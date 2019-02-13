GTOWN
SETON

No Text

Powell scores 30 as Seton Hall routs Georgetown 90-74

  • STATS AP
  • Feb 13, 2019

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) Myles Powell scored 30 points and Seton Hall opened an early 20-point lead and never looked back in posting a much-needed 90-75 victory over Georgetown on Wednesday night.

Michael Nzei added 18 points and nine rebounds and Myles Cale had 17 points for the Pirates (15-9, 6-6 Big East) who are looking for their fourth straight NCAA Tournament berth. Forward Sandro Mamukelashvili had 11 points, eight rebounds and four assists.

Jessie Govan had 20 points to lead Georgetown (15-10, 5-7). Greg Malinowski came off the bench and had 16 points for the Hoyas.

The smaller Pirates won the game with their 3-point shooting (11 of 25) and their rebounding, holding a 38-30 edge, including 15-12 on the offensive boards.

Seton Hall used a 12-0 run to take an 18-7 lead and it never looked back.

That big run features a variety of three-point plays. Mamukelashvili started it with 3-pointer. Nzei converted a 3-point play. Cale hit a 3-pointer and Powell caped it with three free throws after he was fouled on a shot from beyond the arc.

It appeared Georgetown might make a run when it closed the first half with seven straight points to pull to within 48-35. However, Quincy McKnight and Mamukelashvili hit 3-pointers to ignite an 11-4 spurt that pushed the lead to 59-39 in the opening three-plus minutes of the second half.

BIG PICTURE:

Georgetown: Patrick Ewing's Hoyas are young and exciting. Unless they win a bundle down the stretch, or the conference tournament, they should be an NIT team.

Seton Hall: After losing five of seven, Kevin Willard's team has won two straight. They have six conference games left and need to win four to guarantee another trip to the show. With wins over Kentucky and Maryland, they have two impressive non-conference decisions.

UP NEXT

Georgetown: Host No. 13 Villanova next Wednesday.

