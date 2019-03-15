Murphy, Coffey lead Minnesota over No. 13 Purdue 75-73
CHICAGO (AP) Jordan Murphy scored 27 points, Amir Coffey added 21 points and Minnesota beat No. 13 Purdue 75-73 on Friday night to advance to the Big Ten Tournament semifinals.
Murphy drove for a go-ahead three-point play and hit two free throws in the closing minutes, and the Gophers (21-12) beat the Boilermakers (23-9) for the second time in 10 days when Carsen Edwards missed a 3 as time expired.
Murphy finished three points shy of his season high. He also had eight rebounds.
Coffey made 7 of 13 shots. Daniel Oturu added 13 points and 10 rebounds, helping Minnesota advance to the semifinals for the second time in three years. The Gophers will face the Michigan-Iowa winner.
Matt Haarms scored 16 points for Purdue. Ryan Cline added 14 points and eight assists. But after winning 17 of 20 to surge to a share of their second conference regular-season championship in three years, the Boilermakers never really found their rhythm.
Purdue made just 6 of 24 3-pointers, with Carsen Edwards missing seven of eight from beyond the arc. The Big Ten's leading scorer, he finished with 11 points on 4-of-17 shooting.
Minnesota led by as much as 10 in the second half. But Trevion Williams put back a missed 3 by Edwards to give Purdue a 71-69 lead with about 3:30 remaining.
Murphy drove for a three-point play to put Minnesota back on top and hit two free throws with 1:17 remaining to make it a three-point game.
After a week miss by Haarms inside, Minnesota committed a shot-clock violation with 27 seconds left.
Haarms scored in the post to cut it to 74-73 with 12 seconds left. Purdue immediately fouled Dupree McBrayer, who hit the first free throw but missed the second.
Haarms grabbed the rebound, but Edwards missed the potential winning 3 from the left corner as time expired.
BIG PICTURE
Minnesota: The Gophers were already a good bet to make the NCAA coming into this tournament. They might have avoided a play-in game with their overtime victory over Penn State on Thursday and followed it up with an impressive win.
Purdue: The Boilermakers missed their share of open shots and paid in a big way. Instead of making a push for their second Big Ten Tournament title, they'll try to regroup for the NCAAs.
UP NEXT
Minnesota: Will face No. 10 Michigan or Iowa in the semifinals.
Purdue: Awaits NCAA invitation.
---
|34.6
|Min. Per Game
|34.6
|23.4
|Pts. Per Game
|23.4
|3.0
|Ast. Per Game
|3.0
|3.5
|Reb. Per Game
|3.5
|48.2
|Field Goal %
|38.6
|24.0
|Three Point %
|33.5
|69.2
|Free Throw %
|84.3
|Defensive rebound by Dupree McBrayer
|0.0
|Carsen Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot
|0.0
|Personal foul on Gabe Kalscheur
|5.0
|Defensive rebound by Matt Haarms
|11.0
|Dupree McBrayer missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|11.0
|+ 1
|Dupree McBrayer made 1st of 2 free throws
|11.0
|Personal foul on Grady Eifert
|11.0
|+ 2
|Matt Haarms made layup, assist by Ryan Cline
|12.0
|Personal foul on Amir Coffey
|19.0
|30-second timeout called
|28.0
|Shot clock violation turnover on Minnesota
|27.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|75
|73
|Field Goals
|27-54 (50.0%)
|29-66 (43.9%)
|3-Pointers
|5-13 (38.5%)
|6-24 (25.0%)
|Free Throws
|16-21 (76.2%)
|9-10 (90.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|33
|35
|Offensive
|8
|12
|Defensive
|23
|18
|Team
|2
|5
|Assists
|16
|20
|Steals
|4
|5
|Blocks
|4
|2
|Turnovers
|9
|9
|Fouls
|12
|17
|Technicals
|0
|0
|
|50.0
|FG%
|43.9
|
|
|38.5
|3PT FG%
|25.0
|
|
|76.2
|FT%
|90.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Murphy
