Townes carries Loyola of Chicago over Northern Iowa 56-55
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) Marques Townes registered 16 points and eight rebounds as Loyola of Chicago edged past Northern Iowa 56-55 on Wednesday night.
Aher Uguak's dunk gave the Ramblers a 55-53 lead with 54 seconds remaining in the second half. Lucas Williamson made the second of two free throws and Loyola led 56-53 with 17 seconds to go. After UNI's AJ Green cut the deficit to one, Townes had a turnover. Green missed the go-ahead jumper with three seconds left.
Cameron Krutwig had 14 points and three assists for Loyola of Chicago (18-12, 11-6 Missouri Valley Conference). Williamson added 12 points.
Green had 18 points for the Panthers (14-16, 9-8), whose four-game win streak was snapped. Isaiah Brown added 13 points. Wyatt Lohaus had 10 points.
The Ramblers improved to 2-0 against the Panthers on the season, both victories coming by one point. Loyola of Chicago defeated Northern Iowa 61-60 on Jan. 30.
Loyola of Chicago, tied for first place with Drake, finishes out the regular season against Bradley at home on Saturday. Northern Iowa finishes out the regular season against Indiana State on the road on Saturday.
---
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25
---
Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|30.5
|Min. Per Game
|30.5
|15.0
|Pts. Per Game
|15.0
|2.2
|Ast. Per Game
|2.2
|2.9
|Reb. Per Game
|2.9
|48.5
|Field Goal %
|41.2
|36.0
|Three Point %
|32.5
|74.8
|Free Throw %
|86.2
|Defensive rebound by Cameron Krutwig
|1.0
|AJ Green missed jump shot
|3.0
|Traveling violation turnover on Marques Townes
|9.0
|+ 2
|AJ Green made layup
|10.0
|+ 1
|Lucas Williamson made 2nd of 2 free throws
|18.0
|Lucas Williamson missed 1st of 2 free throws
|18.0
|Personal foul on Isaiah Brown
|18.0
|Offensive rebound by Lucas Williamson
|21.0
|Cameron Krutwig missed free throw
|21.0
|Personal foul on Luke McDonnell
|21.0
|Defensive rebound by Loyola-Chicago
|33.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|56
|55
|Field Goals
|22-50 (44.0%)
|19-47 (40.4%)
|3-Pointers
|6-21 (28.6%)
|10-25 (40.0%)
|Free Throws
|6-14 (42.9%)
|7-9 (77.8%)
|Total Rebounds
|35
|27
|Offensive
|9
|4
|Defensive
|23
|22
|Team
|3
|1
|Assists
|8
|11
|Steals
|7
|7
|Blocks
|0
|3
|Turnovers
|13
|12
|Fouls
|16
|15
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Loyola-Chicago 18-12
|66.0 PPG
|31.3 RPG
|13.7 APG
|Northern Iowa 14-16
|66.6 PPG
|35.2 RPG
|11.1 APG
|
|44.0
|FG%
|40.4
|
|
|28.6
|3PT FG%
|40.0
|
|
|42.9
|FT%
|77.8
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Townes
|16
|8
|1
|6/12
|1/4
|3/6
|3
|37
|0
|0
|5
|3
|5
|C. Krutwig
|14
|8
|3
|6/10
|0/0
|2/6
|2
|32
|2
|0
|3
|2
|6
|L. Williamson
|12
|4
|0
|4/6
|3/5
|1/2
|4
|29
|4
|0
|0
|1
|3
|C. Custer
|2
|3
|3
|1/10
|0/7
|0/0
|0
|36
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3
|A. Uguak
|2
|5
|0
|1/4
|0/0
|0/0
|4
|28
|1
|0
|1
|2
|3
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Townes
|16
|8
|1
|6/12
|1/4
|3/6
|3
|37
|0
|0
|5
|3
|5
|C. Krutwig
|14
|8
|3
|6/10
|0/0
|2/6
|2
|32
|2
|0
|3
|2
|6
|L. Williamson
|12
|4
|0
|4/6
|3/5
|1/2
|4
|29
|4
|0
|0
|1
|3
|C. Custer
|2
|3
|3
|1/10
|0/7
|0/0
|0
|36
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3
|A. Uguak
|2
|5
|0
|1/4
|0/0
|0/0
|4
|28
|1
|0
|1
|2
|3
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Kaifes
|8
|1
|1
|3/5
|2/3
|0/0
|1
|16
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|F. Agunanne
|2
|2
