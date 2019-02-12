DAVID
Davidson
Wildcats
18-6
away team logo
79
TF 12
FINAL
End
2nd
Tue Feb. 12
7:00pm
BONUS
69
TF 13
home team logo
FORD
Fordham
Rams
10-14
ML: -347
FORD ++7.5, O/U 126.5
ML: +284
DAVID
FORD

No Text

Grady scores 28 to lead Davidson past Fordham 79-69

  • STATS AP
  • Feb 12, 2019

NEW YORK (AP) Kellan Grady had 28 points as Davidson beat Fordham 79-69 on Tuesday night.

Grady made 10 of 12 free throws.

Luka Brajkovic had 18 points and 12 rebounds for Davidson (18-6, 9-2 Atlantic 10 Conference). Luke Frampton added 15 points and seven rebounds. Jon Axel Gudmundsson had 11 points and eight assists for the visiting team.

Jalen Cobb had 16 points for the Rams (10-14, 1-10). Nick Honor added 16 points. Antwon Portley had 11 points.

Davidson plays Saint Joseph's at home on Friday. Fordham matches up against Rhode Island on the road on Saturday.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
J. Gudmundsson
N. Honor
36.4 Min. Per Game 36.4
16.8 Pts. Per Game 16.8
3.4 Ast. Per Game 3.4
2.1 Reb. Per Game 2.1
45.7 Field Goal % 39.0
33.0 Three Point % 36.4
82.0 Free Throw % 76.9
  Defensive rebound by Carter Collins 14.0
  Nick Honor missed 3-pt. jump shot 16.0
+ 1 Jon Axel Gudmundsson made 2nd of 2 free throws 22.0
+ 1 Jon Axel Gudmundsson made 1st of 2 free throws 22.0
  Personal foul on Antwon Portley 22.0
  Defensive rebound by Jon Axel Gudmundsson 22.0
  Antwon Portley missed 3-pt. jump shot 24.0
+ 1 Jon Axel Gudmundsson made 2nd of 2 free throws 32.0
+ 1 Jon Axel Gudmundsson made 1st of 2 free throws 32.0
  Personal foul on Nick Honor 32.0
+ 1 Onyi Eyisi made 2nd of 2 free throws 33.0
Team Stats
Points 79 69
Field Goals 28-55 (50.9%) 23-60 (38.3%)
3-Pointers 6-18 (33.3%) 11-33 (33.3%)
Free Throws 17-22 (77.3%) 12-19 (63.2%)
Total Rebounds 43 28
Offensive 11 7
Defensive 29 17
Team 3 4
Assists 16 12
Steals 4 6
Blocks 1 3
Turnovers 11 6
Fouls 19 21
Technicals 1 2
away team logo
31
K. Grady G
28 PTS, 5 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
2
J. Cobb G
16 PTS, 4 REB, 2 AST
12T
away team logo Davidson 18-6 364379
home team logo Fordham 10-14 254469
Rose Hill Gymnasium Bronx, NY
Rose Hill Gymnasium Bronx, NY
Team Stats
away team logo Davidson 18-6 71.0 PPG 37.6 RPG 14.5 APG
home team logo Fordham 10-14 68.4 PPG 35.9 RPG 11.8 APG
Key Players
31
K. Grady G 17.2 PPG 4.3 RPG 2.1 APG 45.6 FG%
3
N. Honor G 15.9 PPG 2.2 RPG 3.0 APG 39.0 FG%
Top Scorers
31
K. Grady G 28 PTS 5 REB 2 AST
3
N. Honor G 16 PTS 3 REB 4 AST
50.9 FG% 38.3
33.3 3PT FG% 33.3
77.3 FT% 63.2
Davidson
Starters
K. Grady
L. Brajkovic
L. Frampton
J. Gudmundsson
K. Pritchett
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Grady 28 5 2 9/15 0/1 10/12 2 38 0 0 1 1 4
L. Brajkovic 18 12 3 9/15 0/1 0/1 5 33 1 0 2 4 8
L. Frampton 15 7 1 5/9 5/9 0/0 4 32 1 0 0 1 6
J. Gudmundsson 11 5 8 2/8 0/2 7/8 0 39 1 0 2 2 3
K. Pritchett 4 5 2 2/4 0/2 0/1 3 32 1 1 4 2 3
Bench
C. Collins
D. Kovacevic
M. Wynter
N. Ekwu
C. Freundlich
B. Jones
D. Czerapowicz
P. Casey
N. Boachie-Yiadom
M. Jones
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Collins 3 3 0 1/3 1/3 0/0 3 20 0 0 1 0 3
D. Kovacevic 0 3 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 2 5 0 0 1 1 2
M. Wynter 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
N. Ekwu - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Freundlich - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Jones - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Czerapowicz - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Casey - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Boachie-Yiadom - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Jones - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 79 40 16 28/55 6/18 17/22 19 200 4 1 11 11 29
Fordham
Starters
J. Cobb
N. Honor
A. Portley
C. Ohams
J. Bunting
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Cobb 16 4 2 5/10 3/4 3/4 5 31 3 1 0 1 3
N. Honor 16 3 4 6/17 1/7 3/4 3 39 0 0 1 1 2
A. Portley 11 3 5 3/13 3/11 2/4 2 33 1 0 1 0 3
C. Ohams 4 4 0 2/3 0/1 0/0 3 17 0 0 1 1 3
J. Bunting 0 3 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 21 1 1 0 1 2
Bench
I. Raut
O. Eyisi
T. Perry
D. Pekarek
E. Gazi
C. Downing
P. Slanina
P. Burquest
M. Williams
C. Austin
L. Radovich
L. Skoric
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
I. Raut 9 2 0 3/6 2/5 1/2 2 19 0 0 0 0 2
O. Eyisi 7 4 0 2/3 0/0 3/5 4 19 0 1 1 3 1
T. Perry 6 0 1 2/8 2/5 0/0 1 16 0 0 0 0 0
D. Pekarek 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 5 1 0 2 0 1
E. Gazi - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Downing - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Slanina - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Burquest - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Austin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Radovich - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Skoric - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 69 24 12 23/60 11/33 12/19 21 200 6 3 6 7 17
