East Carolina snaps 5-game skid, beats Tulane 66-65
GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) Isaac Fleming scored five of his 11 points in the final four minutes to help East Carolina pull away to beat Tulane 66-65 on Thursday night and snap a five-game skid.
Caleb Daniels scored five straight points to give Tulane a 54-53 lead with 5:29 to play. Jayden Gardner answered with a layup, Fleming scored the next five points and the Pirates had a 66-54 lead with 3:02 left. Jordan Cornish's 3-pointer pulled Tulane to 60-58 with 2:11 remaining. East Carolina shot 6 of 6 from the line and Cornish hit a 3 at the buzzer to end it.
Gardner had 15 points and nine rebounds to lead East Carolina (9-11, 2-6 American Athletic Conference). Seth LeDay added 13 points and Dimitrije Spasojevic had 10.
Daniels had 17 points to lead four in double-figure scoring for Tulane (4-16, 0-8). Cornish finished with 10 points and five assists.
Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|31.6
|Min. Per Game
|31.6
|18.5
|Pts. Per Game
|18.5
|1.1
|Ast. Per Game
|1.1
|8.6
|Reb. Per Game
|8.6
|43.9
|Field Goal %
|53.3
|32.0
|Three Point %
|28.6
|65.0
|Free Throw %
|74.2
|+ 3
|Jordan Cornish made 3-pt. jump shot
|1.0
|+ 1
|Shawn Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws
|5.0
|+ 1
|Shawn Williams made 1st of 2 free throws
|5.0
|Personal foul on Moses Wood
|5.0
|+ 1
|Caleb Daniels made 2nd of 2 free throws
|6.0
|+ 1
|Caleb Daniels made 1st of 2 free throws
|6.0
|Personal foul on Jayden Gardner
|9.0
|+ 1
|Jayden Gardner made 2nd of 2 free throws
|13.0
|+ 1
|Jayden Gardner made 1st of 2 free throws
|13.0
|Personal foul on Jordan Cornish
|13.0
|Turnover on Jordan Cornish
|14.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|65
|66
|Field Goals
|24-55 (43.6%)
|26-63 (41.3%)
|3-Pointers
|6-19 (31.6%)
|3-15 (20.0%)
|Free Throws
|11-16 (68.8%)
|11-18 (61.1%)
|Total Rebounds
|42
|34
|Offensive
|9
|7
|Defensive
|31
|19
|Team
|2
|8
|Assists
|14
|13
|Steals
|5
|9
|Blocks
|6
|5
|Turnovers
|16
|7
|Fouls
|18
|21
|Technicals
|1
|1
|Team Stats
|Tulane 4-16
|67.1 PPG
|40.7 RPG
|13.8 APG
|East Carolina 9-11
|68.3 PPG
|40.9 RPG
|12.5 APG
|Key Players
|
10
|C. Daniels G
|15.2 PPG
|4.8 RPG
|2.9 APG
|44.2 FG%
|
1
|J. Gardner F
|18.9 PPG
|9.4 RPG
|1.3 APG
|53.2 FG%
|Top Scorers
|C. Daniels G
|17 PTS
|5 REB
|3 AST
|J. Gardner F
|15 PTS
|9 REB
|1 AST
|
|43.6
|FG%
|41.3
|
|
|31.6
|3PT FG%
|20.0
|
|
|68.8
|FT%
|61.1
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Daniels
|17
|5
|3
|6/15
|0/2
|5/9
|2
|35
|0
|0
|3
|1
|4
|K. Zhang
|14
|5
|1
|6/12
|2/6
|0/0
|1
|36
|1
|2
|2
|3
|2
|J. Cornish
|10
|6
|5
|4/11
|2/5
|0/0
|4
|33
|2
|0
|5
|1
|5
|S. Sehic
|5
|4
|0
|2/4
|1/3
|0/0
|2
|18
|1
|2
|3
|0
|4
|C. Crabtree
|2
|6
|1
|0/4
|0/1
|2/2
|0
|17
|0
|0
|1
|2
|4
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Wood
|10
|8
|0
|4/4
|1/1
|1/2
|5
|27
|0
|1
|0
|2
|6
|B. Paul
|7
|6
|3
|2/4
|0/0
|3/3
|2
|26
|1
|1
|2
|0
|6
|S. Barrett
|0
|0
|1
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|G. Quinn
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Ona Embo
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Walker
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Ajang
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Koka
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Galic
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|65
|40
|14
|24/55
|6/19
|11/16
|18
|200
|5
|6
|16
|9
|31
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Gardner
|15
|9
|1
|5/13
|0/0
|5/6
|3
|22
|1
|0
|0
|4
|5
|I. Fleming
|11
|1
|6
|5/10
|0/1
|1/2
|3
|36
|2
|1
|3
|0
|1
|D. Spasojevic
|10
|5
|0
|5/6
|0/0
|0/2
|2
|29
|1
|2
|0
|1
|4
|K. Davis
|9
|5
|1
|3/9
|3/7
|0/0
|3
|26
|3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|S. Williams
|2
|2
|2
|0/7
|0/5
|2/2
|2
|28
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|S. LeDay
|13
|3
|2
|5/9
|0/0
|3/6
|3
|28
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|T. Hardy
|2
|1
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|9
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|D. Wade
|2
|0
|0
|1/3
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|T. Foster
|2
|0
|1
|1/4
|0/0
|0/0
|4
|15
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|J. Obasohan
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Hill
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Whitley
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Whatley
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Strickland
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Quinton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|66
|26
|13
|26/63
|3/15
|11/18
|21
|200
|9
|5
|7
|7
|19
