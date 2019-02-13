LOYCHI
Loyola-Chicago
Ramblers
16-10
54
TF 9
FINAL
End
2nd
Wed Feb. 13
8:00pm
61
TF 8
home team logo
BRAD
Bradley
Braves
14-12
Brown carries Bradley past Loyola-Chicago 61-54

  • STATS AP
  • Feb 13, 2019

PEORIA, Ill. (AP) Darrell Brown had 21 points as Bradley got past Loyola-Chicago 61-54 on Wednesday night.

Elijah Childs had 13 points and seven rebounds for Bradley (14-12, 6-7 Missouri Valley Conference). Luuk van Bree added 11 points and 10 rebounds.

Marques Townes had 15 points and seven rebounds for the Ramblers (16-10, 9-4). Cameron Krutwig added 13 points and 11 rebounds.

Bradley plays Illinois State on the road on Saturday. Loyola of Chicago plays Missouri State at home on Sunday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
M. Townes
D. Brown
32.9 Min. Per Game 32.9
15.1 Pts. Per Game 15.1
3.0 Ast. Per Game 3.0
2.0 Reb. Per Game 2.0
48.4 Field Goal % 40.6
38.6 Three Point % 46.4
76.8 Free Throw % 70.4
+ 1 Clayton Custer made 3rd of 3 free throws 4.0
+ 1 Clayton Custer made 2nd of 3 free throws 4.0
+ 1 Clayton Custer made 2nd of 3 free throws 4.0
  Clayton Custer missed 1st of 3 free throws 4.0
  Shooting foul on Nate Kennell 4.0
  Defensive rebound by Marques Townes 11.0
  Darrell Brown missed 2nd of 2 free throws 11.0
+ 1 Darrell Brown made 1st of 2 free throws 11.0
  Personal foul on Bruno Skokna 11.0
  Lost ball turnover on Clayton Custer, stolen by Nate Kennell 15.0
  Offensive rebound by Clayton Custer 11.0
Team Stats
Points 54 61
Field Goals 22-50 (44.0%) 23-50 (46.0%)
3-Pointers 5-20 (25.0%) 5-16 (31.3%)
Free Throws 5-11 (45.5%) 10-13 (76.9%)
Total Rebounds 27 31
Offensive 6 8
Defensive 20 21
Team 1 2
Assists 9 11
Steals 10 6
Blocks 3 2
Turnovers 13 13
Fouls 13 10
Technicals 0 0
M. Townes G
15 PTS, 7 REB, 4 AST
D. Brown G
21 PTS, 2 REB, 2 AST
Loyola-Chicago
Starters
M. Townes
C. Krutwig
B. Skokna
C. Custer
A. Uguak
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Townes 15 7 4 7/15 0/4 1/2 1 38 4 0 4 0 7
C. Krutwig 13 11 2 6/9 0/0 1/4 2 34 2 1 4 2 9
B. Skokna 8 2 0 3/6 2/4 0/0 2 33 1 0 0 1 1
C. Custer 6 2 0 1/5 1/4 3/5 2 33 1 0 2 1 1
A. Uguak 6 3 1 3/6 0/0 0/0 2 32 1 2 2 2 1
Bench
C. Kaifes
F. Agunanne
J. Baughman
C. Negron
L. Williamson
D. Boehm
W. Alcock
T. Hall
I. Bujdoso
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Kaifes 6 0 2 2/8 2/8 0/0 1 24 0 0 0 0 0
F. Agunanne 0 1 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 2 6 1 0 1 0 1
J. Baughman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Negron - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Williamson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Boehm - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Alcock - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Hall - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Bujdoso - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 54 26 9 22/50 5/20 5/11 13 200 10 3 13 6 20
Bradley
Starters
D. Brown
E. Childs
L. van Bree
D. Lautier-Ogunleye
L. Lundy
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Brown 21 2 2 6/13 3/7 6/8 1 39 2 0 2 0 2
E. Childs 13 7 0 6/11 0/1 1/1 2 29 0 2 2 2 5
L. van Bree 11 10 3 5/7 1/1 0/0 3 24 0 0 2 3 7
D. Lautier-Ogunleye 3 3 2 1/7 0/2 1/2 1 35 2 0 2 1 2
L. Lundy 2 0 0 1/2 0/1 0/0 0 15 0 0 1 0 0
Bench
N. Kennell
J. Henry
K. Bar
P. Hanley
A. Pittman
J. Hodgson
A. Boya
A. Brummett
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
N. Kennell 5 2 4 1/4 1/4 2/2 2 32 2 0 3 0 2
J. Henry 4 3 0 2/3 0/0 0/0 0 16 0 0 0 2 1
K. Bar 2 2 0 1/3 0/0 0/0 1 10 0 0 1 0 2
P. Hanley - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Pittman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Hodgson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Boya - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Brummett - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 61 29 11 23/50 5/16 10/13 10 200 6 2 13 8 21
