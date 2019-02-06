Bradley wins on the road, tops Northern Iowa 79-71
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) Darrell Brown hit 5 of 6 from beyond the arc to scored 29 points as Bradley picked up a rare road victory at Northern Iowa, 79-71 in a Missouri Valley Conference battle Wednesday night.
Coming into the game the home team in the all-time series between the teams had won 40 of 57 games. Northern Iowa won the first meeting between the schools on the road, 65-47.
Isaiah Brown knocked down a 3 with 1:38 left in the game to pull Northern Iowa (10-14, 5-8) within three points, 70-67, but Dwayne Lautier-Ogunleye and Brown each hit two free throws to turn away the threat.
Lautier-Ogunleye finished with 15 points and Elijah Childs added 11 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for Bradley (12-12, 4-7). The Braves continued their hot shooting from distance, hitting 11 of 20 from behind the 3-point arc
AJ Green had 24 points and Will Lohaus added another 12 for Northern Iowa.
Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|29.7
|Min. Per Game
|29.7
|13.6
|Pts. Per Game
|13.6
|2.3
|Ast. Per Game
|2.3
|2.9
|Reb. Per Game
|2.9
|39.3
|Field Goal %
|37.7
|45.1
|Three Point %
|28.6
|69.4
|Free Throw %
|84.8
|+ 2
|AJ Green made layup
|7.0
|+ 1
|Dwayne Lautier-Ogunleye made 2nd of 2 free throws
|11.0
|+ 1
|Dwayne Lautier-Ogunleye made 1st of 2 free throws
|11.0
|Personal foul on AJ Green
|11.0
|Defensive rebound by Elijah Childs
|15.0
|AJ Green missed 3-pt. jump shot
|17.0
|+ 1
|Elijah Childs made 2nd of 2 free throws
|21.0
|Elijah Childs missed 1st of 2 free throws
|21.0
|Shooting foul on Trae Berhow
|21.0
|+ 2
|AJ Green made layup
|31.0
|+ 1
|Ja'Shon Henry made 2nd of 2 free throws
|37.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|79
|71
|Field Goals
|28-51 (54.9%)
|25-56 (44.6%)
|3-Pointers
|11-20 (55.0%)
|10-21 (47.6%)
|Free Throws
|12-16 (75.0%)
|11-12 (91.7%)
|Total Rebounds
|30
|27
|Offensive
|4
|4
|Defensive
|26
|21
|Team
|0
|2
|Assists
|9
|7
|Steals
|5
|3
|Blocks
|2
|1
|Turnovers
|8
|8
|Fouls
|11
|16
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Bradley 12-12
|66.3 PPG
|36.4 RPG
|11.8 APG
|Northern Iowa 10-14
|65.5 PPG
|35.6 RPG
|11.3 APG
|
|54.9
|FG%
|44.6
|
|
|55.0
|3PT FG%
|47.6
|
|
|75.0
|FT%
|91.7
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Brown
|29
|2
|0
|11/18
|5/6
|2/3
|3
|37
|1
|0
|2
|0
|2
|D. Lautier-Ogunleye
|15
|5
|4
|4/9
|3/5
|4/4
|1
|38
|1
|0
|2
|1
|4
|E. Childs
|11
|11
|2
|5/11
|0/3
|1/2
|0
|33
|1
|0
|0
|1
|10
|L. van Bree
|4
|2
|0
|2/3
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|19
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|L. Lundy
|3
|3
|2
|1/2
|1/2
|0/0
|2
|21
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Brown
|29
|2
|0
|11/18
|5/6
|2/3
|3
|37
|1
|0
|2
|0
|2
|D. Lautier-Ogunleye
|15
|5
|4
|4/9
|3/5
|4/4
|1
|38
|1
|0
|2
|1
|4
|E. Childs
|11
|11
|2
|5/11
|0/3
|1/2
|0
|33
|1
|0
|0
|1
|10
|L. van Bree
|4
|2
|0
|2/3
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|19
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|L. Lundy
|3
|3
|2
|1/2
|1/2
|0/0
|2
|21
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Kennell
|12
|1
|0
|4/5
|2/3
|2/3
|1
|24
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|J. Henry
