Defense shines as Ball St. beats E. Michigan 61-43

  • Mar 11, 2019

YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) Tahjai Teague recorded 15 points as Ball St. topped Eastern Michigan 61-43 in the first round of the Mid-American Conference Tourney on Monday night. Ishmael El-Amin added 12 points for the Cardinals, who held the Eagles to 29.4 percent shooting, the lowest mark of the season for a Ball St. opponent.

Tayler Persons had 12 points and six rebounds for Ball St. (16-16). K.J. Walton added eight rebounds.

Ball St. entered halftime trailing 29-23, but the Cardinals were able to outscore the Eagles 38-14 in the second half to pull away for the victory. The Eagles' 14 points in the second half marked a season low for the team.

Paul Jackson had 12 points for the Eagles (15-17). Kevin McAdoo added 11 points. James Thompson IV had nine rebounds.

Elijah Minnie, the Eagles' second leading scorer coming into the contest at 14 points per game, scored 6 points (2 of 10).

Key Players
T. Persons
P. Jackson
34.6 Min. Per Game 34.6
14.1 Pts. Per Game 14.1
4.8 Ast. Per Game 4.8
2.0 Reb. Per Game 2.0
44.1 Field Goal % 37.3
33.9 Three Point % 23.3
79.4 Free Throw % 70.8
  Offensive rebound by Eastern Michigan 6.0
  Paul Jackson missed jump shot 8.0
  Shot clock violation turnover on Ball State 10.0
  Defensive rebound by Ball State 39.0
  Ty Groce missed 3-pt. jump shot 41.0
+ 1 Tayler Persons made 2nd of 2 free throws 47.0
+ 1 Tayler Persons made 1st of 2 free throws 47.0
  Personal foul on Paul Jackson 47.0
  Defensive rebound by Tayler Persons 49.0
  Elijah Minnie missed 3-pt. jump shot 51.0
+ 2 K.J. Walton made dunk, assist by Ishmael El-Amin 1:04
Team Stats
Points 61 43
Field Goals 21-49 (42.9%) 15-51 (29.4%)
3-Pointers 5-18 (27.8%) 5-21 (23.8%)
Free Throws 14-19 (73.7%) 8-16 (50.0%)
Total Rebounds 41 32
Offensive 12 10
Defensive 25 16
Team 4 6
Assists 13 8
Steals 4 6
Blocks 4 4
Turnovers 15 13
Fouls 17 16
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
25
T. Teague F
15 PTS, 6 REB
home team logo
3
P. Jackson G
12 PTS, 3 REB, 4 AST
12T
away team logo Ball St. 16-16 233861
home team logo E. Michigan 15-17 291443
Convocation Center (MI) Ypsilanti, MI
Ball St.
Starters
T. Teague
T. Persons
K. Mallers
K. Walton
T. Moses
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Teague 15 6 0 6/13 0/1 3/4 3 32 0 0 2 2 4
T. Persons 12 6 5 4/8 1/5 3/4 3 37 0 0 0 2 4
K. Mallers 8 6 1 3/10 2/8 0/0 3 31 2 2 4 1 5
K. Walton 6 8 2 2/6 0/0 2/4 1 29 0 1 2 4 4
T. Moses 6 6 3 2/5 0/0 2/3 3 36 0 1 6 3 3
E. Michigan
Starters
P. Jackson
K. McAdoo
E. Minnie
B. Toure
J. Thompson IV
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
P. Jackson 12 3 4 4/19 0/5 4/6 4 40 3 0 4 2 1
K. McAdoo 11 3 1 3/8 3/6 2/2 1 22 1 0 2 2 1
E. Minnie 6 1 2 2/10 2/7 0/0 1 38 1 1 3 0 1
B. Toure 4 7 0 2/5 0/0 0/0 3 27 0 2 2 4 3
J. Thompson IV 4 9 0 2/4 0/0 0/4 3 40 0 0 1 2 7
