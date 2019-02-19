OHIO
Ohio
Bobcats
11-14
away team logo
67
TF 10
FINAL
End
2nd
Tue Feb. 19
7:00pm
BONUS
114
TF 12
home team logo
BUFF
25 Buffalo
Bulls
23-3
ML: +1519
BUFF -18.5, O/U 154.5
ML: -3367
OHIO
BUFF

No Text

No. 25 Buffalo stampedes Ohio for 23rd straight home win

  • STATS AP
  • Feb 19, 2019

AMHERST, N.Y. (AP) Jayvon Graves scored a career-high 26 points and No. 25 Buffalo used a record-setting shooting performance to cruise to a 114-67 win over Ohio on Tuesday night for its 23rd straight home win.

CJ Massinburg (23 points), Jeenathan Williams (13 points, eight rebounds) Montell McRae (11 points, seven rebounds) and Graves led the way for the Bulls, who set school records for 3-pointers made (19) and point scored against a Division I opponent.

The Bulls (23-3, 11-2 Mid-American Conference) have won four straight and tied a team record for regular season victories set last season. Their 23-game home win streak is tied with Tennessee for the second-longest in the country.

Buffalo, which came into the game ranking seventh in the country in scoring at 84.8 points per game, shot 56.9 percent percent from the field and made 19 of 33 (57.6 percent) from beyond the arc.

Graves made 9 of 12 shots, including 7 of 9 from 3-point range. The sophomore guard shot the Bulls out to a 52-27 lead at halftime by making his first six 3-point attempts and matching his previous personal-best with 19 points in the first half.

Buffalo's previous scoring record against a Division I opponent was 110 points, set three times, including twice this season in victories over Dartmouth and Toledo. The Bulls' old record for made 3-pointers was 18 in Feb. 22, 1996 defeat of Troy.

Jason Carter led Ohio (11-14) with 16 points.

BIG PICTURE

Ohio: The Bobcats have lost six in a row to fall into the bottom of the MAC East standings at 3-10. They are 1-6 on the road in conference play.

Buffalo: Returning home after grinding out two wins on what coach Nate Oats called the biggest road trip of the season, the Bulls opened a season-long three-game homestand with their most dominant Mid-American Conference win of the season.

UP NEXT

Ohio heads home from a two-game trip to play Bowling Green on Friday night.

Buffalo hosts Kent State on Friday night.

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
T. Kirk
4 G
C. Massinburg
5 G
32.4 Min. Per Game 32.4
18.3 Pts. Per Game 18.3
2.9 Ast. Per Game 2.9
6.3 Reb. Per Game 6.3
41.3 Field Goal % 49.3
20.0 Three Point % 43.3
53.4 Free Throw % 79.7
  Defensive rebound by Torey James 0.0
  Tra'Von Fagan missed layup 1.0
  Offensive rebound by Tra'Von Fagan 2.0
  Jeenathan Williams missed layup 4.0
+ 1 Jason Preston made 2nd of 2 free throws 28.0
+ 1 Jason Preston made 1st of 2 free throws 28.0
  Shooting foul on Ronaldo Segu 28.0
+ 2 Ronaldo Segu made layup 37.0
  Defensive rebound by Brock Bertram 42.0
  Torey James missed layup, blocked by Dominic Johnson 44.0
  Offensive rebound by Torey James 48.0
Team Stats
Points 67 114
Field Goals 26-61 (42.6%) 41-72 (56.9%)
3-Pointers 3-11 (27.3%) 19-33 (57.6%)
Free Throws 12-23 (52.2%) 13-18 (72.2%)
Total Rebounds 27 48
Offensive 6 13
Defensive 18 34
Team 3 1
Assists 17 24
Steals 5 7
Blocks 2 4
Turnovers 15 13
Fouls 15 19
Technicals 1 0
away team logo
1
J. Carter F
16 PTS, 4 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
3
J. Graves G
26 PTS, 4 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo Ohio 11-14 274067
home team logo 25 Buffalo 23-3 5262114
BUFF -18.5, O/U 154.5
Alumni Arena Buffalo, NY
BUFF -18.5, O/U 154.5
Alumni Arena Buffalo, NY
Team Stats
away team logo Ohio 11-14 69.3 PPG 40 RPG 13.9 APG
home team logo 25 Buffalo 23-3 84.8 PPG 43.8 RPG 16.6 APG
Key Players
1
J. Carter F 16.2 PPG 7.0 RPG 2.0 APG 46.7 FG%
3
J. Graves G 9.0 PPG 3.9 RPG 1.7 APG 44.0 FG%
Top Scorers
1
J. Carter F 16 PTS 4 REB 2 AST
3
J. Graves G 26 PTS 4 REB 1 AST
42.6 FG% 56.9
27.3 3PT FG% 57.6
52.2 FT% 72.2
Ohio
Starters
J. Carter
D. Taylor
T. Kirk
J. Preston
G. Block
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Carter 16 4 2 5/10 1/1 5/7 0 31 0 1 0 1 3
D. Taylor 14 4 0 6/6 0/0 2/5 4 21 0 1 1 1 3
T. Kirk 10 5 2 5/15 0/0 0/2 4 22 0 0 4 1 4
J. Preston 6 2 4 2/7 0/1 2/2 0 34 2 0 2 0 2
G. Block 0 1 5 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 22 0 0 2 0 1
Starters
J. Carter
D. Taylor
T. Kirk
J. Preston
G. Block
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Carter 16 4 2 5/10 1/1 5/7 0 31 0 1 0 1 3
D. Taylor 14 4 0 6/6 0/0 2/5 4 21 0 1 1 1 3
T. Kirk 10 5 2 5/15 0/0 0/2 4 22 0 0 4 1 4
J. Preston 6 2 4 2/7 0/1 2/2 0 34 2 0 2 0 2
G. Block 0 1 5 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 22 0 0 2 0 1
Bench
B. Vander Plas
C. Murrell
A. Cowart, Jr.
T. James
J. Dartis
J. Gollon
N. Springs
M. McMurray
C. McGraw
J. Tenerowicz
J. Reeves
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
B. Vander Plas 8 1 1 3/8 2/6 0/1 2 25 2 0 0 0 1
C. Murrell 7 3 0 3/8 0/1 1/2 2 19 1 0 2 2 1
A. Cowart, Jr. 4 2 3 1/2 0/0 2/2 2 19 0 0 4 0 2
T. James 2 2 0 1/4 0/1 0/2 1 7 0 0 0 1 1
J. Dartis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Gollon - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Springs - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. McMurray - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. McGraw - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Tenerowicz - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Reeves - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 67 24 17 26/61 3/11 12/23 15 200 5 2 15 6 18
Buffalo
Starters
J. Graves
C. Massinburg
M. McRae
J. Harris
D. Jordan
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Graves 26 4 1 9/12 7/9 1/2 0 25 1 1 0 2 2
C. Massinburg 23 3 4 8/11 3/6 4/5 1 23 0 0 1 2 1
M. McRae 11 7 0 4/6 3/4 0/0 1 20 2 0 0 1 6
J. Harris 9 3 4 4/10 1/3 0/0 1 24 0 0 1 0 3
D. Jordan 2 2 9 1/4 0/2 0/0 2 22 1 1 2 1 1
Starters
J. Graves
C. Massinburg
M. McRae
J. Harris
D. Jordan
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Graves 26 4 1 9/12 7/9 1/2 0 25 1 1 0 2 2
C. Massinburg 23 3 4 8/11 3/6 4/5 1 23 0 0 1 2 1
M. McRae 11 7 0 4/6 3/4 0/0 1 20 2 0 0 1 6
J. Harris 9 3 4 4/10 1/3 0/0 1 24 0 0 1 0 3
D. Jordan 2 2 9 1/4 0/2 0/0 2 22 1 1 2 1 1
Bench
J. Williams
N. Perkins
D. Caruthers
R. Segu
B. Bertram
D. Johnson
T. Fagan
A. Johnson
G. Grant
C. Moultrie
J. Bivens
G. Davis
P. Moore
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Williams 13 8 0 6/10 1/3 0/0 2 16 1 1 1 1 7
N. Perkins 9 5 0 2/6 1/2 4/4 1 15 0 0 1 1 4
D. Caruthers 9 6 5 3/5 2/2 1/2 4 18 1 0 5 2 4
R. Segu 7 1 0 3/4 1/1 0/0 1 17 0 0 0 0 1
B. Bertram 5 3 0 1/1 0/0 3/5 1 8 0 0 1 0 3
D. Johnson 0 2 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 3 5 1 1 0 0 2
T. Fagan 0 3 1 0/3 0/1 0/0 2 7 0 0 1 3 0
A. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Grant - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Moultrie - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Bivens - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Davis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Moore - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 114 47 24 41/72 19/33 13/18 19 200 7 4 13 13 34
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores