Gibson scores 21 to carry North Texas over FIU 71-57

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 13, 2019

FRISCO, Texas (AP) Umoja Gibson had 21 points as North Texas beat Florida International 71-57 in the first round of the Conference USA Tourney on Wednesday night.

Zachary Simmons had 19 points, 16 rebounds and three blocks for North Texas (21-11). Ryan Woolridge added six rebounds. Michael Miller had eight points and 10 rebounds for North Texas.

Florida International scored 22 points in the first half, a season low for the team.

Brian Beard Jr. had 13 points for the Panthers (19-13). Devon Andrews added 10 points. Osasumwen Osaghae had 10 points, 12 rebounds and six blocks.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Key Players
R. Woolridge
0 G
B. Beard Jr.
31.8 Min. Per Game 31.8
17.4 Pts. Per Game 17.4
6.1 Ast. Per Game 6.1
3.4 Reb. Per Game 3.4
47.2 Field Goal % 39.5
32.1 Three Point % 29.9
58.0 Free Throw % 72.4
Team Stats
Points 71 57
Field Goals 25-59 (42.4%) 20-56 (35.7%)
3-Pointers 11-30 (36.7%) 5-20 (25.0%)
Free Throws 10-16 (62.5%) 12-19 (63.2%)
Total Rebounds 49 25
Offensive 17 9
Defensive 27 13
Team 5 3
Assists 18 10
Steals 7 11
Blocks 8 8
Turnovers 16 11
Fouls 20 18
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
1
U. Gibson G
21 PTS, 2 REB, 4 AST
home team logo
4
B. Beard Jr. G
13 PTS, 1 REB, 5 AST
12T
away team logo North Texas 21-11 393271
home team logo FIU 19-13 223557
FIU 2.5, O/U 148
Ford Center at The Star Frisco, TX
FIU 2.5, O/U 148
Ford Center at The Star Frisco, TX
Team Stats
away team logo North Texas 21-11 70.3 PPG 40.8 RPG 12.8 APG
home team logo FIU 19-13 83.4 PPG 39.7 RPG 14.8 APG
Key Players
1
U. Gibson G 12.5 PPG 2.7 RPG 1.8 APG 40.3 FG%
4
B. Beard Jr. G 17.4 PPG 3.4 RPG 6.1 APG 39.9 FG%
Top Scorers
1
U. Gibson G 21 PTS 2 REB 4 AST
4
B. Beard Jr. G 13 PTS 1 REB 5 AST
42.4 FG% 35.7
36.7 3PT FG% 25.0
62.5 FT% 63.2
North Texas
Starters
U. Gibson
Z. Simmons
M. Miller
R. Smart
J. Duffy
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
U. Gibson 21 2 4 7/17 7/15 0/0 1 34 2 0 2 0 2
Z. Simmons 19 16 1 7/7 0/0 5/8 4 29 0 3 3 5 11
M. Miller 8 10 3 3/6 0/0 2/2 3 27 2 2 1 5 5
R. Smart 8 3 0 3/9 2/8 0/0 2 33 1 0 1 2 1
J. Duffy 4 0 5 1/5 1/4 1/2 3 24 0 0 2 0 0
Bench
R. Woolridge
T. Arikawe
J. Simmons
D. Draper
M. Tikhonenko
A. Mohamed
J. Murray
L. Wise
S. Alcindor
J. Weger
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
R. Woolridge 9 6 4 3/9 1/3 2/4 3 32 2 2 5 2 4
T. Arikawe 2 5 1 1/6 0/0 0/0 3 11 0 1 1 2 3
J. Simmons 0 2 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 10 0 0 1 1 1
D. Draper - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Tikhonenko - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Mohamed - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Murray - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Wise - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Alcindor - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Weger - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 71 44 18 25/59 11/30 10/16 20 200 7 8 16 17 27
FIU
Starters
B. Beard Jr.
O. Osaghae
D. Andrews
I. Banks
A. Daye
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
B. Beard Jr. 13 1 5 3/12 0/4 7/8 2 38 1 0 5 0 1
O. Osaghae 10 12 1 4/8 0/0 2/4 3 34 3 6 1 6 6
D. Andrews 10 4 1 4/12 2/6 0/2 4 27 3 0 2 1 3
I. Banks 7 0 1 3/6 1/3 0/0 4 28 0 1 0 0 0
A. Daye 0 1 1 0/6 0/3 0/0 2 16 0 0 2 0 1
Bench
T. Jacob
W. Nunez Jr.
C. Veira
E. Dieng
M. Douglas
C. Corcoran
P. Smith
J. Ametepe
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Jacob 9 2 1 4/5 1/1 0/1 1 32 4 1 1 1 1
W. Nunez Jr. 5 0 0 1/5 1/3 2/2 1 10 0 0 0 0 0
C. Veira 2 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 1 4 0 0 0 0 0
E. Dieng 1 1 0 0/0 0/0 1/2 0 4 0 0 0 1 0
M. Douglas 0 1 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 7 0 0 0 0 1
C. Corcoran - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Smith - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Ametepe - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 57 22 10 20/56 5/20 12/19 18 200 11 8 11 9 13
