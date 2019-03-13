BUCK
Bucknell
Bison
21-12
away team logo
80
TF 13
FINAL
End
2nd
CBSSN
Wed Mar. 13
7:30pm
BONUS
94
TF 12
home team logo
COLG
Colgate
Raiders
24-10
ML: +148
COLG -3.5, O/U 146.5
ML: -171
BUCK
COLG

No Text

Colgate beats Bucknell 94-80 for Patriot League title

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 13, 2019

HAMILTON, N.Y. (AP) Jordan Burns had a career-high 35 points and Will Rayman added 18 to lead top-seeded Colgate to a 94-80 victory over No. 2 Bucknell in the championship game of the Patriot League Tournament, giving the Raiders their first trip to the NCAA Tournament since 1996.

The victory before a standing-room only, overflow crowd, avenged last year's championship game loss at Bucknell. The Bison won last year's title matchup 83-54.

Rapolas Ivanauskas added 12 points for the Raiders (24-10, 14-5 Patriot League), who have now won a school-record 11 straight games.

Kimbal Mackenzie led Bucknell (21-12, 13-6) with 23 points. Nate Sestina had 21 before fouling out.

Burns hit 6 of 9 from 3-point range and 10 of 16 overall. Colgate hit 12 of 21 on 3s and 30 of 52 from the field for 58 percent.

Colgate held a 43-30 halftime lead, but Mackenzie almost single-handedly brought Bucknell back early in the second half. He hit his first four 3s and scored 16 of Bucknell's first 18 points after intermission to bring the Bison to 50-48 with just under 16 minutes to go.

Colgate answered with an emphatic run, scoring six straight as part of a 23-10 spurt to take a 73-58 lead with 8:25 remaining. Burns scored 11 points during the spurt, including consecutive 3s in a 40-second span. A hook shot by Rayman gave Colgate its biggest lead at 78-59 with 6:50 to go and the Raiders were never headed.

Colgate raced to the 13-point halftime lead thanks to Burns and Ivanauskas, who scored 19 and nine points, respectively. The Raiders held a 21-15 lead with a little more than 10 minutes to go in the half when Burns, who averaged 15.1 points during the season, went to work.

The sophomore guard scored 13 of Colgate's next 15 points in less than a three-minute span, nine of those points coming on three 3s as the Raiders extended to a 36-19 margin with less than six minutes to go. Burns shot 4 of 6 from beyond the arc.

Colgate hit 6 of 13 from 3 and held Bucknell to just 4 of 15 from deep and 11 of 32 shooting overall. The Raiders also dominated on the boards in the period, outrebounding Bucknell 23-15.

BIG PICTURE

Bucknell: It was a disappointing ending for the Bison, who seemed to have all the momentum after climbing to within two. They now await an invitation to the postseason.

Colgate: Euphoria is the word in Hamilton and Jordan Burns is the toast of the town as the Raiders await their first-round matchup in the NCAA Tournament.

