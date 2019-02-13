NEWARK, N.J. (AP) Myles Powell scored 30 points and Seton Hall opened an early 20-point lead and never looked back in posting a much-needed 90-75 victory over Georgetown on Wednesday night.

Michael Nzei added 18 points and nine rebounds and Myles Cale had 17 points for the Pirates (15-9, 6-6 Big East) who are looking for their fourth straight NCAA Tournament berth. Forward Sandro Mamukelashvili had 11 points, eight rebounds and four assists.

Jessie Govan had 20 points to lead Georgetown (15-10, 5-7). Greg Malinowski came off the bench and had 16 points for the Hoyas.

The smaller Pirates won the game with their 3-point shooting (11 of 25) and their rebounding, holding a 38-30 edge, including 15-12 on the offensive boards.

Seton Hall used a 12-0 run to take an 18-7 lead and it never looked back.

That big run features a variety of three-point plays. Mamukelashvili started it with 3-pointer. Nzei converted a 3-point play. Cale hit a 3-pointer and Powell caped it with three free throws after he was fouled on a shot from beyond the arc.

It appeared Georgetown might make a run when it closed the first half with seven straight points to pull to within 48-35. However, Quincy McKnight and Mamukelashvili hit 3-pointers to ignite an 11-4 spurt that pushed the lead to 59-39 in the opening three-plus minutes of the second half.

BIG PICTURE:

Georgetown: Patrick Ewing's Hoyas are young and exciting. Unless they win a bundle down the stretch, or the conference tournament, they should be an NIT team.

Seton Hall: After losing five of seven, Kevin Willard's team has won two straight. They have six conference games left and need to win four to guarantee another trip to the show. With wins over Kentucky and Maryland, they have two impressive non-conference decisions.

UP NEXT

Georgetown: Host No. 13 Villanova next Wednesday.

Seton Hall: At Creighton on Sunday

