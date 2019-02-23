Gudmundsson's triple-double sparks Davidson to win
KINGSTON, R.I. (AP) Jon Axel Gudmundsson scored 20 points and had 10 rebounds and 10 assists to lead Davidson over Rhode Island 75-66 on Friday night.
The triple-double was the first for Davidson since John Falconi had 17 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists in a 1973 game.
Gudmundson's three field goals were 3-pointers with the junior guard from Iceland making 11 of 15 free throws.
Kishawn Pritchett made all four of his 3-point attempts and scored 13 points for Davidson. Luka Brajkovic scored 12 points and Dusan Kovacevic 10 for the Wildcats (20-7, 11-3), who moved within a half-game of first-place VCU (11-2). Davidson shot 61 percent and made 9 of 13 from the arc.
Tyrese Martin scored 16 points and Fatts Russell, Cyril Langevine and Jeff Dowtin added 12 each with Langevine grabbing 13 rebounds. Rhode Island (12-14, 5-9) had a 13-1 advantage on the offensive glass and outscored the Wildcats 19-0 on second-chance points but only shot 37.5 percent overall.
Davidson led by nine at halftime and never by less than that in the second half.
Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|36.6
|Min. Per Game
|36.6
|15.2
|Pts. Per Game
|15.2
|3.8
|Ast. Per Game
|3.8
|3.6
|Reb. Per Game
|3.6
|45.9
|Field Goal %
|46.5
|34.1
|Three Point %
|30.7
|81.6
|Free Throw %
|75.9
|+ 2
|Fatts Russell made layup
|6.0
|Lost ball turnover on Kellan Grady, stolen by Fatts Russell
|7.0
|Lost ball turnover on Fatts Russell, stolen by Kellan Grady
|16.0
|+ 1
|Dusan Kovacevic made 2nd of 2 free throws
|23.0
|+ 1
|Dusan Kovacevic made 1st of 2 free throws
|23.0
|Personal foul on Cyril Langevine
|23.0
|+ 2
|Fatts Russell made layup
|22.0
|+ 1
|Jon Axel Gudmundsson made 2nd of 2 free throws
|35.0
|Jon Axel Gudmundsson missed 1st of 2 free throws
|35.0
|Personal foul on Christion Thompson
|35.0
|Defensive rebound by Dusan Kovacevic
|37.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|75
|66
|Field Goals
|22-36 (61.1%)
|21-56 (37.5%)
|3-Pointers
|9-13 (69.2%)
|7-19 (36.8%)
|Free Throws
|22-31 (71.0%)
|17-23 (73.9%)
|Total Rebounds
|24
|31
|Offensive
|1
|13
|Defensive
|22
|15
|Team
|1
|3
|Assists
|15
|10
|Steals
|10
|7
|Blocks
|1
|1
|Turnovers
|17
|16
|Fouls
|20
|21
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Davidson 20-7
|71.5 PPG
|37.3 RPG
|14.6 APG
|Rhode Island 12-14
|67.7 PPG
|40.6 RPG
|11.7 APG
|Key Players
|
3
|J. Gudmundsson G
|16.8 PPG
|6.9 RPG
|4.5 APG
|46.0 FG%
|
4
|T. Martin G
|8.2 PPG
|5.3 RPG
|0.9 APG
|41.7 FG%
|Top Scorers
|J. Gudmundsson G
|20 PTS
|10 REB
|10 AST
|T. Martin G
|16 PTS
|6 REB
|1 AST
|
|61.1
|FG%
|37.5
|
|
|69.2
|3PT FG%
|36.8
|
|
|71.0
|FT%
|73.9
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Gudmundsson
|20
|10
|10
|3/7
|3/5
|11/15
|0
|38
|2
|0
|2
|0
|10
|K. Pritchett
|13
|1
|0
|4/4
|4/4
|1/2
|3
|30
|1
|0
|4
|1
|0
|L. Brajkovic
|12
|2
|2
|6/8
|0/0
|0/0
|5
|21
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|L. Frampton
|9
|2
|3
|2/3
|2/3
|3/5
|3
|37
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|K. Grady
|8
|4
|0
|4/8
|0/0
|0/0
|4
|37
|3
|0
|3
|0
|4
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Gudmundsson
|20
|10
|10
|3/7
|3/5
|11/15
|0
|38
|2
|0
|2
|0
|10
|K. Pritchett
|13
|1
|0
|4/4
|4/4
|1/2
|3
|30
|1
|0
|4
|1
|0
|L. Brajkovic
|12
|2
|2
|6/8
|0/0
|0/0
|5
|21
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|L. Frampton
|9
|2
|3
|2/3
|2/3
|3/5
|3
|37
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|K. Grady
|8
|4
|0
|4/8
|0/0
|0/0
|4
|37
|3
|0
|3
|0
|4
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Kovacevic
|10
|1
|0
|2/4
|0/0
|6/7
|3
|19
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|C. Collins
|3
|3
|0
|1/2
|0/1
|1/2
|1
|18
|2
|0
|4
|0
|3
|N. Ekwu
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Freundlich
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Wynter
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Jones
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Czerapowicz
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Casey
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Boachie-Yiadom
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Jones
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|75
|23
|15
|22/36
|9/13
|22/31
|20
|200
|10
|1
|17
|1
|22
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Martin
|16
|6
|1
|3/7
|2/4
|8/10
|3
|30
|0
|1
|2
|2
|4
|J. Dowtin
|12
|1
|3
|5/11
|2/4
|0/0
|1
|39
|1
|0
|3
|0
|1
|C. Langevine
|12
|13
|1
|4/8
|0/0
|4/6
|5
|30
|0
|0
|6
|8
|5
|F. Russell
|12
|0
|2
|5/14
|2/6
|0/0
|2
|35
|3
|0
|4
|0
|0
|J. Harris
|5
|4
|1
|2/7
|0/0
|1/2
|4
|21
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Martin
|16
|6
|1
|3/7
|2/4
|8/10
|3
|30
|0
|1
|2
|2
|4
|J. Dowtin
|12
|1
|3
|5/11
|2/4
|0/0
|1
|39
|1
|0
|3
|0
|1
|C. Langevine
|12
|13
|1
|4/8
|0/0
|4/6
|5
|30
|0
|0
|6
|8
|5
|F. Russell
|12
|0
|2
|5/14
|2/6
|0/0
|2
|35
|3
|0
|4
|0
|0
|J. Harris
|5
|4
|1
|2/7
|0/0
|1/2
|4
|21
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Thompson
|7
|4
|1
|1/4
|1/3
|4/5
|5
|30
|2
|0
|1
|1
|3
|D. Tate
|2
|0
|1
|1/5
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|O. Silverio
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|M. Tertsea
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Dadika
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Leviton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Preston
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Green
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|66
|28
|10
|21/56
|7/19
|17/23
|21
|200
|7
|1
|16
|13
|15
-
BGREEN
OHIO87
92
Final/OT
-
MILW
IUPUI60
67
Final
-
KENTST
25BUFF57
80
Final
-
HARV
BROWN79
88
Final
-
IONA
MANH66
52
Final
-
DART
YALE59
77
Final
-
STPETE
MARIST65
59
Final
-
CAN
MNMTH60
59
Final
-
NIAGARA
RIDER81
97
Final
-
CORN
PRINCE59
68
Final
-
CLMB
PENN79
77
Final/OT
-
DAVID
RI75
66
Final
-
WISGB
ILLCHI63
62
Final
-
IND
21IOWA70
76
Final/OT