|27
|8
|4
|10/19
|0/2
|7/7
|1
|38
|1
|0
|1
|4
|4
|A. Coffey
|21
|2
|2
|7/13
|2/4
|5/6
|1
|40
|2
|0
|2
|0
|2
|D. Oturu
|13
|10
|3
|6/11
|0/0
|1/4
|3
|32
|1
|0
|4
|4
|6
|G. Kalscheur
|11
|1
|1
|4/6
|3/5
|0/0
|3
|33
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|D. McBrayer
|3
|7
|4
|0/4
|0/2
|3/4
|1
|37
|0
|0
|1
|0
|7
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Stockman
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|8
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|B. Stull
|0
|2
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|10
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|M. Hurt
|0
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Johnson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Curry
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Rudrud
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Willis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|H. Conroy
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Washington
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Carr
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Omersa
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|75
|31
|16
|27/54
|5/13
|16/21
|12
|200
|4
|4
|9
|8
|23
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Haarms
|16
|4
|2
|8/12
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|27
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|R. Cline
|14
|0
|8
|5/11
|4/10
|0/0
|2
|35
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|C. Edwards
|11
|4
|2
|4/17
|1/8
|2/2
|3
|34
|0
|0
|6
|1
|3
|N. Eastern
|11
|6
|2
|4/7
|0/0
|3/3
|1
|36
|0
|1
|1
|3
|3
|G. Eifert
|3
|4
|4
|1/5
|0/3
|1/2
|4
|27
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Wheeler
|8
|1
|1
|3/5
|1/2
|1/1
|3
|10
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|T. Williams
|8
|9
|1
|4/7
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|16
|1
|0
|0
|6
|3
|S. Stefanovic
|2
|1
|0
|0/2
|0/1
|2/2
|1
|11
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|E. Hunter Jr.
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|E. Boudreaux
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Luce
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Dowuona
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. King
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|73
|30
|20
|29/66
|6/24
|9/10
|17
|200
|5
|2
|9
|12
|18
-
LAMON
GASOU43
68
2nd 8:11 ESP+
-
SELOU
ABIL35
45
2nd 10:56 ESP+
-
STLOU
DAYTON31
30
2nd 18:01 NBCS
-
WICHST
TEMPLE26
33
1st 3:27 ESPU
-
SETON
23MARQET20
24
1st 7:59 FS1
-
IOWA
10MICH21
25
1st 5:21 BTN
-
MISSST
8TENN22
28
1st 4:19 SECN
-
WVU
17KANSAS19
17
1st 11:15 ESP2
-
LNGBCH
UCIRV22
19
1st 6:11 ESP3
-
5DUKE
3UNC18
29
1st 8:52 ESPN
-
NCCU
NCAT28
24
1st 0.0
-
SDGST
14NEVADA34
29
1st 0.0 CBSSN
-
TEXPA
NMEXST32
40
1st 0.0 ESP+
-
COLO
WASH33
27
1st 0.0 PACN
-
NILL
BGREEN23
46
1st 0.0
-
ALST
TEXSO0
0
Delay ESP3
-
RI
VCU75
70
Final
-
UCONN
11HOU45
84
Final
-
OHIOST
6MICHST70
77
Final
-
FLA
9LSU76
73
Final
-
UAB
ODU59
61
Final
-
UCF
MEMP55
79
Final
-
GMASON
STBON57
68
Final
-
NEB
19WISC62
66
Final
-
22AUBURN
SC73
64
Final
-
GRAM
PVAM71
81
Final
-
USM
WKY59
70
Final
-
SALAB
TEXST67
79
Final
-
HOW
NORFLK69
75
Final
-
STJOES
DAVID60
70
Final
-
NORL
SAMHOU79
76
Final
-
XAVIER
25NOVA67
71
Final/OT
-
CMICH
18BUFF81
85
Final
-
SMU
24CINCY74
82
Final
-
12FSU
2UVA69
59
Final
-
BAMA
4UK55
73
Final
-
IOWAST
15KSTATE63
59
Final
-
MINN
13PURDUE75
73
Final
-
WEBER
MNTNA49
78
Final
-
SUTAH
EWASH0
0146 O/U
-4
10:00pm
-
OREG
ARIZST0
0133.5 O/U
+2
11:30pm ESPN
-
GC
UTVALL0
0145 O/U
-1
11:30pm ESP+
-
FRESNO
UTAHST0
0145 O/U
-4
11:30pm CBSSN
-
CSFULL
UCSB0
0138 O/U
-4
12:00am ESPU