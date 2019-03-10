ILL
Reaves' career-high 26 lead Penn State over Illinois

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 10, 2019

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) Senior Josh Reaves scored a career-high 26 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to lead Penn State over Illinois 72-56 on Sunday.

Reaves made 10 of 17 field goals including a career-best 6 of 10 from 3-point range to lead the Nittany Lions in a game they led for all but 3:23 of the second half.

Lamar Stevens added 16 points for the Nittany Lions (14-17, 7-13 Big Ten), who won their second in a row and earned a first-round bye in the Big Ten tournament with Indiana's win over Rutgers.

Ayo Dosunmo and Giorgi Bezhanishvili scored 16 points apiece for Illinois (11-20, 7-13).

Penn State trailed 32-31 at halftime but Reaves made sure that didn't stick. He scored 11 of Penn State's first 16 points in the second and his fourth 3-pointer gave Penn State a lead it wouldn't relinquish just over three minutes into the half.

The Nittany Lions pulled away to lead by as many as 14.

After both teams traded baskets in the opening minutes of the game, Illinois used a 14-7 run and led 19-12 midway through the half. The Nittany Lions had gone 1-for-12 from 3-point range to that point but got three in a row from Reaves and Rasir Bolton before a 3-point play from Stevens put Penn State up 26-25.

The Illini ended the first half with an 8-5 run that included a pair of 3-pointers from Dosunmo.

THE BIG PICTURE

Illinois: The Illini lost five of six to end the regular season and will play in the first round of the Big Ten tournament. They entered with a chance to be seeded as high as eighth had they beaten Penn State and gotten some help.

Penn State: Since February started the Nittany Lions have looked much more like the team that ran roughshod through the NIT field last March rather than the one that started 0-10 in the Big Ten. They finished the regular season with seven wins in 10 games and have a shot to keep their momentum going in Chicago.

UP NEXT

Both teams will play in the Big Ten tournament in Chicago starting Wednesday.

Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
+ 3 Deivis Zemgulis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jamari Wheeler 1.0
  Offensive rebound by Jamari Wheeler 3.0
  Deivis Zemgulis missed 3-pt. jump shot 5.0
  Defensive rebound by Jamari Wheeler 10.0
  Samba Kane missed hook shot 12.0
+ 2 Josh Reaves made dunk, assist by Myles Dread 28.0
  Defensive rebound by Myles Dread 32.0
  Andres Feliz missed dunk 34.0
  Offensive rebound by Andres Feliz 35.0
  Aaron Jordan missed 3-pt. jump shot 37.0
+ 1 Myreon Jones made 2nd of 2 free throws 52.0
Team Stats
Points 56 72
Field Goals 18-53 (34.0%) 24-57 (42.1%)
3-Pointers 5-10 (50.0%) 9-29 (31.0%)
Free Throws 15-18 (83.3%) 15-22 (68.2%)
Total Rebounds 34 37
Offensive 10 9
Defensive 21 24
Team 3 4
Assists 11 18
Steals 9 10
Blocks 1 3
Turnovers 17 15
Fouls 21 18
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
15
G. Bezhanishvili F
16 PTS, 5 REB
home team logo
23
J. Reaves G
26 PTS, 11 REB, 2 AST
12T
away team logo Illinois 11-20 322456
home team logo Penn State 14-17 314172
PSU -8, O/U 148
Bryce Jordan Center University Park, PA
PSU -8, O/U 148
Bryce Jordan Center University Park, PA
Team Stats
away team logo Illinois 11-20 73.5 PPG 36 RPG 13.4 APG
home team logo Penn State 14-17 69.5 PPG 40 RPG 11.9 APG
Key Players
11
A. Dosunmu G 14.1 PPG 4.0 RPG 3.2 APG 43.9 FG%
23
J. Reaves G 10.0 PPG 4.7 RPG 2.9 APG 42.1 FG%
Top Scorers
11
A. Dosunmu G 16 PTS 8 REB 1 AST
23
J. Reaves G 26 PTS 11 REB 2 AST
34.0 FG% 42.1
50.0 3PT FG% 31.0
83.3 FT% 68.2
Illinois
Starters
G. Bezhanishvili
A. Dosunmu
A. Jordan
T. Frazier
D. Williams
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
G. Bezhanishvili 16 5 0 6/13 0/0 4/5 4 31 2 1 4 2 3
A. Dosunmu 16 8 1 4/11 2/4 6/7 2 33 2 0 2 2 6
A. Jordan 6 4 2 2/5 2/4 0/0 2 31 1 0 1 2 2
T. Frazier 3 1 2 1/2 1/1 0/0 1 29 2 0 1 0 1
D. Williams 0 3 1 0/2 0/1 0/0 2 19 2 0 2 0 3
Bench
A. Feliz
K. Nichols
A. De La Rosa
S. Kane
D. Cayce
T. Underwood
S. Oladimeji
Z. Griffith
A. Griffin
A. Higgs
T. Jones
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Feliz 9 6 2 2/9 0/0 5/6 4 27 0 0 4 2 4
K. Nichols 4 2 1 2/6 0/0 0/0 4 17 0 0 2 1 1
A. De La Rosa 2 2 2 1/4 0/0 0/0 2 13 0 0 1 1 1
S. Kane - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Cayce - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Underwood - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Oladimeji - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Griffith - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Griffin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Higgs - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Jones - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 56 31 11 18/53 5/10 15/18 21 200 9 1 17 10 21
Penn State
Starters
J. Reaves
L. Stevens
J. Harrar
J. Wheeler
M. Dread
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Reaves 26 11 2 10/17 6/10 0/0 4 36 4 1 4 3 8
L. Stevens 16 6 2 7/13 0/2 2/5 3 40 0 1 2 2 4
J. Harrar 4 2 0 0/0 0/0 4/6 2 15 1 0 0 1 1
J. Wheeler 3 5 9 1/4 0/1 1/1 2 32 3 0 5 1 4
M. Dread 3 4 4 1/7 1/7 0/0 2 24 0 1 0 0 4
Bench
R. Bolton
M. Watkins
M. Jones
D. Zemgulis
S. Pierce
G. Hazle
T. Buttrick
T. Nussbaum
I. Brockington
D. Kasatkin
K. McCloskey
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
R. Bolton 7 2 1 2/9 1/5 2/2 1 29 2 0 4 2 0
M. Watkins 5 3 0 2/2 0/0 1/2 2 17 0 0 0 0 3
M. Jones 5 0 0 0/3 0/2 5/6 2 7 0 0 0 0 0
D. Zemgulis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Pierce - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Hazle - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Buttrick - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Nussbaum - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Brockington - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Kasatkin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. McCloskey - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 72 33 18 24/57 9/29 15/22 18 200 10 3 15 9 24
NCAA BB Scores