Reeves scores 24, lifts Providence over Butler 83-70

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 09, 2019

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) A.J. Reeves scored 24 points as Providence beat Butler 83-70 on Saturday. Isaiah Jackson added 20 points for the Friars.

Reeves made 6 of 8 3-pointers.

Alpha Diallo had 11 points and nine rebounds for Providence (17-14, 7-11 Big East Conference). Kalif Young added eight rebounds and four blocks.

Paul Jorgensen had 17 points for the Bulldogs (16-15, 7-11). Kamar Baldwin added 15 points. Joey Brunk had 13 points.

The Friars improve to 2-0 against the Bulldogs on the season. Providence defeated Butler 73-67 on Feb. 26.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Key Players
K. Baldwin
A. Diallo
35.6 Min. Per Game 35.6
16.3 Pts. Per Game 16.3
3.1 Ast. Per Game 3.1
8.2 Reb. Per Game 8.2
44.9 Field Goal % 41.6
31.5 Three Point % 33.6
85.6 Free Throw % 68.3
+ 1 Paul Jorgensen made 2nd of 2 free throws 11.0
+ 1 Paul Jorgensen made 1st of 2 free throws 11.0
  Shooting foul on Kris Monroe 5.0
  Lost ball turnover on Maliek White, stolen by Paul Jorgensen 8.0
+ 2 Joey Brunk made floating jump shot 21.0
  Defensive rebound by Butler 32.0
  Andrew Fonts missed 3-pt. jump shot 34.0
  Offensive rebound by Drew Edwards 1:00
  Drew Edwards missed layup 1:02
  Offensive rebound by Jimmy Nichols Jr. 1:30
  Maliek White missed jump shot 1:32
Team Stats
Points 70 83
Field Goals 26-58 (44.8%) 27-53 (50.9%)
3-Pointers 7-22 (31.8%) 11-19 (57.9%)
Free Throws 11-16 (68.8%) 18-22 (81.8%)
Total Rebounds 23 38
Offensive 4 11
Defensive 15 26
Team 4 1
Assists 7 18
Steals 9 6
Blocks 2 5
Turnovers 8 17
Fouls 19 17
Technicals 1 0
5
P. Jorgensen G
17 PTS, 4 REB
10
A. Reeves G
24 PTS, 4 REB, 1 AST
away team logo Butler 16-15 274370
home team logo Providence 17-14 483583
Dunkin' Donuts Center Providence, RI
away team logo Butler 16-15 72.4 PPG 35.8 RPG 13.2 APG
home team logo Providence 17-14 71.0 PPG 39.8 RPG 14.4 APG
Key Players
5
P. Jorgensen G 11.7 PPG 3.1 RPG 1.6 APG 40.2 FG%
10
A. Reeves G 10.0 PPG 2.6 RPG 0.7 APG 41.9 FG%
5
P. Jorgensen G 17 PTS 4 REB 0 AST
10
A. Reeves G 24 PTS 4 REB 1 AST
44.8 FG% 50.9
31.8 3PT FG% 57.9
68.8 FT% 81.8
Starters
P. Jorgensen
K. Baldwin
S. McDermott
A. Thompson
N. Fowler
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
P. Jorgensen 17 4 0 6/16 3/10 2/2 4 36 1 0 0 0 4
K. Baldwin 15 4 1 6/11 1/2 2/3 5 35 3 0 1 2 2
S. McDermott 5 2 0 2/5 1/4 0/0 1 27 0 0 0 0 2
A. Thompson 5 3 4 1/4 0/1 3/5 3 25 1 0 2 1 2
N. Fowler 2 0 0 0/4 0/2 2/4 1 11 0 0 0 0 0
Bench
J. Brunk
B. Golden
C. David
J. Tucker
H. Baddley
C. Donovan
B. Nze
J. Gillens-Butler
M. Hastings
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Brunk 13 2 1 6/11 0/0 1/1 2 24 0 1 0 0 2
B. Golden 7 0 0 3/3 0/0 1/1 0 6 0 0 1 0 0
C. David 3 2 1 1/1 1/1 0/0 1 14 1 0 1 1 1
J. Tucker 3 0 0 1/2 1/1 0/0 0 8 1 0 3 0 0
H. Baddley 0 2 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 2 13 2 1 0 0 2
C. Donovan 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
B. Nze - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Gillens-Butler - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Hastings - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 70 19 7 26/58 7/22 11/16 19 200 9 2 8 4 15
Starters
A. Reeves
A. Diallo
N. Watson
M. White
D. Duke
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Reeves 24 4 1 9/13 6/8 0/0 0 25 0 0 0 0 4
A. Diallo 11 9 4 4/9 0/1 3/4 3 32 1 0 4 4 5
N. Watson 8 2 0 2/4 0/0 4/4 4 16 0 0 2 1 1
M. White 5 3 6 2/6 1/3 0/0 3 35 1 1 3 0 3
D. Duke 5 1 3 0/3 0/1 5/6 0 21 2 0 3 0 1
Bench
I. Jackson
K. Young
D. Edwards
M. Ashton-Langford
A. Fonts
K. Monroe
J. Nichols Jr.
E. Holt
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
I. Jackson 20 5 2 7/10 3/3 3/3 1 27 0 0 2 0 5
K. Young 7 8 2 2/3 0/0 3/5 1 24 2 4 1 4 4
D. Edwards 3 4 0 1/4 1/2 0/0 2 14 0 0 1 1 3
M. Ashton-Langford 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 2 0 0 1 0 0
A. Fonts 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
K. Monroe 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0
J. Nichols Jr. 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 1 0
E. Holt - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 83 37 18 27/53 11/19 18/22 17 200 6 5 17 11 26
