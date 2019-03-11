Austin Jr. leads Cent. Michigan past W. Michigan 81-67
MT. PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) Larry Austin Jr. had 24 points and 13 rebounds as Central Michigan topped Western Michigan 81-67 in the first round of the Mid-American Conference Tourney on Monday night. Shawn Roundtree added 20 points for the Chippewas. Roundtree also had six assists for the Chippewas.
David DiLeo had 14 points for Central Michigan (22-10). Dallas Morgan added 10 points.
Seth Dugan had 29 points and 17 rebounds for the Broncos (8-24). Michael Flowers added 13 points. Kawanise Wilkins had 10 points and seven rebounds.
|Team Stats
|Points
|67
|81
|Field Goals
|25-75 (33.3%)
|27-64 (42.2%)
|3-Pointers
|7-31 (22.6%)
|11-29 (37.9%)
|Free Throws
|10-16 (62.5%)
|16-22 (72.7%)
|Total Rebounds
|53
|40
|Offensive
|20
|8
|Defensive
|31
|28
|Team
|2
|4
|Assists
|16
|17
|Steals
|0
|7
|Blocks
|2
|1
|Turnovers
|12
|7
|Fouls
|21
|11
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|W. Michigan 8-24
|70.3 PPG
|40.4 RPG
|11.5 APG
|C. Michigan 22-10
|82.5 PPG
|42.5 RPG
|13.1 APG
|Key Players
|
50
|S. Dugan C
|16.2 PPG
|9.6 RPG
|1.7 APG
|56.1 FG%
|
0
|L. Austin Jr. G
|17.0 PPG
|6.1 RPG
|5.8 APG
|48.6 FG%
|Top Scorers
|S. Dugan C
|29 PTS
|17 REB
|2 AST
|L. Austin Jr. G
|24 PTS
|13 REB
|9 AST
|
|33.3
|FG%
|42.2
|
|
|22.6
|3PT FG%
|37.9
|
|
|62.5
|FT%
|72.7
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|L. Austin Jr.
|24
|13
|9
|9/15
|0/0
|6/10
|2
|38
|4
|0
|1
|3
|10
|S. Roundtree
|20
|5
|6
|7/16
|4/8
|2/4
|0
|39
|2
|0
|3
|2
|3
|D. DiLeo
|14
|4
|0
|4/9
|4/7
|2/2
|4
|35
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4
|D. Morgan
|10
|4
|1
|2/8
|2/6
|4/4
|1
|26
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|K. McKay
|9
|4
|1
|4/7
|1/2
|0/0
|3
|32
|1
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|L. Austin Jr.
|24
|13
|9
|9/15
|0/0
|6/10
|2
|38
|4
|0
|1
|3
|10
|S. Roundtree
|20
|5
|6
|7/16
|4/8
|2/4
|0
|39
|2
|0
|3
|2
|3
|D. DiLeo
|14
|4
|0
|4/9
|4/7
|2/2
|4
|35
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4
|D. Morgan
|10
|4
|1
|2/8
|2/6
|4/4
|1
|26
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|K. McKay
|9
|4
|1
|4/7
|1/2
|0/0
|3
|32
|1
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Burrell
|4
|4
|0
|1/3
|0/1
|2/2
|1
|15
|0
|0
|1
|2
|2
|M. Beachler
|0
|1
|0
|0/3
|0/3
|0/0
|0
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|A. Ervin
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|R. Montgomery
|0
|1
|0
|0/3
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|C. Redman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Nwoko
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Smith
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Hamlet
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Mitchell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Myles
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Webber-Mitchell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Kemp
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|81
|36
|17
|27/64
|11/29
|16/22
|11
|200
|7
|1
|7
|8
|28
