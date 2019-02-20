TULANE
Tulane
Green Wave
4-21
away team logo
76
TF 10
FINAL
End
2nd
ESPU
Wed Feb. 20
7:00pm
BONUS
102
TF 8
home team logo
MEMP
Memphis
Tigers
16-11
ML: +1280
MEMP -17.5, O/U 157
ML: -2612
TULANE
MEMP

No Text

Martin scores 43 to lift Memphis past Tulane 102-76

  • STATS AP
  • Feb 20, 2019

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) Jeremiah Martin had a career-high 43 points as Memphis easily beat Tulane 102-76 on Wednesday night.

Tyler Harris had 16 points for Memphis (16-11, 8-6 American Athletic Conference). Raynere Thornton added 14 points and nine rebounds. Kareem Brewton Jr. had 13 points and nine rebounds for the home team.

Memphis is undefeated (2-0) when scoring at least 100 points this season.

Caleb Daniels scored a career-high 25 points and had six rebounds for the Green Wave (4-21, 0-13), whose losing streak stretched to 15 games. Moses Wood added 17 points and three blocks. Samir Sehic had 10 points and 10 rebounds.

The Tigers improve to 2-0 against the Green Wave on the season. Memphis defeated Tulane 83-79 on Jan. 13. Memphis matches up against Wichita State on the road on Saturday. Tulane matches up against East Carolina at home on Saturday.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
C. Daniels
J. Martin
34.0 Min. Per Game 34.0
17.4 Pts. Per Game 17.4
4.3 Ast. Per Game 4.3
4.0 Reb. Per Game 4.0
43.7 Field Goal % 46.0
33.0 Three Point % 36.2
66.9 Free Throw % 71.3
  Defensive rebound by Victor Enoh 0.0
  Moses Wood missed 3-pt. jump shot 2.0
  Shot clock violation turnover on Memphis 3.0
  Defensive rebound by Kareem Brewton Jr. 23.0
  Moses Wood missed jump shot 25.0
  Defensive rebound by Samir Sehic 32.0
  Kareem Brewton Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot 42.0
  Offensive rebound by Evin Olds 45.0
  Evin Olds missed jump shot, blocked by Connor Crabtree 47.0
  Defensive rebound by Raynere Thornton 1:15
  Connor Crabtree missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:17
Team Stats
Points 76 102
Field Goals 27-71 (38.0%) 38-79 (48.1%)
3-Pointers 6-28 (21.4%) 11-29 (37.9%)
Free Throws 16-19 (84.2%) 15-23 (65.2%)
Total Rebounds 35 56
Offensive 10 19
Defensive 24 33
Team 1 4
Assists 18 21
Steals 6 13
Blocks 8 5
Turnovers 15 11
Fouls 15 18
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
10
C. Daniels G
25 PTS, 6 REB, 5 AST
home team logo
3
J. Martin G
43 PTS, 7 REB, 8 AST
12T
away team logo Tulane 4-21 383876
home team logo Memphis 16-11 4755102
FedExForum Memphis, TN
Team Stats
away team logo Tulane 4-21 65.6 PPG 41 RPG 13.7 APG
home team logo Memphis 16-11 81.3 PPG 40.5 RPG 15.8 APG
Key Players
10
C. Daniels G 15.4 PPG 4.9 RPG 3.1 APG 42.8 FG%
3
J. Martin G 17.4 PPG 4.0 RPG 4.3 APG 44.8 FG%
Top Scorers
10
C. Daniels G 25 PTS 6 REB 5 AST
3
J. Martin G 43 PTS 7 REB 8 AST
38.0 FG% 48.1
21.4 3PT FG% 37.9
84.2 FT% 65.2
Tulane
Starters
C. Daniels
S. Sehic
C. Crabtree
J. Cornish
K. Zhang
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Daniels 25 6 5 10/17 4/7 1/1 2 33 2 1 3 4 2
S. Sehic 10 10 0 4/9 0/4 2/3 4 29 2 0 1 3 7
C. Crabtree 7 3 0 2/9 0/5 3/4 2 25 0 2 2 0 3
J. Cornish 4 4 10 1/10 0/4 2/2 2 34 0 1 2 0 4
K. Zhang 4 0 0 1/3 0/0 2/2 2 14 0 0 0 0 0
Bench
M. Wood
B. Paul
C. Galic
S. Barrett
G. Quinn
R. Ona Embo
J. Walker
B. Ajang
B. Koka
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Wood 17 6 2 5/15 2/7 5/5 1 31 1 3 2 0 6
B. Paul 7 5 1 3/5 0/0 1/2 0 17 0 1 2 3 2
C. Galic 2 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 0 0
S. Barrett 0 0 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 2 14 1 0 3 0 0
G. Quinn - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Ona Embo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Walker - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Ajang - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Koka - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 76 34 18 27/71 6/28 16/19 15 200 6 8 15 10 24
Memphis
Starters
J. Martin
R. Thornton
K. Brewton Jr.
K. Davenport
M. Parks Jr.
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Martin 43 7 8 15/24 5/9 8/11 3 33 5 1 1 1 6
R. Thornton 14 9 3 6/9 2/3 0/1 2 29 2 1 2 4 5
K. Brewton Jr. 13 9 4 5/12 1/5 2/2 2 31 1 0 4 3 6
K. Davenport 10 15 2 4/9 0/3 2/4 2 29 0 0 2 6 9
M. Parks Jr. 6 4 0 3/9 0/1 0/2 2 22 1 1 0 3 1
Bench
T. Harris
I. Maurice
V. Enoh
E. Olds
A. Lomax
A. Jones
K. Sameh Azab
L. Thomas
R. Boyce
J. Hardaway
D. Wingett
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Harris 16 3 4 5/13 3/8 3/3 2 25 1 0 0 1 2
I. Maurice 0 1 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 3 13 0 1 2 0 1
V. Enoh 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 1
E. Olds 0 2 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 1 1
A. Lomax 0 1 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 4 0 0 0 0 1
A. Jones 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 10 3 1 0 0 0
K. Sameh Azab - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Thomas - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Boyce - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Hardaway - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Wingett - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 102 52 21 38/79 11/29 15/23 18 200 13 5 11 19 33
