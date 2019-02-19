BRAD
Bradley
Braves
15-13
away team logo
68
TF 13
FINAL
End
2nd
Tue Feb. 19
8:00pm
BONUS
77
TF 6
home team logo
DRAKE
Drake
Bulldogs
21-7
ML: +172
DRAKE -4.5, O/U 142.5
ML: -203
BRAD
DRAKE

No Text

Ellingson, Wilkins carry Drake over Bradley 77-68

  • STATS AP
  • Feb 19, 2019

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) Brady Ellingson had 17 points to lead five Drake players in double figures as the Bulldogs topped Bradley 77-68 on Tuesday night. D.J. Wilkins added 14 points for the Bulldogs. Tremell Murphy chipped in 13, Nick McGlynn scored 13 and Anthony Murphy had 12. Murphy also had nine rebounds for the Bulldogs, while McGlynn posted nine rebounds and three blocks.

Elijah Childs scored a career-high 24 points and had nine rebounds for the Braves (15-13, 7-8 Missouri Valley Conference), whose four-game win streak was broken. Dwayne Lautier-Ogunleye added 13 points and 10 rebounds.

The Bulldogs improve to 2-0 against the Braves for the season. Drake defeated Bradley 69-52 on Jan. 16. Drake (21-7, 10-5) will pursue its fifth consecutive win on Sunday when the team visits Illinois State. Bradley matches up against Evansville at home on Saturday.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
D. Brown
N. Norton
20 G
32.1 Min. Per Game 32.1
14.0 Pts. Per Game 14.0
5.9 Ast. Per Game 5.9
4.1 Reb. Per Game 4.1
39.9 Field Goal % 47.8
45.5 Three Point % 40.0
70.6 Free Throw % 91.9
  Defensive rebound by Anthony Murphy 0.0
  Darrell Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot 2.0
+ 1 Anthony Murphy made 2nd of 2 free throws 5.0
+ 1 Anthony Murphy made 1st of 2 free throws 5.0
  Personal foul on Elijah Childs 5.0
  Defensive rebound by Anthony Murphy 5.0
  Luuk van Bree missed 3-pt. jump shot 7.0
+ 1 Garrett Sturtz made 2nd of 2 free throws 13.0
+ 1 Garrett Sturtz made 1st of 2 free throws 13.0
  Personal foul on Darrell Brown 13.0
  Defensive rebound by Garrett Sturtz 13.0
Team Stats
Points 68 77
Field Goals 28-59 (47.5%) 20-55 (36.4%)
3-Pointers 6-17 (35.3%) 6-18 (33.3%)
Free Throws 6-9 (66.7%) 31-36 (86.1%)
Total Rebounds 31 39
Offensive 5 8
Defensive 22 26
Team 4 5
Assists 13 13
Steals 4 2
Blocks 2 5
Turnovers 8 6
Fouls 23 12
Technicals 2 0
away team logo
10
E. Childs F
24 PTS, 9 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
22
B. Ellingson G
17 PTS, 2 REB, 2 AST
12T
away team logo Bradley 15-13 363268
home team logo Drake 21-7 423577
DRAKE -4.5, O/U 142.5
Knapp Center Des Moines, IA
DRAKE -4.5, O/U 142.5
Knapp Center Des Moines, IA
Team Stats
away team logo Bradley 15-13 67.7 PPG 36.6 RPG 12.0 APG
home team logo Drake 21-7 76.4 PPG 39 RPG 15.8 APG
Key Players
10
E. Childs F 11.7 PPG 7.9 RPG 0.9 APG 44.7 FG%
22
B. Ellingson G 11.9 PPG 2.3 RPG 1.6 APG 51.4 FG%
Top Scorers
10
E. Childs F 24 PTS 9 REB 1 AST
22
B. Ellingson G 17 PTS 2 REB 2 AST
47.5 FG% 36.4
35.3 3PT FG% 33.3
66.7 FT% 86.1
Bradley
Starters
E. Childs
D. Lautier-Ogunleye
D. Brown
L. van Bree
L. Lundy
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
E. Childs 24 9 1 11/16 0/0 2/3 2 35 0 2 0 0 9
D. Lautier-Ogunleye 13 10 3 5/9 2/5 1/1 2 39 0 0 2 2 8
D. Brown 9 0 5 3/13 0/4 3/4 4 29 0 0 1 0 0
L. van Bree 6 5 0 2/7 2/4 0/0 2 23 0 0 0 2 3
L. Lundy 0 1 3 0/1 0/0 0/0 4 14 2 0 1 0 1
Starters
E. Childs
D. Lautier-Ogunleye
D. Brown
L. van Bree
L. Lundy
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
E. Childs 24 9 1 11/16 0/0 2/3 2 35 0 2 0 0 9
D. Lautier-Ogunleye 13 10 3 5/9 2/5 1/1 2 39 0 0 2 2 8
D. Brown 9 0 5 3/13 0/4 3/4 4 29 0 0 1 0 0
L. van Bree 6 5 0 2/7 2/4 0/0 2 23 0 0 0 2 3
L. Lundy 0 1 3 0/1 0/0 0/0 4 14 2 0 1 0 1
Bench
N. Kennell
J. Henry
A. Brummett
K. Bar
P. Hanley
A. Pittman
J. Hodgson
A. Boya
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
N. Kennell 8 0 0 3/8 2/4 0/0 4 34 0 0 1 0 0
J. Henry 6 1 0 3/4 0/0 0/0 3 16 1 0 2 0 1
A. Brummett 2 1 0 1/1 0/0 0/1 0 3 1 0 1 1 0
K. Bar 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 7 0 0 0 0 0
P. Hanley - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Pittman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Hodgson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Boya - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 68 27 13 28/59 6/17 6/9 23 200 4 2 8 5 22
Drake
Starters
B. Ellingson
D. Wilkins
N. McGlynn
T. Murphy
N. Thomas
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
B. Ellingson 17 2 2 4/10 2/6 7/7 1 40 0 0 1 0 2
D. Wilkins 14 3 2 3/13 1/5 7/7 2 36 0 0 1 1 2
N. McGlynn 13 9 3 6/10 0/0 1/2 1 33 0 3 1 3 6
T. Murphy 13 9 1 3/7 1/1 6/8 1 24 0 0 2 2 7
N. Thomas 4 2 1 0/2 0/1 4/6 3 18 1 0 1 0 2
Starters
B. Ellingson
D. Wilkins
N. McGlynn
T. Murphy
N. Thomas
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
B. Ellingson 17 2 2 4/10 2/6 7/7 1 40 0 0 1 0 2
D. Wilkins 14 3 2 3/13 1/5 7/7 2 36 0 0 1 1 2
N. McGlynn 13 9 3 6/10 0/0 1/2 1 33 0 3 1 3 6
T. Murphy 13 9 1 3/7 1/1 6/8 1 24 0 0 2 2 7
N. Thomas 4 2 1 0/2 0/1 4/6 3 18 1 0 1 0 2
Bench
A. Murphy
G. Sturtz
L. Robbins
N. Norton
C. Gholson
S. Jones
A. Pilipovic
R. Penn
M. Gray
L. Vaske
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Murphy 12 4 1 3/8 2/4 4/4 3 23 0 0 0 1 3
G. Sturtz 4 4 2 1/3 0/1 2/2 0 19 1 0 0 1 3
L. Robbins 0 1 1 0/2 0/0 0/0 1 7 0 2 0 0 1
N. Norton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Gholson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Jones - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Pilipovic - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Penn - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Gray - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Vaske - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 77 34 13 20/55 6/18 31/36 12 200 2 5 6 8 26
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores