Combs leads Texas Southern past Alabama St 80-66 in SWAC
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) Jeremy Combs had 28 points and 18 rebounds as Texas Southern topped Alabama State 80-66 in the semifinals of the Southwestern Athletic Conference tournament on Friday night.
Combs shot 9 for 12 from the field and finished two rebounds shy of tying his career high.
Trayvon Reed had 15 points for Texas Southern (21-12) missing just one of seven shots from the field. Tyrik Armstrong and Jalyn Patterson each scored 11.
Leon Daniels scored a season-high 24 points and had 13 rebounds for the Hornets (12-19). AJ Farrar added 14 points and Fausto Pichardo 11.
Reginald Gee was held scoreless despite heading into the contest as the Hornets' leading scorer at 13 points per game. He failed to make a shot from beyond the arc (0 of 4) and missed all nine of his shot attempts.
---
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25
---
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|30.3
|Min. Per Game
|30.3
|16.7
|Pts. Per Game
|16.7
|1.5
|Ast. Per Game
|1.5
|8.8
|Reb. Per Game
|8.8
|33.8
|Field Goal %
|60.3
|33.0
|Three Point %
|25.0
|83.5
|Free Throw %
|59.5
|+ 1
|Jalyn Patterson made 2nd of 2 free throws
|8.0
|Jalyn Patterson missed 1st of 2 free throws
|8.0
|Personal foul on Tobi Ewuosho
|8.0
|Defensive rebound by Tyrik Armstrong
|33.0
|Kevin Holston missed jump shot
|35.0
|+ 1
|Trayvon Reed made free throw
|42.0
|Shooting foul on Leon Daniels
|42.0
|+ 2
|Trayvon Reed made layup
|42.0
|Lost ball turnover on Tobi Ewuosho, stolen by Jalyn Patterson
|49.0
|+ 1
|Jalyn Patterson made free throw
|1:07
|Shooting foul on AJ Farrar
|1:07
|Team Stats
|Points
|66
|80
|Field Goals
|24-63 (38.1%)
|30-57 (52.6%)
|3-Pointers
|6-24 (25.0%)
|3-12 (25.0%)
|Free Throws
|12-25 (48.0%)
|17-26 (65.4%)
|Total Rebounds
|37
|41
|Offensive
|13
|8
|Defensive
|21
|32
|Team
|3
|1
|Assists
|13
|14
|Steals
|8
|7
|Blocks
|1
|3
|Turnovers
|15
|14
|Fouls
|22
|20
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Alabama State 12-19
|67.3 PPG
|39.3 RPG
|10.0 APG
|Texas So. 21-12
|79.8 PPG
|41.9 RPG
|15.4 APG
|Key Players
|
4
|L. Daniels G
|9.0 PPG
|3.4 RPG
|0.9 APG
|38.6 FG%
|
13
|J. Combs F
|16.7 PPG
|8.8 RPG
|1.5 APG
|59.8 FG%
|Top Scorers
|L. Daniels G
|24 PTS
|13 REB
|1 AST
|J. Combs F
|28 PTS
|18 REB
|0 AST
|
|38.1
|FG%
|52.6
|
|
|25.0
|3PT FG%
|25.0
|
|
|48.0
|FT%
|65.4
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|L. Daniels
|24
|13
|1
|7/14
|4/7
|6/6
|4
|34
|0
|0
|5
|4
|9
|T. Ewuosho
|11
|2
|1
|5/6
|1/1
|0/3
|5
|13
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|F. Pichardo
|11
|1
|1
|5/6
|0/0
|1/6
|3
|23
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|K. Holston
|4
|8
|6
|1/8
|0/2
|2/3
|2
|31
|2
|0
|1
|4
|4
|R. Gee
|0
|1
|0
|0/9
|0/4
|0/0
|0
|28
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|L. Daniels
|24
|13
|1
|7/14
|4/7
|6/6
|4
|34
|0
|0
|5
|4
|9
|T. Ewuosho
|11
|2
|1
|5/6
|1/1
|0/3
|5
|13
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|F. Pichardo
|11
|1
|1
|5/6
|0/0
|1/6
|3
|23
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|K. Holston
|4
|8
|6
|1/8
|0/2
|2/3
|2
|31
|2
|0
|1
|4
|4
|R. Gee
|0
|1
|0
|0/9
|0/4
|0/0
|0
|28
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Farrar
|14
|3
|0
|5/11
|1/5
|3/6
|4
|31
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|B. Johnson
|2
|1
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/1
|2
|14
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|E. Jones
