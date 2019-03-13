Gibson scores 21 to carry North Texas over FIU 71-57
FRISCO, Texas (AP) Umoja Gibson had 21 points as North Texas beat Florida International 71-57 in the first round of the Conference USA Tourney on Wednesday night.
Zachary Simmons had 19 points, 16 rebounds and three blocks for North Texas (21-11). Ryan Woolridge added six rebounds. Michael Miller had eight points and 10 rebounds for North Texas.
Florida International scored 22 points in the first half, a season low for the team.
Brian Beard Jr. had 13 points for the Panthers (19-13). Devon Andrews added 10 points. Osasumwen Osaghae had 10 points, 12 rebounds and six blocks.
|31.8
|Min. Per Game
|31.8
|17.4
|Pts. Per Game
|17.4
|6.1
|Ast. Per Game
|6.1
|3.4
|Reb. Per Game
|3.4
|47.2
|Field Goal %
|39.5
|32.1
|Three Point %
|29.9
|58.0
|Free Throw %
|72.4
|Offensive rebound by Roosevelt Smart
|11.0
|Jorden Duffy missed 3-pt. jump shot
|13.0
|Offensive rebound by Roosevelt Smart
|43.0
|Roosevelt Smart missed 3-pt. jump shot
|45.0
|Defensive rebound by Zachary Simmons
|1:12
|Brian Beard Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:14
|+ 1
|Jorden Duffy made 2nd of 2 free throws
|1:20
|Jorden Duffy missed 1st of 2 free throws
|1:20
|Personal foul on Trejon Jacob
|1:20
|Offensive rebound by Ryan Woolridge
|1:27
|Umoja Gibson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:29
|Team Stats
|Points
|71
|57
|Field Goals
|25-59 (42.4%)
|20-56 (35.7%)
|3-Pointers
|11-30 (36.7%)
|5-20 (25.0%)
|Free Throws
|10-16 (62.5%)
|12-19 (63.2%)
|Total Rebounds
|49
|25
|Offensive
|17
|9
|Defensive
|27
|13
|Team
|5
|3
|Assists
|18
|10
|Steals
|7
|11
|Blocks
|8
|8
|Turnovers
|16
|11
|Fouls
|20
|18
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|North Texas 21-11
|70.3 PPG
|40.8 RPG
|12.8 APG
|FIU 19-13
|83.4 PPG
|39.7 RPG
|14.8 APG
|Key Players
|
1
|U. Gibson G
|12.5 PPG
|2.7 RPG
|1.8 APG
|40.3 FG%
|
4
|B. Beard Jr. G
|17.4 PPG
|3.4 RPG
|6.1 APG
|39.9 FG%
|Top Scorers
|U. Gibson G
|21 PTS
|2 REB
|4 AST
|B. Beard Jr. G
|13 PTS
|1 REB
|5 AST
|
|42.4
|FG%
|35.7
|
|
|36.7
|3PT FG%
|25.0
|
|
|62.5
|FT%
|63.2
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|U. Gibson
|21
|2
|4
|7/17
|7/15
|0/0
|1
|34
|2
|0
|2
|0
|2
|Z. Simmons
|19
|16
|1
|7/7
|0/0
|5/8
|4
|29
|0
|3
|3
|5
|11
|M. Miller
|8
|10
|3
|3/6
|0/0
|2/2
|3
|27
|2
|2
|1
|5
|5
|R. Smart
|8
|3
|0
|3/9
|2/8
|0/0
|2
|33
|1
|0
|1
|2
|1
|J. Duffy
|4
|0
|5
|1/5
|1/4
|1/2
|3
|24
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Woolridge
|9
|6
|4
|3/9
|1/3
|2/4
|3
|32
|2
|2
|5
|2
|4
|T. Arikawe
|2
|5
|1
|1/6
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|11
|0
|1
|1
|2
|3
|J. Simmons
|0
|2
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|10
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|D. Draper
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Tikhonenko
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Mohamed
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Murray
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Wise
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Alcindor
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Weger
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|71
|44
|18
|25/59
|11/30
|10/16
|20
|200
|7
|8
|16
|17
|27
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Beard Jr.
|13
|1
|5
|3/12
|0/4
|7/8
|2
|38
|1
|0
|5
|0
|1
|O. Osaghae
|10
|12
|1
|4/8
|0/0
|2/4
|3
|34
|3
|6
|1
|6
|6
|D. Andrews
|10
|4
|1
|4/12
|2/6
|0/2
|4
|27
|3
|0
|2
|1
|3
|I. Banks
|7
|0
|1
|3/6
|1/3
|0/0
|4
|28
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|A. Daye
|0
|1
|1
|0/6
|0/3
|0/0
|2
|16
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Jacob
|9
|2
|1
|4/5
|1/1
|0/1
|1
|32
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|W. Nunez Jr.
|5
|0
|0
|1/5
|1/3
|2/2
|1
|10
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|C. Veira
|2
|0
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|E. Dieng
|1
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|1/2
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|M. Douglas
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|C. Corcoran
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Smith
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Ametepe
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|57
|22
|10
|20/56
|5/20
|12/19
|18
|200
|11
|8
|11
|9
|13
