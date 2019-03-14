Rhode Island romps past LaSalle 76-57 behind Langevine
NEW YORK (AP) Cyril Langevine scored 17 of his game-high 25 points in the first half to lead eighth-seeded Rhode Island to a 76-57 win over ninth-seeded LaSalle in the second round of the Atlantic 10 tournament on Thursday.
Langevine, who was 9 of 10 from the field and 7 of 10 from the foul line, also grabbed 12 rebounds for the Rams (17-14), who will play top-seeded VCU in the quarterfinals Friday.
The Rams scored the first six points, four by Langevine, and never trailed. It was close through the first 10 minutes but with Langevine scoring eight points, Rhode Island went on a 16-3 run to build a 32-22 lead at the half.
Fatts Russell added 19 points, and Jeff Downtin chipped in with 12.
Saul Phiri led the Explorers (10-21) with 10 points. No other player scored in double figures for LaSalle.
Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|36.7
|Min. Per Game
|36.7
|15.3
|Pts. Per Game
|15.3
|3.9
|Ast. Per Game
|3.9
|3.5
|Reb. Per Game
|3.5
|39.7
|Field Goal %
|48.0
|33.3
|Three Point %
|34.1
|85.0
|Free Throw %
|74.3
|+ 2
|Jared Kimbrough made dunk, assist by Andrew Lafond
|10.0
|Defensive rebound by Jayson Brower
|18.0
|Omar Silverio missed jump shot
|20.0
|+ 2
|Cian Sullivan made dunk, assist by Jared Kimbrough
|43.0
|Defensive rebound by La Salle
|53.0
|Will Leviton missed jump shot, blocked by Jared Kimbrough
|55.0
|+ 3
|Cheddi Mosely made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jayson Brower
|1:18
|+ 1
|Dana Tate made 2nd of 2 free throws
|1:28
|+ 1
|Dana Tate made 1st of 2 free throws
|1:28
|Shooting foul on Cian Sullivan
|1:28
|Lost ball turnover on Cheddi Mosely
|1:34
|Team Stats
|Points
|57
|76
|Field Goals
|19-61 (31.1%)
|25-55 (45.5%)
|3-Pointers
|7-35 (20.0%)
|6-16 (37.5%)
|Free Throws
|12-13 (92.3%)
|20-26 (76.9%)
|Total Rebounds
|36
|39
|Offensive
|11
|8
|Defensive
|22
|28
|Team
|3
|3
|Assists
|14
|17
|Steals
|3
|4
|Blocks
|2
|3
|Turnovers
|12
|8
|Fouls
|18
|10
|Technicals
|1
|1
|Team Stats
|La Salle 10-21
|67.8 PPG
|37.7 RPG
|12.6 APG
|Rhode Island 17-14
|69.7 PPG
|39.4 RPG
|12.2 APG
|Key Players
|
13
|S. Phiri G
|11.4 PPG
|3.7 RPG
|2.0 APG
|39.3 FG%
|
10
|C. Langevine F
|14.6 PPG
|9.9 RPG
|0.9 APG
|56.3 FG%
|Top Scorers
|S. Phiri G
|10 PTS
|3 REB
|3 AST
|C. Langevine F
|25 PTS
|12 REB
|2 AST
|
|31.1
|FG%
|45.5
|
|
|20.0
|3PT FG%
|37.5
|
|
|92.3
|FT%
|76.9
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Phiri
|10
|3
|3
|3/10
|1/8
|3/3
|3
|35
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|J. Kimbrough
|9
|6
|2
|4/5
|0/0
|1/2
|2
|26
|0
|1
|2
|3
|3
|T. Carter
|6
|1
|5
|2/10
|2/7
|0/0
|2
|26
|1
|0
|2
|0
|1
|P. Powell
|4
|3
|1
|1/14
|0/8
|2/2
|2
|32
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|I. Deas
|4
|2
|0
|1/5
|0/3
|2/2
|1
|19
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Phiri
|10
|3
|3
|3/10
|1/8
|3/3
|3
|35
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|J. Kimbrough
|9
|6
|2
|4/5
|0/0
|1/2
|2
|26
|0
|1
|2
|3
|3
|T. Carter
|6
|1
|5
|2/10
|2/7
|0/0
|2
|26
|1
|0
|2
|0
|1
|P. Powell
|4
|3
|1
|1/14
|0/8
|2/2
|2
|32
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|I. Deas
|4
|2
|0
|1/5
|0/3
|2/2
|1
|19
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Mosely
|8
|1
|0
|3/4
|2/3
|0/0
|0
|8
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|D. Beatty
|8
|3
|1
|2/6
|2/6
|2/2
|4
|20
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|C. Sullivan
|4
|0
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|2/2
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|E. Croswell
|4
|12
|0
|2/5
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|20
|0
|0
|2
|5
|7
|M. Brookins
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|9
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|J. Brower
|0
|1
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|A. Lafond
|0
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|S. Spencer
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Moultrie
