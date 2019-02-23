PEORIA, Ill. (AP) Elijah Childs had 13 points and 13 rebounds to carry Bradley to a 63-61 win over Evansville on Saturday.

Darrell Brown had 19 points for Bradley (16-13, 8-8 Missouri Valley Conference). Dwayne Lautier-Ogunleye added 10 points.

Evansville, trailing 61-51 with 4:10 remaining, went on a 9-0 run to get within a point with 29 seconds left on a basket by K.J. Riley. Ja'Shon Henry made 1 of 2 free throws for Bradley with 21.2 remaining.

After Evansville's Shea Feehan missed on a 3-point attempt, Childs went 1 of 2 from the line for a 63-60 Bradley lead with 5.2 left. Bradley then fouled Riley early to send him to the line with 1.9 to go. Riley made the first free throw and intentionally missed the second but Feehan's follow in a crowd went off the rim.

Riley had 13 points and nine rebounds for the Purple Aces (10-19, 4-12), who have now lost six consecutive games. Feehan added 11 points.

Marty Hill, who was second on the Purple Aces in scoring entering the contest with 11 points per game, shot only 20 percent in the game (1 of 5).

The Braves improve to 2-0 against the Purple Aces this season. Bradley defeated Evansville 81-73 on Jan. 30. Bradley matches up against Valparaiso at home on Wednesday. Evansville takes on Southern Illinois at home on Wednesday.

