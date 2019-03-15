RI
Rhode Island upsets VCU 75-70 in A-10 quarterfinals

  Mar 15, 2019

NEW YORK (AP) Jeff Dowtin scored 22 points to help eighth-seeded Rhode Island upset top-seed VCU 75-70 in the Atlantic 10 Tournament quarterfinals Friday.

Tyrese Martin added 13 for Rhode Island (18-14). Dana Tate finished with 12, and Christion Thompson had 11, including two free throws in the final seconds to seal the win.

Rhode Island has eliminated VCU from the A-10 Tournament three years in a row.

The Rams, riding a six-game winning streak, meet fourth-seed St. Bonaventure in the semifinals on Saturday at Barclays Center.

After the game, Dowtin shouted at VCU fans and seemed to be getting into with VCU coaches as the teams shook hands. He was led away by teammates and Rhode Island staffers without things escalating. Dowtin said he responded emotionally after the game because he felt Rhode Island has been doubted all season. He said VCU has great fans, but they were on him and his teammates throughout the game.

''They were heckling us a lot to get us out of our game,'' Dowtin said.

Despite a 26-point, 22-rebound performance from Marcus Santos-Silva, VCU (25-7) became the second-straight regular-season champion to lose in the tournament. Last year, top-seeded Rhode Island lost in the championship game to Davidson. That helped the A-10 to get an extra team in the NCAA Tournament. That's likely to be the case again, with VCU seemingly a good bet for an at-large bid.

De'Riante Jenkins finished with 13 points for the Rams.

Of concern going forward for VCU is the status of guard Marcus Evans, who was lost for the game midway through the first half with a left knee injury. Evans, VCU's leading scorer with an average of 14.2 points per game, was bumped going in for a layup and landed hard on the court. He immediately began clutching his knee, and screamed.

Evans was helped off the court. He returned to the VCU bench during the first media timeout of the second half, with the aid of crutches.

VCU coach Mike Rhodes said Evans suffered a bone bruise and added, ''They told me his knee is stable.'' Evans will be evaluated when VCU returns home to Richmond, Virginia, leaving his postseason status uncertain.

Against Rhode Island, VCU missed key opportunities for easy points late in the game, turning the ball over on a pair of two-on-one breaks and missing the front of a one-and-one at the free-throw line.

''Our leader goes down and we didn't sulk,'' Rhodes said. ''We just didn't make enough plays down the stretch.''

The third matchup of the season between the programs - they split the first two - was taut, as the largest lead either team had was eight points.

Down 73-70 in the final seconds, VCU had a chance to tie the game but Mike'L Simms missed a contested right side 3. On the ensuing possession, Thompson was fouled on the inbound and made both free throws.

VCU won the last meeting in the regular season with URI, 76-42, a game first-year Rhode Island coach David Cox said stuck with his players.

''The last time we played them they almost literally wiped the floor with us,'' Cox said. ''The guys responded. They wanted the opportunity to get back at VCU.''

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
J. Dowtin
M. Evans
27.4 Min. Per Game 27.4
14.2 Pts. Per Game 14.2
3.3 Ast. Per Game 3.3
3.1 Reb. Per Game 3.1
47.8 Field Goal % 43.2
35.2 Three Point % 27.9
74.5 Free Throw % 77.2
+ 1 Christion Thompson made 2nd of 2 free throws 2.0
+ 1 Christion Thompson made 1st of 2 free throws 2.0
  Personal foul on De'Riante Jenkins 2.0
  Defensive rebound by Rhode Island 2.0
  Mike'L Simms missed 3-pt. jump shot 4.0
  Defensive rebound by De'Riante Jenkins 18.0
  Jeff Dowtin missed free throw 18.0
  Personal foul on Marcus Santos-Silva 18.0
  Personal foul on Vince Williams 38.0
  Offensive rebound by Christion Thompson 41.0
  Jeff Dowtin missed jump shot 43.0
Team Stats
Points 75 70
Field Goals 26-60 (43.3%) 23-58 (39.7%)
3-Pointers 5-13 (38.5%) 7-20 (35.0%)
Free Throws 18-21 (85.7%) 17-25 (68.0%)
Total Rebounds 38 37
Offensive 12 13
Defensive 22 22
Team 4 2
Assists 9 12
Steals 4 6
Blocks 4 8
Turnovers 12 12
Fouls 17 18
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
11
J. Dowtin G
22 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
14
M. Santos-Silva F
26 PTS, 22 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo Rhode Island 18-14 344175
home team logo VCU 25-7 373370
VCU -8, O/U 130
Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY
VCU -8, O/U 130
Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY
Team Stats
away team logo Rhode Island 18-14 69.9 PPG 39.5 RPG 12.4 APG
home team logo VCU 25-7 71.5 PPG 39.5 RPG 13.9 APG
Key Players
11
J. Dowtin G 15.2 PPG 3.5 RPG 3.9 APG 48.0 FG%
14
M. Santos-Silva F 9.5 PPG 7.0 RPG 0.7 APG 59.9 FG%
Top Scorers
11
J. Dowtin G 22 PTS 3 REB 1 AST
14
M. Santos-Silva F 26 PTS 22 REB 1 AST
43.3 FG% 39.7
38.5 3PT FG% 35.0
85.7 FT% 68.0
Bench
D. Tate
C. Thompson
O. Silverio
R. Preston
M. Tertsea
E. Dadika
W. Leviton
J. Green
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Tate 12 6 2 5/6 2/2 0/2 0 21 1 1 1 2 4
C. Thompson 11 3 2 1/3 0/1 9/9 2 28 0 2 0 1 2
O. Silverio 2 2 0 1/3 0/0 0/0 2 9 2 0 0 1 1
R. Preston 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 3 0 0 0 0 0
M. Tertsea - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Dadika - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Leviton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Green - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 75 34 9 26/60 5/13 18/21 17 200 4 4 12 12 22
Bench
M. Simms
M. Crowfield
V. Williams
M. Gilmore
C. Douglas
P. Byrd
X. Jackson
D. Sheehy-Guiseppi
K. Curry
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Simms 8 1 0 2/5 1/3 3/4 1 19 0 1 2 1 0
M. Crowfield 4 0 2 2/7 0/4 0/1 0 26 1 0 0 0 0
V. Williams 4 5 1 1/5 0/1 2/2 4 18 1 0 1 1 4
M. Gilmore 2 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 0 0
C. Douglas 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 3 6 0 1 0 0 0
P. Byrd 0 1 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 10 0 0 2 1 0
X. Jackson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Sheehy-Guiseppi - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Curry - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 70 35 12 23/58 7/20 17/25 18 200 6 8 12 13 22
