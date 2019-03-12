ARKST
SALAB

No Text

Ajayi lifts South Alabama over Arkansas St. 75-67

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 12, 2019

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) Josh Ajayi had 22 points as South Alabama defeated Arkansas State 75-67 in the first round of the Sun Belt Conference Tourney on Tuesday night. Kory Holden added 20 points for the Jaguars.

Ajayi hit 8 of 10 from the free throw line. He added nine rebounds.

Trhae Mitchell had 13 points, 13 rebounds and eight blocks for South Alabama (16-16). Herb McGee added 12 points and six assists.

Ty Cockfield II had 21 points for the Red Wolves (13-19). Grantham Gillard added 12 points and 10 rebounds. Marquis Eaton had 10 points and seven rebounds.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
T. Cockfield II
T. Mitchell
33.9 Min. Per Game 33.9
14.0 Pts. Per Game 14.0
3.6 Ast. Per Game 3.6
7.5 Reb. Per Game 7.5
43.9 Field Goal % 48.7
35.6 Three Point % 41.6
82.0 Free Throw % 64.1
+ 2 Tristin Walley made jump shot 3.0
  Offensive rebound by Tristin Walley 6.0
  Ty Cockfield II missed 3-pt. jump shot 8.0
+ 2 Herb McGee made dunk, assist by Josh Ajayi 15.0
  Defensive rebound by Josh Ajayi 21.0
  Tristin Walley missed 3-pt. jump shot 23.0
  Defensive rebound by Tristin Walley 31.0
  Herb McGee missed free throw 31.0
  Personal foul on Tristin Walley 31.0
+ 3 Ty Cockfield II made 3-pt. jump shot 34.0
+ 1 Trhae Mitchell made 2nd of 2 free throws 41.0
Team Stats
Points 67 75
Field Goals 26-68 (38.2%) 25-52 (48.1%)
3-Pointers 7-29 (24.1%) 11-23 (47.8%)
Free Throws 8-13 (61.5%) 14-18 (77.8%)
Total Rebounds 37 37
Offensive 12 6
Defensive 21 25
Team 4 6
Assists 8 16
Steals 4 1
Blocks 6 8
Turnovers 5 12
Fouls 15 14
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
0
T. Cockfield II G
21 PTS, 4 AST
home team logo
33
J. Ajayi F
22 PTS, 9 REB, 4 AST
12T
away team logo Arkansas State 13-19 323567
home team logo South Alabama 16-16 294675
SALAB -4.5, O/U 142
Mitchell Center Mobile, AL
SALAB -4.5, O/U 142
Mitchell Center Mobile, AL
Team Stats
away team logo Arkansas State 13-19 73.9 PPG 41.4 RPG 11.5 APG
home team logo South Alabama 16-16 73.1 PPG 35.1 RPG 13.9 APG
Key Players
0
T. Cockfield II G 22.4 PPG 3.7 RPG 3.2 APG 44.1 FG%
33
J. Ajayi F 16.2 PPG 7.6 RPG 1.4 APG 56.5 FG%
Top Scorers
0
T. Cockfield II G 21 PTS 0 REB 4 AST
33
J. Ajayi F 22 PTS 9 REB 4 AST
38.2 FG% 48.1
24.1 3PT FG% 47.8
61.5 FT% 77.8
Arkansas State
Starters
T. Cockfield II
G. Gillard
C. Willis
M. Eaton
S. Fritz
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Cockfield II 21 0 4 7/19 4/12 3/5 1 37 1 0 2 0 0
G. Gillard 12 10 0 4/11 3/10 1/2 2 34 3 1 1 2 8
C. Willis 10 3 0 5/10 0/0 0/0 1 30 0 0 0 3 0
M. Eaton 10 7 2 4/12 0/4 2/2 2 35 0 1 1 1 6
S. Fritz 6 5 0 3/6 0/0 0/0 2 25 0 4 0 3 2
Starters
T. Cockfield II
G. Gillard
C. Willis
M. Eaton
S. Fritz
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Cockfield II 21 0 4 7/19 4/12 3/5 1 37 1 0 2 0 0
G. Gillard 12 10 0 4/11 3/10 1/2 2 34 3 1 1 2 8
C. Willis 10 3 0 5/10 0/0 0/0 1 30 0 0 0 3 0
M. Eaton 10 7 2 4/12 0/4 2/2 2 35 0 1 1 1 6
S. Fritz 6 5 0 3/6 0/0 0/0 2 25 0 4 0 3 2
Bench
T. Walley
C. Kus
S. Boudie
J. Scoggins
M. Brevard
K. Wilson
J. Matthews
J. Adams Jr.
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Walley 6 7 2 2/6 0/3 2/4 3 18 0 0 0 3 4
C. Kus 2 0 0 1/3 0/0 0/0 1 7 0 0 0 0 0
S. Boudie 0 1 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 3 14 0 0 1 0 1
J. Scoggins - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Brevard - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Wilson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Matthews - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Adams Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 67 33 8 26/68 7/29 8/13 15 200 4 6 5 12 21
South Alabama
Starters
J. Ajayi
T. Mitchell
H. McGee
R. Sikes
J. Pettway
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Ajayi 22 9 4 7/14 0/1 8/10 1 37 0 0 1 4 5
T. Mitchell 13 13 4 4/8 1/2 4/4 1 37 0 8 4 1 12
H. McGee 12 3 6 4/9 3/5 1/3 3 36 0 0 3 0 3
R. Sikes 8 4 0 3/8 2/5 0/0 3 31 1 0 1 0 4
J. Pettway 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 4 0 0 2 1 0
Starters
J. Ajayi
T. Mitchell
H. McGee
R. Sikes
J. Pettway
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Ajayi 22 9 4 7/14 0/1 8/10 1 37 0 0 1 4 5
T. Mitchell 13 13 4 4/8 1/2 4/4 1 37 0 8 4 1 12
H. McGee 12 3 6 4/9 3/5 1/3 3 36 0 0 3 0 3
R. Sikes 8 4 0 3/8 2/5 0/0 3 31 1 0 1 0 4
J. Pettway 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 4 0 0 2 1 0
Bench
K. Holden
K. Morris
R. Kelly
T. Riley
A. Fox
J. Andrews
D. Coleman
J. Ayeni
A. Dial
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Holden 20 0 2 7/13 5/10 1/1 2 36 0 0 0 0 0
K. Morris 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 2 0 0 0 0 0
R. Kelly 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 2 17 0 0 1 0 1
T. Riley - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Fox - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Andrews - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Coleman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Ayeni - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Dial - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 75 31 16 25/52 11/23 14/18 14 200 1 8 12 6 25
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores