Gudmundsson's triple-double sparks Davidson to win

  • Feb 23, 2019

KINGSTON, R.I. (AP) Jon Axel Gudmundsson scored 20 points and had 10 rebounds and 10 assists to lead Davidson over Rhode Island 75-66 on Friday night.

The triple-double was the first for Davidson since John Falconi had 17 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists in a 1973 game.

Gudmundson's three field goals were 3-pointers with the junior guard from Iceland making 11 of 15 free throws.

Kishawn Pritchett made all four of his 3-point attempts and scored 13 points for Davidson. Luka Brajkovic scored 12 points and Dusan Kovacevic 10 for the Wildcats (20-7, 11-3), who moved within a half-game of first-place VCU (11-2). Davidson shot 61 percent and made 9 of 13 from the arc.

Tyrese Martin scored 16 points and Fatts Russell, Cyril Langevine and Jeff Dowtin added 12 each with Langevine grabbing 13 rebounds. Rhode Island (12-14, 5-9) had a 13-1 advantage on the offensive glass and outscored the Wildcats 19-0 on second-chance points but only shot 37.5 percent overall.

Davidson led by nine at halftime and never by less than that in the second half.

Davidson
Starters
J. Gudmundsson
K. Pritchett
L. Brajkovic
L. Frampton
K. Grady
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Gudmundsson 20 10 10 3/7 3/5 11/15 0 38 2 0 2 0 10
K. Pritchett 13 1 0 4/4 4/4 1/2 3 30 1 0 4 1 0
L. Brajkovic 12 2 2 6/8 0/0 0/0 5 21 0 0 2 0 2
L. Frampton 9 2 3 2/3 2/3 3/5 3 37 2 1 1 0 2
K. Grady 8 4 0 4/8 0/0 0/0 4 37 3 0 3 0 4
Starters
J. Gudmundsson
K. Pritchett
L. Brajkovic
L. Frampton
K. Grady
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Gudmundsson 20 10 10 3/7 3/5 11/15 0 38 2 0 2 0 10
K. Pritchett 13 1 0 4/4 4/4 1/2 3 30 1 0 4 1 0
L. Brajkovic 12 2 2 6/8 0/0 0/0 5 21 0 0 2 0 2
L. Frampton 9 2 3 2/3 2/3 3/5 3 37 2 1 1 0 2
K. Grady 8 4 0 4/8 0/0 0/0 4 37 3 0 3 0 4
Bench
D. Kovacevic
C. Collins
N. Ekwu
C. Freundlich
M. Wynter
B. Jones
D. Czerapowicz
P. Casey
N. Boachie-Yiadom
M. Jones
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Kovacevic 10 1 0 2/4 0/0 6/7 3 19 0 0 1 0 1
C. Collins 3 3 0 1/2 0/1 1/2 1 18 2 0 4 0 3
N. Ekwu - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Freundlich - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Wynter - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Jones - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Czerapowicz - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Casey - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Boachie-Yiadom - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Jones - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 75 23 15 22/36 9/13 22/31 20 200 10 1 17 1 22
