No. 4 Gonzaga beats BYU 93-63 for 28th straight WCC road win
PROVO, Utah (AP) Brandon Clarke scored 23 points and Rui Hachimura added 20 to lead No. 4 Gonzaga to a 93-63 win over BYU on Thursday night.
Clarke and Hachimura each grabbed nine rebounds as well. Corey Kispert had 16 points and Josh Perkins dished out 10 assists for Gonzaga. The Bulldogs shot 37 of 63 (59 percent) from the field - including 10 of 20 from 3-point range.
Gonzaga (20-2, 7-0 West Coast Conference) has won 28 straight road games against WCC opponents and 21 consecutive league games overall. Both streaks lead the nation.
T.J. Haws scored 16 points and Zac Seljaas had 12 to lead the Cougars. Yoeli Childs added 12 points and seven rebounds.
BYU (13-10, 5-3) lost for the second time in three games after shooting just 37 percent from the field.
Gonzaga took control on both ends of the floor almost from the opening tip. The Bulldogs used a 12-1 run fueled by back-to-back 3-pointers from Zach Norvell Jr. and Kispert and a pair of dunks from Hachimura to sprint out to a 19-6 lead.
BYU struggled to generate offense early. The Cougars missed 10 of their first 13 shots before making three straight to chip away at the deficit. Jahshire Hardnett capped the string of baskets with a 3 that cut Gonzaga's lead to 23-18.
That's as close as BYU got. The Cougars quickly went ice cold again. BYU missed nine shots in a row and finished the first half 9 of 33 (27 percent) from the field.
Gonzaga took advantage by stringing together an 18-2 run. Hachimura bookended a spurt that gave the Bulldogs a 41-20 lead with a layup and a dunk.
BYU closed to 54-40 with 13:07 remaining on consecutive baskets from Nick Emery and Seljaas. Kim Tillie drained a 3 and Hachimura followed with back-to-back layups to stop the Cougars from getting closer. Gonzaga eventually built an 87-57 lead with 4:08 left after Kispert, Clarke and Geno Crandall combined to help the Bulldogs make five straight baskets over a three-minute stretch.
THE BIG PICTURE
Gonzaga: Since the start of conference play, Gonzaga has played like a team poised to be a Final Four contender. There's a distinct chance the Bulldogs could run the table in the WCC.
BYU: Long first-half shooting droughts doomed any faint upset chances the Cougars possessed. Gonzaga kept Childs in check when it mattered and BYU's guards could not knock down enough shots from the perimeter to relieve pressure around the basket.
UP NEXT
Gonzaga hosts San Diego on Saturday.
BYU hosts Loyola Marymount on Saturday.
|+ 2
|Kolby Lee made dunk
|10.0
|Offensive rebound by McKay Cannon
|21.0
|McKay Cannon missed 3-pt. jump shot
|23.0
|+ 1
|Jeremy Jones made 2nd of 2 free throws
|43.0
|+ 1
|Jeremy Jones made 1st of 2 free throws
|43.0
|Shooting foul on Zac Seljaas
|43.0
|Lost ball turnover on Zac Seljaas, stolen by Joel Ayayi
|46.0
|+ 2
|Greg Foster Jr. made layup
|1:02
|Defensive rebound by Filip Petrusev
|1:10
|Gavin Baxter missed layup, blocked by Filip Petrusev
|1:12
|+ 2
|Jeremy Jones made finger-roll layup
|1:33
|Points
|93
|63
|Field Goals
|37-63 (58.7%)
|24-65 (36.9%)
|3-Pointers
|10-20 (50.0%)
|6-21 (28.6%)
|Free Throws
|9-14 (64.3%)
|9-12 (75.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|41
|31
|Offensive
|9
|5
|Defensive
|31
|22
|Team
|1
|4
|Assists
|21
|11
|Steals
|5
|6
|Blocks
|4
|1
|Turnovers
|9
|7
|Fouls
|12
|15
|Technicals
|0
|0
|4 Gonzaga 20-2
|91.4 PPG
|42.6 RPG
|18.8 APG
|Brigham Young 13-10
|82.0 PPG
|39 RPG
|15.6 APG
|58.7
|FG%
|36.9
|50.0
|3PT FG%
|28.6
|64.3
|FT%
|75.0
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Clarke
|23
|9
|2
|10/13
|1/1
|2/2
|1
|31
|1
|1
|1
|2
|7
|R. Hachimura
|20
|9
|2
|8/13
|0/0
|4/8
|2
|32
|1
|1
|3
|1
|8
|C. Kispert
|16
|5
|1
|6/9
|4/6
|0/0
|0
|30
|1
|1
|0
|1
|4
|Z. Norvell Jr.
