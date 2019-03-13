TCU holds off Oklahoma State 73-70 in Big 12 tourney
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) Desmond Bane hit a corner 3 with 16 seconds left to give TCU a one-point lead as they held off Oklahoma State in a 73-70 win in the opening round of the Big 12 Tournament on Wednesday night.
The Horned Frogs fought off a late comeback by the Cowboys, who outscored TCU 41-28 in the second half. Oklahoma State led by one with one minute to go after trailing by as many as 21 in the second half, but it wasn't enough in the three-point loss.
Kouat Noi scored 20 points to lead TCU (20-12). Bane and Kevin Samuel added 15 points.
Lindy Waters and Yor Anei had 17 points apiece for Oklahoma State (12-20).
With TCU up 68-54 and only seven minutes to go, the Cowboys went on a 15-0 run for a one-point lead with just one minute to play.
The Horned Frogs looked like a team playing for their NCAA Tournament lives at the start as they jumped out to a 27-11 lead. Noi hit two 3-pointers and Samuel had three dunks in the first 10 minutes.
BIG PICTURE
TCU: If the Horned Frogs wanted to make the tournament, they had to win this game. They took care of business and if they can beat Kansas State on Thursday, they will feel very good about making the field of 68.
Oklahoma State: Finished the year winning two of their final three games, but will probably be one of two teams in the conference not in postseason play.
UP NEXT
TCU takes on No. 1 seed Kansas State on Thursday.
Oklahoma State's season is likely over.
---
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|34.7
|Min. Per Game
|34.7
|12.7
|Pts. Per Game
|12.7
|6.9
|Ast. Per Game
|6.9
|3.5
|Reb. Per Game
|3.5
|38.1
|Field Goal %
|42.6
|29.8
|Three Point %
|32.4
|76.4
|Free Throw %
|65.1
|Bad pass turnover on Isaac Likekele, stolen by Desmond Bane
|1.0
|+ 1
|Alex Robinson made 2nd of 2 free throws
|1.0
|+ 1
|Alex Robinson made 1st of 2 free throws
|1.0
|Personal foul on Isaac Likekele
|1.0
|Defensive rebound by Alex Robinson
|1.0
|Lindy Waters III missed jump shot
|3.0
|+ 3
|Desmond Bane made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Alex Robinson
|16.0
|+ 1
|Lindy Waters III made 2nd of 2 free throws
|26.0
|+ 1
|Lindy Waters III made 1st of 2 free throws
|26.0
|Shooting foul on Kouat Noi
|26.0
|3-second violation turnover on Kevin Samuel
|41.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|70
|73
|Field Goals
|27-62 (43.5%)
|27-56 (48.2%)
|3-Pointers
|8-29 (27.6%)
|10-22 (45.5%)
|Free Throws
|8-12 (66.7%)
|9-16 (56.3%)
|Total Rebounds
|32
|38
|Offensive
|7
|9
|Defensive
|21
|28
|Team
|4
|1
|Assists
|13
|17
|Steals
|9
|8
|Blocks
|8
|5
|Turnovers
|12
|16
|Fouls
|14
|12
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Oklahoma State 12-20
|68.0 PPG
|37.5 RPG
|13.2 APG
|TCU 20-12
|74.5 PPG
|39.1 RPG
|16.3 APG
|
|43.5
|FG%
|48.2
|
|
|27.6
|3PT FG%
|45.5
|
|
|66.7
|FT%
|56.3
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|L. Waters III
|17
|1
|7
|6/13
|2/6
|3/6
|1
|37
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|Y. Anei
|17
|10
|1
|7/9
|0/0
|3/3
|3
|35
|1
|7
|2
|4
|6
|T. Dziagwa
|12
|4
|1
|4/14
|4/11
|0/0
|2
|37
|1
|0
|2
|1
|3
|C. McGriff
|11
|6
|2
|4/10
