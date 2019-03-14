Coffey leads Minnesota over Penn State, 77-72 in overtime
CHICAGO (AP) Amir Coffey scored 10 of his 22 points in the final minute, and Minnesota rallied for a 77-72 overtime victory over Penn State in the second round of the Big Ten Tournament on Thursday night.
Coffey put the Golden Gophers (20-12) on top for good 69-66 when he drove for a 3-point play, burying the free throw after he got knocked to the floor by a rotating Josh Reaves.
Lamar Stevens then missed a jumper. Coffey got bumped by Jamari Wheeler in a scramble for a loose ball, resulting in a heated exchange that led to technicals for both players and an ejection by Penn State's Mike Watkins for leaving the bench.
Coffey then made both free throws to make it 71-66 with 33 seconds left. But Penn State continued to hang in.
It was 75-69 when Myreon Jones banked in a 3 with four seconds left. But Coffey made two free throws to seal the win and set up a matchup with No. 13 Purdue on Friday.
Dupree McBrayer scored 18 for Minnesota. Jordan Murphy added 15 points and 14 rebounds, and the Golden Gophers knocked out one of the Big Ten's hottest teams after losing seven of 10.
Stevens led Penn State (14-18) with 24 points. Watkins had 14 points and seven rebounds, but the Nittany Lions took the loss after winning seven of 10.
Penn State was leading 59-51 with just under five minutes remaining in regulation when Minnesota went on an 8-0 run.
Coffey poked the ball away from Stevens and broke for a dunk to make it a two-point game before Jordan Murphy scored inside to tie it at 59-all with 1:17 to go.
Stevens scored in the post to put Penn State back on top with just under a minute left, but McBrayer quickly answered with a jumper to tie it again with 33 seconds to play.
Stevens missed a fade-away shot with nine seconds left in regulation. Murphy got the rebound, and Coffey missed a 3 off the back of the rim as time expired, sending the game to overtime.
BIG PICTURE
Penn State: Though they couldn't hang onto the lead in this one, the Nittany Lions finished the season on a strong note. They turned things around in a big way after going 0-8 in January.
Minnesota: The Gophers already were a safe bet to make the NCAA Tournament. With the win, they might have avoided a trip to Dayton for a play-in game.
UP NEXT
Penn State: The season is likely over for the Nittany Lions.
Minnesota: The Gophers split two games with Purdue, losing on the road on Feb. 3 and winning at home last week.
---
More AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
|31.3
|Min. Per Game
|31.3
|14.5
|Pts. Per Game
|14.5
|2.6
|Ast. Per Game
|2.6
|11.7
|Reb. Per Game
|11.7
|42.2
|Field Goal %
|47.9
|22.0
|Three Point %
|26.1
|77.0
|Free Throw %
|68.3
|Offensive rebound by Penn State
|0.0
|Lamar Stevens missed 3-pt. jump shot
|0.0
|+ 1
|Amir Coffey made 2nd of 2 free throws
|4.0
|+ 1
|Amir Coffey made 1st of 2 free throws
|4.0
|Personal foul on Myles Dread
|4.0
|+ 3
|Myreon Jones made 3-pt. jump shot
|5.0
|+ 1
|Amir Coffey made 2nd of 2 free throws
|8.0
|+ 1
|Amir Coffey made 1st of 2 free throws
|8.0
|Personal foul on Lamar Stevens
|7.0
|+ 2
|Jamari Wheeler made floating jump shot
|8.0
|+ 1
|Jordan Murphy made 2nd of 2 free throws
|17.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|72
|77
|Field Goals
|30-71 (42.3%)
|25-57 (43.9%)
|3-Pointers
|4-15 (26.7%)
|3-11 (27.3%)
|Free Throws
|8-12 (66.7%)
|24-31 (77.4%)
|Total Rebounds
|40
|36
|Offensive
|12
|6
|Defensive
|22
|25
|Team
|6
|5
|Assists
|14
|18
|Steals
|6
|4
|Blocks
|3
|1
|Turnovers
|10
|8
|Fouls
|23
|15
|Technicals
|1
|1
|Team Stats
|Penn State 14-18
|69.6 PPG
|40 RPG
|12.1 APG
|Minnesota 20-12
|71.2 PPG
|41.5 RPG
|14.6 APG
|Key Players
|
11
|L. Stevens F
|19.8 PPG
|7.8 RPG
|2.0 APG
|42.5 FG%
|
5
|A. Coffey G
|16.0 PPG
|3.7 RPG
|3.2 APG
|43.9 FG%
|Top Scorers
|L. Stevens F
|24 PTS
|4 REB
|4 AST
|A. Coffey G
|22 PTS
|3 REB
|5 AST
|
|42.3
|FG%
|43.9
|
|
|26.7
|3PT FG%
|27.3
|
|
|66.7
|FT%
|77.4
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|L. Stevens
|24
|4
|4
|9/25
|1/5
|5/6
|3
|45
|0
|1
|3
|1
|3
|J. Wheeler
|13
|7
|4
|6/9
|0/1
|1/2
|4
|43
|3
|0
|0
|3
|4
|J. Reaves
|12
|6
|5
|4/12
|2/5
|2/3
|4
|44
|3
|1
|2
|1
|5
|J. Harrar
|6
|5
|1
|3/4
|0/0
|0/1
|2
|22
|0
|0
|1
|3
|2
|M. Dread
|0
|4
|0
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|4
|25
|0
|0
|3
|2
|2
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Watkins
|14
|7
|0
|7/10
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|17
|0
|1
|0
|2
|5
|M. Jones
|3
|1
|0
|1/5
|1/2
|0/0
|1
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|T. Buttrick
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|R. Bolton
|0
|0
|0
|0/3
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|20
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|S. Pierce
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Zemgulis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Hazle
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Nussbaum
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Brockington
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Kasatkin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. McCloskey
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|72
|34
|14
|30/71
|4/15
|8/12
|23
|226
|6
|3
|10
|12
|22
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Coffey
|22
|3
|5
|6/17
|0/5
|10/11
|4
|45
|2
|1
|2
|1
|2
|D. McBrayer
|18
|1
|0
|6/11
|2/4
|4/6
|2
|44
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|J. Murphy
|15
|14
|5
|4/12
|0/0
|7/8
|2
|45
|1
|0
|1
|1
|13
|D. Oturu
|10
|5
|1
|4/6
|0/0
|2/3
|2
|20
|0
|0
|1
|3
|2
|G. Kalscheur
|5
|1
|1
|2/6
|0/1
|1/3
|2
|33
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Stockman
|4
|4
|5
|2/3
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|25
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|B. Stull
|3
|2
|1
|1/2
|1/1
|0/0
|1
|13
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|M. Hurt
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Johnson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Curry
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Rudrud
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Willis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|H. Conroy
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Washington
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Carr
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Omersa
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|77
|31
|18
|25/57
|3/11
|24/31
|15
|225
|4
|1
|8
|6
|25
