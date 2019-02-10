Collins leads South Florida past East Carolina 72-68 in OT
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) David Collins had 21 points as South Florida narrowly defeated East Carolina 72-68 in overtime on Sunday.
Mayan Kiir had 13 points for South Florida (17-6, 7-4 American Athletic Conference), which earned its fifth consecutive victory. Laquincy Rideau added 12 points. Justin Brown had 10 points for the home team.
Isaac Fleming had 14 points for the Pirates (9-14, 2-9). Shawn Williams added 13 points. K.J. Davis had 11 points.
The Bulls improve to 2-0 against the Pirates for the season. South Florida defeated East Carolina 77-57 on Jan. 26. South Florida matches up against Central Florida on the road on Wednesday. East Carolina matches up against Memphis at home on Wednesday.
---
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25
---
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|31.5
|Min. Per Game
|31.5
|14.0
|Pts. Per Game
|14.0
|5.9
|Ast. Per Game
|5.9
|3.8
|Reb. Per Game
|3.8
|51.6
|Field Goal %
|43.7
|28.6
|Three Point %
|36.3
|75.5
|Free Throw %
|56.9
|+ 1
|David Collins made 2nd of 2 free throws
|6.0
|+ 1
|David Collins made 1st of 2 free throws
|6.0
|Personal foul on Seth LeDay
|6.0
|Defensive rebound by David Collins
|7.0
|Shawn Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot
|9.0
|+ 1
|Xavier Castaneda made 2nd of 2 free throws
|39.0
|Xavier Castaneda missed 1st of 2 free throws
|39.0
|Personal foul on Shawn Williams
|39.0
|30-second timeout called
|40.0
|+ 2
|Tyler Foster made layup
|41.0
|Defensive rebound by Justice Obasohan
|1:00
|Team Stats
|Points
|68
|72
|Field Goals
|25-55 (45.5%)
|21-50 (42.0%)
|3-Pointers
|6-12 (50.0%)
|7-18 (38.9%)
|Free Throws
|12-21 (57.1%)
|23-33 (69.7%)
|Total Rebounds
|22
|46
|Offensive
|5
|15
|Defensive
|14
|27
|Team
|3
|4
|Assists
|12
|13
|Steals
|11
|3
|Blocks
|2
|4
|Turnovers
|8
|19
|Fouls
|26
|20
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|East Carolina 9-14
|66.6 PPG
|39.8 RPG
|12.2 APG
|South Florida 17-6
|73.3 PPG
|42.7 RPG
|13.8 APG
|Key Players
|
0
|I. Fleming G
|8.0 PPG
|3.2 RPG
|3.5 APG
|47.8 FG%
|
0
|D. Collins G
|15.0 PPG
|3.6 RPG
|2.4 APG
|39.8 FG%
|Top Scorers
|I. Fleming G
|14 PTS
|1 REB
|2 AST
|D. Collins G
|21 PTS
|9 REB
|5 AST
|
|45.5
|FG%
|42.0
|
|
|50.0
|3PT FG%
|38.9
|
|
|57.1
|FT%
|69.7
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|I. Fleming
|14
|1
|2
|5/9
|0/0
|4/6
|5
|26
|1
|0
|2
|0
|1
|S. Williams
|13
|3
|3
|4/9
|4/6
|1/2
|3
|41
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|K. Davis
|11
|5
|0
|3/7
|2/5
|3/4
|5
|31
|2
|0
|1
|0
|5
|J. Gardner
|11
|3
|1
|5/10
|0/0
|1/2
|5
|23
|1
|0
|3
|2
|1
|D. Spasojevic
|4
|0
|1
|2/5
|0/0
|0/0
|4
|31
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|I. Fleming
|14
|1
|2
|5/9
|0/0
|4/6
|5
|26
|1
|0
|2
|0
|1
|S. Williams
|13
|3
|3
|4/9
|4/6
|1/2
|3
|41
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|K. Davis
|11
|5
|0
|3/7
|2/5
|3/4
|5
|31
|2
|0
|1
|0
|5
|J. Gardner
|11
|3
|1
|5/10
|0/0
|1/2
|5
|23
|1
|0
|3
|2
|1
|D. Spasojevic
|4
|0
|1
|2/5
|0/0
|0/0
|4
|31
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Foster
|8
|0
|1
|4/8
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|27
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|S. LeDay
|7
|4
|3
|2/6
|0/0
|3/7
|2
|33
|3
|0
|1
|2
|2
|J. Obasohan
|0
|2
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|T. Hardy
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|D. Wade
|0
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|R. Quinton
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|A. Hill
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Whitley
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Whatley
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Strickland
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|68
|19
|12
|25/55
|6/12
|12/21
|26
|225
|11
|2
|8
|5
|14
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Collins
|21
|9
|5
|6/10
|0/0
|9/12
|4
|44
|1
|0
|5
|2
|7
|M. Kiir
|13
|6
|1
|4/7
|2/4
|3/4
|3
|34
|1
|2
|1
|0
|6
|L. Rideau
|12
|4
|4
|3/7
|1/3
|5/8
|4
|31
|1
|0
|6
|1
|3
|J. Brown
|10
|3
|0
|3/6
|2/5
|2/2
|2
|31
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|M. Durr
|3
|13
|1
|1/5
|0/0
|1/3
|3
|34
|0
|2
|1
|5
|8
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Collins
|21
|9
|5
|6/10
|0/0
|9/12
|4
|44
|1
|0
|5
|2
|7
|M. Kiir
|13
|6
|1
|4/7
|2/4
|3/4
|3
|34
|1
|2
|1
|0
|6
|L. Rideau
|12
|4
|4
|3/7
|1/3
|5/8
|4
|31
|1
|0
|6
|1
|3
|J. Brown
|10
|3
|0
|3/6
|2/5
|2/2
|2
|31
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|M. Durr
|3
|13
|1
|1/5
|0/0
|1/3
|3
|34
|0
|2
|1
|5
|8
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Lang
|5
|0
|0
|2/3
|1/2
|0/0
|1
|11
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|A. Maricevic
|4
|5
|0
|1/4
|0/0
|2/2
|2
|15
|0
|0
|0
|4
|1
|X. Castaneda
|4
|2
|2
|1/5
|1/3
|1/2
|0
|19
|0
|0
|3
|2
|0
|R. Williams
|0
|0
|0
|0/3
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N. Scekic
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Dawson III
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Yetna
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Lubin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Akec
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Calleja
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|72
|42
|13
|21/50
|7/18
|23/33
|20
|225
|3
|4
|19
|15
|27
-
HOLY
LAFAY67
69
Final
-
NIAGARA
IONA76
79
Final
-
OHIOST
IND55
52
Final
-
UMBC
MAINE67
66
Final
-
CAN
STPETE64
60
Final
-
UCONN
MEMP71
78
Final
-
ORAL
SDAK86
72
Final
-
UCF
SMU71
65
Final
-
LSALLE
GMASON76
84
Final
-
SIENA
RIDER59
57
Final
-
25CINCY
12HOU58
65
Final
-
ILLST
MOST65
66
Final
-
LOYCHI
VALPO56
51
Final
-
ECU
SFLA68
72
Final/OT
-
GATECH
ND59
69
Final
-
NWEST
20IOWA79
80
Final
-
STNFRD
OREG46
69
Final