M. Cannon 1 2 1 0/2 0/2 1/2 1 16 2 0 0 1 1
L. Worthington 0 2 0 0/5 0/0 0/0 2 9 0 0 0 1 1
Starters
T. Haws
Y. Childs
C. Harding
M. Cannon
L. Worthington
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Haws 16 3 2 7/14 0/2 2/2 3 32 1 0 2 0 3
Y. Childs 12 7 3 3/11 1/3 5/6 5 34 1 0 2 2 5
C. Harding 5 2 0 2/6 0/1 1/2 0 21 1 0 1 0 2
M. Cannon 1 2 1 0/2 0/2 1/2 1 16 2 0 0 1 1
L. Worthington 0 2 0 0/5 0/0 0/0 2 9 0 0 0 1 1
Bench
Z. Seljaas
J. Hardnett
G. Baxter
N. Emery
K. Lee
D. Nixon
R. Bergersen
E. Troy
T. Maughan
J. Wade
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
Z. Seljaas 13 3 2 5/7 3/5 0/0 3 24 0 0 1 0 3
J. Hardnett 7 2 1 3/10 1/5 0/0 0 16 0 0 0 0 2
G. Baxter 4 4 1 2/4 0/0 0/0 1 25 0 1 0 1 3
N. Emery 3 1 0 1/4 1/3 0/0 0 15 1 0 1 0 1
K. Lee 2 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
D. Nixon 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 1
R. Bergersen 0 0 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 4 0 0 0 0 0
E. Troy 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
T. Maughan 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
J. Wade - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 63 27 11 24/65 6/21 9/12 15 200 6 1 7 5 22
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores