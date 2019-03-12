Ajayi lifts South Alabama over Arkansas St. 75-67
MOBILE, Ala. (AP) Josh Ajayi had 22 points as South Alabama defeated Arkansas State 75-67 in the first round of the Sun Belt Conference Tourney on Tuesday night. Kory Holden added 20 points for the Jaguars.
Ajayi hit 8 of 10 from the free throw line. He added nine rebounds.
Trhae Mitchell had 13 points, 13 rebounds and eight blocks for South Alabama (16-16). Herb McGee added 12 points and six assists.
Ty Cockfield II had 21 points for the Red Wolves (13-19). Grantham Gillard added 12 points and 10 rebounds. Marquis Eaton had 10 points and seven rebounds.
---
---
|33.9
|Min. Per Game
|33.9
|14.0
|Pts. Per Game
|14.0
|3.6
|Ast. Per Game
|3.6
|7.5
|Reb. Per Game
|7.5
|43.9
|Field Goal %
|48.7
|35.6
|Three Point %
|41.6
|82.0
|Free Throw %
|64.1
|+ 2
|Tristin Walley made jump shot
|3.0
|Offensive rebound by Tristin Walley
|6.0
|Ty Cockfield II missed 3-pt. jump shot
|8.0
|+ 2
|Herb McGee made dunk, assist by Josh Ajayi
|15.0
|Defensive rebound by Josh Ajayi
|21.0
|Tristin Walley missed 3-pt. jump shot
|23.0
|Defensive rebound by Tristin Walley
|31.0
|Herb McGee missed free throw
|31.0
|Personal foul on Tristin Walley
|31.0
|+ 3
|Ty Cockfield II made 3-pt. jump shot
|34.0
|+ 1
|Trhae Mitchell made 2nd of 2 free throws
|41.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|67
|75
|Field Goals
|26-68 (38.2%)
|25-52 (48.1%)
|3-Pointers
|7-29 (24.1%)
|11-23 (47.8%)
|Free Throws
|8-13 (61.5%)
|14-18 (77.8%)
|Total Rebounds
|37
|37
|Offensive
|12
|6
|Defensive
|21
|25
|Team
|4
|6
|Assists
|8
|16
|Steals
|4
|1
|Blocks
|6
|8
|Turnovers
|5
|12
|Fouls
|15
|14
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Arkansas State 13-19
|73.9 PPG
|41.4 RPG
|11.5 APG
|South Alabama 16-16
|73.1 PPG
|35.1 RPG
|13.9 APG
|Key Players
|
0
|T. Cockfield II G
|22.4 PPG
|3.7 RPG
|3.2 APG
|44.1 FG%
|
33
|J. Ajayi F
|16.2 PPG
|7.6 RPG
|1.4 APG
|56.5 FG%
|Top Scorers
|T. Cockfield II G
|21 PTS
|0 REB
|4 AST
|J. Ajayi F
|22 PTS
|9 REB
|4 AST
|
|38.2
|FG%
|48.1
|
|
|24.1
|3PT FG%
|47.8
|
|
|61.5
|FT%
|77.8
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Cockfield II
|21
|0
|4
|7/19
|4/12
|3/5
|1
|37
|1
|0
|2
|0
|0
|G. Gillard
|12
|10
|0
|4/11
|3/10
|1/2
|2
|34
|3
|1
|1
|2
|8
|C. Willis
|10
|3
|0
|5/10
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|30
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|M. Eaton
|10
|7
|2
|4/12
|0/4
|2/2
|2
|35
|0
|1
|1
|1
|6
|S. Fritz
|6
|5
|0
|3/6
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|25
|0
|4
|0
|3
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Walley
|6
|7
|2
|2/6
|0/3
|2/4
|3
|18
|0
|0
|0
|3
|4
|C. Kus
|2
|0
|0
|1/3
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|S. Boudie
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|14
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|J. Scoggins
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Brevard
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Wilson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Matthews
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Adams Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|67
|33
|8
|26/68
|7/29
|8/13
|15
|200
|4
|6
|5
|12
|21
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Ajayi
|22
|9
|4
|7/14
|0/1
|8/10
|1
|37
|0
|0
|1
|4
|5
|T. Mitchell
|13
|13
|4
|4/8
|1/2
|4/4
|1
|37
|0
|8
|4
|1
|12
|H. McGee
|12
|3
|6
|4/9
|3/5
|1/3
|3
|36
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3
|R. Sikes
|8
|4
|0
|3/8
|2/5
|0/0
|3
|31
|1
|0
|1
|0
|4
|J. Pettway
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|4
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Holden
|20
|0
|2
|7/13
|5/10
|1/1
|2
|36
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|K. Morris
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|R. Kelly
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|17
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|T. Riley
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Fox
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Andrews
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Coleman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Ayeni
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Dial
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|75
|31
|16
|25/52
|11/23
|14/18
|14
|200
|1
|8
|12
|6
|25
