Martin scores 31 to lead Memphis over East Carolina 79-69
GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) Jeremiah Martin had 31 points as Memphis beat East Carolina 79-69 on Wednesday night.
Mike Parks Jr. had 12 points for Memphis (15-10, 7-5 American Athletic Conference). Isaiah Maurice added seven rebounds. Alex Lomax had six assists for the visiting team.
Seth LeDay had 15 points and 10 rebounds for the Pirates (9-15, 2-10), who have now lost four straight games. Shawn Williams added 14 points. Jayden Gardner had 13 points.
The Tigers improve to 2-0 against the Pirates on the season. Memphis defeated East Carolina 78-72 on Jan. 10. Memphis plays Central Florida on the road on Saturday. East Carolina faces Tulsa at home on Sunday.
---
---
|Defensive rebound by Memphis
|12.0
|Shawn Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot
|14.0
|+ 1
|Jeremiah Martin made 2nd of 2 free throws
|25.0
|+ 1
|Jeremiah Martin made 1st of 2 free throws
|25.0
|Personal foul on K.J. Davis
|25.0
|Defensive rebound by Raynere Thornton
|27.0
|K.J. Davis missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Jeremiah Martin
|29.0
|Defensive rebound by Jayden Gardner
|43.0
|Jeremiah Martin missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|43.0
|+ 1
|Jeremiah Martin made 1st of 2 free throws
|43.0
|Personal foul on Jayden Gardner
|43.0
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Martin
|31
|4
|2
|8/15
|3/7
|12/15
|1
|34
|2
|1
|2
|0
|4
|M. Parks Jr.
|12
|4
|0
|5/5
|0/0
|2/5
|2
|28
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|K. Brewton Jr.
|5
|3
|6
|2/6
|0/1
|1/2
|4
|30
|1
|0
|2
|0
|3
|R. Thornton
|4
|6
|0
|2/4
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|30
|1
|1
|2
|0
|6
|K. Davenport
|3
|0
|1
|1/2
|0/1
|1/2
|4
|16
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|I. Maurice
|9
|7
|0
|4/7
|0/0
|1/1
|1
|12
|0
|0
|2
|2
|5
|T. Harris
|8
|1
|1
|3/7
|2/6
|0/0
|1
|27
|0
|0
|3
|0
|1
|A. Lomax
|7
|2
|6
|3/4
|1/1
|0/0
|2
|23
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|K. Sameh Azab
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Thomas
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|V. Enoh
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Olds
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Boyce
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Jones
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Hardaway
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Wingett
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|79
|27
|16
|28/50
|6/17
|17/25
|17
|200
|5
|3
|12
|4
|23
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Williams
|14
|2
|1
|5/9
|2/4
|2/2
|2
|35
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|J. Gardner
|13
|5
|3
|5/12
|0/1
|3/4
|3
|32
|0
|0
|6
|2
|3
|K. Davis
|10
|3
|2
|4/12
|2/7
|0/0
|5
|32
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|D. Spasojevic
|4
|2
|3
|2/6
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|26
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|I. Fleming
|3
|1
|1
|1/1
|0/0
|1/1
|0
|6
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|S. LeDay
|15
|10
|0
|4/8
|0/0
|7/8
|3
|22
|2
|0
|3
|2
|8
|T. Foster
|10
|5
|4
|4/9
|0/4
|2/2
|2
|33
|2
|1
|1
|2
|3
|T. Hardy
|0
|0
|1
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|D. Wade
|0
|3
|2
|0/4
|0/3
|0/0
|1
|9
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|J. Obasohan
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Hill
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Whitley
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Whatley
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Strickland
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Quinton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|69
|31
|17
|25/63
|4/20
|15/17
|20
|200
|6
|3
|12
|9
|22
