Portley with 22 points, Fordham cruises by UMass 85-67
AMHERST, Mass. (AP) Antwon Portley matched his season high, scoring 22 points as Fordham cruised past Massachusetts 85-67 on Wednesday night, snapping a nine-game losing streak.
Portley was 8 of 13 from the field including six 3-pointers for the Rams (10-12, 1-8 Atlantic 10 Conference). Nick Honor added 18 points and six assists, Chuba Ohams had 13 points and five rebounds and Jesse Bunting chipped in 12 points.
Fordham opened strong, capping a 14-7 start with back-to-back 3-pointers by Honor and Portley. UMass sputtered midway through as Honor added another 3 and Ohams dunked, stretching it to 25-12 and the Rams were up 47-26 at the break.
Carl Pierre hit a pair of 3-pointers early in the second half and Kieran Hayward sank three more to help the Minutemen (8-15, 1-9) close to 68-50 with 10:06 to play but they never threatened.
Pierre finished with 19 points for the Minutemen. Unique McLean added 10 points with six rebounds and six assists.
Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|32.4
|Min. Per Game
|32.4
|16.8
|Pts. Per Game
|16.8
|5.3
|Ast. Per Game
|5.3
|5.1
|Reb. Per Game
|5.1
|39.6
|Field Goal %
|34.6
|39.4
|Three Point %
|28.8
|78.3
|Free Throw %
|80.5
|+ 2
|Unique McLean made dunk
|3.0
|Bad pass turnover on Peter Burquest, stolen by Unique McLean
|27.0
|+ 2
|Djery Baptiste made dunk
|36.0
|Offensive rebound by Djery Baptiste
|41.0
|Kieran Hayward missed 3-pt. jump shot
|43.0
|+ 3
|Antwon Portley made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nick Honor
|51.0
|+ 2
|Keon Clergeot made driving layup
|1:24
|Defensive rebound by Djery Baptiste
|1:28
|Nick Honor missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:30
|Defensive rebound by Antwon Portley
|1:53
|Carl Pierre missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Chuba Ohams
|1:55
|Team Stats
|Points
|85
|67
|Field Goals
|34-56 (60.7%)
|20-41 (48.8%)
|3-Pointers
|11-20 (55.0%)
|8-20 (40.0%)
|Free Throws
|6-10 (60.0%)
|19-22 (86.4%)
|Total Rebounds
|24
|22
|Offensive
|7
|6
|Defensive
|14
|15
|Team
|3
|1
|Assists
|23
|12
|Steals
|8
|3
|Blocks
|2
|2
|Turnovers
|6
|15
|Fouls
|16
|12
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Fordham 10-12
|67.7 PPG
|36.3 RPG
|11.2 APG
|Massachusetts 8-15
|71.5 PPG
|37.8 RPG
|14.5 APG
|Key Players
|
13
|A. Portley G
|12.1 PPG
|3.6 RPG
|3.1 APG
|40.7 FG%
|
12
|C. Pierre G
|9.8 PPG
|2.0 RPG
|1.3 APG
|39.0 FG%
|Top Scorers
|A. Portley G
|22 PTS
|2 REB
|3 AST
|C. Pierre G
|19 PTS
|1 REB
|0 AST
|
|60.7
|FG%
|48.8
|
|
|55.0
|3PT FG%
|40.0
|
|
|60.0
|FT%
|86.4
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Portley
|22
|2
|3
|8/13
|6/10
|0/0
|3
|28
|2
|0
|2
|0
|2
|N. Honor
|18
|1
|6
|7/13
|4/5
|0/0
|2
|37
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|C. Ohams
|13
|5
|3
|6/8
|0/1
|1/4
|2
|35
|2
|1
|0
|1
|4
|J. Bunting
|12
|3
|2
|6/6
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|22
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|J. Cobb
|3
|2
|6
|1/7
|0/2
|1/2
|2
|34
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|O. Eyisi
|7
|4
|0
|3/5
|0/0
|1/1
|1
|17
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1
|T. Perry
|5
|2
|1
|1/2
|1/2
|2/2
|0
|11
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|D. Pekarek
|3
|0
|2
|1/1
|0/0
|1/1
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|I. Raut
|2
|2
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|9
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|C. Downing
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|P. Burquest
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|M. Williams
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|L. Radovich
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|E. Gazi
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Slanina
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Austin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Skoric
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|85
|21
|23
|34/56
|11/20
|6/10
|16
|200
|8
|2
|6
|7
|14
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Pierre
|19
|1
|0
|7/11
|5/8
|0/0
|1
|37
|0
|0
|3
|0
|1
|C. Cobb
|9
|0
|1
|3/5
|0/1
|3/3
|1
|18
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|K. Clergeot
|8
|2
|2
|2/7
|0/1
|4/4
|1
|31
|1
|0
|3
|0
|2
|D. Baptiste
|3
|5
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|1/2
|1
|25
|0
|0
|1
|3
|2
|R. Holloway
|2
|0
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/1
|1
|8
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|U. McLean
|10
|6
|6
|2/2
|0/0
|6/6
|0
|28
|1
|1
|1
|1
|5
|K. Hayward
|9
|2
|1
|3/7
|3/7
|0/0
|2
|21
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|J. Laurent
|4
|3
|0
|0/2
|0/2
|4/4
|2
|7
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|S. Chatman
|2
|1
|1
|1/3
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|11
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|S. Diallo
|1
|1
|1
|0/1
|0/1
|1/2
|3
|14
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|R. West
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Pipkins
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Franklin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Turner-Morris
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Wood
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Byrne
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|67
|21
|12
|20/41
|8/20
|19/22
|12
|200
|3
|2
|15
|6
|15
