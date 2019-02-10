ILLST
Dixon banks in game-winning, half-court shot for Missouri St

  • STATS AP
  • Feb 10, 2019

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) Jarred Dixon banked in a half-court shot just before the final buzzer to help Missouri State beat Illinois State 66-65 on Sunday.

Leading 65-63 with 7.8 seconds left, Illinois State turned it over on an inbounds play. The ball changed hands several times, leading to multiple players diving for the loose ball and it finally fell to Dixon, who took one dribble and launched it off the backboard before getting tackled by his teammates.

Tulio Da Silva posted 17 points and seven rebounds and Ryan Kreklow had 14 points for Missouri State (13-12, 7-5 Missouri Valley Conference), which earned its fourth consecutive home victory. Dixon added 13 points. Josh Webster had 11 points for the hosts.

Keandre Cook, who was second on the Bears in scoring entering the contest with 14 points per game, shot only 10 percent for the game (1 of 10).

Phil Fayne had 22 points for the Redbirds (14-11, 7-5). Milik Yarbrough added 17 points and six rebounds. Zach Copeland had 12 points.

Missouri State plays Evansville on the road on Wednesday. Illinois State faces Northern Iowa on the road on Wednesday.

---

---

Key Players
M. Yarbrough
J. Webster
31.5 Min. Per Game 31.5
7.5 Pts. Per Game 7.5
5.2 Ast. Per Game 5.2
3.1 Reb. Per Game 3.1
49.2 Field Goal % 44.2
40.0 Three Point % 22.6
72.7 Free Throw % 80.0
+ 3 Jarred Dixon made 3-pt. jump shot 1.0
  Bad pass turnover on Matt Chastain, stolen by Keandre Cook 7.0
+ 1 Josh Webster made free throw 7.0
  Shooting foul on Phil Fayne 7.0
+ 2 Josh Webster made layup 7.0
+ 1 Zach Copeland made 2nd of 2 free throws 13.0
+ 1 Zach Copeland made 1st of 2 free throws 13.0
  Personal foul on Ryan Kreklow 11.0
+ 2 Josh Webster made dunk 11.0
  Offensive rebound by Josh Webster 15.0
  Jarred Dixon missed 3-pt. jump shot 17.0
Team Stats
Points 65 66
Field Goals 26-51 (51.0%) 22-47 (46.8%)
3-Pointers 6-11 (54.5%) 5-19 (26.3%)
Free Throws 7-14 (50.0%) 17-25 (68.0%)
Total Rebounds 31 30
Offensive 9 10
Defensive 20 19
Team 2 1
Assists 11 9
Steals 6 8
Blocks 1 2
Turnovers 13 11
Fouls 17 13
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
10
P. Fayne F
22 PTS, 6 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
30
T. Da Silva F
17 PTS, 7 REB
12T
away team logo Illinois State 14-11 323365
home team logo Missouri State 13-12 273966
JQH Arena Springfield, MO
Team Stats
away team logo Illinois State 14-11 70.7 PPG 37.4 RPG 14.2 APG
home team logo Missouri State 13-12 71.7 PPG 34.9 RPG 11.8 APG
Key Players
10
P. Fayne F 15.0 PPG 6.0 RPG 0.8 APG 53.6 FG%
30
T. Da Silva F 14.6 PPG 7.0 RPG 0.9 APG 56.4 FG%
Top Scorers
10
P. Fayne F 22 PTS 6 REB 1 AST
30
T. Da Silva F 17 PTS 7 REB 0 AST
51.0 FG% 46.8
54.5 3PT FG% 26.3
50.0 FT% 68.0
Illinois State
Starters
P. Fayne
M. Yarbrough
Z. Copeland
K. Evans
M. Chastain
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
P. Fayne 22 6 1 9/15 0/0 4/9 4 31 1 0 3 5 1
M. Yarbrough 17 6 3 7/14 2/3 1/2 2 31 2 0 3 0 6
Z. Copeland 12 5 3 4/9 2/3 2/2 4 35 2 0 2 2 3
K. Evans 4 3 1 2/6 0/1 0/0 2 33 0 0 1 1 2
M. Chastain 2 2 2 1/3 0/1 0/1 2 30 1 1 2 1 1
Bench
I. Gassman
W. Tinsley
R. Idowu
M. Hein
J. Hillsman
K. Fisher III
D. Boyd
T. Bruninga
J. Jefferson
L. Donnelly
A. Ndiaye
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
I. Gassman 3 0 0 1/1 1/1 0/0 2 12 0 0 1 0 0
W. Tinsley 3 4 1 1/2 1/2 0/0 0 21 0 0 1 0 4
R. Idowu 2 3 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 1 7 0 0 0 0 3
M. Hein - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Hillsman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Fisher III - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Boyd - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Bruninga - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Jefferson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Donnelly - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Ndiaye - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 65 29 11 26/51 6/11 7/14 17 200 6 1 13 9 20
Missouri State
Starters
T. Da Silva
R. Kreklow
J. Dixon
J. Webster
K. Cook
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Da Silva 17 7 0 8/8 0/0 1/3 4 32 4 1 4 2 5
R. Kreklow 14 3 2 4/7 3/6 3/4 4 34 0 0 2 0 3
J. Dixon 13 3 0 3/9 2/6 5/6 0 35 1 0 0 0 3
J. Webster 11 3 5 5/6 0/0 1/1 0 33 1 0 2 2 1
K. Cook 7 10 1 1/10 0/5 5/6 4 39 2 1 3 4 6
Bench
D. Scott
J. Ridder
K. Mohammed
O. Church
J. Hall
T. Dixon
R. Owens
J. Wojcik
S. Wojcik
S. Brown
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Scott 2 0 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 1 8 0 0 0 0 0
J. Ridder 2 0 0 0/2 0/1 2/3 0 13 0 0 0 0 0
K. Mohammed 0 3 1 0/3 0/1 0/2 0 6 0 0 0 2 1
O. Church - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Hall - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Dixon - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Owens - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Wojcik - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Wojcik - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Brown - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 66 29 9 22/47 5/19 17/25 13 200 8 2 11 10 19
