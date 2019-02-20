MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) Jeremiah Martin had a career-high 43 points as Memphis easily beat Tulane 102-76 on Wednesday night.

Tyler Harris had 16 points for Memphis (16-11, 8-6 American Athletic Conference). Raynere Thornton added 14 points and nine rebounds. Kareem Brewton Jr. had 13 points and nine rebounds for the home team.

Memphis is undefeated (2-0) when scoring at least 100 points this season.

Caleb Daniels scored a career-high 25 points and had six rebounds for the Green Wave (4-21, 0-13), whose losing streak stretched to 15 games. Moses Wood added 17 points and three blocks. Samir Sehic had 10 points and 10 rebounds.

The Tigers improve to 2-0 against the Green Wave on the season. Memphis defeated Tulane 83-79 on Jan. 13. Memphis matches up against Wichita State on the road on Saturday. Tulane matches up against East Carolina at home on Saturday.

