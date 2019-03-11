WMICH
Austin Jr. leads Cent. Michigan past W. Michigan 81-67

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 11, 2019

MT. PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) Larry Austin Jr. had 24 points and 13 rebounds as Central Michigan topped Western Michigan 81-67 in the first round of the Mid-American Conference Tourney on Monday night. Shawn Roundtree added 20 points for the Chippewas. Roundtree also had six assists for the Chippewas.

David DiLeo had 14 points for Central Michigan (22-10). Dallas Morgan added 10 points.

Seth Dugan had 29 points and 17 rebounds for the Broncos (8-24). Michael Flowers added 13 points. Kawanise Wilkins had 10 points and seven rebounds.

---

---

Key Players
S. Dugan
L. Austin Jr.
33.3 Min. Per Game 33.3
16.9 Pts. Per Game 16.9
5.7 Ast. Per Game 5.7
5.9 Reb. Per Game 5.9
55.9 Field Goal % 49.1
14.3 Three Point % 17.6
64.6 Free Throw % 53.6
  Defensive rebound by Dallas Morgan 16.0
  Adrian Martin missed jump shot 18.0
+ 1 Shawn Roundtree made 2nd of 2 free throws 30.0
+ 1 Shawn Roundtree made 1st of 2 free throws 30.0
  Personal foul on William Boyer-Richard 30.0
+ 3 Michael Flowers made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by William Boyer-Richard 35.0
+ 1 Larry Austin Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 41.0
+ 1 Larry Austin Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 41.0
  Personal foul on Jared Printy 41.0
+ 1 Michael Flowers made 2nd of 2 free throws 43.0
+ 1 Michael Flowers made 1st of 2 free throws 43.0
Team Stats
Points 67 81
Field Goals 25-75 (33.3%) 27-64 (42.2%)
3-Pointers 7-31 (22.6%) 11-29 (37.9%)
Free Throws 10-16 (62.5%) 16-22 (72.7%)
Total Rebounds 53 40
Offensive 20 8
Defensive 31 28
Team 2 4
Assists 16 17
Steals 0 7
Blocks 2 1
Turnovers 12 7
Fouls 21 11
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
50
S. Dugan C
29 PTS, 17 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
0
L. Austin Jr. G
24 PTS, 13 REB, 9 AST
12T
away team logo W. Michigan 8-24 333467
home team logo C. Michigan 22-10 354681
Team Stats
away team logo W. Michigan 8-24 70.3 PPG 40.4 RPG 11.5 APG
home team logo C. Michigan 22-10 82.5 PPG 42.5 RPG 13.1 APG
Key Players
50
S. Dugan C 16.2 PPG 9.6 RPG 1.7 APG 56.1 FG%
0
L. Austin Jr. G 17.0 PPG 6.1 RPG 5.8 APG 48.6 FG%
Top Scorers
50
S. Dugan C 29 PTS 17 REB 2 AST
0
L. Austin Jr. G 24 PTS 13 REB 9 AST
33.3 FG% 42.2
22.6 3PT FG% 37.9
62.5 FT% 72.7
W. Michigan
Starters
S. Dugan
M. Flowers
P. Emilien
J. Davis
W. Boyer-Richard
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
S. Dugan 29 17 2 12/21 0/0 5/10 2 34 0 1 1 13 4
M. Flowers 13 4 3 3/14 3/11 4/4 4 29 0 0 2 1 3
P. Emilien 8 5 2 3/9 2/7 0/0 2 25 0 1 1 2 3
J. Davis 5 7 2 2/10 1/4 0/0 5 28 0 0 3 1 6
W. Boyer-Richard 0 3 2 0/4 0/4 0/0 3 19 0 0 1 0 3
Bench
K. Wilkins
J. Printy
A. Ikongshul
T. Clifford
L. Toliver
A. Martin
D. Houston
B. Moore
J. Whitens
B. Johnson
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Wilkins 10 7 1 4/11 1/3 1/2 1 29 0 0 1 2 5
J. Printy 2 2 0 1/3 0/2 0/0 1 15 0 0 2 0 2
A. Ikongshul 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 3 0 0 1 0 0
T. Clifford 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
L. Toliver 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
A. Martin 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
D. Houston 0 6 4 0/2 0/0 0/0 2 15 0 0 0 1 5
B. Moore - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Whitens - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 67 51 16 25/75 7/31 10/16 21 200 0 2 12 20 31
C. Michigan
Starters
L. Austin Jr.
S. Roundtree
D. DiLeo
D. Morgan
K. McKay
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
L. Austin Jr. 24 13 9 9/15 0/0 6/10 2 38 4 0 1 3 10
S. Roundtree 20 5 6 7/16 4/8 2/4 0 39 2 0 3 2 3
D. DiLeo 14 4 0 4/9 4/7 2/2 4 35 0 0 1 0 4
D. Morgan 10 4 1 2/8 2/6 4/4 1 26 0 0 0 0 4
K. McKay 9 4 1 4/7 1/2 0/0 3 32 1 1 1 1 3
Bench
R. Burrell
M. Beachler
A. Ervin
R. Montgomery
C. Redman
I. Nwoko
M. Smith
K. Hamlet
P. Mitchell
M. Myles
C. Webber-Mitchell
M. Kemp
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
R. Burrell 4 4 0 1/3 0/1 2/2 1 15 0 0 1 2 2
M. Beachler 0 1 0 0/3 0/3 0/0 0 5 0 0 0 0 1
A. Ervin 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
R. Montgomery 0 1 0 0/3 0/2 0/0 0 9 0 0 0 0 1
C. Redman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Nwoko - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Smith - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Hamlet - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Mitchell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Myles - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Webber-Mitchell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Kemp - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 81 36 17 27/64 11/29 16/22 11 200 7 1 7 8 28
