East Carolina snaps 5-game skid, beats Tulane 66-65

  • STATS AP
  • Jan 31, 2019

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) Isaac Fleming scored five of his 11 points in the final four minutes to help East Carolina pull away to beat Tulane 66-65 on Thursday night and snap a five-game skid.

Caleb Daniels scored five straight points to give Tulane a 54-53 lead with 5:29 to play. Jayden Gardner answered with a layup, Fleming scored the next five points and the Pirates had a 66-54 lead with 3:02 left. Jordan Cornish's 3-pointer pulled Tulane to 60-58 with 2:11 remaining. East Carolina shot 6 of 6 from the line and Cornish hit a 3 at the buzzer to end it.

Gardner had 15 points and nine rebounds to lead East Carolina (9-11, 2-6 American Athletic Conference). Seth LeDay added 13 points and Dimitrije Spasojevic had 10.

Daniels had 17 points to lead four in double-figure scoring for Tulane (4-16, 0-8). Cornish finished with 10 points and five assists.

Key Players
C. Daniels
J. Gardner
31.6 Min. Per Game 31.6
18.5 Pts. Per Game 18.5
1.1 Ast. Per Game 1.1
8.6 Reb. Per Game 8.6
43.9 Field Goal % 53.3
32.0 Three Point % 28.6
65.0 Free Throw % 74.2
+ 3 Jordan Cornish made 3-pt. jump shot 1.0
+ 1 Shawn Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws 5.0
+ 1 Shawn Williams made 1st of 2 free throws 5.0
  Personal foul on Moses Wood 5.0
+ 1 Caleb Daniels made 2nd of 2 free throws 6.0
+ 1 Caleb Daniels made 1st of 2 free throws 6.0
  Personal foul on Jayden Gardner 9.0
+ 1 Jayden Gardner made 2nd of 2 free throws 13.0
+ 1 Jayden Gardner made 1st of 2 free throws 13.0
  Personal foul on Jordan Cornish 13.0
  Turnover on Jordan Cornish 14.0
Team Stats
Points 65 66
Field Goals 24-55 (43.6%) 26-63 (41.3%)
3-Pointers 6-19 (31.6%) 3-15 (20.0%)
Free Throws 11-16 (68.8%) 11-18 (61.1%)
Total Rebounds 42 34
Offensive 9 7
Defensive 31 19
Team 2 8
Assists 14 13
Steals 5 9
Blocks 6 5
Turnovers 16 7
Fouls 18 21
Technicals 1 1
ECU -5, O/U 143
Minges Coliseum Greenville, NC
Tulane
Starters
C. Daniels
K. Zhang
J. Cornish
S. Sehic
C. Crabtree
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Daniels 17 5 3 6/15 0/2 5/9 2 35 0 0 3 1 4
K. Zhang 14 5 1 6/12 2/6 0/0 1 36 1 2 2 3 2
J. Cornish 10 6 5 4/11 2/5 0/0 4 33 2 0 5 1 5
S. Sehic 5 4 0 2/4 1/3 0/0 2 18 1 2 3 0 4
C. Crabtree 2 6 1 0/4 0/1 2/2 0 17 0 0 1 2 4
Bench
M. Wood
B. Paul
S. Barrett
G. Quinn
R. Ona Embo
J. Walker
B. Ajang
B. Koka
C. Galic
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Wood 10 8 0 4/4 1/1 1/2 5 27 0 1 0 2 6
B. Paul 7 6 3 2/4 0/0 3/3 2 26 1 1 2 0 6
S. Barrett 0 0 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 2 8 0 0 0 0 0
G. Quinn - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Ona Embo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Walker - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Ajang - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Koka - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Galic - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 65 40 14 24/55 6/19 11/16 18 200 5 6 16 9 31
East Carolina
Starters
J. Gardner
I. Fleming
D. Spasojevic
K. Davis
S. Williams
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Gardner 15 9 1 5/13 0/0 5/6 3 22 1 0 0 4 5
I. Fleming 11 1 6 5/10 0/1 1/2 3 36 2 1 3 0 1
D. Spasojevic 10 5 0 5/6 0/0 0/2 2 29 1 2 0 1 4
K. Davis 9 5 1 3/9 3/7 0/0 3 26 3 1 1 1 4
S. Williams 2 2 2 0/7 0/5 2/2 2 28 0 0 1 0 2
Bench
S. LeDay
T. Hardy
D. Wade
T. Foster
J. Obasohan
A. Hill
J. Whitley
J. Whatley
S. Strickland
R. Quinton
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
S. LeDay 13 3 2 5/9 0/0 3/6 3 28 1 1 1 1 2
T. Hardy 2 1 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 1 9 1 0 0 0 1
D. Wade 2 0 0 1/3 0/2 0/0 0 7 0 0 0 0 0
T. Foster 2 0 1 1/4 0/0 0/0 4 15 0 0 1 0 0
J. Obasohan - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Hill - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Whitley - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Whatley - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Strickland - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Quinton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 66 26 13 26/63 3/15 11/18 21 200 9 5 7 7 19