UP NEXT

NCAA Tournament bracket announcement Sunday.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
J. Sotos
3 G
J. Burns
1 G
32.8 Min. Per Game 32.8
15.1 Pts. Per Game 15.1
5.8 Ast. Per Game 5.8
3.2 Reb. Per Game 3.2
39.6 Field Goal % 42.9
30.0 Three Point % 37.8
77.8 Free Throw % 82.1
  Shot clock violation turnover on Colgate 14.0
  Defensive rebound by Rapolas Ivanauskas 47.0
  Kimbal Mackenzie missed 3-pt. jump shot 49.0
+ 1 Tucker Richardson made 2nd of 2 free throws 51.0
  Tucker Richardson missed 1st of 2 free throws 51.0
  Personal foul on Avi Toomer 53.0
  Defensive rebound by Tucker Richardson 52.0
  Avi Toomer missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Tucker Richardson 54.0
+ 1 Rapolas Ivanauskas made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:03
+ 1 Rapolas Ivanauskas made 1st of 2 free throws 1:03
  Personal foul on Bruce Moore 1:03
Team Stats
Points 80 94
Field Goals 24-55 (43.6%) 30-52 (57.7%)
3-Pointers 13-31 (41.9%) 12-21 (57.1%)
Free Throws 19-25 (76.0%) 22-29 (75.9%)
Total Rebounds 24 35
Offensive 5 7
Defensive 15 24
Team 4 4
Assists 16 18
Steals 4 9
Blocks 1 3
Turnovers 12 11
Fouls 24 17
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
1
K. Mackenzie G
23 PTS, 3 REB, 3 AST
home team logo
1
J. Burns G
35 PTS, 2 REB, 6 AST
12T
away team logo Bucknell 21-12 305080
home team logo Colgate 24-10 435194
COLG -3.5, O/U 146.5
Cotterell Court Hamilton, NY
COLG -3.5, O/U 146.5
Cotterell Court Hamilton, NY
Team Stats
away team logo Bucknell 21-12 76.7 PPG 37.8 RPG 15.7 APG
home team logo Colgate 24-10 75.3 PPG 38.4 RPG 15.5 APG
Key Players
1
K. Mackenzie G 17.5 PPG 2.8 RPG 3.0 APG 42.6 FG%
1
J. Burns G 15.1 PPG 3.2 RPG 5.8 APG 42.0 FG%
Top Scorers
1
K. Mackenzie G 23 PTS 3 REB 3 AST
1
J. Burns G 35 PTS 2 REB 6 AST
43.6 FG% 57.7
41.9 3PT FG% 57.1
76.0 FT% 75.9
Bucknell
Starters
K. Mackenzie
N. Sestina
A. Toomer
B. Moore
J. Sotos
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Mackenzie 23 3 3 6/15 5/10 6/8 3 38 2 0 2 0 3
N. Sestina 21 5 1 7/12 3/4 4/5 5 30 0 1 1 2 3
A. Toomer 10 4 3 3/5 2/4 2/2 5 27 0 0 2 2 2
B. Moore 9 2 1 1/6 0/3 7/8 5 31 0 0 1 0 2
J. Sotos 2 0 8 1/6 0/4 0/0 3 32 0 0 2 0 0
Starters
K. Mackenzie
N. Sestina
A. Toomer
B. Moore
J. Sotos
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Mackenzie 23 3 3 6/15 5/10 6/8 3 38 2 0 2 0 3
N. Sestina 21 5 1 7/12 3/4 4/5 5 30 0 1 1 2 3
A. Toomer 10 4 3 3/5 2/4 2/2 5 27 0 0 2 2 2
B. Moore 9 2 1 1/6 0/3 7/8 5 31 0 0 1 0 2
J. Sotos 2 0 8 1/6 0/4 0/0 3 32 0 0 2 0 0
Bench
J. Meeks
A. Funk
P. Newman
N. Jones
B. Robertson
M. O'Reilly
J. Sechan
W. Ellis
K. Spear
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Meeks 8 2 0 3/4 2/3 0/0 1 13 1 0 2 0 2
A. Funk 5 2 0 2/4 1/2 0/0 1 20 1 0 1 0 2
P. Newman 2 0 0 1/2 0/0 0/2 1 5 0 0 0 0 0
N. Jones 0 2 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 4 0 0 1 1 1
B. Robertson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. O'Reilly - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Sechan - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Ellis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Spear - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 80 20 16 24/55 13/31 19/25 24 200 4 1 12 5 15
Colgate
Starters
J. Burns
W. Rayman
R. Ivanauskas
D. Batt
T. Richardson
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Burns 35 2 6 10/16 6/9 9/12 3 34 3 0 1 0 2
W. Rayman 18 7 2 6/12 2/5 4/5 3 37 2 1 2 2 5
R. Ivanauskas 14 8 1 5/12 2/5 2/4 4 25 1 0 2 3 5
D. Batt 6 5 1 2/3 0/0 2/2 3 21 0 0 2 1 4
T. Richardson 5 2 3 2/3 0/0 1/2 1 30 1 1 0 0 2
Starters
J. Burns
W. Rayman
R. Ivanauskas
D. Batt
T. Richardson
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Burns 35 2 6 10/16 6/9 9/12 3 34 3 0 1 0 2
W. Rayman 18 7 2 6/12 2/5 4/5 3 37 2 1 2 2 5
R. Ivanauskas 14 8 1 5/12 2/5 2/4 4 25 1 0 2 3 5
D. Batt 6 5 1 2/3 0/0 2/2 3 21 0 0 2 1 4
T. Richardson 5 2 3 2/3 0/0 1/2 1 30 1 1 0 0 2
Bench
F. Amiel
J. Ferguson
M. Regisford
S. Lindgren
M. Williams
N. Cummings
H. Baxter
D. Maynard
Z. Light
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
F. Amiel 7 2 2 2/2 1/1 2/2 1 21 1 0 2 0 2
J. Ferguson 5 2 2 1/1 1/1 2/2 0 16 1 0 2 1 1
M. Regisford 4 3 1 2/3 0/0 0/0 2 16 0 1 0 0 3
S. Lindgren - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Cummings - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Baxter - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Maynard - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Light - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 94 31 18 30/52 12/21 22/29 17 200 9 3 11 7 24
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores