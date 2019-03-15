MINN
PURDUE

No Text

Murphy, Coffey lead Minnesota over No. 13 Purdue 75-73

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 15, 2019

CHICAGO (AP) Jordan Murphy scored 27 points, Amir Coffey added 21 points and Minnesota beat No. 13 Purdue 75-73 on Friday night to advance to the Big Ten Tournament semifinals.

Murphy drove for a go-ahead three-point play and hit two free throws in the closing minutes, and the Gophers (21-12) beat the Boilermakers (23-9) for the second time in 10 days when Carsen Edwards missed a 3 as time expired.

Murphy finished three points shy of his season high. He also had eight rebounds.

Coffey made 7 of 13 shots. Daniel Oturu added 13 points and 10 rebounds, helping Minnesota advance to the semifinals for the second time in three years. The Gophers will face the Michigan-Iowa winner.

Matt Haarms scored 16 points for Purdue. Ryan Cline added 14 points and eight assists. But after winning 17 of 20 to surge to a share of their second conference regular-season championship in three years, the Boilermakers never really found their rhythm.

Purdue made just 6 of 24 3-pointers, with Carsen Edwards missing seven of eight from beyond the arc. The Big Ten's leading scorer, he finished with 11 points on 4-of-17 shooting.

Minnesota led by as much as 10 in the second half. But Trevion Williams put back a missed 3 by Edwards to give Purdue a 71-69 lead with about 3:30 remaining.

Murphy drove for a three-point play to put Minnesota back on top and hit two free throws with 1:17 remaining to make it a three-point game.

After a week miss by Haarms inside, Minnesota committed a shot-clock violation with 27 seconds left.

Haarms scored in the post to cut it to 74-73 with 12 seconds left. Purdue immediately fouled Dupree McBrayer, who hit the first free throw but missed the second.

Haarms grabbed the rebound, but Edwards missed the potential winning 3 from the left corner as time expired.

BIG PICTURE

Minnesota: The Gophers were already a good bet to make the NCAA coming into this tournament. They might have avoided a play-in game with their overtime victory over Penn State on Thursday and followed it up with an impressive win.

Purdue: The Boilermakers missed their share of open shots and paid in a big way. Instead of making a push for their second Big Ten Tournament title, they'll try to regroup for the NCAAs.

UP NEXT

Minnesota: Will face No. 10 Michigan or Iowa in the semifinals.

