PEORIA, Ill. (AP) Darrell Brown had 21 points as Bradley got past Loyola-Chicago 61-54 on Wednesday night.

Elijah Childs had 13 points and seven rebounds for Bradley (14-12, 6-7 Missouri Valley Conference). Luuk van Bree added 11 points and 10 rebounds.

Marques Townes had 15 points and seven rebounds for the Ramblers (16-10, 9-4). Cameron Krutwig added 13 points and 11 rebounds.

Bradley plays Illinois State on the road on Saturday. Loyola of Chicago plays Missouri State at home on Sunday.

