Portley with 22 points, Fordham cruises by UMass 85-67

  • Feb 06, 2019

AMHERST, Mass. (AP) Antwon Portley matched his season high, scoring 22 points as Fordham cruised past Massachusetts 85-67 on Wednesday night, snapping a nine-game losing streak.

Portley was 8 of 13 from the field including six 3-pointers for the Rams (10-12, 1-8 Atlantic 10 Conference). Nick Honor added 18 points and six assists, Chuba Ohams had 13 points and five rebounds and Jesse Bunting chipped in 12 points.

Fordham opened strong, capping a 14-7 start with back-to-back 3-pointers by Honor and Portley. UMass sputtered midway through as Honor added another 3 and Ohams dunked, stretching it to 25-12 and the Rams were up 47-26 at the break.

Carl Pierre hit a pair of 3-pointers early in the second half and Kieran Hayward sank three more to help the Minutemen (8-15, 1-9) close to 68-50 with 10:06 to play but they never threatened.

Pierre finished with 19 points for the Minutemen. Unique McLean added 10 points with six rebounds and six assists.

Key Players
N. Honor
L. Pipkins
2 G
32.4 Min. Per Game 32.4
16.8 Pts. Per Game 16.8
5.3 Ast. Per Game 5.3
5.1 Reb. Per Game 5.1
39.6 Field Goal % 34.6
39.4 Three Point % 28.8
78.3 Free Throw % 80.5
Team Stats
Points 85 67
Field Goals 34-56 (60.7%) 20-41 (48.8%)
3-Pointers 11-20 (55.0%) 8-20 (40.0%)
Free Throws 6-10 (60.0%) 19-22 (86.4%)
Total Rebounds 24 22
Offensive 7 6
Defensive 14 15
Team 3 1
Assists 23 12
Steals 8 3
Blocks 2 2
Turnovers 6 15
Fouls 16 12
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
13
A. Portley G
22 PTS, 2 REB, 3 AST
home team logo
12
C. Pierre G
19 PTS, 1 REB
12T
away team logo Fordham 10-12 473885
home team logo Massachusetts 8-15 264167
William D. Mullins Center Amherst, MA
Fordham
Starters
A. Portley
N. Honor
C. Ohams
J. Bunting
J. Cobb
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Portley 22 2 3 8/13 6/10 0/0 3 28 2 0 2 0 2
N. Honor 18 1 6 7/13 4/5 0/0 2 37 0 0 0 1 0
C. Ohams 13 5 3 6/8 0/1 1/4 2 35 2 1 0 1 4
J. Bunting 12 3 2 6/6 0/0 0/0 3 22 1 1 0 2 1
J. Cobb 3 2 6 1/7 0/2 1/2 2 34 2 0 0 0 2
Bench
O. Eyisi
T. Perry
D. Pekarek
I. Raut
C. Downing
P. Burquest
M. Williams
L. Radovich
E. Gazi
P. Slanina
C. Austin
L. Skoric
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
O. Eyisi 7 4 0 3/5 0/0 1/1 1 17 1 0 0 3 1
T. Perry 5 2 1 1/2 1/2 2/2 0 11 0 0 2 0 2
D. Pekarek 3 0 2 1/1 0/0 1/1 0 3 0 0 0 0 0
I. Raut 2 2 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 2 9 0 0 1 0 2
C. Downing 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
P. Burquest 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 1 0 0
M. Williams 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
L. Radovich 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
E. Gazi - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Slanina - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Austin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Skoric - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 85 21 23 34/56 11/20 6/10 16 200 8 2 6 7 14
Massachusetts
Starters
C. Pierre
C. Cobb
K. Clergeot
D. Baptiste
R. Holloway
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Pierre 19 1 0 7/11 5/8 0/0 1 37 0 0 3 0 1
C. Cobb 9 0 1 3/5 0/1 3/3 1 18 0 0 1 0 0
K. Clergeot 8 2 2 2/7 0/1 4/4 1 31 1 0 3 0 2
D. Baptiste 3 5 0 1/2 0/0 1/2 1 25 0 0 1 3 2
R. Holloway 2 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/1 1 8 0 0 2 0 0
Bench
U. McLean
K. Hayward
J. Laurent
S. Chatman
S. Diallo
R. West
L. Pipkins
J. Franklin
K. Turner-Morris
T. Wood
A. Byrne
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
U. McLean 10 6 6 2/2 0/0 6/6 0 28 1 1 1 1 5
K. Hayward 9 2 1 3/7 3/7 0/0 2 21 0 0 1 1 1
J. Laurent 4 3 0 0/2 0/2 4/4 2 7 0 0 1 1 2
S. Chatman 2 1 1 1/3 0/0 0/0 0 11 1 1 0 0 1
S. Diallo 1 1 1 0/1 0/1 1/2 3 14 0 0 2 0 1
R. West - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Pipkins - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Franklin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Turner-Morris - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Wood - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Byrne - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 67 21 12 20/41 8/20 19/22 12 200 3 2 15 6 15
