Defense shines as Ball St. beats E. Michigan 61-43
YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) Tahjai Teague recorded 15 points as Ball St. topped Eastern Michigan 61-43 in the first round of the Mid-American Conference Tourney on Monday night. Ishmael El-Amin added 12 points for the Cardinals, who held the Eagles to 29.4 percent shooting, the lowest mark of the season for a Ball St. opponent.
Tayler Persons had 12 points and six rebounds for Ball St. (16-16). K.J. Walton added eight rebounds.
Ball St. entered halftime trailing 29-23, but the Cardinals were able to outscore the Eagles 38-14 in the second half to pull away for the victory. The Eagles' 14 points in the second half marked a season low for the team.
Paul Jackson had 12 points for the Eagles (15-17). Kevin McAdoo added 11 points. James Thompson IV had nine rebounds.
Elijah Minnie, the Eagles' second leading scorer coming into the contest at 14 points per game, scored 6 points (2 of 10).
|34.6
|Min. Per Game
|34.6
|14.1
|Pts. Per Game
|14.1
|4.8
|Ast. Per Game
|4.8
|2.0
|Reb. Per Game
|2.0
|44.1
|Field Goal %
|37.3
|33.9
|Three Point %
|23.3
|79.4
|Free Throw %
|70.8
|Offensive rebound by Eastern Michigan
|6.0
|Paul Jackson missed jump shot
|8.0
|Shot clock violation turnover on Ball State
|10.0
|Defensive rebound by Ball State
|39.0
|Ty Groce missed 3-pt. jump shot
|41.0
|+ 1
|Tayler Persons made 2nd of 2 free throws
|47.0
|+ 1
|Tayler Persons made 1st of 2 free throws
|47.0
|Personal foul on Paul Jackson
|47.0
|Defensive rebound by Tayler Persons
|49.0
|Elijah Minnie missed 3-pt. jump shot
|51.0
|+ 2
|K.J. Walton made dunk, assist by Ishmael El-Amin
|1:04
|Team Stats
|Points
|61
|43
|Field Goals
|21-49 (42.9%)
|15-51 (29.4%)
|3-Pointers
|5-18 (27.8%)
|5-21 (23.8%)
|Free Throws
|14-19 (73.7%)
|8-16 (50.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|41
|32
|Offensive
|12
|10
|Defensive
|25
|16
|Team
|4
|6
|Assists
|13
|8
|Steals
|4
|6
|Blocks
|4
|4
|Turnovers
|15
|13
|Fouls
|17
|16
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Ball St. 16-16
|75.2 PPG
|40 RPG
|12.7 APG
|E. Michigan 15-17
|69.7 PPG
|38.8 RPG
|11.6 APG
|Key Players
|
25
|T. Teague F
|13.6 PPG
|7.7 RPG
|1.3 APG
|55.5 FG%
|
3
|P. Jackson G
|14.4 PPG
|2.0 RPG
|4.6 APG
|38.2 FG%
|Top Scorers
|T. Teague F
|15 PTS
|6 REB
|0 AST
|P. Jackson G
|12 PTS
|3 REB
|4 AST
|
|42.9
|FG%
|29.4
|
|
|27.8
|3PT FG%
|23.8
|
|
|73.7
|FT%
|50.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Teague
|15
|6
|0
|6/13
|0/1
|3/4
|3
|32
|0
|0
|2
|2
|4
|T. Persons
|12
|6
|5
|4/8
|1/5
|3/4
|3
|37
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|K. Mallers
|8
|6
|1
|3/10
|2/8
|0/0
|3
|31
|2
|2
|4
|1
|5
|K. Walton
|6
|8
|2
|2/6
|0/0
|2/4
|1
|29
|0
|1
|2
|4
|4
|T. Moses
|6
|6
|3
|2/5
|0/0
|2/3
|3
|36
|0
|1
|6
|3
|3
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Teague
|15
|6
|0
|6/13
|0/1
|3/4
|3
|32
|0
|0
|2
|2
|4
|T. Persons
|12
|6
|5
|4/8
|1/5
|3/4
|3
|37
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|K. Mallers
|8
|6
|1
|3/10
|2/8
|0/0
|3
|31
|2
|2
|4
|1
|5
|K. Walton
|6
|8
|2
|2/6
|0/0
|2/4
|1
|29
|0
|1
|2
|4
|4
|T. Moses
|6
|6
|3
|2/5
|0/0
|2/3
|3
|36
|0
|1
|6
|3
|3
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|I. El-Amin
|12
|2
|2
|3/6
|2/4
|4/4
|2
|22
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|B. Hazen
|2
|3
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|10
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|J. Thompson
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A. Nehls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Z. Gunn
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Huggins
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Thomas
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Acree
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Coleman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|61
|37
|13
|21/49
|5/18
|14/19
|17
|201
|4
|4
|15
|12
|25
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|P. Jackson
|12
|3
|4
|4/19
|0/5
|4/6
|4
|40
|3
|0
|4
|2
|1
|K. McAdoo
|11
|3
|1
|3/8
|3/6
|2/2
|1
|22
|1
|0
|2
|2
|1
|E. Minnie
|6
|1
|2
|2/10
|2/7
|0/0
|1
|38
|1
|1
|3
|0
|1
|B. Toure
|4
|7
|0
|2/5
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|27
|0
|2
|2
|4
|3
|J. Thompson IV
|4
|9
|0
|2/4
|0/0
|0/4
|3
|40
|0
|0
|1
|2
|7
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|P. Jackson
|12
|3
|4
|4/19
|0/5
|4/6
|4
|40
|3
|0
|4
|2
|1
|K. McAdoo
|11
|3
|1
|3/8
|3/6
|2/2
|1
|22
|1
|0
|2
|2
|1
|E. Minnie
|6
|1
|2
|2/10
|2/7
|0/0
|1
|38
|1
|1
|3
|0
|1
|B. Toure
|4
|7
|0
|2/5
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|27
|0
|2
|2
|4
|3
|J. Thompson IV
|4
|9
|0
|2/4
|0/0
|0/4
|3
|40
|0
|0
|1
|2
|7
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Groce
|4
|2
|0
|1/3
|0/2
|2/2
|3
|20
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|I. Green
|2
|1
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/2
|1
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|M. Ellison
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|T. Silver
|0
|0
|1
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|D. Parris
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Jones
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. King
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Peterson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Ballard Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Stephens
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|43
|26
|8
|15/51
|5/21
|8/16
|16
|200
|6
|4
|13
|10
|16
