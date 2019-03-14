LSALLE
Rhode Island romps past LaSalle 76-57 behind Langevine

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 14, 2019

NEW YORK (AP) Cyril Langevine scored 17 of his game-high 25 points in the first half to lead eighth-seeded Rhode Island to a 76-57 win over ninth-seeded LaSalle in the second round of the Atlantic 10 tournament on Thursday.

Langevine, who was 9 of 10 from the field and 7 of 10 from the foul line, also grabbed 12 rebounds for the Rams (17-14), who will play top-seeded VCU in the quarterfinals Friday.

The Rams scored the first six points, four by Langevine, and never trailed. It was close through the first 10 minutes but with Langevine scoring eight points, Rhode Island went on a 16-3 run to build a 32-22 lead at the half.

Fatts Russell added 19 points, and Jeff Downtin chipped in with 12.

Saul Phiri led the Explorers (10-21) with 10 points. No other player scored in double figures for LaSalle.

Key Players
P. Powell
J. Dowtin
36.7 Min. Per Game 36.7
15.3 Pts. Per Game 15.3
3.9 Ast. Per Game 3.9
3.5 Reb. Per Game 3.5
39.7 Field Goal % 48.0
33.3 Three Point % 34.1
85.0 Free Throw % 74.3
+ 2 Jared Kimbrough made dunk, assist by Andrew Lafond 10.0
  Defensive rebound by Jayson Brower 18.0
  Omar Silverio missed jump shot 20.0
+ 2 Cian Sullivan made dunk, assist by Jared Kimbrough 43.0
  Defensive rebound by La Salle 53.0
  Will Leviton missed jump shot, blocked by Jared Kimbrough 55.0
+ 3 Cheddi Mosely made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jayson Brower 1:18
+ 1 Dana Tate made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:28
+ 1 Dana Tate made 1st of 2 free throws 1:28
  Shooting foul on Cian Sullivan 1:28
  Lost ball turnover on Cheddi Mosely 1:34
Team Stats
Points 57 76
Field Goals 19-61 (31.1%) 25-55 (45.5%)
3-Pointers 7-35 (20.0%) 6-16 (37.5%)
Free Throws 12-13 (92.3%) 20-26 (76.9%)
Total Rebounds 36 39
Offensive 11 8
Defensive 22 28
Team 3 3
Assists 14 17
Steals 3 4
Blocks 2 3
Turnovers 12 8
Fouls 18 10
Technicals 1 1
away team logo
13
S. Phiri G
10 PTS, 3 REB, 3 AST
home team logo
10
C. Langevine F
25 PTS, 12 REB, 2 AST
12T
away team logo La Salle 10-21 223557
home team logo Rhode Island 17-14 324476
Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY
RI -5.5, O/U 136
Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY
Team Stats
away team logo La Salle 10-21 67.8 PPG 37.7 RPG 12.6 APG
home team logo Rhode Island 17-14 69.7 PPG 39.4 RPG 12.2 APG
Key Players
13
S. Phiri G 11.4 PPG 3.7 RPG 2.0 APG 39.3 FG%
10
C. Langevine F 14.6 PPG 9.9 RPG 0.9 APG 56.3 FG%
Top Scorers
13
S. Phiri G 10 PTS 3 REB 3 AST
10
C. Langevine F 25 PTS 12 REB 2 AST
31.1 FG% 45.5
20.0 3PT FG% 37.5
92.3 FT% 76.9
La Salle
Starters
S. Phiri
J. Kimbrough
T. Carter
P. Powell
I. Deas
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
S. Phiri 10 3 3 3/10 1/8 3/3 3 35 1 0 0 0 3
J. Kimbrough 9 6 2 4/5 0/0 1/2 2 26 0 1 2 3 3
T. Carter 6 1 5 2/10 2/7 0/0 2 26 1 0 2 0 1
P. Powell 4 3 1 1/14 0/8 2/2 2 32 1 0 1 1 2
I. Deas 4 2 0 1/5 0/3 2/2 1 19 0 0 2 0 2
Bench
C. Mosely
D. Beatty
C. Sullivan
E. Croswell
M. Brookins
J. Brower
A. Lafond
S. Spencer
J. Moultrie
J. Clark
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Mosely 8 1 0 3/4 2/3 0/0 0 8 0 0 1 1 0
D. Beatty 8 3 1 2/6 2/6 2/2 4 20 0 0 1 0 3
C. Sullivan 4 0 0 1/1 0/0 2/2 1 3 0 0 0 0 0
E. Croswell 4 12 0 2/5 0/0 0/0 1 20 0 0 2 5 7
M. Brookins 0 1 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 2 9 0 1 1 1 0
J. Brower 0 1 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 1
A. Lafond 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
S. Spencer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Moultrie - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Clark - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 57 33 14 19/61 7/35 12/13 18 200 3 2 12 11 22
Rhode Island
Starters
C. Langevine
F. Russell
J. Dowtin
T. Martin
J. Harris
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Langevine 25 12 2 9/10 0/0 7/10 2 30 1 0 3 0 12
F. Russell 19 4 7 6/16 2/7 5/7 1 33 0 0 1 1 3
J. Dowtin 12 4 4 3/7 2/2 4/5 1 31 2 1 1 2 2
T. Martin 8 4 1 3/6 2/4 0/0 0 26 1 0 1 2 2
J. Harris 4 3 1 2/4 0/0 0/0 1 16 0 0 1 1 2
Bench
C. Thompson
O. Silverio
D. Tate
M. Tertsea
E. Dadika
W. Leviton
R. Preston
J. Green
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Thompson 4 2 1 2/4 0/1 0/0 1 18 0 0 0 1 1
O. Silverio 2 2 1 0/4 0/0 2/2 1 13 0 0 1 1 1
D. Tate 2 2 0 0/2 0/2 2/2 1 16 0 1 0 0 2
M. Tertsea 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
E. Dadika 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
W. Leviton 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
R. Preston 0 3 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 2 12 0 1 0 0 3
J. Green - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 76 36 17 25/55 6/16 20/26 10 200 4 3 8 8 28
NCAA BB Scores