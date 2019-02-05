VALPO
Freeman helps Valparaiso upset Illinois State 69-53 on road

  • STATS AP
  • Feb 05, 2019

NORMAL, Ill. (AP) Freshman Javon Freeman scored a career-high 27 points on 11-of-13 shooting and Valparaiso upset Illinois State 69-53 on Tuesday night.

Freeman sank 4 of 6 from 3-point range for the Crusaders (13-11, 6-5 Missouri Valley Conference) and added five rebounds, four assists, three steals and a blocked shot. Derrik Smits hit 8 of 10 shots and scored 16 for Valparaiso, which pulled into a third-place tie with Drake by ending a four-game skid. The Redbirds (14-10, 7-4) drop to second, one-game behind Loyola-Chicago, which already has a win over Illinois State this season.

Freeman hit two 3-pointers and added a 3-point play as Valparaiso jumped out to a 14-0 lead and never looked back. Illinois State pulled within 25-21 on Zach Copeland's 3-pointer, but Freeman scored the last six in an 8-0 run and the Crusaders increased their lead to 41-24 at intermission.

Copeland sank 4 of 7 from distance and was the lone Redbird to reach double figures with 17 points.

Key Players
D. Lavender
2 G
M. Yarbrough
30.0 Min. Per Game 30.0
17.2 Pts. Per Game 17.2
3.5 Ast. Per Game 3.5
7.4 Reb. Per Game 7.4
49.2 Field Goal % 49.2
27.6 Three Point % 38.8
77.3 Free Throw % 73.2
  Defensive rebound by Daniel Sackey 4.0
  Zach Copeland missed 3-pt. jump shot 6.0
  Shot clock violation turnover on Valparaiso 11.0
+ 2 Matt Chastain made layup 41.0
+ 3 Javon Freeman made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Daniel Sackey 56.0
  Personal foul on Isaac Gassman 1:18
  Defensive rebound by Markus Golder 1:20
  Zach Copeland missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:22
  Lost ball turnover on Derrik Smits, stolen by Zach Copeland 1:27
  Defensive rebound by John Kiser 1:47
  Isaac Gassman missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:49
Team Stats
Points 69 53
Field Goals 28-55 (50.9%) 18-45 (40.0%)
3-Pointers 10-23 (43.5%) 7-25 (28.0%)
Free Throws 3-6 (50.0%) 10-14 (71.4%)
Total Rebounds 34 24
Offensive 5 3
Defensive 24 18
Team 5 3
Assists 18 8
Steals 8 7
Blocks 2 1
Turnovers 12 16
Fouls 13 11
Technicals 0 0
0
J. Freeman G
27 PTS, 5 REB, 4 AST
2
Z. Copeland G
17 PTS, 2 REB, 3 AST
12T
away team logo Valparaiso 12-11 412869
home team logo Illinois State 14-10 242953
Valparaiso
Starters
J. Freeman
D. Smits
M. Golder
J. Kiser
D. Sackey
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Freeman 27 5 4 11/13 4/6 1/3 0 34 3 1 2 1 4
D. Smits 16 5 0 8/10 0/0 0/1 4 25 1 0 3 2 3
M. Golder 8 1 1 3/13 2/7 0/0 1 28 0 0 0 0 1
J. Kiser 6 7 3 2/6 2/4 0/0 0 36 3 1 1 0 7
D. Sackey 4 2 6 2/6 0/3 0/0 1 28 1 0 4 0 2
Bench
B. Evelyn
D. Lavender
J. Sorolla
M. McMillan
R. Fazekas
N. Robinson
E. Gordon
M. Bradford
L. Stalling
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
B. Evelyn 6 3 3 2/5 2/3 0/0 1 21 0 0 1 0 3
D. Lavender 2 3 0 0/1 0/0 2/2 1 10 0 0 0 2 1
J. Sorolla 0 3 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 3 12 0 0 0 0 3
M. McMillan 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 2 6 0 0 1 0 0
R. Fazekas - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Robinson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Gordon - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Bradford - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Stalling - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 69 29 18 28/55 10/23 3/6 13 200 8 2 12 5 24
Illinois State
Starters
Z. Copeland
M. Yarbrough
P. Fayne
K. Evans
M. Chastain
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
Z. Copeland 17 2 3 5/10 4/7 3/4 1 28 3 0 5 0 2
M. Yarbrough 9 5 3 4/11 0/5 1/2 2 27 2 0 3 0 5
P. Fayne 8 2 0 3/7 0/0 2/3 5 16 0 0 0 1 1
K. Evans 6 1 0 2/7 2/7 0/0 0 31 0 0 5 0 1
M. Chastain 2 4 2 1/3 0/2 0/0 2 30 1 0 1 1 3
Bench
I. Gassman
W. Tinsley
R. Idowu
M. Hein
J. Hillsman
K. Fisher III
D. Boyd
T. Bruninga
J. Jefferson
L. Donnelly
A. Ndiaye
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
I. Gassman 6 3 0 1/3 0/1 4/5 1 25 1 0 0 1 2
W. Tinsley 3 3 0 1/3 1/3 0/0 0 27 0 1 1 0 3
R. Idowu 2 1 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 15 0 0 1 0 1
M. Hein - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Hillsman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Fisher III - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Boyd - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Bruninga - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Jefferson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Donnelly - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Ndiaye - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 53 21 8 18/45 7/25 10/14 11 199 7 1 16 3 18
