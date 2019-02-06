RI
Gudmundsson has 20 & 12, Davidson tops Rhode Island 68-53

  • Feb 06, 2019

DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) John Axel Gudmundsson scored 20 points with a career-high 12 rebounds, five assists and three steals and Davidson found its shooting range in the second half to pull away from Rhode Island for a 68-53 win on Wednesday night.

Luka Brajkovic added 18 points on 7-of-10 shooting, with nine rebounds, five blocks and four assists for the Wildcats (17-5, 8-1 Atlantic 10), who improved to 11-0 at home with their fifth-straight win. KiShawn Pritchett added 14 points. Gudmundsson and Pritchett had three 3-pointers each as Davidson made six of its nine long shots and shot 54 percent to pull away from a 30-27 halftime lead.

Cyril Langevine had 16 points and 14 rebounds for the Rams (12-10, 5-5) and Jeff Dowtin scored 13. Rhode Island went 1 of 12 from distance in the first half, 2 of 12 in the second half and shot 34 percent from the field.

The Wildcats went 17 of 24 from the foul line, where the Rams were just 4 of 12.

Key Players
J. Dowtin
J. Gudmundsson
35.7 Min. Per Game 35.7
16.3 Pts. Per Game 16.3
4.2 Ast. Per Game 4.2
6.8 Reb. Per Game 6.8
48.4 Field Goal % 46.2
29.2 Three Point % 34.2
74.0 Free Throw % 82.2
  Defensive rebound by Luka Brajkovic 26.0
  Jeff Dowtin missed 3-pt. jump shot 28.0
  Defensive rebound by Dana Tate 42.0
  Kellan Grady missed free throw 42.0
  Personal foul on Tyrese Martin 42.0
  Defensive rebound by Kellan Grady 43.0
  Tyrese Martin missed layup, blocked by Kellan Grady 45.0
+ 1 Luka Brajkovic made 2nd of 2 free throws 55.0
+ 1 Luka Brajkovic made 1st of 2 free throws 55.0
  Personal foul on Cyril Langevine 55.0
  Offensive rebound by Luka Brajkovic 56.0
Team Stats
Points 53 68
Field Goals 23-68 (33.8%) 21-43 (48.8%)
3-Pointers 3-24 (12.5%) 9-22 (40.9%)
Free Throws 4-12 (33.3%) 17-24 (70.8%)
Total Rebounds 39 38
Offensive 15 4
Defensive 21 32
Team 3 2
Assists 8 14
Steals 5 3
Blocks 0 6
Turnovers 4 9
Fouls 20 17
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
10
C. Langevine F
16 PTS, 14 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
3
J. Gudmundsson G
20 PTS, 12 REB, 5 AST
12T
away team logo Rhode Island 12-10 272653
home team logo Davidson 17-5 303868
DAVID -4, O/U 137
John M. Belk Arena Davidson, NC
DAVID -4, O/U 137
John M. Belk Arena Davidson, NC
Team Stats
away team logo Rhode Island 12-10 70.8 PPG 41.3 RPG 12.3 APG
home team logo Davidson 17-5 71.7 PPG 37.5 RPG 14.4 APG
Key Players
10
C. Langevine F 14.0 PPG 9.7 RPG 0.7 APG 53.3 FG%
3
J. Gudmundsson G 16.3 PPG 6.8 RPG 4.2 APG 45.8 FG%
Top Scorers
10
C. Langevine F 16 PTS 14 REB 2 AST
3
J. Gudmundsson G 20 PTS 12 REB 5 AST
33.8 FG% 48.8
12.5 3PT FG% 40.9
33.3 FT% 70.8
Rhode Island
Starters
C. Langevine
J. Dowtin
F. Russell
T. Martin
J. Harris
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Langevine 16 14 2 7/13 0/0 2/5 2 30 2 0 2 6 8
J. Dowtin 13 5 1 5/13 3/7 0/0 1 39 0 0 1 1 4
F. Russell 6 0 3 3/13 0/4 0/0 3 35 2 0 0 0 0
T. Martin 5 5 1 2/10 0/6 1/4 4 32 1 0 1 2 3
J. Harris 1 1 0 0/3 0/1 1/2 0 14 0 0 0 1 0
Bench
D. Tate
C. Thompson
R. Preston
O. Silverio
M. Tertsea
E. Dadika
W. Leviton
J. Green
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Tate 8 9 1 4/8 0/1 0/1 4 21 0 0 0 5 4
C. Thompson 2 1 0 1/6 0/4 0/0 2 21 0 0 0 0 1
R. Preston 2 1 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 2 5 0 0 0 0 1
O. Silverio 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 2 3 0 0 0 0 0
M. Tertsea - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Dadika - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Leviton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Green - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 53 36 8 23/68 3/24 4/12 20 200 5 0 4 15 21
Davidson
Starters
J. Gudmundsson
L. Brajkovic
K. Pritchett
L. Frampton
K. Grady
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Gudmundsson 20 12 5 4/7 3/4 9/10 0 40 3 0 1 0 12
L. Brajkovic 18 9 4 7/10 0/0 4/6 4 32 0 5 2 3 6
K. Pritchett 14 5 1 4/8 3/4 3/4 2 34 0 0 1 0 5
L. Frampton 8 1 2 3/8 2/7 0/1 3 23 0 0 2 1 0
K. Grady 5 4 0 2/8 0/6 1/3 2 34 0 1 2 0 4
Bench
C. Collins
D. Kovacevic
B. Jones
D. Czerapowicz
N. Ekwu
C. Freundlich
M. Wynter
P. Casey
N. Boachie-Yiadom
M. Jones
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Collins 3 5 0 1/1 1/1 0/0 2 21 0 0 0 0 5
D. Kovacevic 0 0 2 0/1 0/0 0/0 2 8 0 0 0 0 0
B. Jones 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
D. Czerapowicz 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 2 6 0 0 1 0 0
N. Ekwu - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Freundlich - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Wynter - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Casey - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Boachie-Yiadom - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Jones - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 68 36 14 21/43 9/22 17/24 17 200 3 6 9 4 32