Seton Hall: At Creighton on Sunday

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
J. Akinjo
M. Powell
35.1 Min. Per Game 35.1
21.7 Pts. Per Game 21.7
2.6 Ast. Per Game 2.6
3.7 Reb. Per Game 3.7
34.8 Field Goal % 44.8
37.5 Three Point % 35.0
82.2 Free Throw % 86.6
  Defensive rebound by Jared Rhoden 25.0
  Jamorko Pickett missed 3-pt. jump shot 27.0
  Defensive rebound by Jessie Govan 34.0
  Anthony Nelson missed free throw 34.0
  Personal foul on Jahvon Blair 34.0
  Personal foul on Greg Malinowski 36.0
  Offensive rebound by Michael Nzei 43.0
  Michael Nzei missed jump shot 45.0
+ 2 Jessie Govan made hook shot 1:12
+ 2 Myles Powell made layup, assist by Michael Nzei 1:31
  Defensive rebound by Sandro Mamukelashvili 1:38
Team Stats
Points 75 90
Field Goals 29-64 (45.3%) 30-61 (49.2%)
3-Pointers 7-24 (29.2%) 11-25 (44.0%)
Free Throws 10-11 (90.9%) 19-22 (86.4%)
Total Rebounds 30 38
Offensive 10 14
Defensive 15 21
Team 5 3
Assists 17 20
Steals 7 5
Blocks 7 4
Turnovers 12 11
Fouls 17 17
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
15
J. Govan C
20 PTS, 6 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
13
M. Powell G
30 PTS, 5 REB, 2 AST
12T
away team logo Georgetown 15-10 354075
home team logo Seton Hall 15-9 484290
SETON -4, O/U 156
Prudential Center Newark, NJ
SETON -4, O/U 156
Prudential Center Newark, NJ
Team Stats
away team logo Georgetown 15-10 81.5 PPG 43.8 RPG 17.3 APG
home team logo Seton Hall 15-9 73.1 PPG 37.3 RPG 13.3 APG
Key Players
15
J. Govan C 18.0 PPG 7.9 RPG 1.3 APG 50.5 FG%
13
M. Powell G 21.7 PPG 3.7 RPG 2.6 APG 45.1 FG%
Top Scorers
15
J. Govan C 20 PTS 6 REB 2 AST
13
M. Powell G 30 PTS 5 REB 2 AST
45.3 FG% 49.2
29.2 3PT FG% 44.0
90.9 FT% 86.4
Georgetown
Starters
J. Govan
J. Pickett
J. Akinjo
J. LeBlanc
M. McClung
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Govan 20 6 2 8/14 0/3 4/5 4 25 1 1 2 3 3
J. Pickett 9 1 2 3/8 3/6 0/0 1 25 4 1 1 0 1
J. Akinjo 6 1 1 1/6 0/1 4/4 1 21 1 0 3 0 1
J. LeBlanc 6 4 0 3/6 0/1 0/0 1 27 0 3 0 2 2
M. McClung 3 0 0 1/5 1/2 0/0 2 15 0 0 3 0 0
Starters
J. Govan
J. Pickett
J. Akinjo
J. LeBlanc
M. McClung
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Govan 20 6 2 8/14 0/3 4/5 4 25 1 1 2 3 3
J. Pickett 9 1 2 3/8 3/6 0/0 1 25 4 1 1 0 1
J. Akinjo 6 1 1 1/6 0/1 4/4 1 21 1 0 3 0 1
J. LeBlanc 6 4 0 3/6 0/1 0/0 1 27 0 3 0 2 2
M. McClung 3 0 0 1/5 1/2 0/0 2 15 0 0 3 0 0
Bench
G. Malinowski
J. Mosely
K. Johnson
J. Blair
G. Carter
T. Mourning
G. Muresan
O. Yurtseven
J. Robinson
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
G. Malinowski 16 4 4 7/10 2/5 0/0 1 28 0 0 0 2 2
J. Mosely 8 3 5 3/4 1/2 1/1 1 26 0 1 0 0 3
K. Johnson 5 5 1 2/6 0/1 1/1 3 16 1 0 1 3 2
J. Blair 2 1 2 1/4 0/2 0/0 2 14 0 0 1 0 1
G. Carter 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 1 3 0 1 1 0 0
T. Mourning - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Muresan - - - - - - - - - - - - -
O. Yurtseven - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Robinson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 75 25 17 29/64 7/24 10/11 17 200 7 7 12 10 15
Seton Hall
Starters
M. Powell
M. Nzei
M. Cale
S. Mamukelashvili
Q. McKnight
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Powell 30 5 2 8/20 4/12 10/10 3 35 1 0 2 3 2
M. Nzei 18 9 2 7/15 0/0 4/5 2 37 0 0 1 8 1
M. Cale 17 7 1 5/12 3/8 4/4 2 34 1 0 0 1 6
S. Mamukelashvili 11 8 4 4/4 3/3 0/0 3 31 0 2 1 1 7
Q. McKnight 9 2 9 4/6 1/1 0/0 3 32 2 1 4 0 2
Starters
M. Powell
M. Nzei
M. Cale
S. Mamukelashvili
Q. McKnight
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Powell 30 5 2 8/20 4/12 10/10 3 35 1 0 2 3 2
M. Nzei 18 9 2 7/15 0/0 4/5 2 37 0 0 1 8 1
M. Cale 17 7 1 5/12 3/8 4/4 2 34 1 0 0 1 6
S. Mamukelashvili 11 8 4 4/4 3/3 0/0 3 31 0 2 1 1 7
Q. McKnight 9 2 9 4/6 1/1 0/0 3 32 2 1 4 0 2
Bench
R. Gill
S. Reynolds
J. Rhoden
D. Brodie
A. Nelson
T. Thompson
I. Obiagu
A. Avent
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
R. Gill 2 1 1 1/1 0/0 0/0 1 8 0 1 0 1 0
S. Reynolds 2 0 0 1/2 0/1 0/0 1 5 0 0 1 0 0
J. Rhoden 1 1 0 0/0 0/0 1/2 1 10 1 0 1 0 1
D. Brodie 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
A. Nelson 0 2 1 0/1 0/0 0/1 1 7 0 0 1 0 2
T. Thompson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Obiagu - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Avent - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 90 35 20 30/61 11/25 19/22 17 200 5 4 11 14 21
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores