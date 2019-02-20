NIOWA
Lohaus scores 22 to lead N. Iowa past Missouri St. 63-43

  • STATS AP
  • Feb 20, 2019

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) Wyatt Lohaus had 22 points as Northern Iowa easily defeated Missouri State 63-43 on Wednesday night.

Isaiah Brown had 15 points and six rebounds for Northern Iowa (13-15, 8-7 Missouri Valley Conference). Spencer Haldeman added 12 points. AJ Green had 10 points for the visitors.

Neither team was able to get much going offensively in the first 20 minutes. Northern Iowa trailed 19-17 heading to the locker room at halftime, but the Panthers came back in the second half to earn the victory. Both teams set season lows for scoring in the first half. The Panthers' 17 first-half points were the lowest of the season for the visitors, while the 19 points in the first half for the Bears marked the fewest of the season for the hosts.

Jarred Dixon had 14 points for the Bears (15-13, 9-6), whose four-game winning streak ended with the loss. Tulio Da Silva added 13 rebounds. Kabir Mohammed had eight rebounds.

Keandre Cook, who was second on the Bears in scoring entering the contest with 13 points per game, was held to 4 points on 1-of-10 shooting.

The Panthers improve to 2-0 against the Bears on the season. Northern Iowa defeated Missouri State 64-59 on Feb. 2. Northern Iowa plays Valparaiso at home on Saturday. Missouri State faces Indiana State at home on Saturday.

Key Players
A. Green
J. Webster
31.9 Min. Per Game 31.9
7.6 Pts. Per Game 7.6
5.3 Ast. Per Game 5.3
3.1 Reb. Per Game 3.1
39.4 Field Goal % 41.0
30.0 Three Point % 24.3
87.5 Free Throw % 76.8
+ 2 Jan Wojcik made layup 9.0
+ 1 Spencer Haldeman made 2nd of 2 free throws 16.0
+ 1 Spencer Haldeman made 1st of 2 free throws 16.0
  Personal foul on Ross Owens 16.0
  Defensive rebound by Spencer Haldeman 16.0
  Josh Webster missed 3-pt. jump shot 18.0
  Lost ball turnover on Luke McDonnell, stolen by Ross Owens 20.0
  Bad pass turnover on Josh Webster 50.0
+ 1 Isaiah Brown made 2nd of 2 free throws 58.0
+ 1 Isaiah Brown made 1st of 2 free throws 58.0
  Personal foul on Jarred Dixon 58.0
Team Stats
Points 63 43
Field Goals 20-43 (46.5%) 17-55 (30.9%)
3-Pointers 3-9 (33.3%) 2-18 (11.1%)
Free Throws 20-29 (69.0%) 7-14 (50.0%)
Total Rebounds 36 33
Offensive 2 7
Defensive 33 25
Team 1 1
Assists 6 4
Steals 4 8
Blocks 3 3
Turnovers 12 10
Fouls 17 22
Technicals 0 2
away team logo
22
W. Lohaus G
22 PTS, 6 REB
home team logo
11
J. Dixon G
14 PTS, 2 AST
12T
away team logo Northern Iowa 13-15 174663
home team logo Missouri State 15-13 192443
JQH Arena Springfield, MO
JQH Arena Springfield, MO
Team Stats
away team logo Northern Iowa 13-15 66.8 PPG 35.2 RPG 11.3 APG
home team logo Missouri State 15-13 71.1 PPG 34 RPG 11.7 APG
Key Players
22
W. Lohaus G 9.5 PPG 2.4 RPG 1.5 APG 41.3 FG%
11
J. Dixon G 13.0 PPG 2.6 RPG 1.4 APG 45.6 FG%
Top Scorers
22
W. Lohaus G 22 PTS 6 REB 0 AST
11
J. Dixon G 14 PTS 0 REB 2 AST
46.5 FG% 30.9
33.3 3PT FG% 11.1
69.0 FT% 50.0
Northern Iowa
Starters
W. Lohaus
I. Brown
A. Green
L. McDonnell
T. Berhow
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
W. Lohaus 22 6 0 9/15 0/2 4/7 1 37 0 0 0 0 6
I. Brown 15 6 0 5/8 2/4 3/4 3 32 1 0 4 0 6
A. Green 10 3 2 3/8 0/1 4/4 3 26 3 0 4 0 3
L. McDonnell 2 5 4 0/3 0/0 2/6 4 27 0 2 2 0 5
T. Berhow 0 9 0 0/3 0/0 0/0 4 33 0 0 1 2 7
Bench
S. Haldeman
J. Dahl
S. Goldman
L. Conrey
A. Phyfe
T. Pickford
M. Wentzien
T. Croft
M. Haynes
D. Holterhaus
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
S. Haldeman 12 4 0 2/4 1/2 7/8 2 31 0 0 1 0 4
J. Dahl 2 2 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 0 11 0 1 0 0 2
S. Goldman 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 0 0
L. Conrey - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Phyfe - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Pickford - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Wentzien - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Croft - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Haynes - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Holterhaus - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 63 35 6 20/43 3/9 20/29 17 200 4 3 12 2 33
Missouri State
Starters
J. Dixon
T. Da Silva
R. Kreklow
J. Webster
K. Cook
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Dixon 14 0 2 6/11 0/2 2/3 3 30 2 0 1 0 0
T. Da Silva 9 13 0 4/8 0/1 1/2 2 37 0 0 2 2 11
R. Kreklow 4 2 1 1/7 1/5 1/1 4 35 3 0 1 0 2
J. Webster 4 5 0 2/11 0/3 0/0 4 29 0 2 4 0 5
K. Cook 4 4 1 1/10 0/5 2/4 3 35 0 0 1 1 3
Bench
J. Ridder
K. Mohammed
J. Wojcik
R. Owens
D. Scott
J. Hall
T. Dixon
S. Wojcik
S. Brown
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Ridder 3 0 0 1/2 1/2 0/0 0 13 1 0 0 0 0
K. Mohammed 3 8 0 1/5 0/0 1/4 3 18 1 1 1 4 4
J. Wojcik 2 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
R. Owens 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 1 1 0 0 0 0
D. Scott 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
J. Hall - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Dixon - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Wojcik - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Brown - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 43 32 4 17/55 2/18 7/14 22 200 8 3 10 7 25
NCAA BB Scores