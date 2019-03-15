Rhode Island upsets VCU 75-70 in A-10 quarterfinals
NEW YORK (AP) Jeff Dowtin scored 22 points to help eighth-seeded Rhode Island upset top-seed VCU 75-70 in the Atlantic 10 Tournament quarterfinals Friday.
Tyrese Martin added 13 for Rhode Island (18-14). Dana Tate finished with 12, and Christion Thompson had 11, including two free throws in the final seconds to seal the win.
Rhode Island has eliminated VCU from the A-10 Tournament three years in a row.
The Rams, riding a six-game winning streak, meet fourth-seed St. Bonaventure in the semifinals on Saturday at Barclays Center.
After the game, Dowtin shouted at VCU fans and seemed to be getting into with VCU coaches as the teams shook hands. He was led away by teammates and Rhode Island staffers without things escalating. Dowtin said he responded emotionally after the game because he felt Rhode Island has been doubted all season. He said VCU has great fans, but they were on him and his teammates throughout the game.
''They were heckling us a lot to get us out of our game,'' Dowtin said.
Despite a 26-point, 22-rebound performance from Marcus Santos-Silva, VCU (25-7) became the second-straight regular-season champion to lose in the tournament. Last year, top-seeded Rhode Island lost in the championship game to Davidson. That helped the A-10 to get an extra team in the NCAA Tournament. That's likely to be the case again, with VCU seemingly a good bet for an at-large bid.
De'Riante Jenkins finished with 13 points for the Rams.
Of concern going forward for VCU is the status of guard Marcus Evans, who was lost for the game midway through the first half with a left knee injury. Evans, VCU's leading scorer with an average of 14.2 points per game, was bumped going in for a layup and landed hard on the court. He immediately began clutching his knee, and screamed.
Evans was helped off the court. He returned to the VCU bench during the first media timeout of the second half, with the aid of crutches.
VCU coach Mike Rhodes said Evans suffered a bone bruise and added, ''They told me his knee is stable.'' Evans will be evaluated when VCU returns home to Richmond, Virginia, leaving his postseason status uncertain.
Against Rhode Island, VCU missed key opportunities for easy points late in the game, turning the ball over on a pair of two-on-one breaks and missing the front of a one-and-one at the free-throw line.
''Our leader goes down and we didn't sulk,'' Rhodes said. ''We just didn't make enough plays down the stretch.''
The third matchup of the season between the programs - they split the first two - was taut, as the largest lead either team had was eight points.
Down 73-70 in the final seconds, VCU had a chance to tie the game but Mike'L Simms missed a contested right side 3. On the ensuing possession, Thompson was fouled on the inbound and made both free throws.
VCU won the last meeting in the regular season with URI, 76-42, a game first-year Rhode Island coach David Cox said stuck with his players.
''The last time we played them they almost literally wiped the floor with us,'' Cox said. ''The guys responded. They wanted the opportunity to get back at VCU.''
|27.4
|Min. Per Game
|27.4
|14.2
|Pts. Per Game
|14.2
|3.3
|Ast. Per Game
|3.3
|3.1
|Reb. Per Game
|3.1
|47.8
|Field Goal %
|43.2
|35.2
|Three Point %
|27.9
|74.5
|Free Throw %
|77.2
|+ 1
|Christion Thompson made 2nd of 2 free throws
|2.0
|+ 1
|Christion Thompson made 1st of 2 free throws
|2.0
|Personal foul on De'Riante Jenkins
|2.0
|Defensive rebound by Rhode Island
|2.0
|Mike'L Simms missed 3-pt. jump shot
|4.0
|Defensive rebound by De'Riante Jenkins
|18.0
|Jeff Dowtin missed free throw
|18.0
|Personal foul on Marcus Santos-Silva
|18.0
|Personal foul on Vince Williams
|38.0
|Offensive rebound by Christion Thompson
|41.0
|Jeff Dowtin missed jump shot
|43.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|75
|70
|Field Goals
|26-60 (43.3%)
|23-58 (39.7%)
|3-Pointers
|5-13 (38.5%)
|7-20 (35.0%)
|Free Throws
|18-21 (85.7%)
|17-25 (68.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|38
|37
|Offensive
|12
|13
|Defensive
|22
