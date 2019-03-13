Duruji scores 14 to carry Louisiana Tech over FAU 57-56
FRISCO, Texas (AP) Anthony Duruji had 14 points and seven rebounds as Louisiana Tech narrowly defeated Florida Atlantic 57-56 in the Conference USA Tourney first round on Wednesday night.
DaQuan Bracey had 17 points and nine rebounds for Louisiana Tech (20-12). Amorie Archibald added 11 points. JaColby Pemberton had six rebounds for Louisiana Tech.
Louisiana Tech only led for 35 seconds of the game.
The Bulldogs were in trouble after the first half, entering the locker room at halftime trailing 34-20. But Louisiana Tech mounted a second-half rally to get back in it and ultimately earn the narrow one-point victory. The Owls' 22 points in the second half marked a season low for the team.
Xavian Stapleton had 17 points for the Owls (17-15). Simeon Lepichev added 13 points. Anthony Adger had six assists.
---
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25
---
Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap , using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|30.9
|Min. Per Game
|30.9
|15.6
|Pts. Per Game
|15.6
|4.1
|Ast. Per Game
|4.1
|3.1
|Reb. Per Game
|3.1
|55.7
|Field Goal %
|42.9
|42.5
|Three Point %
|31.3
|86.7
|Free Throw %
|63.9
|Defensive rebound by JaColby Pemberton
|0.0
|Xavian Stapleton missed tip-in
|1.0
|Offensive rebound by Xavian Stapleton
|1.0
|Karlis Silins missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|1.0
|+ 1
|Karlis Silins made 1st of 2 free throws
|1.0
|Shooting foul on JaColby Pemberton
|1.0
|Offensive rebound by Karlis Silins
|3.0
|Xavian Stapleton missed 3-pt. jump shot
|5.0
|+ 1
|Amorie Archibald made 2nd of 2 free throws
|11.0
|+ 1
|Amorie Archibald made 1st of 2 free throws
|11.0
|Shooting foul on Simeon Lepichev
|11.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|56
|57
|Field Goals
|19-50 (38.0%)
|18-53 (34.0%)
|3-Pointers
|6-21 (28.6%)
|5-18 (27.8%)
|Free Throws
|12-14 (85.7%)
|16-25 (64.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|35
|36
|Offensive
|6
|13
|Defensive
|26
|20
|Team
|3
|3
|Assists
|14
|7
|Steals
|4
|7
|Blocks
|6
|2
|Turnovers
|12
|6
|Fouls
|18
|17
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|FAU 17-15
|71.0 PPG
|42.8 RPG
|12.7 APG
|Louisiana Tech 20-12
|73.3 PPG
|39.5 RPG
|13.5 APG
|Key Players
|
4
|X. Stapleton F
|13.2 PPG
|4.6 RPG
|0.7 APG
|45.8 FG%
|
4
|D. Bracey G
|15.6 PPG
|3.1 RPG
|4.1 APG
|43.1 FG%
|Top Scorers
|X. Stapleton F
|17 PTS
|5 REB
|1 AST
|D. Bracey G
|17 PTS
|9 REB
|2 AST
|
|38.0
|FG%
|34.0
|
|
|28.6
|3PT FG%
|27.8
|
|
|85.7
|FT%
|64.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Lepichev
|13
|2
|1
|5/9
|1/2
|2/2
|2
|30
|0
|2
|4
|0
|2
|K. Silins
|7
|7
|1
|1/6
|0/1
|5/6
|4
|20
|0
|2
|2
|2
|5
|A. Adger
|6
|5
|6
|2/9
|2/7
|0/0
|1
|34
|1
|0
|1
|0
|5
|M. Forrest
|2
|3
|2
|1/4
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|29
|2
|1
|2
|0
|3
|K. Ellis
|0
|2
|1
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|3
|24
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Lepichev
|13
|2
|1
|5/9
|1/2
|2/2
|2
|30
|0
|2
|4
|0
|2
|K. Silins
|7
|7
|1
|1/6
|0/1
|5/6
|4
|20
|0
|2
|2
|2
|5
|A. Adger
|6
|5
|6
|2/9
|2/7
|0/0
|1
|34
|1
