CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) Darrell Brown hit 5 of 6 from beyond the arc to scored 29 points as Bradley picked up a rare road victory at Northern Iowa, 79-71 in a Missouri Valley Conference battle Wednesday night.

Coming into the game the home team in the all-time series between the teams had won 40 of 57 games. Northern Iowa won the first meeting between the schools on the road, 65-47.

Isaiah Brown knocked down a 3 with 1:38 left in the game to pull Northern Iowa (10-14, 5-8) within three points, 70-67, but Dwayne Lautier-Ogunleye and Brown each hit two free throws to turn away the threat.

Lautier-Ogunleye finished with 15 points and Elijah Childs added 11 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for Bradley (12-12, 4-7). The Braves continued their hot shooting from distance, hitting 11 of 20 from behind the 3-point arc

AJ Green had 24 points and Will Lohaus added another 12 for Northern Iowa.

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.