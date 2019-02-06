Gudmundsson has 20 & 12, Davidson tops Rhode Island 68-53
DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) John Axel Gudmundsson scored 20 points with a career-high 12 rebounds, five assists and three steals and Davidson found its shooting range in the second half to pull away from Rhode Island for a 68-53 win on Wednesday night.
Luka Brajkovic added 18 points on 7-of-10 shooting, with nine rebounds, five blocks and four assists for the Wildcats (17-5, 8-1 Atlantic 10), who improved to 11-0 at home with their fifth-straight win. KiShawn Pritchett added 14 points. Gudmundsson and Pritchett had three 3-pointers each as Davidson made six of its nine long shots and shot 54 percent to pull away from a 30-27 halftime lead.
Cyril Langevine had 16 points and 14 rebounds for the Rams (12-10, 5-5) and Jeff Dowtin scored 13. Rhode Island went 1 of 12 from distance in the first half, 2 of 12 in the second half and shot 34 percent from the field.
The Wildcats went 17 of 24 from the foul line, where the Rams were just 4 of 12.
|35.7
|Min. Per Game
|35.7
|16.3
|Pts. Per Game
|16.3
|4.2
|Ast. Per Game
|4.2
|6.8
|Reb. Per Game
|6.8
|48.4
|Field Goal %
|46.2
|29.2
|Three Point %
|34.2
|74.0
|Free Throw %
|82.2
|Defensive rebound by Luka Brajkovic
|26.0
|Jeff Dowtin missed 3-pt. jump shot
|28.0
|Defensive rebound by Dana Tate
|42.0
|Kellan Grady missed free throw
|42.0
|Personal foul on Tyrese Martin
|42.0
|Defensive rebound by Kellan Grady
|43.0
|Tyrese Martin missed layup, blocked by Kellan Grady
|45.0
|+ 1
|Luka Brajkovic made 2nd of 2 free throws
|55.0
|+ 1
|Luka Brajkovic made 1st of 2 free throws
|55.0
|Personal foul on Cyril Langevine
|55.0
|Offensive rebound by Luka Brajkovic
|56.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|53
|68
|Field Goals
|23-68 (33.8%)
|21-43 (48.8%)
|3-Pointers
|3-24 (12.5%)
|9-22 (40.9%)
|Free Throws
|4-12 (33.3%)
|17-24 (70.8%)
|Total Rebounds
|39
|38
|Offensive
|15
|4
|Defensive
|21
|32
|Team
|3
|2
|Assists
|8
|14
|Steals
|5
|3
|Blocks
|0
|6
|Turnovers
|4
|9
|Fouls
|20
|17
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Rhode Island 12-10
|70.8 PPG
|41.3 RPG
|12.3 APG
|Davidson 17-5
|71.7 PPG
|37.5 RPG
|14.4 APG
|Key Players
|
10
|C. Langevine F
|14.0 PPG
|9.7 RPG
|0.7 APG
|53.3 FG%
|
3
|J. Gudmundsson G
|16.3 PPG
|6.8 RPG
|4.2 APG
|45.8 FG%
|Top Scorers
|C. Langevine F
|16 PTS
|14 REB
|2 AST
|J. Gudmundsson G
|20 PTS
|12 REB
|5 AST
|
|33.8
|FG%
|48.8
|
|
|12.5
|3PT FG%
|40.9
|
|
|33.3
|FT%
|70.8
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Langevine
|16
|14
|2
|7/13
|0/0
|2/5
|2
|30
|2
|0
|2
|6
|8
|J. Dowtin
|13
|5
|1
|5/13
|3/7
|0/0
|1
|39
|0
|0
|1
|1
|4
|F. Russell
|6
|0
|3
|3/13
|0/4
|0/0
|3
|35
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|T. Martin
|5
|5
|1
|2/10
|0/6
|1/4
|4
|32
|1
|0
|1
|2
|3
|J. Harris
|1
|1
|0
|0/3
|0/1
|1/2
|0
|14
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Tate
|8
|9
|1
|4/8
|0/1
|0/1
|4
|21
|0
|0
|0
|5
|4
|C. Thompson
|2
|1
|0
|1/6
|0/4
|0/0
|2
|21
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|R. Preston
|2
|1
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|O. Silverio
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|M. Tertsea
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Dadika
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Leviton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Green
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|53
|36
|8
|23/68
|3/24
|4/12
|20
|200
|5
|0
|4
|15
|21
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Gudmundsson
|20
|12
|5
|4/7
|3/4
|9/10
|0
|40
|3
|0
|1
|0
|12
|L. Brajkovic
|18
|9
|4
|7/10
|0/0
|4/6
|4
|32
|0
|5
|2
|3
|6
|K. Pritchett
|14
|5
|1
|4/8
|3/4
|3/4
|2
|34
|0
|0
|1
|0
|5
|L. Frampton
|8
|1
|2
|3/8
|2/7
|0/1
|3
|23
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|K. Grady
|5
|4
|0
|2/8
|0/6
|1/3
|2
|34
|0
|1
|2
|0
|4
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Collins
|3
|5
|0
|1/1
|1/1
|0/0
|2
|21
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|D. Kovacevic
|0
|0
|2
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|B. Jones
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|D. Czerapowicz
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|6
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|N. Ekwu
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Freundlich
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Wynter
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Casey
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Boachie-Yiadom
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Jones
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|68
|36
|14
|21/43
|9/22
|17/24
|17
|200
|3
|6
|9
|4
|32