|1/4
|2/2
|2
|34
|0
|1
|2
|1
|5
|I. Likekele
|10
|5
|2
|5/10
|0/2
|0/1
|4
|33
|2
|0
|3
|0
|5
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|L. Waters III
|17
|1
|7
|6/13
|2/6
|3/6
|1
|37
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|Y. Anei
|17
|10
|1
|7/9
|0/0
|3/3
|3
|35
|1
|7
|2
|4
|6
|T. Dziagwa
|12
|4
|1
|4/14
|4/11
|0/0
|2
|37
|1
|0
|2
|1
|3
|C. McGriff
|11
|6
|2
|4/10
|1/4
|2/2
|2
|34
|0
|1
|2
|1
|5
|I. Likekele
|10
|5
|2
|5/10
|0/2
|0/1
|4
|33
|2
|0
|3
|0
|5
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Jones
|3
|2
|0
|1/6
|1/6
|0/0
|1
|21
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|D. Demuth
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|D. Mitchell
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|T. Reeves
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Major
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Simpson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Taylor
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Wagner
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Hadlock
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|70
|28
|13
|27/62
|8/29
|8/12
|14
|202
|9
|8
|12
|7
|21
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Noi
|20
|7
|3
|7/14
|4/7
|2/3
|3
|36
|2
|1
|2
|2
|5
|D. Bane
|15
|7
|3
|6/12
|3/6
|0/0
|3
|38
|4
|0
|0
|2
|5
|K. Samuel
|14
|9
|1
|6/8
|0/1
|2/6
|2
|31
|0
|1
|2
|2
|7
|A. Robinson
|12
|6
|8
|3/14
|2/5
|4/4
|1
|37
|0
|0
|4
|0
|6
|J. Miller
|5
|7
|1
|2/3
|0/1
|1/3
|0
|33
|1
|2
|2
|2
|5
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Noi
|20
|7
|3
|7/14
|4/7
|2/3
|3
|36
|2
|1
|2
|2
|5
|D. Bane
|15
|7
|3
|6/12
|3/6
|0/0
|3
|38
|4
|0
|0
|2
|5
|K. Samuel
|14
|9
|1
|6/8
|0/1
|2/6
|2
|31
|0
|1
|2
|2
|7
|A. Robinson
|12
|6
|8
|3/14
|2/5
|4/4
|1
|37
|0
|0
|4
|0
|6
|J. Miller
|5
|7
|1
|2/3
|0/1
|1/3
|0
|33
|1
|2
|2
|2
|5
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Nembhard
|5
|1
|1
|2/4
|1/2
|0/0
|1
|20
|0
|1
|3
|1
|0
|K. Davis
|2
|0
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|5
|1
|0
|3
|0
|0
|L. Mayen
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. McWilliam
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Arnette
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|O. Aschieris
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Barlow
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|73
|37
|17
|27/56
|10/22
|9/16
|12
|200
|8
|5
|16
|9
|28
-
COPPST
NCAT76
77
OT 1:04
-
STNFRD
UCLA62
69
2nd 1:13 PACN
-
NWEST
ILL58
58
2nd 1:44 BTN
-
PITT
CUSE51
60
2nd 7:48 ESP2
-
WVU
OKLA50
47
2nd 11:23 ESPU
-
DEPAUL
STJOHN42
53
2nd 14:18 FS1
-
VANDY
TEXAM28
47
2nd 11:59 SECN
-
NTEXAS
FIU52
38
2nd 9:25 ESP+
-
RICE
MRSHL23
41
1st 0.0 ESP+
-
WASHST
OREG0
0
Delay PACN
-
SACST
NAU72
60
Final
-
CLEM
NCST58
59
Final
-
UMASS
GWASH64
68
Final/OT
-
COLOST
BOISE57
66
Final
-
IDST
SUTAH80
94
Final
-
MIAMI
16VATECH56
71
Final
-
ARIZ
USC65
78
Final
-
FORD
RICH50
52
Final
-
WYO
NMEX68
78
Final
-
IDAHO
MONST71
75
Final
-
CAL
COLO51
56
Final
-
HOUBP
LAMAR79
81
Final
-
SCST
NORFLK73
78
Final
-
NEB
RUT68
61
Final
-
FAU
LATECH56
57
Final
-
UGA
MIZZOU61
71
Final
-
BUTLER
PROV57
80
Final
-
OKLAST
TCU70
73
Final
-
SJST
AF56
87
Final
-
ND
LVILLE53
75
Final
-
BUCK
COLG80
94
Final
-
CARK
TXAMCC73
53
Final
-
MTSU
UAB61
70
Final