|5
|1
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|3/4
|1
|14
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|K. Bar
|0
|5
|1
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|13
|0
|0
|1
|1
|4
|A. Brummett
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|P. Hanley
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Pittman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Hodgson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Boya
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|79
|30
|9
|28/51
|11/20
|12/16
|11
|200
|5
|2
|8
|4
|26
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Green
|24
|3
|1
|9/19
|4/9
|2/2
|4
|35
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|W. Lohaus
|12
|1
|1
|4/9
|2/3
|2/2
|1
|29
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|I. Brown
|9
|6
|2
|4/11
|1/3
|0/0
|2
|36
|0
|0
|1
|1
|5
|T. Berhow
|8
|9
|0
|2/6
|2/2
|2/2
|2
|30
|1
|0
|1
|2
|7
|L. McDonnell
|7
|2
|1
|3/7
|0/2
|1/2
|2
|36
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Green
|24
|3
|1
|9/19
|4/9
|2/2
|4
|35
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|W. Lohaus
|12
|1
|1
|4/9
|2/3
|2/2
|1
|29
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|I. Brown
|9
|6
|2
|4/11
|1/3
|0/0
|2
|36
|0
|0
|1
|1
|5
|T. Berhow
|8
|9
|0
|2/6
|2/2
|2/2
|2
|30
|1
|0
|1
|2
|7
|L. McDonnell
|7
|2
|1
|3/7
|0/2
|1/2
|2
|36
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Haldeman
|7
|1
|2
|2/3
|1/2
|2/2
|2
|18
|0
|0
|3
|0
|1
|T. Pickford
|4
|3
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|2/2
|2
|12
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|J. Dahl
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|L. Conrey
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Goldman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Phyfe
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Wentzien
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Croft
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Haynes
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Holterhaus
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|71
|25
|7
|25/56
|10/21
|11/12
|16
|200
|3
|1
|8
|4
|21
-
UNLV
BOISE56
53
2nd 13:08 ESPU
-
UTAH
USC51
33
2nd 13:22 PACN
-
UCONN
TEMPLE63
81
Final
-
24MD
NEB60
45
Final
-
AMER
NAVY67
77
Final
-
ND
MIAMI47
62
Final
-
MAINE
UVM63
86
Final
-
NALAB
FGC64
71
Final
-
NH
MASLOW62
72
Final
-
FORD
UMASS85
67
Final
-
STNYBRK
BING85
59
Final
-
BUCK
LOYMD84
72
Final
-
LPSCMB
UNF92
55
Final
-
HARTFD
UMBC70
61
Final
-
EVAN
INDST62
85
Final
-
WICHST
ECU65
49
Final
-
GMASON
RICH67
81
Final
-
TEXAM
MISS71
75
Final
-
VCU
GWASH60
50
Final
-
KENSAW
JVILLE73
82
Final
-
RI
DAVID53
68
Final
-
LAFAY
BU79
72
Final
-
CLEM
GATECH65
42
Final
-
ARMY
HOLY42
56
Final
-
NORL
NWST81
73
Final/OT
-
GTOWN
PROV76
67
Final
-
MCNSE
SAMHOU62
77
Final
-
STBON
DUQ51
49
Final
-
GAST
LAMON76
82
Final
-
GASOU
LALAF103
86
Final
-
BAYLOR
TEXAS72
84
Final
-
NDAKST
NDAK74
70
Final
-
BRAD
NIOWA79
71
Final
-
CREIGH
14NOVA59
66
Final/OT
-
SFA
HOUBP79
77
Final
-
ABIL
LAMAR75
64
Final
-
SILL
MOST59
65
Final
-
SELOU
TXAMCC64
58
Final
-
OKLAST
TCU68
70
Final
-
COLO
UCLA84
73
Final
-
UGA
BAMA74
89
Final
-
WYO
AF76
81
Final
-
21LSU
MISSST92
88
Final/OT
-
19WISC
MINN56
51
Final
-
CAL
OREG62
73
Final
-
6NEVADA
COLOST98
82
Final
-
CSFULL
UCIRV53
60
Final
-
CSN
UCSB64
70
Final