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|B. Skokna
|0
|0
|0
|0/2
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|16
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|C. Negron
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|J. Baughman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Boehm
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Alcock
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Hall
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Bujdoso
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|56
|32
|8
|22/50
|6/21
|6/14
|16
|200
|7
|0
|13
|9
|23
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Green
|18
|4
|3
|7/12
|4/7
|0/0
|1
|36
|1
|0
|2
|0
|4
|I. Brown
|13
|1
|2
|4/8
|2/4
|3/5
|4
|31
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|W. Lohaus
|10
|1
|0
|2/4
|2/4
|4/4
|1
|27
|2
|0
|2
|0
|1
|L. McDonnell
|2
|2
|3
|1/4
|0/1
|0/0
|4
|28
|0
|1
|2
|0
|2
|T. Berhow
|0
|5
|0
|0/4
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|15
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Green
|18
|4
|3
|7/12
|4/7
|0/0
|1
|36
|1
|0
|2
|0
|4
|I. Brown
|13
|1
|2
|4/8
|2/4
|3/5
|4
|31
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|W. Lohaus
|10
|1
|0
|2/4
|2/4
|4/4
|1
|27
|2
|0
|2
|0
|1
|L. McDonnell
|2
|2
|3
|1/4
|0/1
|0/0
|4
|28
|0
|1
|2
|0
|2
|T. Berhow
|0
|5
|0
|0/4
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|15
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Haldeman
|8
|2
|0
|3/10
|2/6
|0/0
|0
|29
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|J. Dahl
|2
|0
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|6
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|T. Pickford
|2
|8
|3
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|22
|1
|1
|1
|3
|5
|S. Goldman
|0
|3
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|L. Conrey
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Phyfe
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Wentzien
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Croft
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Haynes
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Holterhaus
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|55
|26
|11
|19/47
|10/25
|7/9
|15
|200
|7
|3
|12
|4
|22
-
UNLV
12NEVADA54
68
2nd 8:21 CBSSN
-
HOLY
COLG59
79
Final
-
17MD
PSU61
78
Final
-
CLEM
PITT62
48
Final
-
BUCK
NAVY53
64
Final
-
DEPAUL
GTOWN73
82
Final
-
UCF
SFLA75
63
Final
-
BU
LAFAY84
82
Final
-
GATECH
2UVA51
81
Final
-
CAMP
USCUP85
73
Final
-
HARTFD
BING96
76
Final
-
8HOU
ECU99
65
Final
-
OKLAST
11TXTECH80
84
Final/OT
-
LEHIGH
AMER80
66
Final
-
UMBC
STNYBRK63
78
Final
-
PRESBY
GWEBB70
78
Final
-
MASLOW
MAINE70
61
Final
-
DAVID
LSALLE69
79
Final
-
RICH
GMASON63
77
Final
-
RADFRD
HIGHPT72
54
Final
-
NH
ALBANY62
58
Final
-
7TENN
MISS73
71
Final
-
LOYMD
ARMY69
79
Final
-
MOST
ILLST57
65
Final
-
SILL
EVAN98
91
Final
-
UIW
NWST60
68
Final
-
NIAGARA
CAN86
84
Final
-
DUQ
STBON47
68
Final
-
NCASHV
CHARSO48
77
Final
-
LOYCHI
NIOWA56
55
Final
-
MCNSE
NICHST84
75
Final
-
SFA
CARK74
92
Final
-
SAMHOU
NORL71
60
Final
-
VALPO
BRAD42
67
Final
-
INDST
DRAKE68
80
Final
-
HOUBP
LAMAR75
110
Final
-
ABIL
TXAMCC73
64
Final
-
ILL
14PURDUE56
73
Final
-
ENM
GC64
95
Final
-
10MARQET
NOVA61
67
Final
-
LVILLE
BC59
66
Final
-
TEXAS
BAYLOR83
84
Final/OT
-
FLA
VANDY71
55
Final
-
COLOST
BOISE76
62
Final
-
AUBURN
UGA78
75
Final
-
23CINCY
SMU52
49
Final
-
STJOES
FORD66
52
Final
-
WYO
FRESNO60
71
Final
-
UCRIV
CSN68
70
Final