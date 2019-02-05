Freeman helps Valparaiso upset Illinois State 69-53 on road
NORMAL, Ill. (AP) Freshman Javon Freeman scored a career-high 27 points on 11-of-13 shooting and Valparaiso upset Illinois State 69-53 on Tuesday night.
Freeman sank 4 of 6 from 3-point range for the Crusaders (13-11, 6-5 Missouri Valley Conference) and added five rebounds, four assists, three steals and a blocked shot. Derrik Smits hit 8 of 10 shots and scored 16 for Valparaiso, which pulled into a third-place tie with Drake by ending a four-game skid. The Redbirds (14-10, 7-4) drop to second, one-game behind Loyola-Chicago, which already has a win over Illinois State this season.
Freeman hit two 3-pointers and added a 3-point play as Valparaiso jumped out to a 14-0 lead and never looked back. Illinois State pulled within 25-21 on Zach Copeland's 3-pointer, but Freeman scored the last six in an 8-0 run and the Crusaders increased their lead to 41-24 at intermission.
Copeland sank 4 of 7 from distance and was the lone Redbird to reach double figures with 17 points.
|30.0
|Min. Per Game
|30.0
|17.2
|Pts. Per Game
|17.2
|3.5
|Ast. Per Game
|3.5
|7.4
|Reb. Per Game
|7.4
|49.2
|Field Goal %
|49.2
|27.6
|Three Point %
|38.8
|77.3
|Free Throw %
|73.2
|Defensive rebound by Daniel Sackey
|4.0
|Zach Copeland missed 3-pt. jump shot
|6.0
|Shot clock violation turnover on Valparaiso
|11.0
|+ 2
|Matt Chastain made layup
|41.0
|+ 3
|Javon Freeman made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Daniel Sackey
|56.0
|Personal foul on Isaac Gassman
|1:18
|Defensive rebound by Markus Golder
|1:20
|Zach Copeland missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:22
|Lost ball turnover on Derrik Smits, stolen by Zach Copeland
|1:27
|Defensive rebound by John Kiser
|1:47
|Isaac Gassman missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:49
|Team Stats
|Points
|69
|53
|Field Goals
|28-55 (50.9%)
|18-45 (40.0%)
|3-Pointers
|10-23 (43.5%)
|7-25 (28.0%)
|Free Throws
|3-6 (50.0%)
|10-14 (71.4%)
|Total Rebounds
|34
|24
|Offensive
|5
|3
|Defensive
|24
|18
|Team
|5
|3
|Assists
|18
|8
|Steals
|8
|7
|Blocks
|2
|1
|Turnovers
|12
|16
|Fouls
|13
|11
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Valparaiso 12-11
|68.7 PPG
|35.9 RPG
|14.6 APG
|Illinois State 14-10
|71.5 PPG
|38 RPG
|14.4 APG
|Key Players
|
0
|J. Freeman G
|10.3 PPG
|4.4 RPG
|2.1 APG
|44.9 FG%
|
2
|Z. Copeland G
|10.5 PPG
|3.1 RPG
|3.4 APG
|37.9 FG%
|Top Scorers
|J. Freeman G
|27 PTS
|5 REB
|4 AST
|Z. Copeland G
|17 PTS
|2 REB
|3 AST
|
|50.9
|FG%
|40.0
|
|
|43.5
|3PT FG%
|28.0
|
|
|50.0
|FT%
|71.4
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Freeman
|27
|5
|4
|11/13
|4/6
|1/3
|0
|34
|3
|1
|2
|1
|4
|D. Smits
|16
|5
|0
|8/10
|0/0
|0/1
|4
|25
|1
|0
|3
|2
|3
|M. Golder
|8
|1
|1
|3/13
|2/7
|0/0
|1
|28
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|J. Kiser
|6
|7
|3
|2/6
|2/4
|0/0
|0
|36
|3
|1
|1
|0
|7
|D. Sackey
|4
|2
|6
|2/6
|0/3
|0/0
|1
|28
|1
|0
|4
|0
|2
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|Z. Copeland
|17
|2
|3
|5/10
|4/7
|3/4
|1
|28
|3
|0
|5
|0
|2
|M. Yarbrough
|9
|5
|3
|4/11
|0/5
|1/2
|2
|27
|2
|0
|3
|0
|5
|P. Fayne
|8
|2
|0
|3/7
|0/0
|2/3
|5
|16
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|K. Evans
|6
|1
|0
|2/7
|2/7
|0/0
|0
|31
|0
|0
|5
|0
|1
|M. Chastain
|2
|4
|2
|1/3
|0/2
|0/0
|2
|30
|1
|0
|1
|1
|3
