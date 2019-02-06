BRAD
NIOWA

No Text

Bradley wins on the road, tops Northern Iowa 79-71

  • STATS AP
  • Feb 06, 2019

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) Darrell Brown hit 5 of 6 from beyond the arc to scored 29 points as Bradley picked up a rare road victory at Northern Iowa, 79-71 in a Missouri Valley Conference battle Wednesday night.

Coming into the game the home team in the all-time series between the teams had won 40 of 57 games. Northern Iowa won the first meeting between the schools on the road, 65-47.

Isaiah Brown knocked down a 3 with 1:38 left in the game to pull Northern Iowa (10-14, 5-8) within three points, 70-67, but Dwayne Lautier-Ogunleye and Brown each hit two free throws to turn away the threat.

Lautier-Ogunleye finished with 15 points and Elijah Childs added 11 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for Bradley (12-12, 4-7). The Braves continued their hot shooting from distance, hitting 11 of 20 from behind the 3-point arc

AJ Green had 24 points and Will Lohaus added another 12 for Northern Iowa.

Key Players
D. Brown
A. Green
29.7 Min. Per Game 29.7
13.6 Pts. Per Game 13.6
2.3 Ast. Per Game 2.3
2.9 Reb. Per Game 2.9
39.3 Field Goal % 37.7
45.1 Three Point % 28.6
69.4 Free Throw % 84.8
+ 2 AJ Green made layup 7.0
+ 1 Dwayne Lautier-Ogunleye made 2nd of 2 free throws 11.0
+ 1 Dwayne Lautier-Ogunleye made 1st of 2 free throws 11.0
  Personal foul on AJ Green 11.0
  Defensive rebound by Elijah Childs 15.0
  AJ Green missed 3-pt. jump shot 17.0
+ 1 Elijah Childs made 2nd of 2 free throws 21.0
  Elijah Childs missed 1st of 2 free throws 21.0
  Shooting foul on Trae Berhow 21.0
+ 2 AJ Green made layup 31.0
+ 1 Ja'Shon Henry made 2nd of 2 free throws 37.0
Team Stats
Points 79 71
Field Goals 28-51 (54.9%) 25-56 (44.6%)
3-Pointers 11-20 (55.0%) 10-21 (47.6%)
Free Throws 12-16 (75.0%) 11-12 (91.7%)
Total Rebounds 30 27
Offensive 4 4
Defensive 26 21
Team 0 2
Assists 9 7
Steals 5 3
Blocks 2 1
Turnovers 8 8
Fouls 11 16
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
5
D. Brown G
29 PTS, 2 REB
home team logo
4
A. Green G
24 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo Bradley 12-12 364379
home team logo Northern Iowa 10-14 343771
Bradley
Starters
D. Brown
D. Lautier-Ogunleye
E. Childs
L. van Bree
L. Lundy
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Brown 29 2 0 11/18 5/6 2/3 3 37 1 0 2 0 2
D. Lautier-Ogunleye 15 5 4 4/9 3/5 4/4 1 38 1 0 2 1 4
E. Childs 11 11 2 5/11 0/3 1/2 0 33 1 0 0 1 10
L. van Bree 4 2 0 2/3 0/1 0/0 0 19 1 1 1 1 1
L. Lundy 3 3 2 1/2 1/2 0/0 2 21 0 0 2 0 3
Bench
N. Kennell
J. Henry
K. Bar
A. Brummett
P. Hanley
A. Pittman
J. Hodgson
A. Boya
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
N. Kennell 12 1 0 4/5 2/3 2/3 1 24 1 1 0 0 1
J. Henry 5 1 0 1/2 0/0 3/4 1 14 0 0 0 0 1
K. Bar 0 5 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 2 13 0 0 1 1 4
A. Brummett 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0
P. Hanley - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Pittman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Hodgson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Boya - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 79 30 9 28/51 11/20 12/16 11 200 5 2 8 4 26
Northern Iowa
Starters
A. Green
W. Lohaus
I. Brown
T. Berhow
L. McDonnell
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Green 24 3 1 9/19 4/9 2/2 4 35 0 0 1 0 3
W. Lohaus 12 1 1 4/9 2/3 2/2 1 29 0 0 0 0 1
I. Brown 9 6 2 4/11 1/3 0/0 2 36 0 0 1 1 5
T. Berhow 8 9 0 2/6 2/2 2/2 2 30 1 0 1 2 7
L. McDonnell 7 2 1 3/7 0/2 1/2 2 36 2 1 1 1 1
Bench
S. Haldeman
T. Pickford
J. Dahl
L. Conrey
S. Goldman
A. Phyfe
M. Wentzien
T. Croft
M. Haynes
D. Holterhaus
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
S. Haldeman 7 1 2 2/3 1/2 2/2 2 18 0 0 3 0 1
T. Pickford 4 3 0 1/1 0/0 2/2 2 12 0 0 1 0 3
J. Dahl 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 4 0 0 0 0 0
L. Conrey - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Goldman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Phyfe - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Wentzien - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Croft - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Haynes - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Holterhaus - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 71 25 7 25/56 10/21 11/12 16 200 3 1 8 4 21
NCAA BB Scores