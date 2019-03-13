Colgate beats Bucknell 94-80 for Patriot League title
HAMILTON, N.Y. (AP) Jordan Burns had a career-high 35 points and Will Rayman added 18 to lead top-seeded Colgate to a 94-80 victory over No. 2 Bucknell in the championship game of the Patriot League Tournament, giving the Raiders their first trip to the NCAA Tournament since 1996.
The victory before a standing-room only, overflow crowd, avenged last year's championship game loss at Bucknell. The Bison won last year's title matchup 83-54.
Rapolas Ivanauskas added 12 points for the Raiders (24-10, 14-5 Patriot League), who have now won a school-record 11 straight games.
Kimbal Mackenzie led Bucknell (21-12, 13-6) with 23 points. Nate Sestina had 21 before fouling out.
Burns hit 6 of 9 from 3-point range and 10 of 16 overall. Colgate hit 12 of 21 on 3s and 30 of 52 from the field for 58 percent.
Colgate held a 43-30 halftime lead, but Mackenzie almost single-handedly brought Bucknell back early in the second half. He hit his first four 3s and scored 16 of Bucknell's first 18 points after intermission to bring the Bison to 50-48 with just under 16 minutes to go.
Colgate answered with an emphatic run, scoring six straight as part of a 23-10 spurt to take a 73-58 lead with 8:25 remaining. Burns scored 11 points during the spurt, including consecutive 3s in a 40-second span. A hook shot by Rayman gave Colgate its biggest lead at 78-59 with 6:50 to go and the Raiders were never headed.
Colgate raced to the 13-point halftime lead thanks to Burns and Ivanauskas, who scored 19 and nine points, respectively. The Raiders held a 21-15 lead with a little more than 10 minutes to go in the half when Burns, who averaged 15.1 points during the season, went to work.
The sophomore guard scored 13 of Colgate's next 15 points in less than a three-minute span, nine of those points coming on three 3s as the Raiders extended to a 36-19 margin with less than six minutes to go. Burns shot 4 of 6 from beyond the arc.
Colgate hit 6 of 13 from 3 and held Bucknell to just 4 of 15 from deep and 11 of 32 shooting overall. The Raiders also dominated on the boards in the period, outrebounding Bucknell 23-15.
BIG PICTURE
Bucknell: It was a disappointing ending for the Bison, who seemed to have all the momentum after climbing to within two. They now await an invitation to the postseason.
Colgate: Euphoria is the word in Hamilton and Jordan Burns is the toast of the town as the Raiders await their first-round matchup in the NCAA Tournament.
UP NEXT
NCAA Tournament bracket announcement Sunday.
---
Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|32.8
|Min. Per Game
|32.8
|15.1
|Pts. Per Game
|15.1
|5.8
|Ast. Per Game
|5.8
|3.2
|Reb. Per Game
|3.2
|39.6
|Field Goal %
|42.9
|30.0
|Three Point %
|37.8
|77.8
|Free Throw %
|82.1
|Shot clock violation turnover on Colgate
|14.0
|Defensive rebound by Rapolas Ivanauskas
|47.0
|Kimbal Mackenzie missed 3-pt. jump shot
|49.0
|+ 1
|Tucker Richardson made 2nd of 2 free throws
|51.0
|Tucker Richardson missed 1st of 2 free throws
|51.0
|Personal foul on Avi Toomer
|53.0
|Defensive rebound by Tucker Richardson
|52.0
|Avi Toomer missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Tucker Richardson
|54.0
|+ 1
|Rapolas Ivanauskas made 2nd of 2 free throws
|1:03
|+ 1
|Rapolas Ivanauskas made 1st of 2 free throws
|1:03
|Personal foul on Bruce Moore
|1:03
|Team Stats
|Points
|80
|94
|Field Goals
|24-55 (43.6%)
|30-52 (57.7%)
