Wright-Foreman leads Hofstra past Delaware 78-74 in OT
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) Justin Wright-Foreman had 42 points as Hofstra narrowly beat Delaware 78-74 in overtime in the Colonial Athletic Association Tourney semifinals on Monday night.
Tareq Coburn had 13 points for Hofstra (27-6). Eli Pemberton added 11 points and six rebounds. Jacquil Taylor had four blocks for Hofstra. Jalen Ray made four straight free throws in the final 16 seconds of overtime.
Ithiel Horton had 21 points for the Fightin' Blue Hens (17-16). Kevin Anderson added 17 points and six rebounds. Ryan Allen had 14 points.
---
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25
---
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|37.8
|Min. Per Game
|37.8
|25.0
|Pts. Per Game
|25.0
|4.2
|Ast. Per Game
|4.2
|4.4
|Reb. Per Game
|4.4
|41.7
|Field Goal %
|48.0
|36.2
|Three Point %
|37.6
|72.1
|Free Throw %
|84.1
|Defensive rebound by Jalen Ray
|1.0
|Ryan Allen missed 3-pt. jump shot
|3.0
|+ 1
|Jalen Ray made 2nd of 2 free throws
|7.0
|+ 1
|Jalen Ray made 1st of 2 free throws
|7.0
|Personal foul on Ryan Johnson
|7.0
|Out of bounds turnover on Kevin Anderson
|8.0
|+ 1
|Jalen Ray made 2nd of 2 free throws
|16.0
|+ 1
|Jalen Ray made 1st of 2 free throws
|16.0
|Shooting foul on Darian Bryant
|16.0
|Lost ball turnover on Ryan Allen, stolen by Justin Wright-Foreman
|20.0
|Lost ball turnover on Justin Wright-Foreman, stolen by Kevin Anderson
|44.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|74
|78
|Field Goals
|28-57 (49.1%)
|25-56 (44.6%)
|3-Pointers
|11-27 (40.7%)
|8-17 (47.1%)
|Free Throws
|7-9 (77.8%)
|20-24 (83.3%)
|Total Rebounds
|31
|32
|Offensive
|2
|8
|Defensive
|24
|23
|Team
|5
|1
|Assists
|16
|9
|Steals
|5
|7
|Blocks
|1
|4
|Turnovers
|13
|13
|Fouls
|23
|12
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Key Players
|
12
|I. Horton G
|13.0 PPG
|3.1 RPG
|1.5 APG
|42.6 FG%
|
3
|J. Wright-Foreman G
|26.5 PPG
|4.0 RPG
|2.9 APG
|51.6 FG%
|Top Scorers
|I. Horton G
|21 PTS
|5 REB
|4 AST
|J. Wright-Foreman G
|42 PTS
|5 REB
|3 AST
|
|49.1
|FG%
|44.6
|
|
|40.7
|3PT FG%
|47.1
|
|
|77.8
|FT%
|83.3
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|I. Horton
|21
|5
|4
|8/13
|5/9
|0/0
|4
|44
|0
|0
|3
|0
|5
|K. Anderson
|17
|6
|3
|7/15
|3/8
|0/0
|3
|43
|4
|0
|2
|0
|6
|R. Allen
|14
|3
|2
|4/12
|3/8
|3/5
|4
|42
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|E. Carter
|12
|5
|2
|4/9
|0/1
|4/4
|3
|31
|0
|0
|2
|0
|5
|D. Bryant
|0
|1
|2
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|20
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|I. Horton
|21
|5
|4
|8/13
|5/9
|0/0
|4
|44
|0
|0
|3
|0
|5
|K. Anderson
|17
|6
|3
|7/15
|3/8
|0/0
|3
|43
|4
|0
|2
|0
|6
|R. Allen
|14
|3
|2
|4/12
|3/8
|3/5
|4
|42
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|E. Carter
|12
|5
|2
|4/9
|0/1
|4/4
|3
|31
|0
|0
|2
|0
|5
|D. Bryant
|0
|1
|2
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|20
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Goss
|6
|3
|2
|3/3
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|14
|0
|0
|2
|1
|2
|M. Veretto
|4
|2
|1
|2/4
|0/1
|0/0
|3
|27
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|R. Johnson
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|C. Lochner
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Cushing
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Darling
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Rufo
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Mutts
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Novakovich
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Long
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|74
|26
|16
|28/57
|11/27
|7/9
|23
|225
|5
|1
|13
|2
|24
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Wright-Foreman
|42
|5
|3
|15/30
|3/8
|9/12
|0
|44
|2
|0
|4
|0
|5
|T. Coburn
|13
|4
|0
|4/6
|3/5
|2/2
|1
|24
|1
|0
|1
|2
|2
|E. Pemberton
|11
|6
|0
|3/8
|1/1
|4/4
|1
|42
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|J. Taylor
|5
|6
|0
|2/3
|0/0
|1/2
|4
|38
|1
|4
|4
|3
|3
|D. Buie
|0
|5
|4
|0/4
|0/1
|0/0
|4
|37
|1
|0
|3
|1
|4
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Wright-Foreman
|42
|5
|3
|15/30
|3/8
|9/12
|0
|44
|2
|0
|4
|0
|5
|T. Coburn
|13
|4
|0
|4/6
|3/5
|2/2
|1
|24
|1
|0
|1
|2
|2
|E. Pemberton
|11
|6
|0
|3/8
|1/1
|4/4
|1
|42
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|J. Taylor
|5
|6
|0
|2/3
|0/0
|1/2
|4
|38
|1
|4
|4
|3
|3
|D. Buie
|0
|5
|4
|0/4
|0/1
|0/0
|4
|37
|1
|0
|3
|1
|4
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Ray
|7
|5
|2
|1/5
|1/2
|4/4
|2
|34
|2
|0
|1
|1
|4
|D. Dwyer
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|K. Wormley
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Trueheart
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Klementowicz
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Kante
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Radovic
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Schutte
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|H. Hughes
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|78
|31
|9
|25/56
|8/17
|20/24
|12
|225
|7
|4
|13
|8
|23
-
CHARLS
NEAST66
68
2nd 3.0 CBSSN
-
MNMTH
IONA60
81
2nd 27.0 ESP2
-
OHIO
NILL53
68
2nd 4:32 ESP+
-
OAK
NKY47
49
2nd 12:05 ESPU
-
IPFW
NEBOM53
53
2nd 7:27 ESP+
-
DEL
HOFSTRA74
78
Final/OT
-
DELST
SAV71
67
Final
-
NCGRN
20WOFF58
70
Final
-
WISGB
WRIGHT54
66
Final
-
WMICH
CMICH67
81
Final
-
BALLST
EMICH61
43
Final
-
WILL
NDAKST73
76
Final
-
MIAOH
AKRON51
80
Final
-
PEPPER
1GONZAG74
100
Final
-
USD
MARYCA0
0128 O/U
-4.5
11:30pm ESP2