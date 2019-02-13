MEMP
Martin scores 31 to lead Memphis over East Carolina 79-69

  • Feb 13, 2019

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) Jeremiah Martin had 31 points as Memphis beat East Carolina 79-69 on Wednesday night.

Mike Parks Jr. had 12 points for Memphis (15-10, 7-5 American Athletic Conference). Isaiah Maurice added seven rebounds. Alex Lomax had six assists for the visiting team.

Seth LeDay had 15 points and 10 rebounds for the Pirates (9-15, 2-10), who have now lost four straight games. Shawn Williams added 14 points. Jayden Gardner had 13 points.

The Tigers improve to 2-0 against the Pirates on the season. Memphis defeated East Carolina 78-72 on Jan. 10. Memphis plays Central Florida on the road on Saturday. East Carolina faces Tulsa at home on Sunday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Key Players
J. Martin
J. Gardner
30.2 Min. Per Game 30.2
16.6 Pts. Per Game 16.6
1.1 Ast. Per Game 1.1
7.9 Reb. Per Game 7.9
44.9 Field Goal % 50.9
34.9 Three Point % 25.0
70.3 Free Throw % 75.4
  Defensive rebound by Memphis 12.0
  Shawn Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot 14.0
+ 1 Jeremiah Martin made 2nd of 2 free throws 25.0
+ 1 Jeremiah Martin made 1st of 2 free throws 25.0
  Personal foul on K.J. Davis 25.0
  Defensive rebound by Raynere Thornton 27.0
  K.J. Davis missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Jeremiah Martin 29.0
  Defensive rebound by Jayden Gardner 43.0
  Jeremiah Martin missed 2nd of 2 free throws 43.0
+ 1 Jeremiah Martin made 1st of 2 free throws 43.0
  Personal foul on Jayden Gardner 43.0
Team Stats
Points 79 69
Field Goals 28-50 (56.0%) 25-63 (39.7%)
3-Pointers 6-17 (35.3%) 4-20 (20.0%)
Free Throws 17-25 (68.0%) 15-17 (88.2%)
Total Rebounds 30 33
Offensive 4 9
Defensive 23 22
Team 3 2
Assists 16 17
Steals 5 6
Blocks 3 3
Turnovers 12 12
Fouls 17 20
Technicals 0 0
J. Martin G
31 PTS, 4 REB, 2 AST
S. LeDay F
15 PTS, 10 REB
away team logo Memphis 15-10 403979
home team logo East Carolina 9-15 373269
away team logo Memphis 15-10 81.8 PPG 40.7 RPG 15.9 APG
home team logo East Carolina 9-15 66.7 PPG 39.2 RPG 12.2 APG
Key Players
3
J. Martin G 16.5 PPG 4.0 RPG 4.4 APG 44.5 FG%
3
S. LeDay F 10.6 PPG 6.1 RPG 1.7 APG 52.8 FG%
Top Scorers
3
J. Martin G 31 PTS 4 REB 2 AST
3
S. LeDay F 15 PTS 10 REB 0 AST
56.0 FG% 39.7
35.3 3PT FG% 20.0
68.0 FT% 88.2
Memphis
Starters
J. Martin
M. Parks Jr.
K. Brewton Jr.
R. Thornton
K. Davenport
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Martin 31 4 2 8/15 3/7 12/15 1 34 2 1 2 0 4
M. Parks Jr. 12 4 0 5/5 0/0 2/5 2 28 0 1 0 1 3
K. Brewton Jr. 5 3 6 2/6 0/1 1/2 4 30 1 0 2 0 3
R. Thornton 4 6 0 2/4 0/1 0/0 1 30 1 1 2 0 6
K. Davenport 3 0 1 1/2 0/1 1/2 4 16 0 0 0 0 0
Bench
I. Maurice
T. Harris
A. Lomax
K. Sameh Azab
L. Thomas
V. Enoh
E. Olds
R. Boyce
A. Jones
J. Hardaway
D. Wingett
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
I. Maurice 9 7 0 4/7 0/0 1/1 1 12 0 0 2 2 5
T. Harris 8 1 1 3/7 2/6 0/0 1 27 0 0 3 0 1
A. Lomax 7 2 6 3/4 1/1 0/0 2 23 1 0 1 1 1
K. Sameh Azab - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Thomas - - - - - - - - - - - - -
V. Enoh - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Olds - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Boyce - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Jones - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Hardaway - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Wingett - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 79 27 16 28/50 6/17 17/25 17 200 5 3 12 4 23
East Carolina
Starters
S. Williams
J. Gardner
K. Davis
D. Spasojevic
I. Fleming
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
S. Williams 14 2 1 5/9 2/4 2/2 2 35 0 0 0 0 2
J. Gardner 13 5 3 5/12 0/1 3/4 3 32 0 0 6 2 3
K. Davis 10 3 2 4/12 2/7 0/0 5 32 1 1 1 1 2
D. Spasojevic 4 2 3 2/6 0/0 0/0 2 26 0 1 0 1 1
I. Fleming 3 1 1 1/1 0/0 1/1 0 6 1 0 1 0 1
Bench
S. LeDay
T. Foster
T. Hardy
D. Wade
J. Obasohan
A. Hill
J. Whitley
J. Whatley
S. Strickland
R. Quinton
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
S. LeDay 15 10 0 4/8 0/0 7/8 3 22 2 0 3 2 8
T. Foster 10 5 4 4/9 0/4 2/2 2 33 2 1 1 2 3
T. Hardy 0 0 1 0/2 0/1 0/0 2 5 0 0 0 0 0
D. Wade 0 3 2 0/4 0/3 0/0 1 9 0 0 0 1 2
J. Obasohan - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Hill - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Whitley - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Whatley - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Strickland - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Quinton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 69 31 17 25/63 4/20 15/17 20 200 6 3 12 9 22
NCAA BB Scores