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Clark
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|57
|33
|14
|19/61
|7/35
|12/13
|18
|200
|3
|2
|12
|11
|22
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Langevine
|25
|12
|2
|9/10
|0/0
|7/10
|2
|30
|1
|0
|3
|0
|12
|F. Russell
|19
|4
|7
|6/16
|2/7
|5/7
|1
|33
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|J. Dowtin
|12
|4
|4
|3/7
|2/2
|4/5
|1
|31
|2
|1
|1
|2
|2
|T. Martin
|8
|4
|1
|3/6
|2/4
|0/0
|0
|26
|1
|0
|1
|2
|2
|J. Harris
|4
|3
|1
|2/4
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|16
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Langevine
|25
|12
|2
|9/10
|0/0
|7/10
|2
|30
|1
|0
|3
|0
|12
|F. Russell
|19
|4
|7
|6/16
|2/7
|5/7
|1
|33
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|J. Dowtin
|12
|4
|4
|3/7
|2/2
|4/5
|1
|31
|2
|1
|1
|2
|2
|T. Martin
|8
|4
|1
|3/6
|2/4
|0/0
|0
|26
|1
|0
|1
|2
|2
|J. Harris
|4
|3
|1
|2/4
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|16
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Thompson
|4
|2
|1
|2/4
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|18
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|O. Silverio
|2
|2
|1
|0/4
|0/0
|2/2
|1
|13
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|D. Tate
|2
|2
|0
|0/2
|0/2
|2/2
|1
|16
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|M. Tertsea
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|E. Dadika
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|W. Leviton
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|R. Preston
|0
|3
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|12
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|J. Green
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|76
|36
|17
|25/55
|6/16
|20/26
|10
|200
|4
|3
|8
|8
|28
-
CREIGH
XAVIER53
54
2nd 5:13 FS1
-
16VATECH
12FSU25
33
2nd 15:34 ESPN
-
GWASH
GMASON57
59
2nd 3.0 NBCS
-
CMICH
KENTST77
64
2nd 3:51 ESP+
-
TCU
15KSTATE13
5
1st 12:31 ESP2
-
CSN
UCSB42
44
2nd 14:19 ESP3
-
USC
WASH42
47
2nd 15:45 PACN
-
BOISE
14NEVADA38
37
2nd 15:48 CBSSN
-
TULANE
MEMP24
31
1st 7:20 ESPU
-
CHIST
NMEXST29
49
2nd 15:39 ESP+
-
NEB
21MD32
20
1st 0.0 BTN
-
MIZZOU
22AUBURN30
32
1st 0.0 SECN
-
PROV
25NOVA62
73
Final
-
LSALLE
RI57
76
Final
-
AKRON
18BUFF46
82
Final
-
IOWAST
BAYLOR83
66
Final
-
IND
OHIOST75
79
Final
-
NCST
2UVA56
76
Final
-
ARK
FLA50
66
Final
-
UCONN
SFLA80
73
Final
-
SACST
MNTNA73
79
Final
-
PORTST
WEBER0
0156 O/U
-3.5
4:30pm
-
COLO
OREGST0
0138.5 O/U
-2.5
5:30pm PACN
-
SDGST
UNLV0
0137 O/U
+2
5:30pm CBSSN
-
UCDAV
CSFULL0
0130.5 O/U
-2
5:30pm ESP3
-
CSBAK
TEXPA0
0135 O/U
-1.5
5:30pm ESP+
-
LAMAR
NORL0
0139.5 O/U
+4
6:00pm ESP+
-
SALAB
LALAF0
0151 O/U
-3
6:00pm ESP+
-
STJOES
DUQ0
0149.5 O/U
+2
6:00pm NBCS
-
DELST
NCCU0
0136.5 O/U
-11
6:00pm
-
NILL
TOLEDO0
0139.5 O/U
-6.5
6:30pm ESP+
-
WVU
7TXTECH0
0137.5 O/U
-12.5
7:00pm ESP2
-
STJOHN
23MARQET0
0148.5 O/U
-3.5
7:00pm FS1
-
LATECH
ODU0
0125.5 O/U
-4
7:00pm STAD
-
LVILLE
3UNC0
0150.5 O/U
-7.5
7:00pm ESPN
-
PSU
MINN0
0135.5 O/U
+3
7:00pm BTN
-
BAMA
MISS0
0143.5 O/U
-3.5
7:00pm SECN
-
UAB
TXSA0
0143.5 O/U
-1.5
7:30pm
-
SUTAH
NCOLO0
0141 O/U
-8
7:30pm
-
SMU
TULSA0
0140.5 O/U
+1.5
8:00pm ESPU
-
BCU
HOW0
0156.5 O/U
+1
8:00pm
-
CARK
SELOU0
0141 O/U
-3.5
8:30pm ESP+
-
RICH
STLOU0
0136 O/U
-5.5
8:30pm NBCS
-
LAMON
CSTCAR0
0152 O/U
+1.5
8:30pm ESP+
-
UCLA
ARIZST0
0156 O/U
-4.5
9:00pm PACN
-
CUSE
5DUKE0
0144 O/U
-11.5
9:00pm ESPN
-
NMEX
UTAHST0
0148 O/U
-13
9:00pm CBSSN
-
UCRIV
UCIRV0
0127.5 O/U
-14.5
9:00pm ESP3
-
BALLST
BGREEN0
0144 O/U
+1
9:00pm ESP+
-
TEXAS
17KANSAS0
0137.5 O/U
-2.5
9:00pm ESP2
-
UMKC
UTVALL0
0142 O/U
-9.5
9:00pm ESP+
-
TEXAM
MISSST0
0142 O/U
-8
9:30pm SECN
-
NTEXAS
WKY0
0129 O/U
-3
9:30pm STAD
-
ILL
IOWA0
0154 O/U
-4.5
9:30pm BTN
-
GTOWN
SETON0
0152.5 O/U
-3.5
9:30pm FS1
-
MONST
EWASH0
0152.5 O/U
-1.5
10:00pm
-
MRSHL
USM0
0149.5 O/U
-2.5
10:00pm FBOOK
-
ECU
WICHST0
0138.5 O/U
-11
10:00pm ESPU
-
OREG
UTAH0
0137 O/U
+5
11:30pm ESPN
-
AF
FRESNO0
0139 O/U
-10.5
11:30pm CBSSN
-
LNGBCH
HAWAII0
0145.5 O/U
-2
11:30pm ESP3
-
SEATTLE
GC0
0137.5 O/U
-6
11:30pm ESP+