TCU holds off Oklahoma State 73-70 in Big 12 tourney

  • Mar 13, 2019

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) Desmond Bane hit a corner 3 with 16 seconds left to give TCU a one-point lead as they held off Oklahoma State in a 73-70 win in the opening round of the Big 12 Tournament on Wednesday night.

The Horned Frogs fought off a late comeback by the Cowboys, who outscored TCU 41-28 in the second half. Oklahoma State led by one with one minute to go after trailing by as many as 21 in the second half, but it wasn't enough in the three-point loss.

Kouat Noi scored 20 points to lead TCU (20-12). Bane and Kevin Samuel added 15 points.

Lindy Waters and Yor Anei had 17 points apiece for Oklahoma State (12-20).

With TCU up 68-54 and only seven minutes to go, the Cowboys went on a 15-0 run for a one-point lead with just one minute to play.

The Horned Frogs looked like a team playing for their NCAA Tournament lives at the start as they jumped out to a 27-11 lead. Noi hit two 3-pointers and Samuel had three dunks in the first 10 minutes.

BIG PICTURE

TCU: If the Horned Frogs wanted to make the tournament, they had to win this game. They took care of business and if they can beat Kansas State on Thursday, they will feel very good about making the field of 68.

Oklahoma State: Finished the year winning two of their final three games, but will probably be one of two teams in the conference not in postseason play.

UP NEXT

TCU takes on No. 1 seed Kansas State on Thursday.

Oklahoma State's season is likely over.

Key Players
C. McGriff
A. Robinson
34.7 Min. Per Game 34.7
12.7 Pts. Per Game 12.7
6.9 Ast. Per Game 6.9
3.5 Reb. Per Game 3.5
38.1 Field Goal % 42.6
29.8 Three Point % 32.4
76.4 Free Throw % 65.1
  Bad pass turnover on Isaac Likekele, stolen by Desmond Bane 1.0
+ 1 Alex Robinson made 2nd of 2 free throws 1.0
+ 1 Alex Robinson made 1st of 2 free throws 1.0
  Personal foul on Isaac Likekele 1.0
  Defensive rebound by Alex Robinson 1.0
  Lindy Waters III missed jump shot 3.0
+ 3 Desmond Bane made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Alex Robinson 16.0
+ 1 Lindy Waters III made 2nd of 2 free throws 26.0
+ 1 Lindy Waters III made 1st of 2 free throws 26.0
  Shooting foul on Kouat Noi 26.0
  3-second violation turnover on Kevin Samuel 41.0
Team Stats
Points 70 73
Field Goals 27-62 (43.5%) 27-56 (48.2%)
3-Pointers 8-29 (27.6%) 10-22 (45.5%)
Free Throws 8-12 (66.7%) 9-16 (56.3%)
Total Rebounds 32 38
Offensive 7 9
Defensive 21 28
Team 4 1
Assists 13 17
Steals 9 8
Blocks 8 5
Turnovers 12 16
Fouls 14 12
Technicals 0 0
21
L. Waters III G
17 PTS, 1 REB, 7 AST
12
K. Noi F
20 PTS, 7 REB, 3 AST
12T
away team logo Oklahoma State 12-20 294170
home team logo TCU 20-12 452873
Sprint Center Kansas City, MO
away team logo Oklahoma State 12-20 68.0 PPG 37.5 RPG 13.2 APG
home team logo TCU 20-12 74.5 PPG 39.1 RPG 16.3 APG
14
Y. Anei F 7.4 PPG 4.6 RPG 0.7 APG 60.7 FG%
12
K. Noi F 14.1 PPG 4.8 RPG 1.1 APG 45.0 FG%
14
Y. Anei F 17 PTS 10 REB 1 AST
12
K. Noi F 20 PTS 7 REB 3 AST
43.5 FG% 48.2
27.6 3PT FG% 45.5
66.7 FT% 56.3
Oklahoma State
Starters
L. Waters III
Y. Anei
T. Dziagwa
C. McGriff
I. Likekele
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
L. Waters III 17 1 7 6/13 2/6 3/6 1 37 4 0 1 1 0
Y. Anei 17 10 1 7/9 0/0 3/3 3 35 1 7 2 4 6
T. Dziagwa 12 4 1 4/14 4/11 0/0 2 37 1 0 2 1 3
C. McGriff 11 6 2 4/10 1/4 2/2 2 34 0 1 2 1 5
I. Likekele 10 5 2 5/10 0/2 0/1 4 33 2 0 3 0 5
Bench
C. Jones
D. Demuth
D. Mitchell
T. Reeves
L. Major
G. Simpson
T. Taylor
C. Wagner
J. Hadlock
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Jones 3 2 0 1/6 1/6 0/0 1 21 1 0 1 0 2
D. Demuth 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 3 0 0 1 0 0
D. Mitchell 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
T. Reeves - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Major - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Simpson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Taylor - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Wagner - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Hadlock - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 70 28 13 27/62 8/29 8/12 14 202 9 8 12 7 21
TCU
Bench
R. Nembhard
K. Davis
L. Mayen
A. McWilliam
D. Arnette
O. Aschieris
R. Barlow
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
R. Nembhard 5 1 1 2/4 1/2 0/0 1 20 0 1 3 1 0
K. Davis 2 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 2 5 1 0 3 0 0
L. Mayen - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. McWilliam - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Arnette - - - - - - - - - - - - -
O. Aschieris - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Barlow - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 73 37 17 27/56 10/22 9/16 12 200 8 5 16 9 28
NCAA BB Scores