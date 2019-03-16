ALST
Combs leads Texas Southern past Alabama St 80-66 in SWAC

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 16, 2019

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) Jeremy Combs had 28 points and 18 rebounds as Texas Southern topped Alabama State 80-66 in the semifinals of the Southwestern Athletic Conference tournament on Friday night.

Combs shot 9 for 12 from the field and finished two rebounds shy of tying his career high.

Trayvon Reed had 15 points for Texas Southern (21-12) missing just one of seven shots from the field. Tyrik Armstrong and Jalyn Patterson each scored 11.

Leon Daniels scored a season-high 24 points and had 13 rebounds for the Hornets (12-19). AJ Farrar added 14 points and Fausto Pichardo 11.

Reginald Gee was held scoreless despite heading into the contest as the Hornets' leading scorer at 13 points per game. He failed to make a shot from beyond the arc (0 of 4) and missed all nine of his shot attempts.

Key Players
J. Ross
10 G
J. Combs
30.3 Min. Per Game 30.3
16.7 Pts. Per Game 16.7
1.5 Ast. Per Game 1.5
8.8 Reb. Per Game 8.8
33.8 Field Goal % 60.3
33.0 Three Point % 25.0
83.5 Free Throw % 59.5
+ 1 Jalyn Patterson made 2nd of 2 free throws 8.0
  Jalyn Patterson missed 1st of 2 free throws 8.0
  Personal foul on Tobi Ewuosho 8.0
  Defensive rebound by Tyrik Armstrong 33.0
  Kevin Holston missed jump shot 35.0
+ 1 Trayvon Reed made free throw 42.0
  Shooting foul on Leon Daniels 42.0
+ 2 Trayvon Reed made layup 42.0
  Lost ball turnover on Tobi Ewuosho, stolen by Jalyn Patterson 49.0
+ 1 Jalyn Patterson made free throw 1:07
  Shooting foul on AJ Farrar 1:07
Team Stats
Points 66 80
Field Goals 24-63 (38.1%) 30-57 (52.6%)
3-Pointers 6-24 (25.0%) 3-12 (25.0%)
Free Throws 12-25 (48.0%) 17-26 (65.4%)
Total Rebounds 37 41
Offensive 13 8
Defensive 21 32
Team 3 1
Assists 13 14
Steals 8 7
Blocks 1 3
Turnovers 15 14
Fouls 22 20
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
4
L. Daniels G
24 PTS, 13 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
1
J. Combs F
28 PTS, 18 REB
12T
away team logo Alabama State 12-19 303666
home team logo Texas So. 21-12 404080
TEXSO -9, O/U 153.5
Bill Harris Arena Birmingham, AL
Team Stats
away team logo Alabama State 12-19 67.3 PPG 39.3 RPG 10.0 APG
home team logo Texas So. 21-12 79.8 PPG 41.9 RPG 15.4 APG
Key Players
4
L. Daniels G 9.0 PPG 3.4 RPG 0.9 APG 38.6 FG%
13
J. Combs F 16.7 PPG 8.8 RPG 1.5 APG 59.8 FG%
Top Scorers
4
L. Daniels G 24 PTS 13 REB 1 AST
1
J. Combs F 28 PTS 18 REB 0 AST
38.1 FG% 52.6
25.0 3PT FG% 25.0
48.0 FT% 65.4
Alabama State
Starters
L. Daniels
T. Ewuosho
F. Pichardo
K. Holston
R. Gee
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
L. Daniels 24 13 1 7/14 4/7 6/6 4 34 0 0 5 4 9
T. Ewuosho 11 2 1 5/6 1/1 0/3 5 13 0 0 2 0 2
F. Pichardo 11 1 1 5/6 0/0 1/6 3 23 0 0 1 1 0
K. Holston 4 8 6 1/8 0/2 2/3 2 31 2 0 1 4 4
R. Gee 0 1 0 0/9 0/4 0/0 0 28 3 0 1 0 1
Bench
A. Farrar
B. Johnson
E. Jones
A. Rogers
J. Ross
A. Seay
G. Davis
T. Gosier II
J. Sellars
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Farrar 14 3 0 5/11 1/5 3/6 4 31 0 0 0 2 1
B. Johnson 2 1 0 1/2 0/0 0/1 2 14 1 1 0 0 1
E. Jones 0 1 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 4 0 0 0 0 1
A. Rogers 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
J. Ross 0 2 4 0/3 0/2 0/0 1 15 2 0 4 0 2
A. Seay 0 2 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 1 5 0 0 1 2 0
G. Davis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Gosier II - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Sellars - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 66 34 13 24/63 6/24 12/25 22 200 8 1 15 13 21
Texas So.
Starters
J. Combs
J. Patterson
T. Armstrong
D. Butler
E. Ewing
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Combs 28 18 0 9/12 0/0 10/16 2 39 1 1 2 4 14
J. Patterson 11 2 4 4/9 1/6 2/3 3 30 1 0 1 0 2
T. Armstrong 11 4 3 4/9 1/2 2/3 1 31 2 0 3 1 3
D. Butler 8 4 3 4/10 0/2 0/0 2 30 0 0 1 1 3
E. Ewing 2 4 0 1/3 0/0 0/0 4 18 1 0 3 2 2
Bench
T. Reed
J. Jones
J. Hopkins
S. Olden II
D. Bruce
C. McClelland
M. Dobbins
C. Baldwin
K. Granger Jr.
D. Lumpkin
A. McClelland
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Reed 15 3 0 6/7 0/0 3/3 3 17 0 0 1 0 3
J. Jones 3 3 0 1/1 1/1 0/0 1 11 0 0 2 0 3
J. Hopkins 2 1 0 1/2 0/0 0/1 2 6 0 0 1 0 1
S. Olden II 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 1 3 1 1 0 0 0
D. Bruce 0 1 3 0/2 0/0 0/0 1 9 1 1 0 0 1
C. McClelland 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
M. Dobbins 0 0 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 4 0 0 0 0 0
C. Baldwin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Granger Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Lumpkin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. McClelland - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 80 40 14 30/57 3/12 17/26 20 200 7 3 14 8 32
NCAA BB Scores