Purdue: Awaits NCAA invitation.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
J. Murphy
3 F
C. Edwards
3 G
34.6 Min. Per Game 34.6
23.4 Pts. Per Game 23.4
3.0 Ast. Per Game 3.0
3.5 Reb. Per Game 3.5
48.2 Field Goal % 38.6
24.0 Three Point % 33.5
69.2 Free Throw % 84.3
  Defensive rebound by Dupree McBrayer 0.0
  Carsen Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot 0.0
  Personal foul on Gabe Kalscheur 5.0
  Defensive rebound by Matt Haarms 11.0
  Dupree McBrayer missed 2nd of 2 free throws 11.0
+ 1 Dupree McBrayer made 1st of 2 free throws 11.0
  Personal foul on Grady Eifert 11.0
+ 2 Matt Haarms made layup, assist by Ryan Cline 12.0
  Personal foul on Amir Coffey 19.0
  30-second timeout called 28.0
  Shot clock violation turnover on Minnesota 27.0
Team Stats
Points 75 73
Field Goals 27-54 (50.0%) 29-66 (43.9%)
3-Pointers 5-13 (38.5%) 6-24 (25.0%)
Free Throws 16-21 (76.2%) 9-10 (90.0%)
Total Rebounds 33 35
Offensive 8 12
Defensive 23 18
Team 2 5
Assists 16 20
Steals 4 5
Blocks 4 2
Turnovers 9 9
Fouls 12 17
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
3
J. Murphy F
27 PTS, 8 REB, 4 AST
home team logo
32
M. Haarms C
16 PTS, 4 REB, 2 AST
12T
away team logo Minnesota 21-12 423375
home team logo 13 Purdue 23-9 393473
United Center Chicago, IL
United Center Chicago, IL
Team Stats
away team logo Minnesota 21-12 71.3 PPG 41.4 RPG 14.8 APG
home team logo 13 Purdue 23-9 76.3 PPG 39.5 RPG 14.3 APG
Key Players
3
J. Murphy F 14.5 PPG 11.8 RPG 2.7 APG 47.9 FG%
32
M. Haarms C 8.8 PPG 5.4 RPG 1.1 APG 62.4 FG%
Top Scorers
3
J. Murphy F 27 PTS 8 REB 4 AST
32
M. Haarms C 16 PTS 4 REB 2 AST
50.0 FG% 43.9
38.5 3PT FG% 25.0
76.2 FT% 90.0
Minnesota
Starters
J. Murphy
A. Coffey
D. Oturu
G. Kalscheur
D. McBrayer
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Murphy 27 8 4 10/19 0/2 7/7 1 38 1 0 1 4 4
A. Coffey 21 2 2 7/13 2/4 5/6 1 40 2 0 2 0 2
D. Oturu 13 10 3 6/11 0/0 1/4 3 32 1 0 4 4 6
G. Kalscheur 11 1 1 4/6 3/5 0/0 3 33 0 1 0 0 1
D. McBrayer 3 7 4 0/4 0/2 3/4 1 37 0 0 1 0 7
Starters
J. Murphy
A. Coffey
D. Oturu
G. Kalscheur
D. McBrayer
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Murphy 27 8 4 10/19 0/2 7/7 1 38 1 0 1 4 4
A. Coffey 21 2 2 7/13 2/4 5/6 1 40 2 0 2 0 2
D. Oturu 13 10 3 6/11 0/0 1/4 3 32 1 0 4 4 6
G. Kalscheur 11 1 1 4/6 3/5 0/0 3 33 0 1 0 0 1
D. McBrayer 3 7 4 0/4 0/2 3/4 1 37 0 0 1 0 7
Bench
M. Stockman
B. Stull
M. Hurt
J. Johnson
E. Curry
B. Rudrud
P. Willis
H. Conroy
I. Washington
M. Carr
J. Omersa
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Stockman 0 1 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 8 0 2 0 0 1
B. Stull 0 2 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 2 10 0 1 1 0 2
M. Hurt 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
J. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Curry - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Rudrud - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Willis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Conroy - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Washington - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Carr - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Omersa - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 75 31 16 27/54 5/13 16/21 12 200 4 4 9 8 23
Purdue
Starters
M. Haarms
R. Cline
C. Edwards
N. Eastern
G. Eifert
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Haarms 16 4 2 8/12 0/0 0/0 3 27 1 1 0 0 4
R. Cline 14 0 8 5/11 4/10 0/0 2 35 0 0 1 0 0
C. Edwards 11 4 2 4/17 1/8 2/2 3 34 0 0 6 1 3
N. Eastern 11 6 2 4/7 0/0 3/3 1 36 0 1 1 3 3
G. Eifert 3 4 4 1/5 0/3 1/2 4 27 1 0 0 1 3
Starters
M. Haarms
R. Cline
C. Edwards
N. Eastern
G. Eifert
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Haarms 16 4 2 8/12 0/0 0/0 3 27 1 1 0 0 4
R. Cline 14 0 8 5/11 4/10 0/0 2 35 0 0 1 0 0
C. Edwards 11 4 2 4/17 1/8 2/2 3 34 0 0 6 1 3
N. Eastern 11 6 2 4/7 0/0 3/3 1 36 0 1 1 3 3
G. Eifert 3 4 4 1/5 0/3 1/2 4 27 1 0 0 1 3
Bench
A. Wheeler
T. Williams
S. Stefanovic
E. Hunter Jr.
E. Boudreaux
T. Luce
E. Dowuona
K. King
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Wheeler 8 1 1 3/5 1/2 1/1 3 10 2 0 0 1 0
T. Williams 8 9 1 4/7 0/0 0/0 0 16 1 0 0 6 3
S. Stefanovic 2 1 0 0/2 0/1 2/2 1 11 0 0 0 0 1
E. Hunter Jr. 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 4 0 0 1 0 1
E. Boudreaux - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Luce - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Dowuona - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. King - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 73 30 20 29/66 6/24 9/10 17 200 5 2 9 12 18
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores