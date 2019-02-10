Dixon banks in game-winning, half-court shot for Missouri St
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) Jarred Dixon banked in a half-court shot just before the final buzzer to help Missouri State beat Illinois State 66-65 on Sunday.
Leading 65-63 with 7.8 seconds left, Illinois State turned it over on an inbounds play. The ball changed hands several times, leading to multiple players diving for the loose ball and it finally fell to Dixon, who took one dribble and launched it off the backboard before getting tackled by his teammates.
Tulio Da Silva posted 17 points and seven rebounds and Ryan Kreklow had 14 points for Missouri State (13-12, 7-5 Missouri Valley Conference), which earned its fourth consecutive home victory. Dixon added 13 points. Josh Webster had 11 points for the hosts.
Keandre Cook, who was second on the Bears in scoring entering the contest with 14 points per game, shot only 10 percent for the game (1 of 10).
Phil Fayne had 22 points for the Redbirds (14-11, 7-5). Milik Yarbrough added 17 points and six rebounds. Zach Copeland had 12 points.
Missouri State plays Evansville on the road on Wednesday. Illinois State faces Northern Iowa on the road on Wednesday.
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
|31.5
|Min. Per Game
|31.5
|7.5
|Pts. Per Game
|7.5
|5.2
|Ast. Per Game
|5.2
|3.1
|Reb. Per Game
|3.1
|49.2
|Field Goal %
|44.2
|40.0
|Three Point %
|22.6
|72.7
|Free Throw %
|80.0
|+ 3
|Jarred Dixon made 3-pt. jump shot
|1.0
|Bad pass turnover on Matt Chastain, stolen by Keandre Cook
|7.0
|+ 1
|Josh Webster made free throw
|7.0
|Shooting foul on Phil Fayne
|7.0
|+ 2
|Josh Webster made layup
|7.0
|+ 1
|Zach Copeland made 2nd of 2 free throws
|13.0
|+ 1
|Zach Copeland made 1st of 2 free throws
|13.0
|Personal foul on Ryan Kreklow
|11.0
|+ 2
|Josh Webster made dunk
|11.0
|Offensive rebound by Josh Webster
|15.0
|Jarred Dixon missed 3-pt. jump shot
|17.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|65
|66
|Field Goals
|26-51 (51.0%)
|22-47 (46.8%)
|3-Pointers
|6-11 (54.5%)
|5-19 (26.3%)
|Free Throws
|7-14 (50.0%)
|17-25 (68.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|31
|30
|Offensive
|9
|10
|Defensive
|20
|19
|Team
|2
|1
|Assists
|11
|9
|Steals
|6
|8
|Blocks
|1
|2
|Turnovers
|13
|11
|Fouls
|17
|13
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Illinois State 14-11
|70.7 PPG
|37.4 RPG
|14.2 APG
|Missouri State 13-12
|71.7 PPG
|34.9 RPG
|11.8 APG
|Key Players
|
10
|P. Fayne F
|15.0 PPG
|6.0 RPG
|0.8 APG
|53.6 FG%
|
30
|T. Da Silva F
|14.6 PPG
|7.0 RPG
|0.9 APG
|56.4 FG%
|Top Scorers
|P. Fayne F
|22 PTS
|6 REB
|1 AST
|T. Da Silva F
|17 PTS
|7 REB
|0 AST
|
|51.0
|FG%
|46.8
|
|
|54.5
|3PT FG%
|26.3
|
|
|50.0
|FT%
|68.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|P. Fayne
|22
|6
|1
|9/15
|0/0
|4/9
|4
|31
|1
|0
|3
|5
|1
|M. Yarbrough
|17
|6
|3
|7/14
|2/3
|1/2
|2
|31
|2
|0
|3
|0
|6
|Z. Copeland
|12
|5
|3
|4/9
|2/3
|2/2
|4
|35
|2
|0
|2
|2
|3
|K. Evans
|4
|3
|1
|2/6
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|33
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|M. Chastain
|2
|2
|2
|1/3
|0/1
|0/1
|2
|30
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Da Silva
|17
|7
|0
|8/8
|0/0
|1/3
|4
|32
|4
|1
|4
|2
|5
|R. Kreklow
|14
|3
|2
|4/7
|3/6
|3/4
|4
|34
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3
|J. Dixon
|13
|3
|0
|3/9
|2/6
|5/6
|0
|35
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|J. Webster
|11
|3
|5
|5/6
|0/0
|1/1
|0
|33
|1
|0
|2
|2
|1
|K. Cook
|7
|10
|1
|1/10
|0/5
|5/6
|4
|39
|2
|1
|3
|4
|6
