Brown carries Bradley past Loyola-Chicago 61-54
PEORIA, Ill. (AP) Darrell Brown had 21 points as Bradley got past Loyola-Chicago 61-54 on Wednesday night.
Elijah Childs had 13 points and seven rebounds for Bradley (14-12, 6-7 Missouri Valley Conference). Luuk van Bree added 11 points and 10 rebounds.
Marques Townes had 15 points and seven rebounds for the Ramblers (16-10, 9-4). Cameron Krutwig added 13 points and 11 rebounds.
Bradley plays Illinois State on the road on Saturday. Loyola of Chicago plays Missouri State at home on Sunday.
|32.9
|Min. Per Game
|32.9
|15.1
|Pts. Per Game
|15.1
|3.0
|Ast. Per Game
|3.0
|2.0
|Reb. Per Game
|2.0
|48.4
|Field Goal %
|40.6
|38.6
|Three Point %
|46.4
|76.8
|Free Throw %
|70.4
|+ 1
|Clayton Custer made 3rd of 3 free throws
|4.0
|+ 1
|Clayton Custer made 2nd of 3 free throws
|4.0
|+ 1
|Clayton Custer made 2nd of 3 free throws
|4.0
|Clayton Custer missed 1st of 3 free throws
|4.0
|Shooting foul on Nate Kennell
|4.0
|Defensive rebound by Marques Townes
|11.0
|Darrell Brown missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|11.0
|+ 1
|Darrell Brown made 1st of 2 free throws
|11.0
|Personal foul on Bruno Skokna
|11.0
|Lost ball turnover on Clayton Custer, stolen by Nate Kennell
|15.0
|Offensive rebound by Clayton Custer
|11.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|54
|61
|Field Goals
|22-50 (44.0%)
|23-50 (46.0%)
|3-Pointers
|5-20 (25.0%)
|5-16 (31.3%)
|Free Throws
|5-11 (45.5%)
|10-13 (76.9%)
|Total Rebounds
|27
|31
|Offensive
|6
|8
|Defensive
|20
|21
|Team
|1
|2
|Assists
|9
|11
|Steals
|10
|6
|Blocks
|3
|2
|Turnovers
|13
|13
|Fouls
|13
|10
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Loyola-Chicago 16-10
|67.1 PPG
|32.2 RPG
|14.2 APG
|Bradley 14-12
|68.0 PPG
|36.5 RPG
|12.0 APG
|
|44.0
|FG%
|46.0
|
|
|25.0
|3PT FG%
|31.3
|
|
|45.5
|FT%
|76.9
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Townes
|15
|7
|4
|7/15
|0/4
|1/2
|1
|38
|4
|0
|4
|0
|7
|C. Krutwig
|13
|11
|2
|6/9
|0/0
|1/4
|2
|34
|2
|1
|4
|2
|9
|B. Skokna
|8
|2
|0
|3/6
|2/4
|0/0
|2
|33
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|C. Custer
|6
|2
|0
|1/5
|1/4
|3/5
|2
|33
|1
|0
|2
|1
|1
|A. Uguak
|6
|3
|1
|3/6
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|32
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Kaifes
|6
|0
|2
|2/8
|2/8
|0/0
|1
|24
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|F. Agunanne
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|6
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|J. Baughman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Negron
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Williamson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Boehm
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Alcock
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Hall
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Bujdoso
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|54
|26
|9
|22/50
|5/20
|5/11
|13
|200
|10
|3
|13
|6
|20
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Brown
|21
|2
|2
|6/13
|3/7
|6/8
|1
|39
|2
|0
|2
|0
|2
|E. Childs
|13
|7
|0
|6/11
|0/1
|1/1
|2
|29
|0
|2
|2
|2
|5
|L. van Bree
|11
|10
|3
|5/7
|1/1
|0/0
|3
|24
|0
|0
|2
|3
|7
|D. Lautier-Ogunleye
|3
|3
|2
|1/7
|0/2
|1/2
|1
|35
|2
|0
|2
|1
|2
|L. Lundy
|2
|0
|0
|1/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|15
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Kennell
|5
|2
|4
|1/4
|1/4
|2/2
|2
|32
|2
|0
|3
|0
|2
|J. Henry
|4
|3
|0
|2/3
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|16
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|K. Bar
|2
|2
|0
|1/3
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|10
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|P. Hanley
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Pittman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Hodgson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Boya
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Brummett
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|61
|29
|11
|23/50
|5/16
|10/13
|10
|200
|6
|2
|13
|8
|21