|22
|Team
|4
|2
|Assists
|9
|12
|Steals
|4
|6
|Blocks
|4
|8
|Turnovers
|12
|12
|Fouls
|17
|18
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Rhode Island 18-14
|69.9 PPG
|39.5 RPG
|12.4 APG
|VCU 25-7
|71.5 PPG
|39.5 RPG
|13.9 APG
|Key Players
|
11
|J. Dowtin G
|15.2 PPG
|3.5 RPG
|3.9 APG
|48.0 FG%
|
14
|M. Santos-Silva F
|9.5 PPG
|7.0 RPG
|0.7 APG
|59.9 FG%
|Top Scorers
|J. Dowtin G
|22 PTS
|3 REB
|1 AST
|M. Santos-Silva F
|26 PTS
|22 REB
|1 AST
|
|43.3
|FG%
|39.7
|
|
|38.5
|3PT FG%
|35.0
|
|
|85.7
|FT%
|68.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Dowtin
|22
|3
|1
|8/18
|2/2
|4/5
|3
|38
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|T. Martin
|13
|5
|3
|6/10
|1/4
|0/0
|0
|28
|0
|1
|2
|1
|4
|C. Langevine
|7
|9
|0
|3/8
|0/0
|1/1
|2
|39
|0
|0
|4
|3
|6
|F. Russell
|6
|1
|0
|2/9
|0/4
|2/2
|5
|25
|1
|0
|5
|1
|0
|J. Harris
|2
|5
|0
|0/3
|0/0
|2/2
|2
|9
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Tate
|12
|6
|2
|5/6
|2/2
|0/2
|0
|21
|1
|1
|1
|2
|4
|C. Thompson
|11
|3
|2
|1/3
|0/1
|9/9
|2
|28
|0
|2
|0
|1
|2
|O. Silverio
|2
|2
|0
|1/3
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|9
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|R. Preston
|0
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|M. Tertsea
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Dadika
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Leviton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Green
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|75
|34
|9
|26/60
|5/13
|18/21
|17
|200
|4
|4
|12
|12
|22
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Santos-Silva
|26
|22
|1
|8/14
|0/0
|10/14
|3
|31
|1
|1
|0
|10
|12
|D. Jenkins
|13
|4
|5
|4/9
|3/6
|2/2
|2
|32
|0
|1
|3
|0
|4
|I. Vann
|8
|1
|2
|3/9
|2/3
|0/0
|3
|25
|2
|1
|2
|0
|1
|S. Mobley
|3
|1
|0
|1/2
|1/1
|0/2
|2
|19
|0
|3
|1
|0
|1
|M. Evans
|2
|0
|1
|1/4
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|11
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Simms
|8
|1
|0
|2/5
|1/3
|3/4
|1
|19
|0
|1
|2
|1
|0
|M. Crowfield
|4
|0
|2
|2/7
|0/4
|0/1
|0
|26
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|V. Williams
|4
|5
|1
|1/5
|0/1
|2/2
|4
|18
|1
|0
|1
|1
|4
|M. Gilmore
|2
|0
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|C. Douglas
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|6
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|P. Byrd
|0
|1
|0
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|10
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|X. Jackson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Sheehy-Guiseppi
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Curry
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|70
|35
|12
|23/58
|7/20
|17/25
|18
|200
|6
|8
|12
|13
|22
-
XAVIER
25NOVA66
69
OT 4.0 FS1
-
IOWAST
15KSTATE55
55
2nd 1:22 ESP2
-
12FSU
2UVA64
56
2nd 2:15 ESPN
-
BAMA
4UK50
64
2nd 3:54 SECN
-
MINN
13PURDUE71
71
2nd 2:01 BTN
-
SMU
24CINCY72
82
2nd 16.0 ESPU
-
WEBER
MNTNA30
52
2nd 13:52
-
LAMON
GASOU6
13
1st 13:23 ESP+
-
STLOU
DAYTON3
3
1st 17:39 NBCS
-
SELOU
ABIL9
12
1st 13:41 ESP+
-
UCONN
11HOU45
84
Final
-
RI
VCU75
70
Final
-
OHIOST
6MICHST70
77
Final
-
FLA
9LSU76
73
Final
-
UAB
ODU59
61
Final
-
UCF
MEMP55
79
Final
-
GMASON
STBON57
68
Final
-
NEB
19WISC62
66
Final
-
GRAM
PVAM71
81
Final
-
22AUBURN
SC73
64
Final
-
USM
WKY59
70
Final
-
SALAB
TEXST67
79
Final
-
NORL
SAMHOU79
76
Final
-
STJOES
DAVID60
70
Final
-
HOW
NORFLK69
75
Final
-
CMICH
18BUFF81
85
Final
-
NCCU
NCAT0
0131.5 O/U
-1
8:50pm
-
SETON
23MARQET0
0142.5 O/U
-4.5
9:00pm FS1
-
WICHST
TEMPLE0
0140.5 O/U
-2
9:00pm ESPU
-
WVU
17KANSAS0
0147 O/U
-9.5
9:00pm ESP2
-
5DUKE
3UNC0
0164.5 O/U
+4.5
9:00pm ESPN
-
TEXPA
NMEXST0
0138.5 O/U
-9.5
9:00pm ESP+
-
SDGST
14NEVADA0
0141.5 O/U
-11
9:00pm CBSSN
-
COLO
WASH0
0130 O/U
-3
9:00pm PACN
-
NILL
BGREEN0
0147 O/U
-3
9:04pm
-
LNGBCH
UCIRV0
0138.5 O/U
-9
9:30pm ESP3
-
IOWA
10MICH0
0141.5 O/U
-8
9:30pm BTN
-
MISSST
8TENN0
0145.5 O/U
-5.5
9:30pm SECN
-
ALST
TEXSO0
0153.5 O/U
-9
9:30pm ESP3
-
SUTAH
EWASH0
0146 O/U
-4
10:00pm
-
OREG
ARIZST0
0133.5 O/U
+2
11:30pm ESPN
-
GC
UTVALL0
0145 O/U
-1
11:30pm ESP+
-
FRESNO
UTAHST0
0145 O/U
-4
11:30pm CBSSN
-
CSFULL
UCSB0
0138 O/U
-3.5
12:00am ESPU