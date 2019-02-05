NORMAL, Ill. (AP) Freshman Javon Freeman scored a career-high 27 points on 11-of-13 shooting and Valparaiso upset Illinois State 69-53 on Tuesday night.

Freeman sank 4 of 6 from 3-point range for the Crusaders (13-11, 6-5 Missouri Valley Conference) and added five rebounds, four assists, three steals and a blocked shot. Derrik Smits hit 8 of 10 shots and scored 16 for Valparaiso, which pulled into a third-place tie with Drake by ending a four-game skid. The Redbirds (14-10, 7-4) drop to second, one-game behind Loyola-Chicago, which already has a win over Illinois State this season.

Freeman hit two 3-pointers and added a 3-point play as Valparaiso jumped out to a 14-0 lead and never looked back. Illinois State pulled within 25-21 on Zach Copeland's 3-pointer, but Freeman scored the last six in an 8-0 run and the Crusaders increased their lead to 41-24 at intermission.

Copeland sank 4 of 7 from distance and was the lone Redbird to reach double figures with 17 points.

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.