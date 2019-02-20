Martin scores 43 to lift Memphis past Tulane 102-76
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) Jeremiah Martin had a career-high 43 points as Memphis easily beat Tulane 102-76 on Wednesday night.
Tyler Harris had 16 points for Memphis (16-11, 8-6 American Athletic Conference). Raynere Thornton added 14 points and nine rebounds. Kareem Brewton Jr. had 13 points and nine rebounds for the home team.
Memphis is undefeated (2-0) when scoring at least 100 points this season.
Caleb Daniels scored a career-high 25 points and had six rebounds for the Green Wave (4-21, 0-13), whose losing streak stretched to 15 games. Moses Wood added 17 points and three blocks. Samir Sehic had 10 points and 10 rebounds.
The Tigers improve to 2-0 against the Green Wave on the season. Memphis defeated Tulane 83-79 on Jan. 13. Memphis matches up against Wichita State on the road on Saturday. Tulane matches up against East Carolina at home on Saturday.
|34.0
|Min. Per Game
|34.0
|17.4
|Pts. Per Game
|17.4
|4.3
|Ast. Per Game
|4.3
|4.0
|Reb. Per Game
|4.0
|43.7
|Field Goal %
|46.0
|33.0
|Three Point %
|36.2
|66.9
|Free Throw %
|71.3
|Defensive rebound by Victor Enoh
|0.0
|Moses Wood missed 3-pt. jump shot
|2.0
|Shot clock violation turnover on Memphis
|3.0
|Defensive rebound by Kareem Brewton Jr.
|23.0
|Moses Wood missed jump shot
|25.0
|Defensive rebound by Samir Sehic
|32.0
|Kareem Brewton Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
|42.0
|Offensive rebound by Evin Olds
|45.0
|Evin Olds missed jump shot, blocked by Connor Crabtree
|47.0
|Defensive rebound by Raynere Thornton
|1:15
|Connor Crabtree missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:17
|Team Stats
|Points
|76
|102
|Field Goals
|27-71 (38.0%)
|38-79 (48.1%)
|3-Pointers
|6-28 (21.4%)
|11-29 (37.9%)
|Free Throws
|16-19 (84.2%)
|15-23 (65.2%)
|Total Rebounds
|35
|56
|Offensive
|10
|19
|Defensive
|24
|33
|Team
|1
|4
|Assists
|18
|21
|Steals
|6
|13
|Blocks
|8
|5
|Turnovers
|15
|11
|Fouls
|15
|18
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Key Players
|
10
|C. Daniels G
|15.4 PPG
|4.9 RPG
|3.1 APG
|42.8 FG%
|
3
|J. Martin G
|17.4 PPG
|4.0 RPG
|4.3 APG
|44.8 FG%
|Top Scorers
|C. Daniels G
|25 PTS
|6 REB
|5 AST
|J. Martin G
|43 PTS
|7 REB
|8 AST
|
|38.0
|FG%
|48.1
|
|
|21.4
|3PT FG%
|37.9
|
|
|84.2
|FT%
|65.2
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Daniels
|25
|6
|5
|10/17
|4/7
|1/1
|2
|33
|2
|1
|3
|4
|2
|S. Sehic
|10
|10
|0
|4/9
|0/4
|2/3
|4
|29
|2
|0
|1
|3
|7
|C. Crabtree
|7
|3
|0
|2/9
|0/5
|3/4
|2
|25
|0
|2
|2
|0
|3
|J. Cornish
|4
|4
|10
|1/10
|0/4
|2/2
|2
|34
|0
|1
|2
|0
|4
|K. Zhang
|4
|0
|0
|1/3
|0/0
|2/2
|2
|14
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Martin
|43
|7
|8
|15/24
|5/9
|8/11
|3
|33
|5
|1
|1
|1
|6
|R. Thornton
|14
|9
|3
|6/9
|2/3
|0/1
|2
|29
|2
|1
|2
|4
|5
|K. Brewton Jr.
|13
|9
|4
|5/12
|1/5
|2/2
|2
|31
|1
|0
|4
|3
|6
|K. Davenport
|10
|15
|2
|4/9
|0/3
|2/4
|2
|29
|0
|0
|2
|6
|9
|M. Parks Jr.
|6
|4
|0
|3/9
|0/1
|0/2
|2
|22
|1
|1
|0
|3
|1
