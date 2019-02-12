DRAKE
Wilkins scores 20 to lead Drake over S. Illinois 72-69

  • Feb 12, 2019

CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) D.J. Wilkins tied his season high with 20 points as Drake narrowly beat Southern Illinois 72-69 on Tuesday night.

Brady Ellingson had 17 points for Drake (19-7, 8-5 Missouri Valley Conference). Nick McGlynn added 10 points, 13 rebounds and four blocks. Tremell Murphy had seven rebounds for the visitors.

Armon Fletcher had 21 points and eight rebounds for the Salukis (13-13, 6-7). Kavion Pippen added 19 points.

The Bulldogs improve to 2-0 against the Salukis for the season. Drake defeated Southern Illinois 82-70 on Jan. 8. Drake matches up against Valparaiso at home on Saturday. Southern Illinois matches up against Indiana State on the road on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Key Players
N. Norton
20 G
A. Cook
32.8 Min. Per Game 32.8
11.4 Pts. Per Game 11.4
3.7 Ast. Per Game 3.7
2.2 Reb. Per Game 2.2
47.8 Field Goal % 40.7
40.0 Three Point % 38.3
91.9 Free Throw % 63.7
+ 1 D.J. Wilkins made 2nd of 2 free throws 7.0
+ 1 D.J. Wilkins made 1st of 2 free throws 7.0
  Personal foul on Marcus Bartley 7.0
+ 3 Marcus Bartley made 3-pt. jump shot 10.0
+ 1 Brady Ellingson made 2nd of 2 free throws 14.0
+ 1 Brady Ellingson made 1st of 2 free throws 14.0
  Personal foul on Aaron Cook 14.0
+ 2 Aaron Cook made layup 24.0
  Traveling violation turnover on D.J. Wilkins 32.0
+ 2 Armon Fletcher made layup 59.0
  Offensive rebound by Armon Fletcher 1:01
Team Stats
Points 72 69
Field Goals 26-56 (46.4%) 28-64 (43.8%)
3-Pointers 7-19 (36.8%) 5-15 (33.3%)
Free Throws 13-16 (81.3%) 8-14 (57.1%)
Total Rebounds 41 30
Offensive 8 7
Defensive 29 18
Team 4 5
Assists 14 15
Steals 3 7
Blocks 6 2
Turnovers 12 6
Fouls 16 17
Technicals 0 0
0
D. Wilkins G
20 PTS, 3 REB, 2 AST
22
A. Fletcher G
21 PTS, 8 REB, 4 AST
12T
away team logo Drake 19-7 423072
home team logo S. Illinois 13-13 353469
SIU Arena Carbondale, IL
Team Stats
away team logo Drake 19-7 76.2 PPG 39.2 RPG 15.8 APG
home team logo S. Illinois 13-13 68.2 PPG 36.1 RPG 14.1 APG
Key Players
0
D. Wilkins G 11.4 PPG 2.9 RPG 2.9 APG 41.1 FG%
22
A. Fletcher G 14.7 PPG 5.5 RPG 1.6 APG 52.3 FG%
Top Scorers
0
D. Wilkins G 20 PTS 3 REB 2 AST
22
A. Fletcher G 21 PTS 8 REB 4 AST
46.4 FG% 43.8
36.8 3PT FG% 33.3
81.3 FT% 57.1
Drake
Starters
D. Wilkins
B. Ellingson
N. McGlynn
T. Murphy
N. Thomas
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Wilkins 20 3 2 7/11 3/5 3/3 1 36 0 0 1 0 3
B. Ellingson 17 4 3 6/11 3/5 2/2 1 40 0 0 0 1 3
N. McGlynn 10 13 2 4/11 0/1 2/2 3 32 0 4 3 2 11
T. Murphy 8 7 2 3/4 1/2 1/3 2 28 1 0 2 2 5
N. Thomas 6 2 4 3/9 0/2 0/0 3 22 0 0 3 2 0
Bench
L. Robbins
G. Sturtz
A. Murphy
N. Norton
C. Gholson
S. Jones
A. Pilipovic
R. Penn
M. Gray
L. Vaske
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
L. Robbins 4 1 0 1/3 0/0 2/2 3 9 0 2 0 0 1
G. Sturtz 4 1 1 1/1 0/0 2/2 1 12 2 0 1 0 1
A. Murphy 3 6 0 1/6 0/4 1/2 2 21 0 0 2 1 5
N. Norton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Gholson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Jones - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Pilipovic - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Penn - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Gray - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Vaske - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 72 37 14 26/56 7/19 13/16 16 200 3 6 12 8 29
S. Illinois
Starters
A. Fletcher
K. Pippen
E. McGill
S. Lloyd Jr.
A. Cook
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Fletcher 21 8 4 8/15 2/5 3/6 3 35 2 0 1 4 4
K. Pippen 19 6 1 9/17 0/0 1/3 4 27 0 1 0 0 6
E. McGill 8 5 4 2/6 0/1 4/5 0 33 2 0 1 1 4
S. Lloyd Jr. 8 2 0 3/7 2/3 0/0 4 33 0 1 2 0 2
A. Cook 8 1 2 4/12 0/2 0/0 3 32 2 0 1 0 1
Bench
M. Bartley
T. Bol
D. Beane
R. Stradnieks
B. Gooch
J. Gardner
A. Fall
D. Swedura
S. Shafer
S. Dembele
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Bartley 3 0 3 1/4 1/4 0/0 2 17 0 0 1 0 0
T. Bol 2 2 1 1/3 0/0 0/0 1 12 1 0 0 1 1
D. Beane 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 11 0 0 0 1 0
R. Stradnieks - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Gooch - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Gardner - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Fall - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Swedura - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Shafer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Dembele - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 69 25 15 28/64 5/15 8/14 17 200 7 2 6 7 18
NCAA BB Scores