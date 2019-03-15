UAB
ODU

Green's heroics lift Old Dominion by UAB 61-59 in CUSA semi

  • Mar 15, 2019

FRISCO, Texas (AP) Xavier Green had 21 points, including a 3-point play with four seconds left and top-seeded Old Dominion rallied to edge fifth-seeded UAB 61-59 in the semifinals of the Conference USA tournament on Friday.

Two free throws by Ahmad Carter with 15 seconds to play pulled the Monarchs within 59-58. Then the Blazers' Zack Bryant missed the front end of a one-and-one at 13 seconds. Carter then found Green cutting through the key and Green put the shot up between two defenders, banking the ball off the glass for the lead.

UAB had a chance but threw the ball away on the final possession.

B.J. Stith had 13 points and seven rebounds for Old Dominion (25-8). Ahmad Caver added 11 points and six assists. Aaron Carver had nine rebounds for Old Dominion.

Bryant had 23 points for the Blazers (20-14). Jalen Perry added 14 points. Lewis Sullivan had 10 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights

Key Players
Z. Bryant
1 G
A. Caver
37.4 Min. Per Game 37.4
17.0 Pts. Per Game 17.0
5.5 Ast. Per Game 5.5
4.3 Reb. Per Game 4.3
43.6 Field Goal % 38.4
31.8 Three Point % 30.6
68.1 Free Throw % 70.2
  Bad pass turnover on Zack Bryant 1.0
+ 1 Xavier Green made free throw 4.0
  Shooting foul on Tavin Lovan 4.0
+ 2 Xavier Green made layup, assist by Ahmad Caver 4.0
  Defensive rebound by B.J. Stith 12.0
  Zack Bryant missed free throw 12.0
  Personal foul on Ahmad Caver 12.0
+ 1 Ahmad Caver made 2nd of 2 free throws 15.0
+ 1 Ahmad Caver made 1st of 2 free throws 15.0
  Shooting foul on Zack Bryant 15.0
+ 1 Zack Bryant made 2nd of 2 free throws 21.0
Team Stats
Points 59 61
Field Goals 24-50 (48.0%) 22-56 (39.3%)
3-Pointers 5-17 (29.4%) 6-15 (40.0%)
Free Throws 6-13 (46.2%) 11-12 (91.7%)
Total Rebounds 28 36
Offensive 4 12
Defensive 19 23
Team 5 1
Assists 8 10
Steals 4 2
Blocks 4 4
Turnovers 7 9
Fouls 15 13
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
1
Z. Bryant G
23 PTS, 1 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
10
X. Green G
21 PTS, 5 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo UAB 20-14 293059
home team logo Old Dominion 25-8 283361
Ford Center at The Star Frisco, TX
away team logo UAB 20-14 70.7 PPG 39.9 RPG 11.7 APG
home team logo Old Dominion 25-8 66.5 PPG 42.4 RPG 12.9 APG
1
Z. Bryant G 14.6 PPG 3.5 RPG 4.1 APG 42.6 FG%
10
X. Green G 9.2 PPG 3.8 RPG 2.0 APG 38.6 FG%
1
Z. Bryant G 23 PTS 1 REB 2 AST
10
X. Green G 21 PTS 5 REB 1 AST
48.0 FG% 39.3
29.4 3PT FG% 40.0
46.2 FT% 91.7
UAB
Starters
J. Perry
L. Sullivan
M. Gueye
J. Bell
A. McCoy
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Perry 14 5 0 6/10 2/6 0/0 0 29 0 0 1 1 4
L. Sullivan 10 6 0 4/8 1/2 1/3 4 23 0 0 0 2 4
M. Gueye 6 3 1 2/7 1/4 1/1 2 28 0 2 1 0 3
J. Bell 4 3 2 2/5 0/0 0/0 1 29 0 0 1 0 3
A. McCoy 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 0 0
Bench
Z. Bryant
T. Scott-Grayson
T. Lovan
T. Pearson
W. Bathurst
L. Hurtado
J. Akabueze
N. Bertain
J. Sippial
W. Butler
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
Z. Bryant 23 1 2 10/14 1/3 2/7 3 32 3 0 2 0 1
T. Scott-Grayson 2 3 3 0/6 0/2 2/2 2 25 0 1 1 1 2
T. Lovan 0 2 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 3 24 1 1 1 0 2
T. Pearson 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 7 0 0 0 0 0
W. Bathurst - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Hurtado - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Akabueze - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Bertain - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Sippial - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Butler - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 59 23 8 24/50 5/17 6/13 15 200 4 4 7 4 19
Old Dominion
Starters
X. Green
B. Stith
A. Caver
A. Carver
E. Robinson III
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
X. Green 21 5 1 8/12 2/3 3/3 0 37 0 0 1 0 5
B. Stith 13 7 1 5/13 3/5 0/0 1 38 1 1 3 2 5
A. Caver 11 4 6 3/15 1/5 4/4 3 40 0 0 2 0 4
A. Carver 3 9 1 1/4 0/0 1/1 0 31 0 0 1 3 6
E. Robinson III 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 2 10 0 1 0 1 0
Bench
K. Ezikpe
D. Dickens
J. Wade
J. Kithcart
L. Brill
A. Oliver II
M. Godwin
A. Pilavios
J. Reece
Q. Harris
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Ezikpe 9 3 0 4/5 0/0 1/2 2 19 0 1 0 3 0
D. Dickens 2 5 0 0/2 0/0 2/2 4 9 0 1 2 2 3
J. Wade 2 1 1 1/4 0/1 0/0 1 12 1 0 0 1 0
J. Kithcart 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 4 0 0 0 0 0
L. Brill - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Oliver II - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Godwin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Pilavios - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Reece - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Q. Harris - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 61 35 10 22/56 6/15 11/12 13 200 2 4 9 12 23
NCAA BB Scores