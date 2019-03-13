HOUBP
Nzeakor scores 25 to carry Lamar over Houston Baptist 81-79

KATY, Texas (AP) Josh Nzeakor had 25 points and 13 rebounds as Lamar narrowly defeated Houston Baptist 81-79 in the first round of the Southland Conference Tourney on Wednesday.

Jordan Hunter had 18 points for Lamar (20-12). Edwin Jeudy added 10 points and eight rebounds. Nick Garth had 10 points and six assists for Lamar.

Nzeakor converted a 3-point play with 3.3 seconds left, breaking a tie at 77.

Jalon Gates had 19 points for the Huskies (12-18). Edward Hardt added 16 points. Oliver Lynch-Daniels had 10 points.

Ian DuBose, the Huskies' leading scorer entering the contest at 17 points per game, failed to make a shot from the floor (0 of 7).

Lamar
Starters
J. Nzeakor
J. Hunter
N. Garth
C. Barrett
V. Holmes
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Nzeakor 25 13 0 9/13 0/0 7/9 5 33 1 0 3 5 8
J. Hunter 18 2 4 7/12 2/4 2/3 3 28 1 0 3 0 2
N. Garth 10 2 6 4/10 1/4 1/2 3 30 1 0 1 0 2
C. Barrett 6 5 0 2/4 0/0 2/2 1 15 0 1 0 2 3
V. Holmes 0 1 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 3 9 0 0 1 0 1
