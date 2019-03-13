FAU
LATECH

No Text

Duruji scores 14 to carry Louisiana Tech over FAU 57-56

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 13, 2019

FRISCO, Texas (AP) Anthony Duruji had 14 points and seven rebounds as Louisiana Tech narrowly defeated Florida Atlantic 57-56 in the Conference USA Tourney first round on Wednesday night.

DaQuan Bracey had 17 points and nine rebounds for Louisiana Tech (20-12). Amorie Archibald added 11 points. JaColby Pemberton had six rebounds for Louisiana Tech.

Louisiana Tech only led for 35 seconds of the game.

The Bulldogs were in trouble after the first half, entering the locker room at halftime trailing 34-20. But Louisiana Tech mounted a second-half rally to get back in it and ultimately earn the narrow one-point victory. The Owls' 22 points in the second half marked a season low for the team.

Xavian Stapleton had 17 points for the Owls (17-15). Simeon Lepichev added 13 points. Anthony Adger had six assists.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap , using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
J. Ingram
15 F
D. Bracey
30.9 Min. Per Game 30.9
15.6 Pts. Per Game 15.6
4.1 Ast. Per Game 4.1
3.1 Reb. Per Game 3.1
55.7 Field Goal % 42.9
42.5 Three Point % 31.3
86.7 Free Throw % 63.9
  Defensive rebound by JaColby Pemberton 0.0
  Xavian Stapleton missed tip-in 1.0
  Offensive rebound by Xavian Stapleton 1.0
  Karlis Silins missed 2nd of 2 free throws 1.0
+ 1 Karlis Silins made 1st of 2 free throws 1.0
  Shooting foul on JaColby Pemberton 1.0
  Offensive rebound by Karlis Silins 3.0
  Xavian Stapleton missed 3-pt. jump shot 5.0
+ 1 Amorie Archibald made 2nd of 2 free throws 11.0
+ 1 Amorie Archibald made 1st of 2 free throws 11.0
  Shooting foul on Simeon Lepichev 11.0
Team Stats
Points 56 57
Field Goals 19-50 (38.0%) 18-53 (34.0%)
3-Pointers 6-21 (28.6%) 5-18 (27.8%)
Free Throws 12-14 (85.7%) 16-25 (64.0%)
Total Rebounds 35 36
Offensive 6 13
Defensive 26 20
Team 3 3
Assists 14 7
Steals 4 7
Blocks 6 2
Turnovers 12 6
Fouls 18 17
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
4
X. Stapleton F
17 PTS, 5 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
4
D. Bracey G
17 PTS, 9 REB, 2 AST
12T
away team logo FAU 17-15 342256
home team logo Louisiana Tech 20-12 203757
LATECH -4.5, O/U 133
Ford Center at The Star Frisco, TX
LATECH -4.5, O/U 133
Ford Center at The Star Frisco, TX
Team Stats
away team logo FAU 17-15 71.0 PPG 42.8 RPG 12.7 APG
home team logo Louisiana Tech 20-12 73.3 PPG 39.5 RPG 13.5 APG
Key Players
4
X. Stapleton F 13.2 PPG 4.6 RPG 0.7 APG 45.8 FG%
4
D. Bracey G 15.6 PPG 3.1 RPG 4.1 APG 43.1 FG%
Top Scorers
4
X. Stapleton F 17 PTS 5 REB 1 AST
4
D. Bracey G 17 PTS 9 REB 2 AST
38.0 FG% 34.0
28.6 3PT FG% 27.8
85.7 FT% 64.0
FAU
Starters
S. Lepichev
K. Silins
A. Adger
M. Forrest
K. Ellis
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
S. Lepichev 13 2 1 5/9 1/2 2/2 2 30 0 2 4 0 2
K. Silins 7 7 1 1/6 0/1 5/6 4 20 0 2 2 2 5
A. Adger 6 5 6 2/9 2/7 0/0 1 34 1 0 1 0 5
M. Forrest 2 3 2 1/4 0/2 0/0 1 29 2 1 2 0 3
K. Ellis 0 2 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 3 24 1 0 1 1 1
Starters
S. Lepichev
K. Silins
A. Adger
M. Forrest
K. Ellis
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
S. Lepichev 13 2 1 5/9 1/2 2/2 2 30 0 2 4 0 2
K. Silins 7 7 1 1/6 0/1 5/6 4 20 0 2 2 2 5
A. Adger 6 5 6 2/9 2/7 0/0 1 34 1 0 1 0 5
M. Forrest 2 3 2 1/4 0/2 0/0 1 29 2 1 2 0 3
K. Ellis 0 2 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 3 24 1 0 1 1 1
Bench
X. Stapleton
A. Zecevic
M. Niang
R. Maitre
J. Ingram
E. Winchester
C. Jackson
J. Sebree
G. Merete
W. Rutherford
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
X. Stapleton 17 5 1 6/12 3/7 2/2 0 24 0 0 1 1 4
A. Zecevic 6 4 0 3/6 0/1 0/0 3 13 0 1 1 2 2
M. Niang 4 0 0 1/1 0/0 2/2 4 6 0 0 0 0 0
R. Maitre 1 4 2 0/2 0/0 1/2 0 20 0 0 0 0 4
J. Ingram - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Winchester - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Jackson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Sebree - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Merete - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Rutherford - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 56 32 14 19/50 6/21 12/14 18 200 4 6 12 6 26
Louisiana Tech
Starters
D. Bracey
A. Duruji
A. Archibald
J. Pemberton
O. Powell
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Bracey 17 9 2 7/18 1/5 2/6 2 36 2 0 2 3 6
A. Duruji 14 7 1 3/6 2/4 6/6 1 36 1 2 0 1 6
A. Archibald 11 2 4 3/11 0/2 5/6 2 32 1 0 3 0 2
J. Pemberton 7 6 0 2/8 1/3 2/4 4 27 2 0 0 4 2
O. Powell 1 5 0 0/3 0/0 1/3 1 25 0 0 0 2 3
Starters
D. Bracey
A. Duruji
A. Archibald
J. Pemberton
O. Powell
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Bracey 17 9 2 7/18 1/5 2/6 2 36 2 0 2 3 6
A. Duruji 14 7 1 3/6 2/4 6/6 1 36 1 2 0 1 6
A. Archibald 11 2 4 3/11 0/2 5/6 2 32 1 0 3 0 2
J. Pemberton 7 6 0 2/8 1/3 2/4 4 27 2 0 0 4 2
O. Powell 1 5 0 0/3 0/0 1/3 1 25 0 0 0 2 3
Bench
R. Langston
M. Muhammed
S. Thomas
K. McKinley
D. Jean
K. Ledoux
E. Christon
K. Walters
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
R. Langston 5 1 0 2/4 1/3 0/0 2 24 0 0 0 1 0
M. Muhammed 2 3 0 1/3 0/1 0/0 4 10 0 0 1 2 1
S. Thomas 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 10 1 0 0 0 0
K. McKinley - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Jean - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Ledoux - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Christon - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Walters - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 57 33 7 18/53 5/18 16/25 17 200 7 2 6 13 20
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores