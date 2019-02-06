SILL
Missouri State holds off Southern Illinois for 65-59 win

  • STATS AP
  • Feb 06, 2019

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) Jarred Dixon scored 19 points as Missouri State held off a late Southern Illinois rally for a 65-59 victory on Wednesday night.

The teams were even midway through the first half, but Southern Illinois stalled after that as the Bears (12-12, 6-5 Missouri Valley Conference) surged 11-3 to go up 25-17 and they pushed it to 36-23 at the break.

Kavion Pippen scored 10 of his 24 points for the Salukis (12-12, 5-6) early in the second half to cut it to 38-33. Aaron Cook's layup gave Southern Illinois a 52-50 edge before 3-pointers by Dixon and Keandre Cook and a dunk by Tulio Da Silva put the Bears back into the lead, 60-54, with 2:23 remaining.

Keandre Cook and Josh Webster scored 12 points apiece and Da Silva added 11 points for Missouri State.

Pippen matched his career high in points and grabbed 10 rebounds for the Salukis. Aaron Cook added 11 points.

Key Players
A. Cook
J. Webster
31.6 Min. Per Game 31.6
7.3 Pts. Per Game 7.3
5.3 Ast. Per Game 5.3
3.0 Reb. Per Game 3.0
40.7 Field Goal % 42.6
38.6 Three Point % 22.6
63.2 Free Throw % 79.7
  Defensive rebound by Missouri State 7.0
  Aaron Cook missed 3-pt. jump shot 9.0
+ 1 Josh Webster made 2nd of 2 free throws 13.0
  Josh Webster missed 1st of 2 free throws 13.0
  Personal foul on Kavion Pippen 13.0
  Defensive rebound by Jarred Dixon 9.0
  Kavion Pippen missed jump shot 11.0
  Offensive rebound by Kavion Pippen 18.0
  Kavion Pippen missed hook shot, blocked by Tulio Da Silva 20.0
+ 1 Tulio Da Silva made 2nd of 2 free throws 31.0
+ 1 Tulio Da Silva made 1st of 2 free throws 31.0
Team Stats
Points 59 65
Field Goals 26-53 (49.1%) 21-44 (47.7%)
3-Pointers 2-8 (25.0%) 6-19 (31.6%)
Free Throws 5-13 (38.5%) 17-25 (68.0%)
Total Rebounds 31 27
Offensive 7 6
Defensive 18 21
Team 6 0
Assists 5 4
Steals 3 4
Blocks 0 6
Turnovers 9 7
Fouls 18 16
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
33
K. Pippen C
24 PTS, 10 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
11
J. Dixon G
19 PTS, 3 REB
12T
away team logo S. Illinois 12-12 233659
home team logo Missouri St. 12-12 362965
JQH Arena Springfield, MO
Team Stats
away team logo S. Illinois 12-12 68.1 PPG 36.3 RPG 14.4 APG
home team logo Missouri St. 12-12 72.0 PPG 35.3 RPG 12.2 APG
Key Players
33
K. Pippen C 11.3 PPG 5.0 RPG 1.7 APG 56.1 FG%
11
J. Dixon G 12.8 PPG 2.6 RPG 1.6 APG 44.7 FG%
Top Scorers
33
K. Pippen C 24 PTS 10 REB 1 AST
11
J. Dixon G 19 PTS 3 REB 0 AST
49.1 FG% 47.7
25.0 3PT FG% 31.6
38.5 FT% 68.0
S. Illinois
Starters
K. Pippen
A. Cook
A. Fletcher
S. Lloyd Jr.
E. McGill
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Pippen 24 10 1 11/19 0/0 2/2 4 31 0 0 1 4 6
A. Cook 11 0 1 5/11 1/4 0/2 0 32 1 0 2 0 0
A. Fletcher 7 2 0 3/7 0/0 1/4 4 28 0 0 2 1 1
S. Lloyd Jr. 7 4 1 3/6 0/1 1/3 3 37 0 0 1 1 3
E. McGill 6 6 0 2/7 1/2 1/2 1 38 2 0 2 1 5
Bench
T. Bol
D. Beane
M. Bartley
R. Stradnieks
B. Gooch
J. Gardner
A. Fall
D. Swedura
S. Shafer
S. Dembele
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Bol 2 1 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 6 0 0 0 0 1
D. Beane 2 1 2 1/2 0/1 0/0 2 11 0 0 1 0 1
M. Bartley 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 4 17 0 0 0 0 1
R. Stradnieks - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Gooch - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Gardner - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Fall - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Swedura - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Shafer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Dembele - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 59 25 5 26/53 2/8 5/13 18 200 3 0 9 7 18
Missouri St.
Starters
J. Dixon
J. Webster
K. Cook
T. Da Silva
R. Kreklow
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Dixon 19 3 0 8/15 3/7 0/0 1 34 3 0 0 1 2
J. Webster 12 4 2 4/7 0/2 4/6 3 30 0 2 1 1 3
K. Cook 12 2 0 3/6 3/5 3/5 4 36 0 0 1 0 2
T. Da Silva 11 4 0 4/6 0/2 3/4 2 25 1 1 1 0 4
R. Kreklow 7 9 1 1/4 0/1 5/6 2 36 0 0 3 3 6
Bench
K. Mohammed
J. Ridder
D. Scott
O. Church
J. Hall
T. Dixon
R. Owens
J. Wojcik
S. Wojcik
S. Brown
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Mohammed 3 2 0 1/2 0/0 1/1 0 11 0 0 0 0 2
J. Ridder 1 2 1 0/4 0/2 1/3 0 13 0 0 0 1 1
D. Scott 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 4 15 0 3 1 0 1
O. Church - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Hall - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Dixon - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Owens - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Wojcik - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Wojcik - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Brown - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 65 27 4 21/44 6/19 17/25 16 200 4 6 7 6 21
