PENN
HARV

No Text

Aiken scores 19, Harvard tops Penn 66-58 in Ivy League

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 16, 2019

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) Bryce Aiken had 19 points as Harvard beat Penn 66-58 in the Ivy League tournament semifinals on Saturday.

Noah Kirkwood had 12 points for Harvard (18-10). Kale Catchings added nine rebounds.

AJ Brodeur had 25 points and 10 rebounds for the Quakers (19-12). Devon Goodman added 11 points.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
A. Brodeur
J. Bassey
20 G
28.9 Min. Per Game 28.9
10.4 Pts. Per Game 10.4
2.6 Ast. Per Game 2.6
7.0 Reb. Per Game 7.0
51.9 Field Goal % 50.5
31.6 Three Point % 32.6
56.1 Free Throw % 54.2
  Defensive rebound by Jakub Mijakowski 7.0
  Bryce Aiken missed 2nd of 2 free throws 7.0
+ 1 Bryce Aiken made 1st of 2 free throws 7.0
  Personal foul on Jake Silpe 7.0
  Defensive rebound by Justin Bassey 13.0
  Antonio Woods missed 3-pt. jump shot 15.0
+ 1 Bryce Aiken made 2nd of 2 free throws 20.0
+ 1 Bryce Aiken made 1st of 2 free throws 20.0
  Personal foul on Eddie Scott 20.0
+ 2 AJ Brodeur made layup 28.0
  Offensive rebound by AJ Brodeur 28.0
Team Stats
Points 58 66
Field Goals 22-50 (44.0%) 22-52 (42.3%)
3-Pointers 7-19 (36.8%) 7-22 (31.8%)
Free Throws 7-11 (63.6%) 15-19 (78.9%)
Total Rebounds 30 36
Offensive 5 7
Defensive 22 23
Team 3 6
Assists 7 9
Steals 6 9
Blocks 2 4
Turnovers 13 12
Fouls 19 17
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
25
A. Brodeur F
25 PTS, 10 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
11
B. Aiken G
19 PTS, 5 REB, 4 AST
12T
away team logo Pennsylvania 19-12 342458
home team logo Harvard 18-10 363066
HARV 1, O/U 134.5
John J. Lee Amphitheater New Haven, CT
HARV 1, O/U 134.5
John J. Lee Amphitheater New Haven, CT
Team Stats
away team logo Pennsylvania 19-12 73.1 PPG 39 RPG 15.3 APG
home team logo Harvard 18-10 71.2 PPG 38.6 RPG 12.3 APG
Key Players
25
A. Brodeur F 17.4 PPG 8.2 RPG 3.7 APG 53.0 FG%
11
B. Aiken G 21.8 PPG 2.8 RPG 2.8 APG 43.3 FG%
Top Scorers
25
A. Brodeur F 25 PTS 10 REB 2 AST
11
B. Aiken G 19 PTS 5 REB 4 AST
44.0 FG% 42.3
36.8 3PT FG% 31.8
63.6 FT% 78.9
Pennsylvania
Starters
A. Brodeur
D. Goodman
A. Woods
J. Silpe
M. Rothschild
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Brodeur 25 10 2 10/20 1/3 4/6 2 36 1 0 4 4 6
D. Goodman 11 5 1 4/10 1/4 2/3 4 38 2 0 3 0 5
A. Woods 8 4 3 3/10 2/7 0/0 0 38 1 1 1 0 4
J. Silpe 7 3 0 2/3 2/3 1/2 3 34 1 0 2 0 3
M. Rothschild 4 2 1 2/5 0/0 0/0 5 26 1 0 2 1 1
Starters
A. Brodeur
D. Goodman
A. Woods
J. Silpe
M. Rothschild
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Brodeur 25 10 2 10/20 1/3 4/6 2 36 1 0 4 4 6
D. Goodman 11 5 1 4/10 1/4 2/3 4 38 2 0 3 0 5
A. Woods 8 4 3 3/10 2/7 0/0 0 38 1 1 1 0 4
J. Silpe 7 3 0 2/3 2/3 1/2 3 34 1 0 2 0 3
M. Rothschild 4 2 1 2/5 0/0 0/0 5 26 1 0 2 1 1
Bench
J. Simmons
J. Donahue
J. Mijakowski
E. Scott
B. Washington
T. Hamilton
C. McManus
R. Betley
R. Jerome
Z. Kaminsky
M. Jackson
J. Williams
M. Wang
G. Ryan
A. Imegwu
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Simmons 3 2 0 1/1 1/1 0/0 3 16 0 1 1 0 2
J. Donahue 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 1 10 0 0 0 0 0
J. Mijakowski - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Scott - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Washington 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
T. Hamilton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. McManus - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Betley - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Jerome - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Kaminsky - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Jackson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Wang - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Ryan - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Imegwu - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 58 27 7 22/50 7/19 7/11 19 200 6 2 13 5 22
Harvard
Starters
B. Aiken
N. Kirkwood
C. Juzang
K. Catchings
C. Lewis
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
B. Aiken 19 5 4 7/16 2/7 3/4 2 35 3 0 5 1 4
N. Kirkwood 12 2 1 4/8 2/5 2/2 2 28 1 0 1 0 2
C. Juzang 8 1 1 2/5 1/4 3/3 2 26 1 0 2 0 1
K. Catchings 8 9 0 2/9 1/3 3/5 4 26 2 0 1 2 7
C. Lewis 6 5 0 3/6 0/0 0/0 1 20 1 2 2 2 3
Starters
B. Aiken
N. Kirkwood
C. Juzang
K. Catchings
C. Lewis
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
B. Aiken 19 5 4 7/16 2/7 3/4 2 35 3 0 5 1 4
N. Kirkwood 12 2 1 4/8 2/5 2/2 2 28 1 0 1 0 2
C. Juzang 8 1 1 2/5 1/4 3/3 2 26 1 0 2 0 1
K. Catchings 8 9 0 2/9 1/3 3/5 4 26 2 0 1 2 7
C. Lewis 6 5 0 3/6 0/0 0/0 1 20 1 2 2 2 3
Bench
D. Djuricic
J. Bassey
H. Welsh
R. Haskett
M. Forbes
B. Dragovic
C. Johnson
T. McCarthy
J. McLean
W. Perez
R. Feinberg
R. Baker
S. Towns
R. Farley
S. Freedman
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Djuricic 9 3 1 3/4 1/1 2/3 3 29 0 1 0 0 3
J. Bassey 4 5 2 1/2 0/1 2/2 2 28 1 1 1 2 3
H. Welsh 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
R. Haskett 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 1 3 0 0 0 0 0
M. Forbes 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 0 0
B. Dragovic - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. McCarthy - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. McLean - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Perez - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Feinberg - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Baker - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Towns - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Farley - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Freedman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 66 30 9 22/52 7/22 15/19 17 200 9 4 12 7 23
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores