61
TF 11
FINAL
End
2nd
ESP3
Sat Feb. 23
2:00pm
BONUS
63
TF 9
BRAD
Bradley
Braves
16-13
ML: +206
BRAD -5.5, O/U 137
ML: -249
No Text

Childs leads Bradley over Evansville 63-61

  • STATS AP
  • Feb 23, 2019

PEORIA, Ill. (AP) Elijah Childs had 13 points and 13 rebounds to carry Bradley to a 63-61 win over Evansville on Saturday.

Darrell Brown had 19 points for Bradley (16-13, 8-8 Missouri Valley Conference). Dwayne Lautier-Ogunleye added 10 points.

Evansville, trailing 61-51 with 4:10 remaining, went on a 9-0 run to get within a point with 29 seconds left on a basket by K.J. Riley. Ja'Shon Henry made 1 of 2 free throws for Bradley with 21.2 remaining.

After Evansville's Shea Feehan missed on a 3-point attempt, Childs went 1 of 2 from the line for a 63-60 Bradley lead with 5.2 left. Bradley then fouled Riley early to send him to the line with 1.9 to go. Riley made the first free throw and intentionally missed the second but Feehan's follow in a crowd went off the rim.

Riley had 13 points and nine rebounds for the Purple Aces (10-19, 4-12), who have now lost six consecutive games. Feehan added 11 points.

Marty Hill, who was second on the Purple Aces in scoring entering the contest with 11 points per game, shot only 20 percent in the game (1 of 5).

The Braves improve to 2-0 against the Purple Aces this season. Bradley defeated Evansville 81-73 on Jan. 30. Bradley matches up against Valparaiso at home on Wednesday. Evansville takes on Southern Illinois at home on Wednesday.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
K. Riley
D. Brown
33.2 Min. Per Game 33.2
15.0 Pts. Per Game 15.0
3.1 Ast. Per Game 3.1
2.0 Reb. Per Game 2.0
42.4 Field Goal % 39.9
14.9 Three Point % 45.9
74.0 Free Throw % 71.5
  Defensive rebound by Bradley 0.0
  Shea Feehan missed dunk 0.0
  Offensive rebound by Shea Feehan 0.0
  K.J. Riley missed 2nd of 2 free throws 2.0
+ 1 K.J. Riley made 1st of 2 free throws 2.0
  Personal foul on Ja'Shon Henry 2.0
  Defensive rebound by K.J. Riley 5.0
  Elijah Childs missed 2nd of 2 free throws 5.0
+ 1 Elijah Childs made 1st of 2 free throws 5.0
  Personal foul on K.J. Riley 5.0
  Defensive rebound by Elijah Childs 5.0
Team Stats
Points 61 63
Field Goals 22-57 (38.6%) 17-52 (32.7%)
3-Pointers 9-32 (28.1%) 6-17 (35.3%)
Free Throws 8-12 (66.7%) 23-30 (76.7%)
Total Rebounds 35 41
Offensive 8 10
Defensive 26 27
Team 1 4
Assists 9 9
Steals 6 5
Blocks 2 3
Turnovers 12 9
Fouls 21 14
Technicals 1 1
33
K. Riley G
13 PTS, 9 REB, 4 AST
5
D. Brown G
19 PTS, 2 REB, 2 AST
12T
Evansville 10-19
Bradley 16-13
Carver Arena Peoria, IL
Team Stats
away team logo Evansville 10-19 69.9 PPG 36.5 RPG 12.5 APG
home team logo Bradley 16-13 67.7 PPG 36.6 RPG 12.0 APG
Evansville
Starters
K. Riley
E. Kuhlman
D. Chatkevicius
J. Hall
M. Hill
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Riley 13 9 4 5/11 0/2 3/7 3 36 2 0 5 1 8
E. Kuhlman 9 3 0 3/7 3/7 0/0 4 31 1 0 2 0 3
D. Chatkevicius 8 4 2 3/5 0/0 2/2 3 20 0 1 0 2 2
J. Hall 5 4 0 2/7 1/5 0/0 1 29 0 1 0 1 3
M. Hill 3 2 2 1/5 1/4 0/0 1 15 2 0 2 0 2
Bench
S. Feehan
N. Frederking
S. Givance
J. Newton
S. Cunliffe
A. Labinowicz
D. Straub
D. Williams
J. Chestnut
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
S. Feehan 11 2 0 3/10 2/6 3/3 1 26 0 0 1 1 1
N. Frederking 8 3 0 3/8 2/6 0/0 3 26 1 0 1 1 2
S. Givance 4 4 1 2/3 0/1 0/0 4 11 0 0 0 1 3
J. Newton 0 3 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 1 6 0 0 1 1 2
S. Cunliffe - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Labinowicz - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Straub - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Chestnut - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 61 34 9 22/57 9/32 8/12 21 200 6 2 12 8 26
Bradley
Starters
D. Brown
E. Childs
D. Lautier-Ogunleye
L. van Bree
L. Lundy
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Brown 19 2 2 4/10 2/3 9/11 0 38 1 1 3 0 2
E. Childs 13 13 2 5/12 0/0 3/4 4 26 1 1 1 3 10
D. Lautier-Ogunleye 10 2 0 3/7 2/4 2/4 4 26 0 0 0 0 2
L. van Bree 5 4 0 2/6 1/3 0/0 2 24 0 0 0 0 4
L. Lundy 5 3 4 1/3 1/3 2/2 1 29 3 0 2 1 2
Bench
K. Bar
J. Henry
N. Kennell
A. Brummett
P. Hanley
A. Pittman
J. Hodgson
A. Boya
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Bar 6 8 0 1/4 0/0 4/5 0 12 0 0 2 4 4
J. Henry 3 4 0 1/4 0/0 1/2 3 18 0 1 1 2 2
N. Kennell 2 1 1 0/5 0/3 2/2 0 25 0 0 0 0 1
A. Brummett 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
P. Hanley - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Pittman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Hodgson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Boya - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 63 37 9 17/52 6/17 23/30 14 200 5 3 9 10 27