|12
|7
|4
|5/10
|2/6
|0/0
|2
|33
|0
|0
|2
|1
|6
|J. Perkins
|6
|2
|10
|2/7
|1/4
|1/2
|0
|32
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|G. Crandall
|5
|1
|0
|2/4
|1/1
|0/0
|2
|17
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|K. Tillie
|5
|2
|2
|2/3
|1/1
|0/0
|4
|12
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|J. Jones
|4
|4
|0
|1/3
|0/1
|2/2
|1
|5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|G. Foster Jr.
|2
|0
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Ayayi
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|F. Petrusev
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|A. Martin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Beach
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Lang
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Pennington
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|93
|40
|21
|37/63
|10/20
|9/14
|12
|200
|5
|4
|9
|9
|31
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Haws
|16
|3
|2
|7/14
|0/2
|2/2
|3
|32
|1
|0
|2
|0
|3
|Y. Childs
|12
|7
|3
|3/11
|1/3
|5/6
|5
|34
|1
|0
|2
|2
|5
|C. Harding
|5
|2
|0
|2/6
|0/1
|1/2
|0
|21
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|M. Cannon
|1
|2
|1
|0/2
|0/2
|1/2
|1
|16
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|L. Worthington
|0
|2
|0
|0/5
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|9
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|Z. Seljaas
|13
|3
|2
|5/7
|3/5
|0/0
|3
|24
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|J. Hardnett
|7
|2
|1
|3/10
|1/5
|0/0
|0
|16
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|G. Baxter
|4
|4
|1
|2/4
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|25
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|N. Emery
|3
|1
|0
|1/4
|1/3
|0/0
|0
|15
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|K. Lee
|2
|0
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|D. Nixon
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|R. Bergersen
|0
|0
|1
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|E. Troy
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|T. Maughan
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Wade
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|63
|27
|11
|24/65
|6/21
|9/12
|15
|200
|6
|1
|7
|5
|22
LIU
FDU77
80
Final
WOFF
MERCER76
67
Final
VMI
NCGRN66
93
Final
FAIR
MANH49
62
Final
TEMPLE
13HOU66
73
Final
LATECH
FAU61
69
Final
TOWSON
NCWILM77
76
Final
BRYANT
WAGNER71
64
Final
PEAY
TNTECH77
66
Final
LAMON
CSTCAR81
92
Final
USM
FIU89
73
Final
DREXEL
WMMARY69
75
Final
DEL
ELON56
57
Final
YOUNG
OAK75
74
Final
STFRAN
CCTST72
78
Final
SIENA
MNMTH55
66
Final
TULANE
ECU65
66
Final
IONA
MARIST74
78
Final
FURMAN
CIT71
61
Final
LALAF
APPST77
104
Final
RICE
CHARLO65
61
Final
SACHRT
MOUNT87
79
Final
JMAD
CHARLS53
70
Final
NTEXAS
ODU61
72
Final
17PURDUE
PSU99
90
Final/OT
CLEVST
DTROIT64
78
Final
SFTRPA
ROBERT76
73
Final
STPETE
RIDER51
59
Final
ETNST
SAMFORD74
66
Final
UTEP
MRSHL86
91
Final
SDAKST
ORAL86
80
Final
WCAR
CHATT105
96
Final
CHIST
TEXPA46
77
Final
XAVIER
GTOWN73
80
Final
SEMO
BELMONT71
97
Final
TXSA
WKY88
96
Final/OT
MOREHD
SIUE76
83
Final
MURYST
JAXST68
88
Final
TNMART
TNST67
68
Final
EKY
EILL66
67
Final
ARIZ
ARIZST88
95
Final/OT
OREGST
COLO76
74
Final
OREG
UTAH78
72
Final
PORTST
WEBER76
75
Final
UMKC
NMEXST54
70
Final
UCONN
UCF67
73
Final
SACST
IDST74
58
Final
CPOLY
UCRIV71
45
Final
PEPPER
PORT83
58
Final
UOP
LOYMRY42
60
Final
4GONZAG
BYU93
63
Final
UCIRV
UCSB66
62
Final/OT
LNGBCH
HAWAII57
74
Final
KENTST
WMICH0
0
PPD
NDAK
WILL0
0
PPD