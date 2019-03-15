Baer scores 17 points as Iowa beats Illinois 83-62
CHICAGO (AP) Nicholas Baer made five of Iowa's 12 3-pointers and scored 17 points, helping the Hawkeyes pull away from Illinois for an 83-62 victory on Thursday in the second round of the Big Ten Tournament.
Iowa turned up its play in the second half to stop a four-game losing streak and hand coach Fran McCaffery his first win since he returned Sunday after a two-game suspension for berating an official. The Hawkeyes went 12 for 23 from beyond the arc and turned 15 Illini turnovers into 24 points.
It was a similar performance to their meeting in the regular season, when Iowa shot 68 percent from the field in a 95-71 victory over Illinois on Jan. 20.
Next up for the Hawkeyes (22-10) is No. 10 Michigan on Friday night.
The Fighting Illini (12-21) used a 9-0 run to trim the Hawkeyes' lead to 30-29 with 4:38 left in the first half, but they gradually fell off the pace from there.
Iowa grabbed control by ripping off 23 of 28 points during the decisive stretch in the second half. Baer made three of the Hawkeyes' six 3s during the run, and Luka Garza connected from long range to make it 71-47 with 7:48 left.
Joe Wieskamp scored 13 points for Iowa, and Tyler Cook finished with 12. Connor McCaffery had eight of the Hawkeyes' 25 assists on 31 baskets.
The Illini shot 52 percent from the field and placed four players in double figures, but couldn't keep up defensively. Giorgi Bezhanishvili scored 12 points, and Trent Frazier and Tevian Jones each scored 11.
BIG PICTURE
Illinois: Coach Brad Underwood's team looked a little tired in the second half after advancing with a 74-69 overtime win against Northwestern on Wednesday night.
Iowa: Baer and company are going to be tough to beat if they continue to shoot well. They were 18 for 32 from the field in the second half.
UP NEXT
Illinois' season is over.
Iowa beat Michigan 74-59 on Feb. 1 in their only meeting of the season.
---
Jay Cohen can be reached at https://twitter.com/jcohenap
---
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|31.5
|Min. Per Game
|31.5
|15.0
|Pts. Per Game
|15.0
|2.3
|Ast. Per Game
|2.3
|8.1
|Reb. Per Game
|8.1
|43.5
|Field Goal %
|53.3
|35.2
|Three Point %
|0.0
|69.5
|Free Throw %
|65.6
|Defensive rebound by Michael Baer
|28.0
|Alan Griffin missed 3-pt. jump shot
|30.0
|Defensive rebound by Tyler Underwood
|33.0
|Michael Baer missed jump shot
|35.0
|+ 3
|Alan Griffin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tyler Underwood
|1:12
|Defensive rebound by Samson Oladimeji
|1:33
|Riley Till missed jump shot
|1:35
|Offensive rebound by Iowa
|2:01
|Ryan Kriener missed layup, blocked by Samba Kane
|2:01
|Offensive rebound by Ryan Kriener
|2:06
|Maishe Dailey missed 3-pt. jump shot
|2:08
|Team Stats
|Points
|62
|83
|Field Goals
|26-50 (52.0%)
|31-60 (51.7%)
|3-Pointers
|8-24 (33.3%)
|12-23 (52.2%)
|Free Throws
|2-4 (50.0%)
|9-11 (81.8%)
|Total Rebounds
|26
|25
|Offensive
|6
|9
|Defensive
|18
|14
|Team
|2
|2
|Assists
|18
|25
|Steals
|6
|3
|Blocks
|4
|2
|Turnovers
|13
|7
|Fouls
|18
|10
|Technicals
|1
|0
|Key Players
|
15
|G. Bezhanishvili F
|12.6 PPG
|5.2 RPG
|0.8 APG
|53.4 FG%
|
51
|N. Baer F
|6.6 PPG
|4.6 RPG
|1.3 APG
|42.5 FG%
|Top Scorers
|G. Bezhanishvili F
|12 PTS
|6 REB
|2 AST
|N. Baer F
|17 PTS
|4 REB
|2 AST
|
|52.0
|FG%
|51.7
|
|
|33.3
|3PT FG%
|52.2
|
|
|50.0
|FT%
|81.8
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|G. Bezhanishvili
|12
|6
|2
|6/7
|0/0
|0/2
|5
|26
|0
|2
|1
|2
|4
|T. Frazier
|11
|1
|3
|4/10
|1/6
|2/2
|1
|32
|1
|0
|3
|0
|1
|A. Dosunmu
|10
|2
|6
|5/10
|0/3
|0/0
|1
|29
|3
|0
|2
|1
|1
|A. Jordan
|6
|0
|0
|2/4
|2/3
|0/0
|4
|14
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|D. Williams
|3
|5
|1
|1/3
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|23
|1
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|G. Bezhanishvili
|12
|6
|2
|6/7
|0/0
|0/2
|5
|26
|0
|2
|1
|2
|4
|T. Frazier
|11
|1
|3
|4/10
|1/6
|2/2
|1
|32
|1
|0
|3
|0
|1
|A. Dosunmu
|10
|2
|6
|5/10
|0/3
|0/0
|1
|29
|3
|0
|2
|1
|1
|A. Jordan
|6
|0
|0
|2/4
|2/3
|0/0
|4
|14
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|D. Williams
|3
|5
|1
|1/3
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|23
|1
