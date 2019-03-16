No Text
PENN
HARV
Aiken scores 19, Harvard tops Penn 66-58 in Ivy League
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) Bryce Aiken had 19 points as Harvard beat Penn 66-58 in the Ivy League tournament semifinals on Saturday.
Noah Kirkwood had 12 points for Harvard (18-10). Kale Catchings added nine rebounds.
AJ Brodeur had 25 points and 10 rebounds for the Quakers (19-12). Devon Goodman added 11 points.
---
---
Key Players
A. Brodeur
J. Bassey
20 G
|28.9
|Min. Per Game
|28.9
|10.4
|Pts. Per Game
|10.4
|2.6
|Ast. Per Game
|2.6
|7.0
|Reb. Per Game
|7.0
|51.9
|Field Goal %
|50.5
|31.6
|Three Point %
|32.6
|56.1
|Free Throw %
|54.2
|Defensive rebound by Jakub Mijakowski
|7.0
|Bryce Aiken missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|7.0
|+ 1
|Bryce Aiken made 1st of 2 free throws
|7.0
|Personal foul on Jake Silpe
|7.0
|Defensive rebound by Justin Bassey
|13.0
|Antonio Woods missed 3-pt. jump shot
|15.0
|+ 1
|Bryce Aiken made 2nd of 2 free throws
|20.0
|+ 1
|Bryce Aiken made 1st of 2 free throws
|20.0
|Personal foul on Eddie Scott
|20.0
|+ 2
|AJ Brodeur made layup
|28.0
|Offensive rebound by AJ Brodeur
|28.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|58
|66
|Field Goals
|22-50 (44.0%)
|22-52 (42.3%)
|3-Pointers
|7-19 (36.8%)
|7-22 (31.8%)
|Free Throws
|7-11 (63.6%)
|15-19 (78.9%)
|Total Rebounds
|30
|36
|Offensive
|5
|7
|Defensive
|22
|23
|Team
|3
|6
|Assists
|7
|9
|Steals
|6
|9
|Blocks
|2
|4
|Turnovers
|13
|12
|Fouls
|19
|17
|Technicals
|0
|0
25 PTS, 10 REB, 2 AST
|Team Stats
|Pennsylvania 19-12
|73.1 PPG
|39 RPG
|15.3 APG
|Harvard 18-10
|71.2 PPG
|38.6 RPG
|12.3 APG
|Key Players
|
25
|A. Brodeur F
|17.4 PPG
|8.2 RPG
|3.7 APG
|53.0 FG%
|
11
|B. Aiken G
|21.8 PPG
|2.8 RPG
|2.8 APG
|43.3 FG%
|Top Scorers
|A. Brodeur F
|25 PTS
|10 REB
|2 AST
|B. Aiken G
|19 PTS
|5 REB
|4 AST
|
|44.0
|FG%
|42.3
|
|
|36.8
|3PT FG%
|31.8
|
|
|63.6
|FT%
|78.9
|
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Simmons
|3
|2
|0
|1/1
|1/1
|0/0
|3
|16
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|J. Donahue
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|10
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Mijakowski
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Scott
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Washington
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|T. Hamilton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. McManus
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Betley
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Jerome
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Z. Kaminsky
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Jackson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Williams
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Wang
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Ryan
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Imegwu
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|58
|27
|7
|22/50
|7/19
|7/11
|19
|200
|6
|2
|13
|5
|22
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Djuricic
|9
|3
|1
|3/4
|1/1
|2/3
|3
|29
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|J. Bassey
|4
|5
|2
|1/2
|0/1
|2/2
|2
|28
|1
|1
|1
|2
|3
|H. Welsh
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|R. Haskett
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|M. Forbes
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|B. Dragovic
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Johnson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. McCarthy
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. McLean
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Perez
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Feinberg
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Baker
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Towns
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Farley
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Freedman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|66
|30
|9
|22/52
|7/22
|15/19
|17
|200
|9
|4
|12
|7
|23
