Collins leads South Florida past East Carolina 72-68 in OT

  • STATS AP
  • Feb 10, 2019

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) David Collins had 21 points as South Florida narrowly defeated East Carolina 72-68 in overtime on Sunday.

Mayan Kiir had 13 points for South Florida (17-6, 7-4 American Athletic Conference), which earned its fifth consecutive victory. Laquincy Rideau added 12 points. Justin Brown had 10 points for the home team.

Isaac Fleming had 14 points for the Pirates (9-14, 2-9). Shawn Williams added 13 points. K.J. Davis had 11 points.

The Bulls improve to 2-0 against the Pirates for the season. South Florida defeated East Carolina 77-57 on Jan. 26. South Florida matches up against Central Florida on the road on Wednesday. East Carolina matches up against Memphis at home on Wednesday.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

Key Players
J. Gardner
L. Rideau
31.5 Min. Per Game 31.5
14.0 Pts. Per Game 14.0
5.9 Ast. Per Game 5.9
3.8 Reb. Per Game 3.8
51.6 Field Goal % 43.7
28.6 Three Point % 36.3
75.5 Free Throw % 56.9
+ 1 David Collins made 2nd of 2 free throws 6.0
+ 1 David Collins made 1st of 2 free throws 6.0
  Personal foul on Seth LeDay 6.0
  Defensive rebound by David Collins 7.0
  Shawn Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot 9.0
+ 1 Xavier Castaneda made 2nd of 2 free throws 39.0
  Xavier Castaneda missed 1st of 2 free throws 39.0
  Personal foul on Shawn Williams 39.0
  30-second timeout called 40.0
+ 2 Tyler Foster made layup 41.0
  Defensive rebound by Justice Obasohan 1:00
Team Stats
Points 68 72
Field Goals 25-55 (45.5%) 21-50 (42.0%)
3-Pointers 6-12 (50.0%) 7-18 (38.9%)
Free Throws 12-21 (57.1%) 23-33 (69.7%)
Total Rebounds 22 46
Offensive 5 15
Defensive 14 27
Team 3 4
Assists 12 13
Steals 11 3
Blocks 2 4
Turnovers 8 19
Fouls 26 20
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
0
I. Fleming G
14 PTS, 1 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
0
D. Collins G
21 PTS, 9 REB, 5 AST
12OTT
away team logo East Carolina 9-14 3923668
home team logo South Florida 17-6 28341072
SFLA -12.5, O/U 131.5
Yuengling Center Tampa, FL
Team Stats
away team logo East Carolina 9-14 66.6 PPG 39.8 RPG 12.2 APG
home team logo South Florida 17-6 73.3 PPG 42.7 RPG 13.8 APG
Key Players
0
I. Fleming G 8.0 PPG 3.2 RPG 3.5 APG 47.8 FG%
0
D. Collins G 15.0 PPG 3.6 RPG 2.4 APG 39.8 FG%
Top Scorers
0
I. Fleming G 14 PTS 1 REB 2 AST
0
D. Collins G 21 PTS 9 REB 5 AST
45.5 FG% 42.0
50.0 3PT FG% 38.9
57.1 FT% 69.7
East Carolina
Starters
I. Fleming
S. Williams
K. Davis
J. Gardner
D. Spasojevic
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
I. Fleming 14 1 2 5/9 0/0 4/6 5 26 1 0 2 0 1
S. Williams 13 3 3 4/9 4/6 1/2 3 41 1 0 0 1 2
K. Davis 11 5 0 3/7 2/5 3/4 5 31 2 0 1 0 5
J. Gardner 11 3 1 5/10 0/0 1/2 5 23 1 0 3 2 1
D. Spasojevic 4 0 1 2/5 0/0 0/0 4 31 1 1 0 0 0
Bench
T. Foster
S. LeDay
J. Obasohan
T. Hardy
D. Wade
R. Quinton
A. Hill
J. Whitley
J. Whatley
S. Strickland
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Foster 8 0 1 4/8 0/1 0/0 2 27 2 0 1 0 0
S. LeDay 7 4 3 2/6 0/0 3/7 2 33 3 0 1 2 2
J. Obasohan 0 2 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 2
T. Hardy 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
D. Wade 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 9 0 0 0 0 0
R. Quinton 0 1 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 1 0 0 1
A. Hill - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Whitley - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Whatley - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Strickland - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 68 19 12 25/55 6/12 12/21 26 225 11 2 8 5 14
South Florida
Starters
D. Collins
M. Kiir
L. Rideau
J. Brown
M. Durr
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Collins 21 9 5 6/10 0/0 9/12 4 44 1 0 5 2 7
M. Kiir 13 6 1 4/7 2/4 3/4 3 34 1 2 1 0 6
L. Rideau 12 4 4 3/7 1/3 5/8 4 31 1 0 6 1 3
J. Brown 10 3 0 3/6 2/5 2/2 2 31 0 0 1 1 2
M. Durr 3 13 1 1/5 0/0 1/3 3 34 0 2 1 5 8
Bench
T. Lang
A. Maricevic
X. Castaneda
R. Williams
N. Scekic
E. Dawson III
A. Yetna
R. Lubin
M. Akec
M. Calleja
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Lang 5 0 0 2/3 1/2 0/0 1 11 0 0 2 0 0
A. Maricevic 4 5 0 1/4 0/0 2/2 2 15 0 0 0 4 1
X. Castaneda 4 2 2 1/5 1/3 1/2 0 19 0 0 3 2 0
R. Williams 0 0 0 0/3 0/1 0/0 0 6 0 0 0 0 0
N. Scekic - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Dawson III - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Yetna - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Lubin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Akec - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Calleja - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 72 42 13 21/50 7/18 23/33 20 225 3 4 19 15 27