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Jones
|11
|3
|0
|4/6
|3/5
|0/0
|2
|18
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|K. Nichols
|4
|0
|0
|2/3
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|14
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|A. Griffin
|3
|0
|1
|1/3
|1/3
|0/0
|0
|6
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|A. Feliz
|2
|4
|4
|1/3
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|18
|0
|0
|4
|0
|4
|A. De La Rosa
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|8
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|D. Cayce
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|T. Underwood
|0
|1
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|S. Oladimeji
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Z. Griffith
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|S. Kane
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|A. Higgs
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|62
|24
|18
|26/50
|8/24
|2/4
|18
|200
|6
|4
|13
|6
|18
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Wieskamp
|13
|7
|0
|5/7
|1/3
|2/2
|1
|30
|1
|0
|0
|3
|4
|T. Cook
|12
|5
|6
|5/10
|0/0
|2/3
|1
|23
|0
|2
|2
|2
|3
|I. Moss
|9
|2
|2
|3/6
|0/1
|3/3
|1
|27
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|J. Bohannon
|8
|0
|5
|2/6
|2/5
|2/2
|2
|26
|1
|0
|2
|0
|0
|L. Garza
|7
|1
|2
|3/7
|1/3
|0/0
|1
|23
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Wieskamp
|13
|7
|0
|5/7
|1/3
|2/2
|1
|30
|1
|0
|0
|3
|4
|T. Cook
|12
|5
|6
|5/10
|0/0
|2/3
|1
|23
|0
|2
|2
|2
|3
|I. Moss
|9
|2
|2
|3/6
|0/1
|3/3
|1
|27
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|J. Bohannon
|8
|0
|5
|2/6
|2/5
|2/2
|2
|26
|1
|0
|2
|0
|0
|L. Garza
|7
|1
|2
|3/7
|1/3
|0/0
|1
|23
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Baer
|17
|4
|2
|6/10
|5/6
|0/0
|1
|17
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|R. Kriener
|11
|3
|0
|5/8
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|16
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|M. Dailey
|3
|0
|0
|1/2
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|13
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|C. McCaffery
|3
|0
|8
|1/2
|1/1
|0/1
|2
|20
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|R. Till
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A. Ash
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|M. Baer
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|N. Hobbs
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|C. Pemsl
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Nunge
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Fredrick
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|83
|23
|25
|31/60
|12/23
|9/11
|10
|200
|3
|2
|7
|9
|14
-
SEATTLE
GC45
48
2nd 15:26 ESP+
-
OREG
UTAH16
22
1st 58.0 ESPN
-
AF
FRESNO22
37
1st 1:54 CBSSN
-
LNGBCH
HAWAII29
37
1st 0.0 ESP3
-
AKRON
18BUFF46
82
Final
-
PROV
25NOVA62
73
Final
-
LSALLE
RI57
76
Final
-
IND
OHIOST75
79
Final
-
IOWAST
BAYLOR83
66
Final
-
NCST
2UVA56
76
Final
-
ARK
FLA50
66
Final
-
UCONN
SFLA80
73
Final
-
SACST
MNTNA73
79
Final
-
GWASH
GMASON57
61
Final
-
CMICH
KENTST89
81
Final
-
CREIGH
XAVIER61
63
Final
-
TCU
15KSTATE61
70
Final
-
CHIST
NMEXST49
86
Final
-
USC
WASH75
78
Final
-
CSN
UCSB68
71
Final
-
BOISE
14NEVADA69
77
Final
-
16VATECH
12FSU63
65
Final/OT
-
NEB
21MD69
61
Final
-
MIZZOU
22AUBURN71
81
Final
-
TULANE
MEMP68
83
Final
-
PORTST
WEBER71
81
Final
-
COLO
OREGST73
58
Final
-
UCDAV
CSFULL71
75
Final/OT
-
CSBAK
TEXPA70
85
Final
-
SDGST
UNLV63
55
Final
-
LAMAR
NORL72
76
Final
-
STJOES
DUQ92
86
Final
-
DELST
NCCU57
75
Final
-
SALAB
LALAF70
69
Final
-
NILL
TOLEDO80
76
Final
-
WVU
7TXTECH79
74
Final
-
LATECH
ODU56
57
Final
-
PSU
MINN72
77
Final/OT
-
BAMA
MISS62
57
Final
-
STJOHN
23MARQET54
86
Final
-
LVILLE
3UNC70
83
Final
-
SUTAH
NCOLO83
64
Final
-
SMU
TULSA74
65
Final
-
BCU
HOW71
80
Final
-
LAMON
CSTCAR80
50
Final
-
CARK
SELOU65
79
Final
-
RICH
STLOU68
71
Final
-
UCLA
ARIZST72
83
Final
-
NMEX
UTAHST83
91
Final
-
UMKC
UTVALL64
71
Final
-
BALLST
BGREEN86
99
Final
-
UCRIV
UCIRV44
63
Final
-
UAB
TXSA85
76
Final
-
CUSE
5DUKE72
84
Final
-
TEXAM
MISSST54
80
Final
-
GTOWN
SETON57
73
Final
-
TEXAS
17KANSAS57
65
Final
-
ILL
IOWA62
83
Final
-
MONST
EWASH84
90
Final
-
NTEXAS
WKY51
67
Final
-
MRSHL
USM73
82
Final
-
ECU
WICHST57
73
Final