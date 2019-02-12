Wilkins scores 20 to lead Drake over S. Illinois 72-69
CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) D.J. Wilkins tied his season high with 20 points as Drake narrowly beat Southern Illinois 72-69 on Tuesday night.
Brady Ellingson had 17 points for Drake (19-7, 8-5 Missouri Valley Conference). Nick McGlynn added 10 points, 13 rebounds and four blocks. Tremell Murphy had seven rebounds for the visitors.
Armon Fletcher had 21 points and eight rebounds for the Salukis (13-13, 6-7). Kavion Pippen added 19 points.
The Bulldogs improve to 2-0 against the Salukis for the season. Drake defeated Southern Illinois 82-70 on Jan. 8. Drake matches up against Valparaiso at home on Saturday. Southern Illinois matches up against Indiana State on the road on Saturday.
|32.8
|Min. Per Game
|32.8
|11.4
|Pts. Per Game
|11.4
|3.7
|Ast. Per Game
|3.7
|2.2
|Reb. Per Game
|2.2
|47.8
|Field Goal %
|40.7
|40.0
|Three Point %
|38.3
|91.9
|Free Throw %
|63.7
|+ 1
|D.J. Wilkins made 2nd of 2 free throws
|7.0
|+ 1
|D.J. Wilkins made 1st of 2 free throws
|7.0
|Personal foul on Marcus Bartley
|7.0
|+ 3
|Marcus Bartley made 3-pt. jump shot
|10.0
|+ 1
|Brady Ellingson made 2nd of 2 free throws
|14.0
|+ 1
|Brady Ellingson made 1st of 2 free throws
|14.0
|Personal foul on Aaron Cook
|14.0
|+ 2
|Aaron Cook made layup
|24.0
|Traveling violation turnover on D.J. Wilkins
|32.0
|+ 2
|Armon Fletcher made layup
|59.0
|Offensive rebound by Armon Fletcher
|1:01
|Team Stats
|Points
|72
|69
|Field Goals
|26-56 (46.4%)
|28-64 (43.8%)
|3-Pointers
|7-19 (36.8%)
|5-15 (33.3%)
|Free Throws
|13-16 (81.3%)
|8-14 (57.1%)
|Total Rebounds
|41
|30
|Offensive
|8
|7
|Defensive
|29
|18
|Team
|4
|5
|Assists
|14
|15
|Steals
|3
|7
|Blocks
|6
|2
|Turnovers
|12
|6
|Fouls
|16
|17
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Drake 19-7
|76.2 PPG
|39.2 RPG
|15.8 APG
|S. Illinois 13-13
|68.2 PPG
|36.1 RPG
|14.1 APG
|Key Players
|
0
|D. Wilkins G
|11.4 PPG
|2.9 RPG
|2.9 APG
|41.1 FG%
|
22
|A. Fletcher G
|14.7 PPG
|5.5 RPG
|1.6 APG
|52.3 FG%
|Top Scorers
|D. Wilkins G
|20 PTS
|3 REB
|2 AST
|A. Fletcher G
|21 PTS
|8 REB
|4 AST
|
|46.4
|FG%
|43.8
|
|
|36.8
|3PT FG%
|33.3
|
|
|81.3
|FT%
|57.1
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Wilkins
|20
|3
|2
|7/11
|3/5
|3/3
|1
|36
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|B. Ellingson
|17
|4
|3
|6/11
|3/5
|2/2
|1
|40
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|N. McGlynn
|10
|13
|2
|4/11
|0/1
|2/2
|3
|32
|0
|4
|3
|2
|11
|T. Murphy
|8
|7
|2
|3/4
|1/2
|1/3
|2
|28
|1
|0
|2
|2
|5
|N. Thomas
|6
|2
|4
|3/9
|0/2
|0/0
|3
|22
|0
|0
|3
|2
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|L. Robbins
|4
|1
|0
|1/3
|0/0
|2/2
|3
|9
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|G. Sturtz
|4
|1
|1
|1/1
|0/0
|2/2
|1
|12
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|A. Murphy
|3
|6
|0
|1/6
|0/4
|1/2
|2
|21
|0
|0
|2
|1
|5
|N. Norton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Gholson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Jones
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Pilipovic
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Penn
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Gray
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Vaske
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|72
|37
|14
|26/56
|7/19
|13/16
|16
|200
|3
|6
|12
|8
|29
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Fletcher
|21
|8
|4
|8/15
|2/5
|3/6
|3
|35
|2
|0
|1
|4
|4
|K. Pippen
|19
|6
|1
|9/17
|0/0
|1/3
|4
|27
|0
|1
|0
|0
|6
|E. McGill
|8
|5
|4
|2/6
|0/1
|4/5
|0
|33
|2
|0
|1
|1
|4
|S. Lloyd Jr.
|8
|2
|0
|3/7
|2/3
|0/0
|4
|33
|0
|1
|2
|0
|2
|A. Cook
|8
|1
|2
|4/12
|0/2
|0/0
|3
|32
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Bartley
|3
|0
|3
|1/4
|1/4
|0/0
|2
|17
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|T. Bol
|2
|2
|1
|1/3
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|12
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|D. Beane
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|11
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|R. Stradnieks
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Gooch
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Gardner
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Fall
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Swedura
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Shafer
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Dembele
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|69
|25
|15
|28/64
|5/15
|8/14
|17
|200
|7
|2
|6
|7
|18