|3-Pointers
|13-31 (41.9%)
|12-21 (57.1%)
|Free Throws
|19-25 (76.0%)
|22-29 (75.9%)
|Total Rebounds
|24
|35
|Offensive
|5
|7
|Defensive
|15
|24
|Team
|4
|4
|Assists
|16
|18
|Steals
|4
|9
|Blocks
|1
|3
|Turnovers
|12
|11
|Fouls
|24
|17
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Key Players
|
1
|K. Mackenzie G
|17.5 PPG
|2.8 RPG
|3.0 APG
|42.6 FG%
|
1
|J. Burns G
|15.1 PPG
|3.2 RPG
|5.8 APG
|42.0 FG%
|Top Scorers
|K. Mackenzie G
|23 PTS
|3 REB
|3 AST
|J. Burns G
|35 PTS
|2 REB
|6 AST
|
|43.6
|FG%
|57.7
|
|
|41.9
|3PT FG%
|57.1
|
|
|76.0
|FT%
|75.9
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Mackenzie
|23
|3
|3
|6/15
|5/10
|6/8
|3
|38
|2
|0
|2
|0
|3
|N. Sestina
|21
|5
|1
|7/12
|3/4
|4/5
|5
|30
|0
|1
|1
|2
|3
|A. Toomer
|10
|4
|3
|3/5
|2/4
|2/2
|5
|27
|0
|0
|2
|2
|2
|B. Moore
|9
|2
|1
|1/6
|0/3
|7/8
|5
|31
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|J. Sotos
|2
|0
|8
|1/6
|0/4
|0/0
|3
|32
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Mackenzie
|23
|3
|3
|6/15
|5/10
|6/8
|3
|38
|2
|0
|2
|0
|3
|N. Sestina
|21
|5
|1
|7/12
|3/4
|4/5
|5
|30
|0
|1
|1
|2
|3
|A. Toomer
|10
|4
|3
|3/5
|2/4
|2/2
|5
|27
|0
|0
|2
|2
|2
|B. Moore
|9
|2
|1
|1/6
|0/3
|7/8
|5
|31
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|J. Sotos
|2
|0
|8
|1/6
|0/4
|0/0
|3
|32
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Meeks
|8
|2
|0
|3/4
|2/3
|0/0
|1
|13
|1
|0
|2
|0
|2
|A. Funk
|5
|2
|0
|2/4
|1/2
|0/0
|1
|20
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|P. Newman
|2
|0
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/2
|1
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N. Jones
|0
|2
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|B. Robertson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. O'Reilly
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Sechan
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Ellis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Spear
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|80
|20
|16
|24/55
|13/31
|19/25
|24
|200
|4
|1
|12
|5
|15
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Burns
|35
|2
|6
|10/16
|6/9
|9/12
|3
|34
|3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|W. Rayman
|18
|7
|2
|6/12
|2/5
|4/5
|3
|37
|2
|1
|2
|2
|5
|R. Ivanauskas
|14
|8
|1
|5/12
|2/5
|2/4
|4
|25
|1
|0
|2
|3
|5
|D. Batt
|6
|5
|1
|2/3
|0/0
|2/2
|3
|21
|0
|0
|2
|1
|4
|T. Richardson
|5
|2
|3
|2/3
|0/0
|1/2
|1
|30
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Burns
|35
|2
|6
|10/16
|6/9
|9/12
|3
|34
|3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|W. Rayman
|18
|7
|2
|6/12
|2/5
|4/5
|3
|37
|2
|1
|2
|2
|5
|R. Ivanauskas
|14
|8
|1
|5/12
|2/5
|2/4
|4
|25
|1
|0
|2
|3
|5
|D. Batt
|6
|5
|1
|2/3
|0/0
|2/2
|3
|21
|0
|0
|2
|1
|4
|T. Richardson
|5
|2
|3
|2/3
|0/0
|1/2
|1
|30
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|F. Amiel
|7
|2
|2
|2/2
|1/1
|2/2
|1
|21
|1
|0
|2
|0
|2
|J. Ferguson
|5
|2
|2
|1/1
|1/1
|2/2
|0
|16
|1
|0
|2
|1
|1
|M. Regisford
|4
|3
|1
|2/3
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|16
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|S. Lindgren
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Williams
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Cummings
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|H. Baxter
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Maynard
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Z. Light
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|94
|31
|18
|30/52
|12/21
|22/29
|17
|200
|9
|3
|11
|7
|24
