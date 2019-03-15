Green's heroics lift Old Dominion by UAB 61-59 in CUSA semi
FRISCO, Texas (AP) Xavier Green had 21 points, including a 3-point play with four seconds left and top-seeded Old Dominion rallied to edge fifth-seeded UAB 61-59 in the semifinals of the Conference USA tournament on Friday.
Two free throws by Ahmad Carter with 15 seconds to play pulled the Monarchs within 59-58. Then the Blazers' Zack Bryant missed the front end of a one-and-one at 13 seconds. Carter then found Green cutting through the key and Green put the shot up between two defenders, banking the ball off the glass for the lead.
UAB had a chance but threw the ball away on the final possession.
B.J. Stith had 13 points and seven rebounds for Old Dominion (25-8). Ahmad Caver added 11 points and six assists. Aaron Carver had nine rebounds for Old Dominion.
Bryant had 23 points for the Blazers (20-14). Jalen Perry added 14 points. Lewis Sullivan had 10 points.
|37.4
|Min. Per Game
|37.4
|17.0
|Pts. Per Game
|17.0
|5.5
|Ast. Per Game
|5.5
|4.3
|Reb. Per Game
|4.3
|43.6
|Field Goal %
|38.4
|31.8
|Three Point %
|30.6
|68.1
|Free Throw %
|70.2
|Bad pass turnover on Zack Bryant
|1.0
|+ 1
|Xavier Green made free throw
|4.0
|Shooting foul on Tavin Lovan
|4.0
|+ 2
|Xavier Green made layup, assist by Ahmad Caver
|4.0
|Defensive rebound by B.J. Stith
|12.0
|Zack Bryant missed free throw
|12.0
|Personal foul on Ahmad Caver
|12.0
|+ 1
|Ahmad Caver made 2nd of 2 free throws
|15.0
|+ 1
|Ahmad Caver made 1st of 2 free throws
|15.0
|Shooting foul on Zack Bryant
|15.0
|+ 1
|Zack Bryant made 2nd of 2 free throws
|21.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|59
|61
|Field Goals
|24-50 (48.0%)
|22-56 (39.3%)
|3-Pointers
|5-17 (29.4%)
|6-15 (40.0%)
|Free Throws
|6-13 (46.2%)
|11-12 (91.7%)
|Total Rebounds
|28
|36
|Offensive
|4
|12
|Defensive
|19
|23
|Team
|5
|1
|Assists
|8
|10
|Steals
|4
|2
|Blocks
|4
|4
|Turnovers
|7
|9
|Fouls
|15
|13
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|UAB 20-14
|70.7 PPG
|39.9 RPG
|11.7 APG
|Old Dominion 25-8
|66.5 PPG
|42.4 RPG
|12.9 APG
|
|48.0
|FG%
|39.3
|
|
|29.4
|3PT FG%
|40.0
|
|
|46.2
|FT%
|91.7
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Perry
|14
|5
|0
|6/10
|2/6
|0/0
|0
|29
|0
|0
|1
|1
|4
|L. Sullivan
|10
|6
|0
|4/8
|1/2
|1/3
|4
|23
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|M. Gueye
|6
|3
|1
|2/7
|1/4
|1/1
|2
|28
|0
|2
|1
|0
|3
|J. Bell
|4
|3
|2
|2/5
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|29
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|A. McCoy
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Ezikpe
|9
|3
|0
|4/5
|0/0
|1/2
|2
|19
|0
|1
|0
|3
|0
|D. Dickens
|2
|5
|0
|0/2
|0/0
|2/2
|4
|9
|0
|1
|2
|2
|3
|J. Wade
|2
|1
|1
|1/4
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|12
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|J. Kithcart
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|L. Brill
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Oliver II
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Godwin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Pilavios
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Reece
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Q. Harris
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|61
|35
|10
|22/56
|6/15
|11/12
|13
|200
|2
|4
|9
|12
|23