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|A. Rogers
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Ross
|0
|2
|4
|0/3
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|15
|2
|0
|4
|0
|2
|A. Seay
|0
|2
|0
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|5
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|G. Davis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Gosier II
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Sellars
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|66
|34
|13
|24/63
|6/24
|12/25
|22
|200
|8
|1
|15
|13
|21
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Combs
|28
|18
|0
|9/12
|0/0
|10/16
|2
|39
|1
|1
|2
|4
|14
|J. Patterson
|11
|2
|4
|4/9
|1/6
|2/3
|3
|30
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|T. Armstrong
|11
|4
|3
|4/9
|1/2
|2/3
|1
|31
|2
|0
|3
|1
|3
|D. Butler
|8
|4
|3
|4/10
|0/2
|0/0
|2
|30
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|E. Ewing
|2
|4
|0
|1/3
|0/0
|0/0
|4
|18
|1
|0
|3
|2
|2
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Combs
|28
|18
|0
|9/12
|0/0
|10/16
|2
|39
|1
|1
|2
|4
|14
|J. Patterson
|11
|2
|4
|4/9
|1/6
|2/3
|3
|30
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|T. Armstrong
|11
|4
|3
|4/9
|1/2
|2/3
|1
|31
|2
|0
|3
|1
|3
|D. Butler
|8
|4
|3
|4/10
|0/2
|0/0
|2
|30
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|E. Ewing
|2
|4
|0
|1/3
|0/0
|0/0
|4
|18
|1
|0
|3
|2
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Reed
|15
|3
|0
|6/7
|0/0
|3/3
|3
|17
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|J. Jones
|3
|3
|0
|1/1
|1/1
|0/0
|1
|11
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3
|J. Hopkins
|2
|1
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/1
|2
|6
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|S. Olden II
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|D. Bruce
|0
|1
|3
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|9
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|C. McClelland
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|M. Dobbins
|0
|0
|1
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|C. Baldwin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Granger Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Lumpkin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. McClelland
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|80
|40
|14
|30/57
|3/12
|17/26
|20
|200
|7
|3
|14
|8
|32
-
OREG
ARIZST57
62
2nd 4:55 ESPN
-
CSFULL
UCSB51
54
2nd 4:43 ESPU
-
UCONN
11HOU45
84
Final
-
RI
VCU75
70
Final
-
OHIOST
6MICHST70
77
Final
-
FLA
9LSU76
73
Final
-
UAB
ODU59
61
Final
-
UCF
MEMP55
79
Final
-
GMASON
STBON57
68
Final
-
NEB
19WISC62
66
Final
-
22AUBURN
SC73
64
Final
-
GRAM
PVAM71
81
Final
-
USM
WKY59
70
Final
-
SALAB
TEXST67
79
Final
-
STJOES
DAVID60
70
Final
-
NORL
SAMHOU79
76
Final
-
HOW
NORFLK69
75
Final
-
CMICH
18BUFF81
85
Final
-
XAVIER
25NOVA67
71
Final/OT
-
MINN
13PURDUE75
73
Final
-
SMU
24CINCY74
82
Final
-
BAMA
4UK55
73
Final
-
12FSU
2UVA69
59
Final
-
IOWAST
15KSTATE63
59
Final
-
WEBER
MNTNA49
78
Final
-
LAMON
GASOU67
81
Final
-
STLOU
DAYTON64
55
Final
-
SELOU
ABIL66
69
Final
-
NCCU
NCAT65
63
Final
-
TEXPA
NMEXST72
79
Final
-
SDGST
14NEVADA65
56
Final
-
COLO
WASH61
66
Final
-
NILL
BGREEN67
71
Final
-
WICHST
TEMPLE80
74
Final
-
SETON
23MARQET81
79
Final
-
ALST
TEXSO66
80
Final
-
LNGBCH
UCIRV67
75
Final
-
IOWA
10MICH53
74
Final
-
WVU
17KANSAS74
88
Final
-
MISSST
8TENN76
83
Final
-
5DUKE
3UNC74
73
Final
-
SUTAH
EWASH61
77
Final
-
GC
UTVALL78
74
Final
-
FRESNO
UTAHST60
85
Final