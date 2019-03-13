Nzeakor scores 25 to carry Lamar over Houston Baptist 81-79
KATY, Texas (AP) Josh Nzeakor had 25 points and 13 rebounds as Lamar narrowly defeated Houston Baptist 81-79 in the first round of the Southland Conference Tourney on Wednesday.
Jordan Hunter had 18 points for Lamar (20-12). Edwin Jeudy added 10 points and eight rebounds. Nick Garth had 10 points and six assists for Lamar.
Nzeakor converted a 3-point play with 3.3 seconds left, breaking a tie at 77.
Jalon Gates had 19 points for the Huskies (12-18). Edward Hardt added 16 points. Oliver Lynch-Daniels had 10 points.
Ian DuBose, the Huskies' leading scorer entering the contest at 17 points per game, failed to make a shot from the floor (0 of 7).
---
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25
---
Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap , using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|30.8
|Min. Per Game
|30.8
|14.7
|Pts. Per Game
|14.7
|0.7
|Ast. Per Game
|0.7
|7.6
|Reb. Per Game
|7.6
|48.6
|Field Goal %
|62.3
|43.8
|Three Point %
|70.7
|Free Throw %
|58.2
|Offensive rebound by Lamar
|1.0
|Nick Garth missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|1.0
|+ 1
|Nick Garth made 1st of 2 free throws
|1.0
|Personal foul on Braxton Bonds
|1.0
|+ 1
|Jackson Stent made 2nd of 2 free throws
|1.0
|+ 1
|Jackson Stent made 1st of 2 free throws
|1.0
|Personal foul on Josh Nzeakor
|1.0
|+ 1
|Josh Nzeakor made free throw
|3.0
|Shooting foul on Ty Dalton
|3.0
|+ 2
|Josh Nzeakor made jump shot, assist by Jordan Hunter
|3.0
|Defensive rebound by Mike Kolawole
|21.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|79
|81
|Field Goals
|25-57 (43.9%)
|30-62 (48.4%)
|3-Pointers
|7-16 (43.8%)
|4-15 (26.7%)
|Free Throws
|22-35 (62.9%)
|17-22 (77.3%)
|Total Rebounds
|28
|43
|Offensive
|5
|12
|Defensive
|18
|30
|Team
|5
|1
|Assists
|17
|13
|Steals
|5
|3
|Blocks
|1
|1
|Turnovers
|7
|13
|Fouls
|20
|27
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Houston Bap. 12-18
|82.3 PPG
|42.4 RPG
|14.9 APG
|Lamar 20-12
|78.8 PPG
|42.6 RPG
|14.7 APG
|Key Players
|
22
|J. Gates G
|8.4 PPG
|0.8 RPG
|0.4 APG
|36.2 FG%
|
11
|J. Nzeakor F
|14.7 PPG
|7.6 RPG
|0.7 APG
|62.0 FG%
|Top Scorers
|J. Gates G
|19 PTS
|1 REB
|2 AST
|J. Nzeakor F
|25 PTS
|13 REB
|0 AST
|
|43.9
|FG%
|48.4
|
|
|43.8
|3PT FG%
|26.7
|
|
|62.9
|FT%
|77.3
|
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Gates
|19
|1
|2
|4/9
|4/8
|7/9
|0
|17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|O. Lynch-Daniels
|10
|1
|3
|3/5
|2/2
|2/4
|1
|21
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|J. Stent
|4
|1
|2
|1/3
|1/2
|1/2
|1
|11
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Q. Murphy
|3
|2
|1
|1/4
|0/1
|1/2
|0
|12
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|P. McKenzie
|2
|1
|0
|1/3
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|12
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|B. Uloko
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|J. Ibarra
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Gomes
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Jones
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Charles Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|79
|23
|17
|25/57
|7/16
|22/35
|20
|200
|5
|1
|7
|5
|18
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Nzeakor
|25
|13
|0
|9/13
|0/0
|7/9
|5
|33
|1
|0
|3
|5
|8
|J. Hunter
|18
|2
|4
|7/12
|2/4
|2/3
|3
|28
|1
|0
|3
|0
|2
|N. Garth
|10
|2
|6
|4/10
|1/4
|1/2
|3
|30
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|C. Barrett
|6
|5
|0
|2/4
|0/0
|2/2
|1
|15
|0
|1
|0
|2
|3
|V. Holmes
|0
|1
|1
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|9
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Nzeakor
|25
|13
|0
|9/13
|0/0
|7/9
|5
|33
|1
|0
|3
|5
|8
|J. Hunter
|18
|2
|4
|7/12
|2/4
|2/3
|3
|28
|1
|0
|3
|0
|2
|N. Garth
|10
|2
|6
|4/10
|1/4
|1/2
|3
|30
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|C. Barrett
|6
|5
|0
|2/4
|0/0
|2/2
|1
|15
|0
|1
|0
|2
|3
|V. Holmes
|0
|1
|1
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|9
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|E. Jeudy
|10
|8
|1
|4/9
|0/1
|2/2
|3
|25
|0
|0
|1
|2
|6
|D. Buster
|9
|2
|1
|3/8
|1/5
|2/2
|1
|30
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|M. Kolawole
|3
|5
|0
|1/3
|0/1
|1/2
|2
|17
|0
|0
|1
|2
|3
|J. Foster
|0
|3
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|A. Sullivan
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|G. Easter
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|L. Paige
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Atwood
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|81
|42
|13
|30/62
|4/15
|17/22
|27
|200
|3
|1
|13
|12
|30
-
COPPST
NCAT76
78
OT 1:04
-
STNFRD
UCLA62
73
2nd 51.0 PACN
-
NWEST
ILL59
60
2nd 35.0 BTN
-
PITT
CUSE51
60
2nd 7:09 ESP2
-
WVU
OKLA53
50
2nd 10:13 ESPU
-
DEPAUL
STJOHN46
55
2nd 13:35 FS1
-
VANDY
TEXAM32
51
2nd 10:20 SECN
-
RICE
MRSHL25
46
2nd 18:45 ESP+
-
NTEXAS
FIU58
38
2nd 7:57 ESP+
-
WASHST
OREG0
0
Delay PACN
-
SACST
NAU72
60
Final
-
CLEM
NCST58
59
Final
-
UMASS
GWASH64
68
Final/OT
-
COLOST
BOISE57
66
Final
-
IDST
SUTAH80
94
Final
-
MIAMI
16VATECH56
71
Final
-
ARIZ
USC65
78
Final
-
FORD
RICH50
52
Final
-
WYO
NMEX68
78
Final
-
IDAHO
MONST71
75
Final
-
CAL
COLO51
56
Final
-
HOUBP
LAMAR79
81
Final
-
SCST
NORFLK73
78
Final
-
NEB
RUT68
61
Final
-
FAU
LATECH56
57
Final
-
UGA
MIZZOU61
71
Final
-
BUTLER
PROV57
80
Final
-
OKLAST
TCU70
73
Final
-
SJST
AF56
87
Final
-
ND
LVILLE53
75
Final
-
BUCK
COLG80
94
Final
-
CARK
TXAMCC73
53
Final
-
MTSU
UAB61
70
Final