Grady scores 28 to lead Davidson past Fordham 79-69
NEW YORK (AP) Kellan Grady had 28 points as Davidson beat Fordham 79-69 on Tuesday night.
Grady made 10 of 12 free throws.
Luka Brajkovic had 18 points and 12 rebounds for Davidson (18-6, 9-2 Atlantic 10 Conference). Luke Frampton added 15 points and seven rebounds. Jon Axel Gudmundsson had 11 points and eight assists for the visiting team.
Jalen Cobb had 16 points for the Rams (10-14, 1-10). Nick Honor added 16 points. Antwon Portley had 11 points.
Davidson plays Saint Joseph's at home on Friday. Fordham matches up against Rhode Island on the road on Saturday.
---
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25
---
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|36.4
|Min. Per Game
|36.4
|16.8
|Pts. Per Game
|16.8
|3.4
|Ast. Per Game
|3.4
|2.1
|Reb. Per Game
|2.1
|45.7
|Field Goal %
|39.0
|33.0
|Three Point %
|36.4
|82.0
|Free Throw %
|76.9
|Defensive rebound by Carter Collins
|14.0
|Nick Honor missed 3-pt. jump shot
|16.0
|+ 1
|Jon Axel Gudmundsson made 2nd of 2 free throws
|22.0
|+ 1
|Jon Axel Gudmundsson made 1st of 2 free throws
|22.0
|Personal foul on Antwon Portley
|22.0
|Defensive rebound by Jon Axel Gudmundsson
|22.0
|Antwon Portley missed 3-pt. jump shot
|24.0
|+ 1
|Jon Axel Gudmundsson made 2nd of 2 free throws
|32.0
|+ 1
|Jon Axel Gudmundsson made 1st of 2 free throws
|32.0
|Personal foul on Nick Honor
|32.0
|+ 1
|Onyi Eyisi made 2nd of 2 free throws
|33.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|79
|69
|Field Goals
|28-55 (50.9%)
|23-60 (38.3%)
|3-Pointers
|6-18 (33.3%)
|11-33 (33.3%)
|Free Throws
|17-22 (77.3%)
|12-19 (63.2%)
|Total Rebounds
|43
|28
|Offensive
|11
|7
|Defensive
|29
|17
|Team
|3
|4
|Assists
|16
|12
|Steals
|4
|6
|Blocks
|1
|3
|Turnovers
|11
|6
|Fouls
|19
|21
|Technicals
|1
|2
|
|50.9
|FG%
|38.3
|
|
|33.3
|3PT FG%
|33.3
|
|
|77.3
|FT%
|63.2
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Grady
|28
|5
|2
|9/15
|0/1
|10/12
|2
|38
|0
|0
|1
|1
|4
|L. Brajkovic
|18
|12
|3
|9/15
|0/1
|0/1
|5
|33
|1
|0
|2
|4
|8
|L. Frampton
|15
|7
|1
|5/9
|5/9
|0/0
|4
|32
|1
|0
|0
|1
|6
|J. Gudmundsson
|11
|5
|8
|2/8
|0/2
|7/8
|0
|39
|1
|0
|2
|2
|3
|K. Pritchett
|4
|5
|2
|2/4
|0/2
|0/1
|3
|32
|1
|1
|4
|2
|3
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Grady
|28
|5
|2
|9/15
|0/1
|10/12
|2
|38
|0
|0
|1
|1
|4
|L. Brajkovic
|18
|12
|3
|9/15
|0/1
|0/1
|5
|33
|1
|0
|2
|4
|8
|L. Frampton
|15
|7
|1
|5/9
|5/9
|0/0
|4
|32
|1
|0
|0
|1
|6
|J. Gudmundsson
|11
|5
|8
|2/8
|0/2
|7/8
|0
|39
|1
|0
|2
|2
|3
|K. Pritchett
|4
|5
|2
|2/4
|0/2
|0/1
|3
|32
|1
|1
|4
|2
|3
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Collins
|3
|3
|0
|1/3
|1/3
|0/0
|3
|20
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|D. Kovacevic
|0
|3
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|5
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|M. Wynter
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N. Ekwu
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Freundlich
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Jones
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Czerapowicz
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Casey
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Boachie-Yiadom
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Jones
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|79
|40
|16
|28/55
|6/18
|17/22
|19
|200
|4
|1
|11
|11
|29
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Cobb
|16
|4
|2
|5/10
|3/4
|3/4
|5
|31
|3
|1
|0
|1
|3
|N. Honor
|16
|3
|4
|6/17
|1/7
|3/4
|3
|39
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|A. Portley
|11
|3
|5
|3/13
|3/11
|2/4
|2
|33
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|C. Ohams
|4
|4
|0
|2/3
|0/1
|0/0
|3
|17
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|J. Bunting
|0
|3
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|21
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Cobb
|16
|4
|2
|5/10
|3/4
|3/4
|5
|31
|3
|1
|0
|1
|3
|N. Honor
|16
|3
|4
|6/17
|1/7
|3/4
|3
|39
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|A. Portley
|11
|3
|5
|3/13
|3/11
|2/4
|2
|33
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|C. Ohams
|4
|4
|0
|2/3
|0/1
|0/0
|3
|17
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|J. Bunting
|0
|3
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|21
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|I. Raut
|9
|2
|0
|3/6
|2/5
|1/2
|2
|19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|O. Eyisi
|7
|4
|0
|2/3
|0/0
|3/5
|4
|19
|0
|1
|1
|3
|1
|T. Perry
|6
|0
|1
|2/8
|2/5
|0/0
|1
|16
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|D. Pekarek
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|5
|1
|0
|2
|0
|1
|E. Gazi
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Downing
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Slanina
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Burquest
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Williams
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Austin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Radovich
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Skoric
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|69
|24
|12
|23/60
|11/33
|12/19
|21
|200
|6
|3
|6
|7
|17
-
12PURDUE
24MD56
70
Final
-
STBON
STJOES76
51
Final
-
PITT
BC57
66
Final
-
NILL
WMICH74
76
Final
-
11MICHST
20WISC67
59
Final
-
UGA
TEXAM56
73
Final
-
RIDER
QUINN88
98
Final/OT
-
EMICH
OHIO66
57
Final
-
25BUFF
AKRON76
70
Final
-
CMICH
BGREEN72
79
Final
-
19LSU
5UK73
71
Final
-
DAVID
FORD79
69
Final
-
10MARQET
DEPAUL92
73
Final
-
DRAKE
SILL72
69
Final
-
BUTLER
STJOHN73
77
Final/OT
-
6MICH
PSU69
75
Final
-
BAMA
MISSST62
81
Final
-
2DUKE
16LVILLE71
69
Final
-
18KSTATE
TEXAS71
64
Final
-
ARK
MIZZOU78
79
Final
-
BTHSDA
CALBPTST65
115
Final
-
AF
UNLV72
77
Final
-
SDGST
COLOST71
60
Final