Townes carries Loyola of Chicago over Northern Iowa 56-55

  • Feb 27, 2019

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) Marques Townes registered 16 points and eight rebounds as Loyola of Chicago edged past Northern Iowa 56-55 on Wednesday night.

Aher Uguak's dunk gave the Ramblers a 55-53 lead with 54 seconds remaining in the second half. Lucas Williamson made the second of two free throws and Loyola led 56-53 with 17 seconds to go. After UNI's AJ Green cut the deficit to one, Townes had a turnover. Green missed the go-ahead jumper with three seconds left.

Cameron Krutwig had 14 points and three assists for Loyola of Chicago (18-12, 11-6 Missouri Valley Conference). Williamson added 12 points.

Green had 18 points for the Panthers (14-16, 9-8), whose four-game win streak was snapped. Isaiah Brown added 13 points. Wyatt Lohaus had 10 points.

The Ramblers improved to 2-0 against the Panthers on the season, both victories coming by one point. Loyola of Chicago defeated Northern Iowa 61-60 on Jan. 30.

Loyola of Chicago, tied for first place with Drake, finishes out the regular season against Bradley at home on Saturday. Northern Iowa finishes out the regular season against Indiana State on the road on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Key Players
M. Townes
A. Green
30.5 Min. Per Game 30.5
15.0 Pts. Per Game 15.0
2.2 Ast. Per Game 2.2
2.9 Reb. Per Game 2.9
48.5 Field Goal % 41.2
36.0 Three Point % 32.5
74.8 Free Throw % 86.2
  Defensive rebound by Cameron Krutwig 1.0
  AJ Green missed jump shot 3.0
  Traveling violation turnover on Marques Townes 9.0
+ 2 AJ Green made layup 10.0
+ 1 Lucas Williamson made 2nd of 2 free throws 18.0
  Lucas Williamson missed 1st of 2 free throws 18.0
  Personal foul on Isaiah Brown 18.0
  Offensive rebound by Lucas Williamson 21.0
  Cameron Krutwig missed free throw 21.0
  Personal foul on Luke McDonnell 21.0
  Defensive rebound by Loyola-Chicago 33.0
Team Stats
Points 56 55
Field Goals 22-50 (44.0%) 19-47 (40.4%)
3-Pointers 6-21 (28.6%) 10-25 (40.0%)
Free Throws 6-14 (42.9%) 7-9 (77.8%)
Total Rebounds 35 27
Offensive 9 4
Defensive 23 22
Team 3 1
Assists 8 11
Steals 7 7
Blocks 0 3
Turnovers 13 12
Fouls 16 15
Technicals 0 0
M. Townes G
16 PTS, 8 REB, 1 AST
A. Green G
18 PTS, 4 REB, 3 AST
away team logo Loyola-Chicago 18-12 322456
home team logo Northern Iowa 14-16 233255
McLeod Center Cedar Falls, IA
McLeod Center Cedar Falls, IA
away team logo Loyola-Chicago 18-12 66.0 PPG 31.3 RPG 13.7 APG
home team logo Northern Iowa 14-16 66.6 PPG 35.2 RPG 11.1 APG
5
M. Townes G 15.6 PPG 5.0 RPG 3.6 APG 48.4 FG%
4
A. Green G 15.3 PPG 2.9 RPG 2.1 APG 41.5 FG%
5
M. Townes G 16 PTS 8 REB 1 AST
4
A. Green G 18 PTS 4 REB 3 AST
44.0 FG% 40.4
28.6 3PT FG% 40.0
42.9 FT% 77.8
Loyola-Chicago
Starters
M. Townes
C. Krutwig
L. Williamson
C. Custer
A. Uguak
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Townes 16 8 1 6/12 1/4 3/6 3 37 0 0 5 3 5
C. Krutwig 14 8 3 6/10 0/0 2/6 2 32 2 0 3 2 6
L. Williamson 12 4 0 4/6 3/5 1/2 4 29 4 0 0 1 3
C. Custer 2 3 3 1/10 0/7 0/0 0 36 0 0 3 0 3
A. Uguak 2 5 0 1/4 0/0 0/0 4 28 1 0 1 2 3
Bench
C. Kaifes
F. Agunanne
B. Skokna
C. Negron
J. Baughman
D. Boehm
W. Alcock
T. Hall
I. Bujdoso
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Kaifes 8 1 1 3/5 2/3 0/0 1 16 0 0 0 0 1
F. Agunanne 2 2 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 2 5 0 0 0 0 2
B. Skokna 0 0 0 0/2 0/2 0/0 0 16 0 0 0 0 0
C. Negron 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 1 1 0
J. Baughman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Boehm - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Alcock - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Hall - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Bujdoso - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 56 32 8 22/50 6/21 6/14 16 200 7 0 13 9 23
Northern Iowa
Starters
A. Green
I. Brown
W. Lohaus
L. McDonnell
T. Berhow
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Green 18 4 3 7/12 4/7 0/0 1 36 1 0 2 0 4
I. Brown 13 1 2 4/8 2/4 3/5 4 31 3 1 2 0 1
W. Lohaus 10 1 0 2/4 2/4 4/4 1 27 2 0 2 0 1
L. McDonnell 2 2 3 1/4 0/1 0/0 4 28 0 1 2 0 2
T. Berhow 0 5 0 0/4 0/2 0/0 1 15 0 0 0 1 4
Bench
S. Haldeman
J. Dahl
T. Pickford
S. Goldman
L. Conrey
A. Phyfe
M. Wentzien
T. Croft
M. Haynes
D. Holterhaus
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
S. Haldeman 8 2 0 3/10 2/6 0/0 0 29 0 0 2 0 2
J. Dahl 2 0 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 1 6 0 0 1 0 0
T. Pickford 2 8 3 1/2 0/0 0/0 2 22 1 1 1 3 5
S. Goldman 0 3 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 1 6 0 0 0 0 3
L. Conrey - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Phyfe - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Wentzien - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Croft - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Haynes - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Holterhaus - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 55 26 11 19/47 10/25 7/9 15 200 7 3 12 4 22