|0
|1
|0
|5
|M. Forrest
|2
|3
|2
|1/4
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|29
|2
|1
|2
|0
|3
|K. Ellis
|0
|2
|1
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|3
|24
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|X. Stapleton
|17
|5
|1
|6/12
|3/7
|2/2
|0
|24
|0
|0
|1
|1
|4
|A. Zecevic
|6
|4
|0
|3/6
|0/1
|0/0
|3
|13
|0
|1
|1
|2
|2
|M. Niang
|4
|0
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|2/2
|4
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|R. Maitre
|1
|4
|2
|0/2
|0/0
|1/2
|0
|20
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|J. Ingram
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Winchester
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Jackson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Sebree
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Merete
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Rutherford
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|56
|32
|14
|19/50
|6/21
|12/14
|18
|200
|4
|6
|12
|6
|26
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Bracey
|17
|9
|2
|7/18
|1/5
|2/6
|2
|36
|2
|0
|2
|3
|6
|A. Duruji
|14
|7
|1
|3/6
|2/4
|6/6
|1
|36
|1
|2
|0
|1
|6
|A. Archibald
|11
|2
|4
|3/11
|0/2
|5/6
|2
|32
|1
|0
|3
|0
|2
|J. Pemberton
|7
|6
|0
|2/8
|1/3
|2/4
|4
|27
|2
|0
|0
|4
|2
|O. Powell
|1
|5
|0
|0/3
|0/0
|1/3
|1
|25
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Bracey
|17
|9
|2
|7/18
|1/5
|2/6
|2
|36
|2
|0
|2
|3
|6
|A. Duruji
|14
|7
|1
|3/6
|2/4
|6/6
|1
|36
|1
|2
|0
|1
|6
|A. Archibald
|11
|2
|4
|3/11
|0/2
|5/6
|2
|32
|1
|0
|3
|0
|2
|J. Pemberton
|7
|6
|0
|2/8
|1/3
|2/4
|4
|27
|2
|0
|0
|4
|2
|O. Powell
|1
|5
|0
|0/3
|0/0
|1/3
|1
|25
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Langston
|5
|1
|0
|2/4
|1/3
|0/0
|2
|24
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|M. Muhammed
|2
|3
|0
|1/3
|0/1
|0/0
|4
|10
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|S. Thomas
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|10
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|K. McKinley
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Jean
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Ledoux
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Christon
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Walters
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|57
|33
|7
|18/53
|5/18
|16/25
|17
|200
|7
|2
|6
|13
|20
-
COPPST
NCAT78
81
OT 17.0
-
STNFRD
UCLA64
75
2nd 34.0 PACN
-
NWEST
ILL61
61
2nd 14.0 BTN
-
PITT
CUSE51
60
2nd 5:13 ESP2
-
WVU
OKLA60
56
2nd 7:54 ESPU
-
DEPAUL
STJOHN48
60
2nd 11:42 FS1
-
VANDY
TEXAM40
53
2nd 7:51 SECN
-
RICE
MRSHL27
49
2nd 16:59 ESP+
-
NTEXAS
FIU61
43
2nd 7:04 ESP+
-
WASHST
OREG0
0
Delay PACN
-
SACST
NAU72
60
Final
-
CLEM
NCST58
59
Final
-
UMASS
GWASH64
68
Final/OT
-
COLOST
BOISE57
66
Final
-
IDST
SUTAH80
94
Final
-
MIAMI
16VATECH56
71
Final
-
ARIZ
USC65
78
Final
-
FORD
RICH50
52
Final
-
WYO
NMEX68
78
Final
-
IDAHO
MONST71
75
Final
-
CAL
COLO51
56
Final
-
HOUBP
LAMAR79
81
Final
-
SCST
NORFLK73
78
Final
-
NEB
RUT68
61
Final
-
FAU
LATECH56
57
Final
-
UGA
MIZZOU61
71
Final
-
BUTLER
PROV57
80
Final
-
OKLAST
TCU70
73
Final
-
SJST
AF56
87
Final
-
ND
LVILLE53
75
Final
-
BUCK
COLG80
94
Final
-
CARK
TXAMCC73
53
Final
-
MTSU
UAB61
70
Final