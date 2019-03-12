MOBILE, Ala. (AP) Josh Ajayi had 22 points as South Alabama defeated Arkansas State 75-67 in the first round of the Sun Belt Conference Tourney on Tuesday night. Kory Holden added 20 points for the Jaguars.

Ajayi hit 8 of 10 from the free throw line. He added nine rebounds.

Trhae Mitchell had 13 points, 13 rebounds and eight blocks for South Alabama (16-16). Herb McGee added 12 points and six assists.

Ty Cockfield II had 21 points for the Red Wolves (13-19). Grantham Gillard added 12 points and 10 rebounds. Marquis Eaton had 10 points and seven rebounds.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.