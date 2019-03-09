Reeves scores 24, lifts Providence over Butler 83-70
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) A.J. Reeves scored 24 points as Providence beat Butler 83-70 on Saturday. Isaiah Jackson added 20 points for the Friars.
Reeves made 6 of 8 3-pointers.
Alpha Diallo had 11 points and nine rebounds for Providence (17-14, 7-11 Big East Conference). Kalif Young added eight rebounds and four blocks.
Paul Jorgensen had 17 points for the Bulldogs (16-15, 7-11). Kamar Baldwin added 15 points. Joey Brunk had 13 points.
The Friars improve to 2-0 against the Bulldogs on the season. Providence defeated Butler 73-67 on Feb. 26.
|35.6
|Min. Per Game
|35.6
|16.3
|Pts. Per Game
|16.3
|3.1
|Ast. Per Game
|3.1
|8.2
|Reb. Per Game
|8.2
|44.9
|Field Goal %
|41.6
|31.5
|Three Point %
|33.6
|85.6
|Free Throw %
|68.3
|+ 1
|Paul Jorgensen made 2nd of 2 free throws
|11.0
|+ 1
|Paul Jorgensen made 1st of 2 free throws
|11.0
|Shooting foul on Kris Monroe
|5.0
|Lost ball turnover on Maliek White, stolen by Paul Jorgensen
|8.0
|+ 2
|Joey Brunk made floating jump shot
|21.0
|Defensive rebound by Butler
|32.0
|Andrew Fonts missed 3-pt. jump shot
|34.0
|Offensive rebound by Drew Edwards
|1:00
|Drew Edwards missed layup
|1:02
|Offensive rebound by Jimmy Nichols Jr.
|1:30
|Maliek White missed jump shot
|1:32
|Team Stats
|Points
|70
|83
|Field Goals
|26-58 (44.8%)
|27-53 (50.9%)
|3-Pointers
|7-22 (31.8%)
|11-19 (57.9%)
|Free Throws
|11-16 (68.8%)
|18-22 (81.8%)
|Total Rebounds
|23
|38
|Offensive
|4
|11
|Defensive
|15
|26
|Team
|4
|1
|Assists
|7
|18
|Steals
|9
|6
|Blocks
|2
|5
|Turnovers
|8
|17
|Fouls
|19
|17
|Technicals
|1
|0
|Team Stats
|Butler 16-15
|72.4 PPG
|35.8 RPG
|13.2 APG
|Providence 17-14
|71.0 PPG
|39.8 RPG
|14.4 APG
|Key Players
|
5
|P. Jorgensen G
|11.7 PPG
|3.1 RPG
|1.6 APG
|40.2 FG%
|
10
|A. Reeves G
|10.0 PPG
|2.6 RPG
|0.7 APG
|41.9 FG%
|Top Scorers
|P. Jorgensen G
|17 PTS
|4 REB
|0 AST
|A. Reeves G
|24 PTS
|4 REB
|1 AST
|
|44.8
|FG%
|50.9
|
|
|31.8
|3PT FG%
|57.9
|
|
|68.8
|FT%
|81.8
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|P. Jorgensen
|17
|4
|0
|6/16
|3/10
|2/2
|4
|36
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|K. Baldwin
|15
|4
|1
|6/11
|1/2
|2/3
|5
|35
|3
|0
|1
|2
|2
|S. McDermott
|5
|2
|0
|2/5
|1/4
|0/0
|1
|27
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|A. Thompson
|5
|3
|4
|1/4
|0/1
|3/5
|3
|25
|1
|0
|2
|1
|2
|N. Fowler
|2
|0
|0
|0/4
|0/2
|2/4
|1
|11
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|I. Jackson
|20
|5
|2
|7/10
|3/3
|3/3
|1
|27
|0
|0
|2
|0
|5
|K. Young
|7
|8
|2
|2/3
|0/0
|3/5
|1
|24
|2
|4
|1
|4
|4
|D. Edwards
|3
|4
|0
|1/4
|1/2
|0/0
|2
|14
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|M. Ashton-Langford
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|A. Fonts
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|K. Monroe
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Nichols Jr.
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|E. Holt
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|83
|37
|18
|27/53
|11/19
|18/22
|17
|200
|6
|5
|17
|11
|26
