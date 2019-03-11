DEL
Wright-Foreman leads Hofstra past Delaware 78-74 in OT

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 11, 2019

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) Justin Wright-Foreman had 42 points as Hofstra narrowly beat Delaware 78-74 in overtime in the Colonial Athletic Association Tourney semifinals on Monday night.

Tareq Coburn had 13 points for Hofstra (27-6). Eli Pemberton added 11 points and six rebounds. Jacquil Taylor had four blocks for Hofstra. Jalen Ray made four straight free throws in the final 16 seconds of overtime.

Ithiel Horton had 21 points for the Fightin' Blue Hens (17-16). Kevin Anderson added 17 points and six rebounds. Ryan Allen had 14 points.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Key Players
K. Anderson
J. Wright-Foreman
37.8 Min. Per Game 37.8
25.0 Pts. Per Game 25.0
4.2 Ast. Per Game 4.2
4.4 Reb. Per Game 4.4
41.7 Field Goal % 48.0
36.2 Three Point % 37.6
72.1 Free Throw % 84.1
  Defensive rebound by Jalen Ray 1.0
  Ryan Allen missed 3-pt. jump shot 3.0
+ 1 Jalen Ray made 2nd of 2 free throws 7.0
+ 1 Jalen Ray made 1st of 2 free throws 7.0
  Personal foul on Ryan Johnson 7.0
  Out of bounds turnover on Kevin Anderson 8.0
+ 1 Jalen Ray made 2nd of 2 free throws 16.0
+ 1 Jalen Ray made 1st of 2 free throws 16.0
  Shooting foul on Darian Bryant 16.0
  Lost ball turnover on Ryan Allen, stolen by Justin Wright-Foreman 20.0
  Lost ball turnover on Justin Wright-Foreman, stolen by Kevin Anderson 44.0
Team Stats
Points 74 78
Field Goals 28-57 (49.1%) 25-56 (44.6%)
3-Pointers 11-27 (40.7%) 8-17 (47.1%)
Free Throws 7-9 (77.8%) 20-24 (83.3%)
Total Rebounds 31 32
Offensive 2 8
Defensive 24 23
Team 5 1
Assists 16 9
Steals 5 7
Blocks 1 4
Turnovers 13 13
Fouls 23 12
Technicals 0 0
12
I. Horton G
21 PTS, 5 REB, 4 AST
3
J. Wright-Foreman G
42 PTS, 5 REB, 3 AST
12OTT
away team logo Delaware 17-16 2542774
home team logo Hofstra 27-6 38291178
HOFSTRA -11, O/U 147
North Charleston Coliseum North Charleston, SC
HOFSTRA -11, O/U 147
North Charleston Coliseum North Charleston, SC
Team Stats
away team logo Delaware 17-16 71.2 PPG 35.4 RPG 12.8 APG
home team logo Hofstra 27-6 84.0 PPG 35 RPG 14.3 APG
Key Players
12
I. Horton G 13.0 PPG 3.1 RPG 1.5 APG 42.6 FG%
3
J. Wright-Foreman G 26.5 PPG 4.0 RPG 2.9 APG 51.6 FG%
Top Scorers
12
I. Horton G 21 PTS 5 REB 4 AST
3
J. Wright-Foreman G 42 PTS 5 REB 3 AST
49.1 FG% 44.6
40.7 3PT FG% 47.1
77.8 FT% 83.3
Delaware
Starters
I. Horton
K. Anderson
R. Allen
E. Carter
D. Bryant
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
I. Horton 21 5 4 8/13 5/9 0/0 4 44 0 0 3 0 5
K. Anderson 17 6 3 7/15 3/8 0/0 3 43 4 0 2 0 6
R. Allen 14 3 2 4/12 3/8 3/5 4 42 0 0 1 1 2
E. Carter 12 5 2 4/9 0/1 4/4 3 31 0 0 2 0 5
D. Bryant 0 1 2 0/1 0/0 0/0 3 20 0 1 2 0 1
Bench
C. Goss
M. Veretto
R. Johnson
C. Lochner
J. Cushing
N. Darling
C. Rufo
J. Mutts
A. Novakovich
D. Long
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Goss 6 3 2 3/3 0/0 0/0 2 14 0 0 2 1 2
M. Veretto 4 2 1 2/4 0/1 0/0 3 27 1 0 1 0 2
R. Johnson 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 4 0 0 0 0 1
C. Lochner - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Cushing - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Darling - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Rufo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Mutts - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Novakovich - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Long - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 74 26 16 28/57 11/27 7/9 23 225 5 1 13 2 24
Hofstra
Starters
J. Wright-Foreman
T. Coburn
E. Pemberton
J. Taylor
D. Buie
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Wright-Foreman 42 5 3 15/30 3/8 9/12 0 44 2 0 4 0 5
T. Coburn 13 4 0 4/6 3/5 2/2 1 24 1 0 1 2 2
E. Pemberton 11 6 0 3/8 1/1 4/4 1 42 0 0 0 1 5
J. Taylor 5 6 0 2/3 0/0 1/2 4 38 1 4 4 3 3
D. Buie 0 5 4 0/4 0/1 0/0 4 37 1 0 3 1 4
Bench
J. Ray
D. Dwyer
K. Wormley
S. Trueheart
C. Klementowicz
I. Kante
M. Radovic
K. Schutte
H. Hughes
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Ray 7 5 2 1/5 1/2 4/4 2 34 2 0 1 1 4
D. Dwyer 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 6 0 0 0 0 0
K. Wormley - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Trueheart - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Klementowicz - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Kante - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Radovic - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Schutte - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Hughes - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 78 31 9 25/56 8/17 20/24 12 225 7 4 13 8 23
